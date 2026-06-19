Copa del Mundo 2026: la lesión de Koné empaña la victoria de Canadá; el gran desafío de Escocia; preparación para el partido entre Estados Unidos y Australia en vivo

Key events

Norway teammates dismiss criticism of Ã˜degaard as ‘nonsense’ Norway's players have strongly defended the captain Martin â Ã˜degaard after intense domestic media criticism of his performance in their opening match at the â World Cup. Ã˜degaard â struggled â€‹in the 4-1 win against Iraq on Tuesday, appearing off the pace and failing to â produce his usual creative fluency. He did provide the assist for Leo Ã˜stigÃ¥rd to head in â Norway's third goal before being substituted nine minutes from time. â€‹ Norwegian commentators rated the midfielder â€Œpoorly, with television â€Œpundits pointing to recent injury struggles, but his teammates strongly â€Œdefended the Arsenal player before their match against Senegal in New York on Tuesday. â€œIt is nonsense,â€ the defender David MÃ¸ller Wolfe told Norwegian TV2. â€œHe is one of our most important players and one of the best Norwegian footballers of all time. We know how â€Œimportant he has been over a very long period.â€œ The winger Jens Petter Hauge said the squad remained unfazed â€‹by the media scrutiny and midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt dismissed the criticism as â€œrubbishâ€œ, emphasising Ã˜degaard's vital leadership on and off the pitch. Meanwhile Norway's player liaison officer, the former Fulham defender Brede Hangeland, acknowledged that the team â had room for individual improvement. â€œI think many players felt â€‹after the Iraq â€‹game that they had â€‹more to give individually, and I think Martin â€‹would be completely â€Œhonest about â€‹that too,â€ â€‹Hangeland said. â€œWe expect that we will look stronger both individually and collectively in the next match.â€ Norway play Senegal on Tuesday, and France on June 26. Reuters Martin Ã˜degaard was not at his best for Norway in the 4-1 win against Iraq. Photograph: Jon Olav Nesvold/BILDBYRÃ…N/Shutterstock

I know you'd like to read a bit more Harry Kane on singing Wonderwall with the England fans after the opening win against Croatia â€¦ so here goes. â€œWe love that stuff,â€ Kane said. â€œMe and Picks [Jordan Pickford], and all of the squad, we're fans, we've grown up watching England in those environments. â€œTo be on the other side now doesn't mean that we're disconnected, it means we're trying to give the fans special moments like yesterday. â€œHopefully we can give the fans more of those moments.â€ The full, unredacted episode of the Lions' Den is here on England's YouTube channel. Harry Kane of England applauds the fans after victory against Croatia in Dallas. Photograph: Javier GarcÃ­a/Shutterstock

Spain entered the World Cup as one of the favourites but after an underwhelming display against Cape Verde, the European champions need a sharper attacking edge â against Saudi Arabia in Group â€‹H on Sunday. Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a shock 0-0 draw by the World Cup debutants in Atlanta on Monday and return to the same stadium to face Saudi Arabia, who also drew their opener 1-1, against Uruguay. Spain and Uruguay were expected to take the top two places in the group, with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde left to battle for one of â€‹the best third-placed spots. Instead, all four have â€Œa point each, and De la Fuente â€Œmay opt to start the winger Lamine Yamal to inject some pace in attack. Before the Cape Verde game, the Spanish manager said â€Œthe introduction of Yamal from the bench would depend on how the match was progressing, with the 18-year-old returning from injury. He can hardly have expected the need to turn to Yamal in an effort to win the game, and while the teenager did spark life into Spain for the final 20 minutes, it was not enough. Lamine Yamal: â€˜Winning the first game 6-0 doesn't help you at all, then you have to win the â€‹knockout rounds.' Photograph: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images Nico Williams also came off the bench late, and both he and Yamal may get the nod this time, with â€Œthe ineffectual Gavi and misfiring Ferran Torres poised to make way. Yamal, however, is not ready to play a full match, so the manager must decide whether to start him, â€‹and hope to get the job done, or keep him in reserve again. The striker Mikel Oyarzabal failed to touch the ball in the opening half an hour against Cape Verde. Those behind him enjoyed plenty of possession but did very little with it. Spain may not be overly concerned with the opening â result: but it is the performance which was worrying. â€œThere was a stir over a draw â€‹and in the end many teams have â€‹drawn, it means nothing,â€ Yamal said. â€œFor me, â€‹winning the first game 6-0 doesn't help you at all, then you have to win the â€‹knockout rounds.â€œ Saudi Arabia caused an â€Œupset four years ago â€‹when they beat the eventual winners â€‹Argentina in their opening game, and after frustrating another South American side, they will be buoyed with confidence. The only time the Saudis advanced past the group stage was in 1994, the last time the US hosted the World Cup. The anager Georgios Donis is expected to field a mostly unchanged side to the one which earned a valuable point against Uruguay. Reuters

Can Spain lift themselves out of a Cape Verde-induced attacking quagmire? Let's turn to a piece from the nice people at Reuters.

The phrase â€œA paediatrician's appointment cost me Portugal v Congoâ€ has surely never been written in the English language before, so we can probably all just go home now.

Yesterday, meanwhile, we were talking about people mad committed enough to try and watch every World Cup game. On that note Sid emailed this: â€œMy nipper was born just before the tournament started and we live in Brazil. So being on paternity leave with a convenient time zone means that I've made a great crack of it so far! A paediatrician's appointment cost me Portugal v Congo yesterday and I fell asleep during a hydration break of Sweden v Tunisia, meaning I only saw one of the goals. But other than that, I'm 22 from 24. [Correct at the time of writing yesterday.] â€œHaving the whole family and even the dog on the sofa for Iran v New Zealand was a great memory. Though with the baby becoming more aware of his surroundings, my ratio looks set to drop!â€ Fans enjoy Portugal v Congo. Photograph: Mike Campbell/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

â€œAm I the only one who is annoyed that kick off times vary from day to day?â€ emails John. I mean, the overwhelming chances are, no â€“ you are not. â€œUsually World Cup kickoff times are the same from day to day but this year they are changing,â€ adds John. â€œI'm in the States so it's great for me but it's also a pain that games begin at midday, 1pm or 3pm on the Eastern Coast depending on the day. Must be even weirder back home?â€

Thanks Dominic. Hello everyone. What's the vibe at the World Cup today? Let's take a look. Feel free to Mail us.

Right, that's the end of my stint and Luke McLaughlin is in the chair. Enjoy, Luke.

Lots of Scotland chat, both fun and serious, in the comments: Dunno why the Scots are fussing about Brazil and Morocco? It’s 28 years since Brazil or Morocco beat Scotland in a competitive fixture. Who else can boast a record like that especially against Brazil? Scotland will need to defend for their lives tonight. I’d go a 4-5-1 though and try get into their midfield. If we can hit them on the breaks, we have the players who can punish them. I’m looking at you McSauce and McGinn.

You cannot really argue with Marsch's hubris after that 6-0 victory, which virtually assures Canada of a place in the knockout rounds: â€œTo create an identity for what Canadian soccer could be, you can say and do all the right things, but you need moments like today, where everybody remembers what happened,â€ Marsch said after the victory, the joint-largest by any World Cup host. â€œNo Canadian will forget this day. There'll be 40 million people that said they were here. It's an incredibly seminal moment for everyone to understand that there's talent in this country, that there's mentality, desire, a lot of things that make this country special, even though it's a hockey country. I'm very proud that we've accomplished a moment everybody can remember.â€

Despite Canada's demolition job of Qatar, it seems the jury is still out on maanager Jesse Marsch. Hmmm.

Dias backs Ronaldo to handle ‘unnecessary’ Portugal flak The Portugal squad are shutting out criticism of the team and captain Cristiano Ronaldo following an underwhelming draw â in their World Cup â opener against Democratic Republic â€‹of Congo, defender RÃºben Dias has said. Congo, playing in their first World Cup for 52 years, frustrated Portugal in a 1-1 draw that left â the European side with just one shot on target despite completing 740 passes, prompting a barrage of criticism. Ronaldo, in particular, found himself in the firing line as the â 41-year-old's goal drought at major tournaments extended to 10 games stretching back to the 2022 World Cup, despite â€‹being Portugal's all-time top scorer. â€œThe criticism is not â€Œsignificant for us, it's noise â€Œand part of the competition … It's all noise,â€ Dias told reporters at Portugal's training camp. â€œIt always happens if â€Œyou have a match that doesn't go well. We're closing ourselves off from unnecessary criticism. â€œCristiano, of course, is used â€‹to dealing with the media pressure we usually face in the club, the national team, world tournaments, European competitions. In this sort of competition, it will never be perfect … this is a competition you can win only if you play well game after game.â€ RÃºben Dias keeps a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo during a Portugal training session. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

An email from John Brennan on probably the second most unpopular aspect of this World Cup (after hydration breaks, of course)â€¦ kickoff times! double quotation mark Am I the only one who is annoyed that kickoff times vary from day to day? Usually World Cup kickoff times are the same from day to day but this year they are changing. I'm in the States so it's great for me but it's also a pain that games begin at midday, 1pm or 3pm on the Eastern Coast depending on the day. Must be even weirder back home? It's definitely strange, John, but then this is a World Cup being held across three very big nations, so timezones will vary.

Some interesting thoughts below the line re: the John Stones v Marc GuÃ©hi debate at centre-back. Why not have both, Mr Tuchel? All Manchester City fans know John Stones is a much better CB than Guehi. Stones has not been played because injury earlier in season pissed of Guardiola. He has been fit to play and frankly should have been playing ahead. There is a reason we got to FA Cup final (Stones) and did not win PL or progress in CL (no Stones) Tuchel knows this and Stones will rightly play. He needed some matches – the next games will be more match ready.

Time for a shameless self-plug. I wrote today's Football Daily newsletter. Please do sign up to get it slammed straight into your important inbox on every week day, or simply read via the link below. Your choice.

Kane: Singing Wonderwall a great England memory Harry Kane ranked the Oasis-themed England singalong with fans after their 4-2 victory over Croatia as one of his favourite World Cup memories. Kane scored twice as the Three Lions ran out comfortable winners in their opening group game, after which the England players were serenaded â€“ some even joining in â€“ with a rendition of Wonderwall inside the Dallas Stadium. â€œThat was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt, especially at a major tournament,â€ he said. â€œI think they see how much â€Œit means to us,â€ Kane said on the England fans. We have that connection right now, but that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium â€” everyone knew the words â€” â€Œwas really special. â€œWe know back home is the same, we know there would be plenty of beer getting thrown around, with it being a night game, so we love that stuff.â€œ Harry Kane applauds the England fans after the game in Dallas. Photograph: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Some things I learned from today's Guardian sports quiz: I know nothing about horse racing; basically all the boots at this World Cup are pink â€“ if you hadn't noticed already â€“ and Lionel Messi just loves breaking records that Cristiano Ronaldo initially set.

Back. These days without 5pm or 6pm (UK time) games really do drag, don't they? My YouTube algorithm has just thrown up this gem from the BBC's World Cup studio at Brazil 2014.

Forgive me, some dark south Manchester clouds are gathering (yes, really) and I need to fetch the washing inside. My email inbox is still open to discuss all things Scotland v Morocco. BRB.

Turkey's interior ministry has told governors not to permit the installation of giant public screens for the national team's World Cup match against Paraguay, citing the need to minimise noise and traffic disruption during the country's university entrance examinations. Local authorities had previously planned to broadcast Turkey's Group D match against Paraguay on Saturday (which kicks off at 6am TST â€“ Turkish time) on large outdoor screens in a number of cities. The ministry directive, issued ahead of the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) due this weekend, has prompted local municipalities to cancel giant-screen broadcasts.

If you live in one of the 16 World Cup host cities in Mexico, Canada and the USA we would be delighted to hear from you â€¦

England: I'm seeing a fair bit of selection chat after that opening win over Croatia, with much of the debate surrounding Marcus Rashford and Marc GuÃ©hi and whether they should be starters under Thomas Tuchel. Presumably the England boss will continue to manage Bukayo Saka's game-time over the group stage games, plus Noni Madueke did well so he probably deserves to stay in. Rashford was able to have much more impact than Anthony Gordon in a shorter space of time on Wednesday, so he seems a shoo-in to come into the lineup for the Ghana game this coming Tuesday. GuÃ©hi? Well it seems Tuchel is pretty set on a centre-back pairing of Ezri Konsa and John Stones, not that either was a particular shning light against Croatia. It's odd, given GuÃ©hi is/was way ahead of Stones in the Manchester City pecking order. The defence is a bigger worry than the atack for the Three Lions right now.

Tell you what, there's no shortage of live sport being covered on the website right now. All the below, plus World Cup live blogs aplenty to come later.

Former Senegal striker Demba Ba has been named as the new sporting director of French Ligue 1 club Le Havre. The 41-year-old, whose playing career included stints in the Premier League with West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea, arrives from Ligue 2 side Dunkerque where he served for the past three years as deputy president. He succeeds Mathieu Bodmer, who walked out of the club on the eve of the final matchday of the just-completed season with Le Havre finishing 14th. Bodmer has moved to third division side Caen, which is owned by France captain Kylian MbappÃ©.

A couple of emails from Scotland fans have landed in my inbox, as per request. â€œI don't think the narrowness of the Haiti win makes any odds. It would always have been a suicidal policy to hope to get through on three points and, dare I say, a team that aims that low doesn't really deserve to go through (Portugal 2016). We always needed another point. A tough call, but not impossible. Morocco are very reliant on speed. They have a number of fine sprinters and are at their most dangerous when using that pace to attack from deep. We have to stop them doing that â€“ sit deep, two holding midfielders, McTominay ready to slip back into the centre of a five-man defence when necessary, with Gannon-Doak as the escape route to barely deserved counter-attack glory. Would be nice.â€ Craig Ward â€œScotland sneak a win; Haiti hold Brazil to a draw. Scotland win the group before a ball's kicked in the Brazil game. Easy.â€ Derek

Here's some more info from that article Will shared about two World Cup being played in â€˜severe heat', according to experts: double quotation mark Saudi Arabia's game against Uruguay in Miami had the most severe heat conditions in the analysis of the first 24 matches of the World Cup, ie each team's first game, in the tournament being held across the US, Mexico and Canada. The second most severe heat conditions of the first 24 matches in stadiums without AC were in Sweden v Tunisia in Monterrey. These games, despite being evening kick-offs, were played amid wet-bulb temperatures of 28C (82F) or above, according to temperature and humidity data for the place and time of the games.

Scotland fans in Boston = in good spirits / bringing the vibes / making friends. Delete as appropriate, or keep all three. Scotland fans gather in Boston ahead of their World Cup clash with Morocco. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

As Scotland fans descend on Boston, what do we think to their chances against Morocco, the reigning Afcon champions (of sorts) and World Cup semi-finalists from 2022? The win over Haiti was necessary in a tough group, but another point would be like gold dust in almost assuring Steve Clarke of a historic place in the knockout stages, leaving the Brazil game as a complete free hit. Even a narrow defeat to Morocco may be enough, but finishing third in a group on three points seems like a dicey place to be. Scotland fans, feel free to drop us an email and we'll get the pre-match chatter properly going.

Cheers Will. When he told me he'd posted an article about fans the one below wasn't what I had in mind â€¦ it is quite warm today, in fairness.

Thank you very much for joining me on this fine day. Dominic Booth will run you the next few hours of fun.

Get your quiz on as you desperately look at the clock in the hope the weekend has arrived.

Ed Aarons Ed Aarons has been speaking to England fans about their costly devotion to the national team. double quotation mark The cost is astronomical â€“ I've been scared to look at my bank balance in the mornings. We bought a round of six beers last night and it cost north of $100. But the vibe has been great and the Americans have really bought into the whole thing. The atmosphere was unbelievable in Los Angeles. I'm going home to work to pay off what I've spent out here.

A lot of talk will be about Brazil going into their game against Haiti later but this is a huge occasion for the Haitians. They only lost by a single goal against Scotland and are growing as a group, so will embrace the challenge of facing one of the World Cups most historic nations. Can Sunderland's Wilson Isidor help cause a shock? Wilson Isidor

It is very muggy today, so I am off to read this article to cool me down. If the lifestyle department are reading this, I am very happy to do some review articles on fans, wines, cars and â€¦ well â€¦ anything.

Two of the first round of matches at the World Cup were played at a level of severe heat that a football players' union has previously said should trigger the delay or postponement of games, a Guardian analysis has found.

Earps to make WSL return with London City Lionesses Tom Garry The former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has left PSG to join London City Lionesses. She sat down with our very own Tom Garry to discuss why it was time to leave Paris, the lure of her new club and when she will know it is time to stop. double quotation mark I had an amazing time in Paris for two years, in a really special city, but last year I was sort of swaying more and more coming home.

I bumped into my former neighbour during a lunchtime sojourn. A proud Scot, he is driving back home from Manchester to Scotland tonight to watch the match. You have to applaud the commitment.

Going back to Craig Bellamy â€¦ it is understandable that Burnley are keen on appointing their former assistant. Last I heard, he was eager to see his contract through with Wales and take them to a major tournament. It would surprise me if he were to leave for a Championship job at this stage but stranger things have happened in football.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to resist the temptation to start Endrick in Saturday's World Cup Group C match with Haiti in Philadelphia. The five-time winners were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their tournament opener last Saturday and a lack of creativity has sparked a wave of support for Real Madrid attacker Endrick, who was an unused substitute in the fixture. Endrick, 19, featured under Ancelotti at Real Madrid and has scored four goals already for his nation, but is not in line to start against Haiti. Ancelotti told a press conference: â€œl'll bring Endrick on at the right moment. We'll have to wait a little while. He'll be important in this World Cup. For me personally, Endrick is an extraordinary talent. Brazil will make the most of his qualities in this World Cup and in the next one too.â€ Ancelotti has been calmness personified since criticism was aimed in his direction after the 1-1 draw with Morocco, where Brentford forward Igor Thiago fired a blank and fellow attackers Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Matheus Cunha failed to shine. â€œThe result against Morocco wasn't good but we need to offer constructive criticism,â€ Ancelotti said. â€œYou don't win the World Cup in the first match. We have to find a solution. The players' self-criticism was positive. We've been working over the last few days to sort this out and I think we will. Whether sooner or later, we'll sort it out. I remain confident that the team will be competitive in this World Cup.â€ PA Media Endrick

Thanks Martin. This will be a huge hour for everyone!

That is the end of my stint for the week, I will be back on Monday. And now, as promised, the triumphant return of Will Unwin.

In non-World Cup news, chiefly because of that play-off penalty heartbreak against Bosnia and Herzegovina, PA reports it understands that Championship club Burnley have contacted the Football Association of Wales to discuss the possibility of appointing Craig Bellamy as their manager. He previously worked at Turf Moor as assistant boss to Vincent Kompany.

Dharna Noor As scorching temperatures beat down on World Cup soccer games across North America, climate activists â€“ including former and current professional athletes â€“ are calling for Fifa and other professional sporting organizations to cut ties with the oil and gas industry. â€œSport, especially football, has the power to influence and inspire billions of people,â€ said David Wheeler, an English former professional footballer, who supports the campaign. â€œFifa should be harnessing that power to do good.â€ This coming Sunday, protesters will demonstrate at or near four 2026 World Cup stadiums and seven other major sporting arenas, chanting and holding signs calling for an end to fossil fuel sponsorships. The protesters' key target is Saudi Aramco, the exclusive energy sponsor for this year's tournament, which is also the world's largest corporate carbon emitter.

Mauricio Pochettino spotted looking for spies at US training ground Guardian journalist Pablo Iglesias Maurer captured the US manager Mauricio Pochettino taking a video appearing to look for spies at his team's training ground. â€œI wanted to see, because you know, we're in an era of, how you says: spy,â€ he told reporters at his pre-match press conference before their second group-stage match against Australia. You can watch the video here. ‘Era of the spy’: Mauricio Pochettino spotted looking for spies â€“ video

It is not as good as a duck, admittedly, but this is a superb bit of football cosplay from a Mexican fan. A Mexican fan smiles as she poses for a picture dressed up like a Panini sticker. Photograph: Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Martin Belam Good afternoon/morning/evening etc, always a bit weird to take over a live blog and realise that anything I write has already been upstaged by a duck. Also being upstaged in this World Cup so far â€“ the BBC, by ITV. In terms of ratings anyway. Viewing figures obtained by the Guardian from Barb, which measures audience numbers, show the commercial channel had four of the five highest TV audiences, topped by England's 4-2 win over Croatia. The BBC will likely catch up at some point, as it gambled in pre-tournament negotiations by opting to have more first-pick games in the knockout stages. There is more number crunching here â€¦

Thank you for joining me for this glorious first stint. Martin Belam will fill in for the next hour before my triumphant return.

What has happened thus far today? The Scotland love affair with Boston continues tonight

Ismael Kone's horrific leg break

Rodrygo writes about how social media comments impact players

Iran to lodge complaint with Fifa over â€˜restrictions imposed'

Igor Thiago did not have the best of times in Brazil's draw with Morocco first time out. Will Carlo Ancelotti keep faith with the Brentford striker? Igor Thiago

There was plenty of uncertainty over the availability of CÃ´te d'Ivoire's Elye Wahi for the match against Germany on Saturday but he has been allowed to travel, despite being at the centre of a spot-fixing scandal.

After a double in USA's opening match, Folarin Balogun will be desperate to add to his tally and get back to the top of the scoring chart. Folarin Balogun.

The Socceroos have their barista travelling with them. It sounds like an April Fools to be but the lad looks convincing. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

A photo of VinÃ­cius JÃºnior celebrating a goal with one fist in the air was mounted near the entrance of the art exhibition, right next to an acrylic piece of a woman's dreadlocks suspended in air as she heads a soccer ball. A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy was encased in glass nearby, surrounded by images, paintings and flags that document generations of African soccer dreams and stories. All of it is part of an exhibition celebrating Africa's deep connection to soccer during the World Cup. A painting of a woman heading a soccer ball titled. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP â€œThis is what art is about,â€ said Alfonso D. Brooks, founder of AfriKin, a foundation showcasing African and diaspora art. â€œArt has always been a platform to foster peace and understanding and give voice to those that can't speak for themselves. â€œThis is the necessary part we feel the need to do with AfriKin.â€ Brooks â€” a longtime sound engineer turned art curator â€” spent about six months putting together the exhibition, titled â€œArt and the Beautiful Game: Africa on the World Stage,â€ which opened in Miami ahead of the start of the World Cup . The collection by more than 50 artists from 25 nations traces soccer's role in the continent's history, while celebrating some of the game's most influential figures from the late PelÃ© to French star Kylian MbappÃ©. AP Vinicius Junior by photographer Ricardo Nogueira. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP

If you would like a look behind the curtain here at the Guardian, I will be carrying on here for another hour due to illness. And they say nurses have it tough.

Former Leipzig coach Ole Werner is unhappy he wasn't given the chance to say goodbye to staff after his surprise dismissal from the club. Leipzig fired Werner and his assistant coaches Tom Cichon and Patrick Kohlmann on Wednesday after what many would consider a successful debut season â€“ third place in the Bundesliga for Champions League. â€œOle did a great job, he led us to the Champions League, but we also have to look forward,â€ said Red Bull head of soccer JÃ¼rgen Klopp , who made the decision with Leipzig supervisory board chairman Oliver Mintzlaff. Werner responded with a letter to the players, staff and fans of Leipzig on LinkedIn, saying â€œunfortunately the timing of this decision makes it impossible for me to say goodbye to all of you in person.â€ The 38-year-old coach looked back on what he called a â€œvery positiveâ€ time in which he'd been asked to â€œgive the team a new look in terms of its demeanor and style of play, while establishing a new, sustainable hierarchy within the dressing room.â€ He said he made many changes and thinks â€œtogether we succeeded in fulfilling this mandate.â€ With 20 wins and five draws from 34 rounds of the Bundesliga, Werner gained more points than any other coach at Leipzig. Werner thanked Leipzig's sporting director Marcel SchÃ¤fer in his letter, but made no mention of Klopp or Mintzlaff. Leipzig has been linked with a move for Mallorca coach Martin Demichelis as Werner's successor. Werner was also fired from his previous job at Werder Bremen after he refused to extend his contract with the club. AP

Lionel Messi's father is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness and his family asked the media for â€œhumanityâ€ on Thursday amid rumours about Jorge Messi's health while his son competes at the World Cup. â€œJorge is going through a health situation,â€ the Messi family said in a statement.