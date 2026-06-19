Elección parcial de Makerfield: la victoria decisiva de Burnham agudiza la amenaza para el liderazgo de Starmer

Burnham says Makerfield victory ‘last chance’ to change Britain Burnham said that his byelection win was the â€œlast chanceâ€ to change the country, and a chance â€œto lay out a new path for Britainâ€. He said: double quotation mark It is our last chance to change, but we're going to take it, aren't we? We are going to take that opportunity and we are going to lay out a new path for Britain. The word Makerfield in the future must be known as a byword for the change that came to British politics. This is the moment. We've been on a path for 40 years that simply hasn't worked for people and places in this part of the world, and this now is the change moment. We have an opportunity to turn the tide, to make the country feel like it's working again, to make people see that politics can make a positive difference, to make people feel hope again.â€ I think we need in this country right now for people to feel a sense of hope that there is something better to work towards on the horizon. Andy Burnham addresing a victory rally at the Bartons Group Stadium in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

<gu-island deferuntil="visible" name="KeyEventsCarousel" priority="feature" props="{"keyEvents":[{"id":"6a352c438f087fb1fe062199","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Keir Starmer</strong> has told Labour party staffers that they should focus on the fight against Reform UK.</p>","elementId":"70fcf9de-b464-4d3a-beda-c98611d39cb3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In a call, he told them:</p>","elementId":"48b76fb0-97e1-41bd-876d-e00eb376e1c2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>The tide is turning on Reform. If you look at the national polling, Reform are now only six or seven points ahead of Labour in the national polls, which two years into a five year parliament is a place that we can make huge advances from.</p>n <p>The next opportunity is the Greater Manchester mayoralty, which now will follow as a result of the Makerfield by-election. It's a chance to go and take the fight to Reform.</p>n <p>It's really important, it's a huge byelection, one of the biggest by-elections we'll ever run. It is really important that we maintain that Labour mayoralty, and that we take Reform on.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"25d5590f-4bee-40b3-b1b6-6c061a25b25c"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781869635000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"12.47Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781869792000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"12.49Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781869792000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"12.49Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"12.49","title":"Starmer urges Labour party staffers to 'take fight to Reform'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3525d88f087fb1fe062118","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The <strong>CBI</strong> has warned the government against â€œa summer of speculation and driftâ€. In a statement, Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI chief executive, said:</p>","elementId":"b7879733-6e7d-4bdd-a4ff-6b0e98538aca"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>The UK cannot afford a summer of speculation and drift while politicians are distracted by internal party dynamics.</p>n <p>The government must remain focused on delivery and implementation.</p>n <p>For strong, stable economic growth you need strong, stable, consistent government.</p>n <p>Political uncertainty dampens business confidence and investment, impacting job creation, wages and the cost of living.</p>n <p>Business needs to know that the government can take big decisions, will deliver on its commitments and is prepared to tackle the rising costs of doing business.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"52180363-d6c0-4a94-b72a-ba8a4a9e076e"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781867992000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"12.19Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781868134000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"12.22Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781868135000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"12.22Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"12.22","title":"CBI tells Labour Britain cannot afford 'summer of speculation and drift'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a351cba8f087fb1fe062088","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Shakespeare would have loved this: two serious figures, both with a claim to the moral leadership of their party, both with a sense of destiny, one from the north, one from the south, involved in a succession battle, and addressing their loyalists from opposite ends of the country. Shakespeare not being available, let's hope James Graham does the honours.</p>","elementId":"cba964dc-067d-47b1-abb5-3a12cd2ffe55"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Andy Burnham's win, and in particular the scale of it, has pitched him into a standoff against <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/keir-starmer" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Keir Starmer</a>. It will probably take a while to resolve, and neither of the two men said anything particularly revealing this morning about the tactics they will deploy. But the two interventions did tell us quite a lot about the state of play.</p>","elementId":"5e8127ad-575e-4fe2-980b-d606bebe5324"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Starmer went first, with a pooled TV interview (a particularly soulless form of communication championed by No 10 for some years now, allowing the PM to deliver normally pre-scripted lines-to-take, safe in the knowledge there won't be much time for follow-up questions). Starmer was polite about Burnham, seemed genuinely pleased about <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/brexit-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Reform UK</a> hitting the buffers, and repeated what he has been saying for weeks about intending to fight any leadership challenge. The struggle for journalists it to work out to what extent he means it, and today he sounded no more gung-ho, or no more insincere, than he has done in the past. We don't know; perhaps he doesn't either.</p>","elementId":"7931b007-e820-441f-ac63-037194214579"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Starmer was at his best explaining why he thinks the government had notched up some solid achievements to its credit. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a350ae08f08c4f67d4d37f8#block-6a350ae08f08c4f67d4d37f8">10.30am</a> and<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a350c388f083b97ede8bb09#block-6a350c388f083b97ede8bb09"> 10.36am</a>.) In some respects it has. But the voters of Makerfied clearly did not think so, because they were voting for Burnham to turf him out.</p>","elementId":"61a14703-1dac-4e5b-8873-2f7ce00ffb7f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Burnham spoke shortly afterwards. He was giving a stump speech to supporters, and it was a version of the address he has been giving throughout the campaign. He did not reference Starmer, gave no credit to the PM for the things Starmer thinks have gone well, and he spoke as if his byelection victory was about to herald a transformation on a par with the end of winter in Narnia.</p>","elementId":"6bd551d9-60c5-45f2-8bb1-d918ae9a94cd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>There was no common ground; Starmer and Burnham sounded as if they were talking about different governments and different countries, one on the road to recovery, the other a basket case.</p>","elementId":"ea20bfce-e674-449f-8cc8-8c0a530d8cb0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>We still don't know what's coming in Act 2. Already there are reports of people in the Burnham team saying that, if Starmer does not agree to quit voluntarily, it might get rather more unpleasant. We'll see.</p>","elementId":"bc712e9c-7528-44c9-8f6c-2bcc312aa971"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781865658000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.40Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781867844000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"12.17Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781867718000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"12.15Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"12.15","title":"Starmer v Burnham – snap verdict","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3519528f087fb1fe062059","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In his speech <strong>Burnham</strong> set out his view again of how he would apply what he calls â€œthe Makerfield testâ€. He said:</p>","elementId":"702d045c-8eae-4970-9149-74e9d5245523"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>We will take the energy of this campaign and we will bring it forward into changing British politics for the better, and to make this part of the world â€“ if you like Makerfield test â€“ at the heart of British politics.</p>n <p>When policies come forward, if they don't work for people here, for the places of this constituency, if they don't lift people up, then they shouldn't happen at all.</p>n <p>We've not had a country run on that basis before. Places like this have often been an afterthought. Westminster has looked past the communities of this constituency.</p>n <p>Well no more. That changes today.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"1e219ede-e433-423d-a5d3-cb98df30179f"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781864786000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.26Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781865175000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"11.32Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781865175000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"11.32Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"11.32","title":"Burnham explains how 'Makerfield test' will ensure places like his constituency don't get treated as 'afterthought'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3517528f083b97ede8bba7","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> suggested a <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/brexit-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Reform UK</a> win in the byelection would have shown that Britain was starting to take a path towards â€œgreater darknessâ€.</p>","elementId":"6c6d98db-83d2-44fe-b6f6-8c4507fe7af0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He explained:</p>","elementId":"7711c135-53f2-4c38-a78e-cd2b5d990d10"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>The best thing that we can say about last night is that there was a risk that we would carry on seeing Britain and the politics of our country go down a path towards greater darkness and division, and ending up somewhere like the United States of America where people don't talk to each other in the street if they vote different ways or in their workplace.</p>n <p>We will not let that happen here. We will bring people back together.</p>n <p>I said last night, I will be a member of parliament for everybody, however they voted. I will work on a place first, not a party first basis.</p>n <p>I know people who normally vote for the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, perhaps voted Reform in May, I know they gave me their votes to give me that last chance to do something.</p>n <p>And I respect them for doing that. And I will always then work in the way that that shows how much I value what they did. And that's the kind of change we need to change in our politics to make it work again for 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Burnham at his rally at Ashton Town Football Club.","caption":"Andy Burnham at his rally at Ashton Town Football Club.","credit":"Photograph: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781864274000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.17Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781864789000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"11.26Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781864662000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"11.24Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"11.24","title":"Burnham suggests Reform UK victory in byelection would have taken Britain 'towards greater darkness and division'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3515b28f08c4f67d4d3891","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> said that his byelection win was the â€œlast chanceâ€ to change the country, and a chance â€œto lay out a new path for Britainâ€.</p>","elementId":"c46fe9cd-3589-4fe9-bee0-7697ac79c5d3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He said:</p>","elementId":"202ecda8-ed33-449b-a7b2-bef9d459c333"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>It is our last chance to change, but we're going to take it, aren't we? We are going to take that opportunity and we are going to lay out a new path for Britain.</p>n <p>The word Makerfield in the future must be known as a byword for the change that came to British politics. This is the moment.</p>n <p>We've been on a path for 40 years that simply hasn't worked for people and places in this part of the world, and this now is the change moment.</p>n <p>We have an opportunity to turn the tide, to make the country feel like it's working again, to make people see that politics can make a positive difference, to make people feel hope again.â€</p>n <p>I think we need in this country right now for people to feel a sense of hope that there is something better to work towards on the 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Burnham addresing a victory rally at the Bartons Group Stadium in Ashton-in-Makerfield.","caption":"Andy Burnham addresing a victory rally at the Bartons Group Stadium in Ashton-in-Makerfield.","credit":"Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":true,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781863858000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.10Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781864175000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"11.16Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781864050000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"11.14Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"11.14","title":"Burnham says Makerfield victory 'last chance' to change Britain","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3510558f083b97ede8bb2f","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> starts: â€œWhat a team, everybody. 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Starmer and David Lammy (left) on a housing visit in Barnet this morning.","caption":"Keir Starmer and David Lammy (left) on a housing visit in Barnet this morning.<br>","credit":"Photograph: WPA/Getty Images"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781861088000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"10.24Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781861406000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"10.30Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781861406000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"10.30Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"10.30","title":"Starmer says he's achieved 'huge amount' as PM","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3509368f083b97ede8baf4","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In his pooled TV clip, <strong>Starmer</strong> also claimed that the Makerfield result showed that the tide was turning against <a 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Martin said:</p>","elementId":"75413de4-0a33-48f8-af3e-894d78f7fb03"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>I know Andy, I've met him on a number of occasions. He has taken a particular interest in Ireland, and he has come to see us on a number of occasions, particularly on the economy and in respect of his role as a mayor in Manchester.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"ee0b670b-4f76-408e-8053-25ad7d218e7e"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781857767000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"09.29Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781857944000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.32Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781857944000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.32Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.32","title":"Irish PM congratulates Burnham on his byelection victory","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34fbb08f083b97ede8ba58","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Stephen Flynn</strong>, the SNP's former leader at Westminster, said the SNP must â€œreflectâ€ on the loss of his former Westminster seat, the Press Assocation reports. PA says:</p>","elementId":"3723e5fb-3834-4f57-a67a-a8ad20889563"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Douglas Lumsden won the Aberdeen South seat in the early hours of Friday morning, thanks largely to a tactical vote, according to Tory sources, securing 14,308 votes.</p>n <p>Meanwhile, the SNP tally collapsed from 15,213 in the 2024 general election to 8,258 in Thursday's contest.</p>n <p>Posting <a href="https://x.com/StephenFlynnSNP/status/2067763311274238259">on X</a> after the SNP conceded defeat in the contest, Flynn said: â€œA tough night in Aberdeen that some will need to reflect on, quite heavily.â€</p>n <p>He added: â€œWe lost Aberdeen South to the Tories in 2017, and we won it back two years later.</p>n <p>â€œI've no doubt that we can do so again. If we get things right.â€</p>n <p>A <strong>senior party source</strong> also hit out at the SNP's stance on oil and gas â€“ a key issue in a city which has been dubbed as the oil and gas capital of Europe â€“ suggesting voters do not understand the party's energy policy or view it as â€œweakâ€.</p>n <p>Also posting <a href="https://x.com/JohnSwinney/status/2067773688343146828">on X</a>, first minister <strong>John Swinney</strong> said he was â€œvery disappointedâ€ with the result.</p>n <p>â€œVery disappointed with the result in Aberdeen South, @theSNP vote remains strong but it is clear that tactical voting has had a real impact on the result,â€ he said, congratulating Lumsden and praising the efforts of SNP candidate Richard Thomson<strong>.</strong></p>n <p>Speaking to journalists after the result, <strong>Thomson</strong> said the Tories had â€œthrown the kitchen sinkâ€ at the campaign.</p>n <p>â€œWe like not to be out-campaigned, but on this occasion, I think, just the sheer amount of resources that we were up against made it difficult to get the result we'd hoped for,â€ he said.</p>n <p>The guilty plea of former SNP chief executive â€“ and Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband â€“ Peter Murrell did not â€œmake a bit of differenceâ€ to the party's fortunes in Thursday's poll, he 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Gordon Thomson gives an interview at P&J Live in Aberdeen after losing the Aberdeen South byelection.","caption":"Richard Gordon Thomson gives an interview at P&J Live in Aberdeen after losing the Aberdeen South byelection. ","credit":"Photograph: MichaÅ‚ Wachucik/PA"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781857200000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"09.20Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781857698000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.28Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781857699000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.28Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.28","title":"SNP must 'reflect heavily' on why it lost Aberdeen South, says its former Westminster leader Stephen Flynn","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34f92c8f087fb1fe061eea","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The Green party says it will be â€œcampaigning hardâ€ to win the Greater Manchester mayoralty byelection. Commenting on the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/makerfield-byelection" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Makerfield byelection</a>, a <strong>Green spokesperson</strong> said:</p>","elementId":"36f3db98-64c2-47f7-809b-4079cc242819"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>We welcome the defeat of Reform's divisive and misogynist campaign, and congratulations to Andy Burnham.</p>n <p>Our candidate Sarah Wakefield ran a brilliant campaign highlighting the positive change the Green party brings to our communities and that we are an island of belonging, not strangers â€¦</p>n <p>The Greens will be campaigning hard to win the byelection for the Greater Manchester mayoralty and, as we showed in the Gorton and Denton by-election and local elections in the area, it is going to be a clear Greens vs Reform race in this election.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"74a26ad1-b020-4ef1-bee8-66b76a1efc51"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781856556000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"09.09Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781856773000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.12Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781856773000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.12Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.12","title":"Greens say they will be 'campaigning hard' to win Greater Manchester mayoral contest","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34f1fb8f08c4f67d4d372e","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Nigel Farage</strong>, the Reform UK leader, has said he is â€œdisappointedâ€ about the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/makerfield-byelection" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Makerfield byelection</a> results â€“ and he has urged some of his supporters who defected to Restore Britain to â€œthink againâ€.</p>","elementId":"36e74fe9-f150-4100-932b-b9f92876464a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In<a href="https://x.com/Nigel_Farage/status/2067863453948137789"> a video statement</a> about the result, he said:</p>","elementId":"f03d1a72-86c5-48ff-b8b3-6512b6ec7598"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>What really happened here was, it was vote [Andy] Burnham, get [Keir] Starmer out which, of course, was our campaign message leading up to the locals on May 7, so we were slightly hoisted with our own petard.</p>n <p>As for the Reform vote share, well I thought we would get 18,000 votes â€¦ we got just shy of 16 [thousand], so I'm disappointed, no question about it.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"7c87fba9-4bac-417c-ad45-4a032f3314b1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Addressing <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/restore-britain" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Restore Britain</a> voters, of whom he said a â€œcouple of thousandâ€ would usually have voted for Reform, he said:</p>","elementId":"56ae6a8f-de06-4fd1-bf6c-5199f0c96cac"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>What do you want? We are the challenge party to the left in this country and I would urge you to think again.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"787bc369-9b4a-4e47-9588-e55abb2ebff7"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Restore Britain was set up by <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/rupert-lowe" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Rupert Lowe</a>, who was elected as a Reform UK MP in 2024 but who left the party after falling out with Farage. Restore Britain, which was only established earlier this year, is similar to Reform UK in that they are both rightwing, populist, anti-immigrant parties. But Restore Britain is more extreme, and it has benefited from the support of the X owner Elon Musk who has promoted it on his platform.</p>","elementId":"ebf3188a-0863-4e7f-9373-980ffafea909"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781854715000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.38Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781855230000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.47Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781855230000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.47Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.47","title":"Farage says he's 'disappointed' by Makerfield results, and urges Reform supporters who defected to Restore to 'think again'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34ed838f087fb1fe061e8c","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Wes Streeting</strong>, the former health secretary, has issued a statement congratulating Andy Burnham on his victory. He<a href="https://x.com/wesstreeting/status/2067858902281019783"> says</a>:</p>","elementId":"ef11403c-93a7-4df2-8daf-6056e5b0fcd8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Huge congratulations to @AndyBurnhamGM on an astonishing victory in Makerfield, where Labour lost badly only weeks ago.</p>n <p>It gives us all hope that Labour can still win, but Andy's campaign is proof that to do so we need to change.</p>n <p>Enormous thanks to everyone involved.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"961389a1-3932-43f9-86c3-6f478a79b0be"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>On Tuesday Streeting indicated that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/17/keir-starmer-labour-leadership-contest-andy-burnham-makerfield-byelection-wes-streeting-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a3241808f082aa3ad0d997b#block-6a3241808f082aa3ad0d997b">he is planning to launch his own leadership challenge next week</a>. He has already been campaigning, making policy announcements and giving a big speech on his economic vision. He insists he has the 80 backers he needs to launch a formal challenge, but some MPs suspect his intention is to do a deal and accept a job in a Burnham administration.</p>","elementId":"60007936-c363-40f2-8005-d140cbc41843"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In his statement this morning Streeting is not saying anything more about his potential challenge.</p>","elementId":"ee693d38-d8cd-4827-9906-7b9b1cbcde3c"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781853571000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.19Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781854197000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.29Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781854198000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.29Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.29","title":"Streeting congratulates Burnham – without saying more about his own leadership challenge threat","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34eb0c8f08c4f67d4d36f5","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Sharon Graham</strong>, general secretary of Unite, one of the biggest unions backing Labour, said this morning that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/keir-starmer" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Keir Starmer</a> should stand down and allow the party to have a leadership election. And it should be fought on policy, not personality, she said:</p>","elementId":"58970f57-2951-4ead-b61b-0ec1416c1c9d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p><em>There is absolutely no doubt that over the last two years workers and the working class have fallen out of love with Labour. The win for Andy Burnham in Makerfield is a glimmer of hope but it must not be taken as a business as usual mandate.</em></p>n <p><em>It is clear that there now needs to be an orderly timetable for a leadership election and Keir Starmer must do the right thing and step down. The inevitable leadership election must be fought on real change and policies. Not personalities or better speeches.</em></p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"0fb0d98d-3d0e-4281-92c1-3e06f3bcdecf"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781852940000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.09Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781853273000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.14Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781853274000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.14Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.14","title":"Labour needs leadership election fought on policy, not personality, says Unite's leader, Sharon Graham","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34e20e8f08c4f67d4d36a6","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Harriet Harman</strong>, the former <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> deputy leader, has said that she thinks Labour MPs, and not party members, should choose the next leader.</p>","elementId":"39380012-aeeb-441b-a254-6a21873f1817"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The party's rules say, if there is a contest, all members get a vote.</p>","elementId":"357e0208-1d97-4128-a4ad-3d44c3532b72"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But Harman told the Today programme this morning that, with the party in power, MPs should take the decision. She said:</p>","elementId":"4592cad1-8287-47fe-8a41-14d54d111bf8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>The way you get to be prime minister, and the way you govern the country, is by having the support of the majority of party in parliament. So whoever's prime minister has to have the support of Labour MPs.</p>n <p>And I think what should happen is that the three contenders â€“ which is obviously Keir Starmer, who's the prime minister, Andy Burnham, who's the challenger, and Wes Streeting, who's also a challenger â€“ should be got in a room by the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Lucy Powell, and the chair of the parliamentary Labour party, Jess Morden, to agree a process whereby the Labour MPs choose who they they want.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"b868b126-3258-4d69-bc92-287ff773f76d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Harman said she would also like to see a woman in the contest.</p>","elementId":"be867fd0-88e2-45c6-a2a0-f12cc8982395"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked why members should be excluded from voting, Harman said that while it was right to involve them when the party was in opposition, it should be different when the party is in government because â€œyou can't govern without the support of Labour MPsâ€.</p>","elementId":"88522000-26b5-46db-bb58-3693595fd6d3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked if she thought Burnham would end up as PM, she said that she did not want to speculate, but that she did think there should be a process.</p>","elementId":"81ad9732-c94b-4003-a55b-79c9751ae115"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781850638000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"07.30Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781851526000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"07.45Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781851310000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"07.41Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"07.41","title":"Harriet Harman says Labour MPs, not party members, should choose next leader","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34deaa8f083b97ede8b97f","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Patrick Hurley</strong>, the Labour MP for Southport, was until recently, and even after the local elections, arguing <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/starmer-labour-leader-patrick-hurley-b2974861.html">it would be a mistake for Labour to get rid of Keir Starmer.</a></p>","elementId":"45ffbac4-ef98-4fd2-a652-46fe79daaefa"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In an interview on the Today programme this morning, Hurley said he had changed his mind. He explained:</p>","elementId":"6d4dfa48-5b9e-45b5-ac50-713322e7f3b9"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>I've been loyal to Keir Starmer publicly and privately. And I think he'll go down in history as a monumental figure in Labour party politics. He absolutely changed the party from top to bottom after the defeat in 2019, which was a historic defeat. And within five years he'd taken us to a historic victory.</p>n <p>But I do think that to everything there is a season. And I think right now we need a transition to something new.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"414dd4db-cf70-40ab-a7de-c08b9e18c35d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked why he had changed his mind, Hurley said that, while Starmer was â€œmethodicalâ€ and â€œforensicâ€, what people wanted from politicians was â€œspeed, urgency, decisive actionâ€.</p>","elementId":"5c671335-f008-4694-9439-59fb1e2c7c95"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He went on:</p>","elementId":"44df136c-11bd-454a-80e9-3bf95a6705ca"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>After two years, I think what the people of the country are telling me what they want. I think we should be listening to them. We can't continue to tell the electorate that they're wrong.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"713c8360-d3a0-46d6-a1a7-fbcbdca0e6ba"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Hurley also told the programe that he did not think there should be a formal leadership election because that would take too long.</p>","elementId":"29e45608-39ef-489f-b568-ab419c06e976"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781849770000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"07.16Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781850464000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"07.27Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781850422000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"07.27Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"07.27","title":"Labour MP Patrick Hurley says he's recently changed mind about PM, saying 'we can't continue to tell voters they're wrong'","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34d3298f08c4f67d4d3627","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Good morning if you are just joining the blog.</p>","elementId":"7b36d564-ceca-4710-8843-46f51b6c7be7"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Andy Burnham</strong> was expected to win the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/makerfield-byelection" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Makerfield byelection</a>, but he's won big â€“ by a huge margin. Here is <strong>Josh Halliday</strong>'s story.</p>","elementId":"90c6fdd5-a9b0-4408-add4-07337f0acd6c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Andy Burnham wins huge majority in Makerfield byelection, paving way for Starmer leadership challenge","elementId":"86347d56-8c74-4bbc-b132-a5fc330a6484","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/19/andy-burnham-wins-makerfield-byelection-paving-way-labour-leadership-challenge"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are the full figures from the count.</p>","elementId":"e19f0973-97fc-4f43-8c30-5a6c1975f37a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.InteractiveAtomBlockElement","css":"@font-face{font-family:Guardian Headline Full;src:url(https://assets.guim.co.uk/static/frontend/fonts/guardian-headline/noalts-not-hinted/GHGuardianHeadline-Light.woff2) 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Source: </div></div> </div>n"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Today the attention will focus on what happens next.</p>","elementId":"489d7d69-6336-48e7-ad30-02862d867fb0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Keir Starmer</strong> has posted a short message on social media congratulating Burnham, but it is very much a holding statement. (See<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34cf838f083b97ede8b911#block-6a34cf838f083b97ede8b911"> 6.14am</a>.) As <strong>Pippa Crerar</strong> reported in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/17/exclusive-burnham-team-convince-ministers-delay-resignations-avoid-chaos">her comprehensive over-view 36 hours ago</a>, Starmer has been wanting to fight to keep his job. But the scale of Burnham's victory changes the balance of power between the two men, and the Burnham camp is now openly saying (albeit politely) that it wants Starmer to accept a timetable for a handover to the new Makerfield mayor. (See<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1#block-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1"> 2.05am</a>.) The Home Office minister <strong>Mike Tapp</strong> was the main Labour voice making the counter, Starmer-loyalist argument in broadcast studios overnight. He claimed letting Burnham take over would trigger â€œcredible calls for a general electionâ€ â€“ which no Labour MP wants â€“ ignoring the fact that, when Labour called for an election after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson, and after Rishi Sunak replaced Truss, the Conservative government found it very easy to take no notice of said â€œcredible callsâ€.</p>","elementId":"1c85bfa7-0f7c-4626-b137-09d7044f0c45"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The mainstream commentariat view seems to be that it's when, not if, Starmer concedes, and agrees a timetable for his departure. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34b8078f083b97ede8b88b#block-6a34b8078f083b97ede8b88b">4.50am</a>.) But the Burnham team have not said yet what handover date they want (Burnam probaby wants by Labour conference in September; Starmer would probably prefer by next summer) and there is no confirmation yet that Starmer will comply. He has the right to insist on a formal leadership election, and this remains a possibility.</p>","elementId":"a5605ffe-067e-40d7-8453-cfc272571f8a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>It was a bad night for Reform UK. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34b8078f083b97ede8b88b#block-6a34b8078f083b97ede8b88b">4.50am</a> and <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34c57e8f08c4f67d4d35e2#block-6a34c57e8f08c4f67d4d35e2">5.30pm</a>.)</p>","elementId":"23178ca9-a56e-4603-8df2-f4f033647cb2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But the Conservatives had a very good result in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/scotland" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Scotland</a>. <strong>Severin Carrell</strong> has the story here.</p>","elementId":"d2b0d295-d167-44ea-ac25-6e376a746dea"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Scottish Conservatives win Aberdeen South, ousting SNP ","elementId":"003f3d6b-421f-4b52-9460-484bba8bc713","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/19/snp-concedes-aberdeen-south-with-scottish-conservatives-set-to-win"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781846825000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"06.27Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781853501000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.18Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781848504000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"06.55Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"06.55","title":"Pressure on Starmer to yield premiership intensifies after Burnham trounces Reform UK in Makerfield","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34cf838f083b97ede8b911","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Keir Starmer</strong> has congratulated Andy Burnham on his byelection victory. In a post on social media, he<a href="https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2067835432667111533"> says</a>:</p>","elementId":"566ce24c-f10b-4d4d-bca4-71eba8c7c4f8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Congratulations, @AndyBurnhamGM, Labour's new MP for Makerfield.</p>n <p>Voters chose Labour's campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"cb763c38-d00b-4dcc-bddc-2ded872947be"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Others might say it was not Labour's campaign of hope and optimism, but Burnham's.</p>","elementId":"9d1f639e-215f-449f-b7e5-2dc710ac665c"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781845891000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"06.11Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781846095000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"06.14Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781846096000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"06.14Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"06.14","title":"Starmer congratulates Burnham, saying voters chose ‘Labour's campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34b8078f083b97ede8b88b","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here is a round-up of what some journalists and commentators are saying about Andy Burnham's win.</p>","elementId":"c874e777-365b-4aaa-a9a5-951ed46109fc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/jessicaelgot/status/2067795780686012534">From</a> my colleague <strong>Jessica Elgot</strong></p>","elementId":"773b4396-6627-4a81-975c-d77b57d6838d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>It now seems beyond any doubt that Burnham will be prime minister. Labour MPs will look at that result – the consolidation of the progressive vote, the swathes of ex-Reform voters returning to Labour – and they won't be able to wait long.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"c73f484a-4572-43fd-b191-4ec3fe7ccadf"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>One (very knowledgeable!) Labour MP told me a week after the campaign launch that they were confident @AndyBurnhamGM would get more than @joshsimonsmp majority. I always kept it in the back of my mind. It was actually almost double.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"54416846-244e-4742-b8b9-c8109d69dd29"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/patrickkmaguire/status/2067796010454159852">From</a> <strong>Patrick Maguire</strong> from the Times</p>","elementId":"7c0840a5-19fa-49c4-8106-aa71a9207b8a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Andy Burnham is going to be prime minister and he is going to be prime minister soon. He is now the only electoral show in town for the Labour Party. The only question now is how quickly others arrive on this plane of reality.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"58e69dc5-6767-493b-abea-21760efc72cc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/maitlis/status/2067799025810649185">From</a> <strong>Emily Maitlis</strong> from the News Agents podcast</p>","elementId":"2be9b6b1-eb6d-4317-af86-4253ac837918"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Makerfield: Burnham has increased his party's share of the vote astonishingly – with the help of tactical voting from Lib Dem's , Greens and very possibly Tories too.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"a7bd679d-974f-45bc-944f-f69428ae8657"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Before this result – one current cabinet member told me that they would simply not allow â€œ a Burnham coronation â€œ and would feel the need to throw their hat into the ring if it were headed that way. I wonder if that still stands with the scale of this result ? <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/Makerfield?src=hashtag_click">#Makerfield</a></p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"6966873b-5032-4c9e-8406-1cfeb1ff37ef"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/benwansell/status/2067800282973548578">From </a><strong>Ben Ansell</strong>, a politics professor</p>","elementId":"95fe090e-e5bb-4dd1-a2b9-668112d81d52"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Increasingly likely we won't see PM Nigel Farage. That was a poor result for Reform in Makerfield. And a Tory win in Aberdeen South on top.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"fc88e25a-4b50-44c3-8d21-47679f7ad768"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/2067793618111271251">From</a> <strong>Luke Tryl</strong>, the More in Common pollster</p>","elementId":"248627d5-37ea-448d-b792-1715fbfd3ce1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Nearly a 10,000 majority that's a seismic result for Labour, if the proof of concept was winning on hostile turf Burnham has done it, uniting the left vote and holding Reform to under 3 pts higher than at the General Election.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"2fcf226d-b24d-4f57-8a2c-d717c400d7bd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Think this is unarguably Reform's worst night since General Election.</p>n <p>1) Barely any increase in their vote share in Makerfield. 20pt Labour win in a seat that was one of their best second places in 2024.</p>n <p>2) Tories show proof of life and even momentum in battle for the right with Aberdeen South win</p>n <p>3) Restore Britain take 7%, replicated elsewhere in fragmented politics Reform's path to govt becomes very very hard.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"1cf2aeea-a6ca-46dc-b4da-e4d33adbf9b5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/BNHWalker/status/2067798256998879341">From</a> the New Statesman's <strong>Ben Walker</strong></p>","elementId":"b913d299-499d-4ca3-95dc-e07197fe2e30"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>No poll had Burnham doing as well as this or Reform as worse. Off the charts.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"617396e4-4a7e-47ee-bd25-87fc7b530a6c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/PaulBrandITV/status/2067799350604861780">From</a> ITV's <strong>Paul Brand</strong></p>","elementId":"5a063539-7991-42d2-b618-2c802a06b420"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Aside from the specific circumstances of Makerfield and Andy Burnham's personal profile, a pattern is emerging in recent by-electionsâ€¦ Caerphilly, Gorton and Denton, Makerfieldâ€¦ the tactical vote to keep Reform â€˜out' is being mobilised with significant impact. Tactical voting is cemented as a defining feature of our politics.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"19cda0fd-b35f-4c63-9013-4f6ea7eb2eb3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://x.com/adampayne26/status/2067812277214957911">From</a> <strong>Adam Payne</strong> from PoliticsHome</p>","elementId":"5422541d-7ab0-4687-8ce2-7118cacef0e9"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>That's just a staggering result for Burnham. He hasn't just â€˜taken on' Reform, he's smashed them, uniting the progressive vote behind him. Remove the Restore Britain % and it still wouldn't have been close. In terms of his electoral pitch to Labour MPs, nobody else comes close.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"7b07434d-b91f-45a1-bc7d-487efb8cb201"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781839879000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"04.31Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781841057000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"04.50Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781841057000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"04.50Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"04.50","title":"What journalists and commentators are saying about Burnham’s victory","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34ad428f083b97ede8b846","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Andy Burnham's victory speech â€“ a concise summary of themes he has set out before, encapsulated in the idea that under his leadership government policy would in future be determined by the â€œMakerfield testâ€ (see <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34a6868f08c4f67d4d351a#block-6a34a6868f08c4f67d4d351a">3.20pm</a>) â€“ was quite powerful, for anyone still up to watch it, but tonight what matters are the numbers, not the words.</p>","elementId":"df7cabf2-c116-4421-afcb-d73f4f9578fd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Earlier this week the Spectator was speculating whether Burnham's lead over Reform UK would be in the low single digits or the high single digits. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a33b9d88f083b97ede8ac0c#block-6a33b9d88f083b97ede8ac0c">10.02pm</a>.) There was much talk of whether, if he did win, his support would outnumber the combined Reform UK/Restore Britain vote.</p>","elementId":"7c7b0dbf-dfe1-4720-88eb-81c34dd9f12f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>It turns out Burnham is 20 points up â€“ or 13 points up if you wrap in the Rupert Lowe fans with the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/nigel-farage" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Nigel Farage</a> fans. He achieved a swing away from Reform to Labour. In the current context, and in the light of what happened in the local elections, that is remarkable. Labour in particular, and progressive politics more widely, has been desperately searching for a Farage repellant for at least a year. Now they have found one.</p>","elementId":"1397272e-9625-40ec-865b-48d2ffc92bdd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>We heard what's coming next, because Louise Haigh helpfully set it out on the BBC; Starmer will be asked to agree an â€œorderly and managedâ€ handover. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1#block-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1">2.05pm</a>.) Any negotiation ultimately depends on who has the power, and who doesn't, and, in Labour politics, Burnham now looks unstoppable.</p>","elementId":"c34aade1-0737-4a55-b018-63beafdc218a"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781837122000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.45Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781838373000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"04.06Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781838040000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"04.00Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"04.00","title":"Burnham’s win – snap verdict","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34ab468f087fb1fe061ccf","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are the Makerfield results in full from the Press Association.</p>","elementId":"dff245d2-28f1-4e95-aca4-030bd637d068"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Lab hold</p>","elementId":"801cb00b-8eda-4e55-86a9-e1ff80167ebd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Andy Burnham (Lab) 24,937 (54.82%, +9.62%)</p>","elementId":"530eb0d5-cdcc-4057-ae0c-1624a6724d8d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Rob Kenyon (Reform) 15,696 (34.51%, +2.71%)</p>","elementId":"c1dd6db3-deb3-4a5e-8e35-4a51e1f02a6c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Rebecca Shepherd (Restore) 3,111 (6.84%)</p>","elementId":"106a3cee-4a0c-49fd-8644-8aa0f9066e3b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Michael Winstanley (C) 997 (2.19%, -8.68%)</p>","elementId":"d87f0529-3e85-4319-a255-01e66edfa390"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Sarah Wakefield (Green) 308 (0.68%, -3.73%)</p>","elementId":"589b6db4-8a70-40cf-bb7c-19e2e7346c42"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Jake Austin (LD) 163 (0.36%, -6.43%)</p>","elementId":"65044ab2-0670-4a6d-b7a5-c5ee001bc10e"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Count Binface (Binface) 95 (0.21%)</p>","elementId":"59946ec9-9758-4a45-ae4c-05ee5fb9a78c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Howling Laud Hope (Loony) 45 (0.10%)</p>","elementId":"b56f8d41-6135-4b1d-8f31-19f13c43bcef"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>John Dyer (Ind) 37 (0.08%)</p>","elementId":"9dadbe7f-1d7b-4bdc-9be3-4fb85358a0e4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Peter Ward (Rejoin) 35 (0.08%)</p>","elementId":"56ffa13e-5cad-4eaa-8bb0-8bc9a06ce2e3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Dan Clarke (Libertarian) 18 (0.04%)</p>","elementId":"a2989982-276c-48d4-8e90-792b17a3e602"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Ed Gemmell (Climate) 18 (0.04%)</p>","elementId":"d84fdfee-89b8-45c5-8be6-61f9c0e478d1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Robert Pownall (Ind) 18 (0.04%)</p>","elementId":"1bc1597b-fdda-484b-a9a0-24a4167ea8ef"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Paul Gould (Ind) 8 (0.02%)</p>","elementId":"3feb8515-05b6-49bc-80dd-7d69c19b1f0b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Lab maj 9,241 (20.32%)</p>","elementId":"41f28667-f303-4b7d-b9be-6de15e47b383"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>3.45% swing Reform to Lab</p>","elementId":"53741514-cc60-46e4-b549-3912ad1a45c6"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Electorate 77,478; Turnout 45,486 (58.71%, +6.31%)</p>","elementId":"018336e3-953b-4811-82a5-4e16c7e5e9db"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781836614000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.36Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781836783000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.39Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781836783000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.39Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.39","title":"Full results of Makerfield byelection – with Labour on 55%, and Reform UK on 35%","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a9618f08c4f67d4d353f","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> said it would be a â€œwrenchâ€ to give up his job as mayor of <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/greater-manchester" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Greater Manchester</a>.</p>","elementId":"1656cdf4-7c0d-496c-95bc-7aa0c5585c02"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He went on:</p>","elementId":"bb103914-bdcc-48fd-b33b-5a8833463325"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>But I am not leaving the service of Greater Manchester.</p>n <p>I've always been clear that it can't achieve everything it should be, and we can't close the North-South divide, and we can't make all the great English cities be what they should be, without big change at the national level.</p>n <p>I always knew one day I would seek to go back to Westminster to complete that unfinished business, so that Makerfield and Greater Manchester and the north of England can fulfil their potential.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"b15f143b-4485-4ef1-9218-ad1a58a5e515"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781836129000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.28Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781836375000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.32Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781836375000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.32Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.32","title":"Burnham says north of England needs ‘big change at national level’, and returning to Westminster ‘unfinished business’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a8538f087fb1fe061cbe","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> said the vote against <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> at the local elections was â€œa loud cry for changeâ€. 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We must now take this path and put this country back on the right path, and bring people back together and get things working properly 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Burnham stands beside candidate Count Binface, left, and a candidate for Protect British Wildlife.","caption":"Andy Burnham stands beside candidate Count Binface, left, and a candidate for Protect British Wildlife.","credit":"Photograph: Jon Super/AP"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781835859000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.24Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781836711000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.38Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781836056000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.27Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.27","title":"Burnham says Labour now has ‘final chance to change’ and ‘must act upon it’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a79c8f083b97ede8b815","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> said he would be an MP for all people in the 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Burnham giving his victory speech.","caption":"Andy Burnham giving his victory speech.","credit":"Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781835676000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.21Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781835842000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.24Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781835842000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.24Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.24","title":"Burnham says he will ‘focus on problem solving rather than point scoring’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a6868f08c4f67d4d351a","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> says he is proud people have seen the best of the 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Burnham giving his victory speech.","caption":"Andy Burnham giving his victory speech.","credit":"Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781835398000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.16Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781835629000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.20Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781835630000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.20Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.20","title":"Burnham says he wants to put ‘Makerfield test’ at heart of British politics","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a5b08f083b97ede8b805","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Burnham</strong> is speaking now.</p>","elementId":"7b828701-fe2d-4aee-a3a5-dbf26092a1e1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He says:</p>","elementId":"4be818bc-1bda-4b65-bcb5-8ce9b0a0a826"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Everyone knows that politics isn't working. Everyone can feel that the country isn't where it should be.</p>n <p>Tonight could, just could, be the turning point.</p>n <p>From here on, I will give everything I have got to make it so, to ensure the name, Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs, bringing back something we've lost, hope. A hope for the future.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"2036e230-7498-4a1a-9da4-389a6f679fad"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781835184000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"03.13Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781835378000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.16Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781835378000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.16Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.16","title":"Burnham says he hopes his win will be ‘turning point’, and Makerfield will be ‘synonymous with change’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34a0b08f08c4f67d4d34e9","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are the key results.</p>","elementId":"3140b672-5229-452c-90f7-76f91bad8cd4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Jake Austin, Liberal Democrats â€“ 163</p>","elementId":"6be0a8e5-1a41-4efa-a0fd-2398d8962076"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Andy Burnham, Labour â€“ 24,937</p>","elementId":"91c875f0-5d6c-4bb7-b01e-cfb78feaa975"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Robert Kenyon, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/brexit-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Reform UK</a> â€“ 15,696</p>","elementId":"38745455-27b3-4c3d-bf33-1eed965febc6"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Rebecca Shepherd, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/restore-britain" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Restore Britain</a> â€“ 3,111</p>","elementId":"81f50552-fc5c-4938-b16b-3df6688cfc6c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Sarah Wakefield, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/green-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Green party</a> â€“ 308</p>","elementId":"a566d482-a415-4027-8b50-279ad43717eb"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Michael Winstanley, Conservative Party â€“ 997</p>","elementId":"ad22255d-b373-4971-b33a-3ffeed785a7c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>That means Burnham has won with a majority of 9,241.</p>","elementId":"a4236302-e2a4-418a-b3f1-2bc7941bc3f0"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781833904000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.51Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781836905000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"03.41Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781835096000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"03.11Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"03.11","title":"Burnham elected MP for Makerfield with majority of more than 9,000","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a349dec8f087fb1fe061c5f","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The Makerfield result has not yet been declared, but already Labour figures are briefing against each other. Louise Haigh has been saying Keir Starmer should agreed to an â€œorderly and managedâ€ handover of power to Andy Burnham. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1#block-6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1">2.05pm</a>.) Mike Tapp, the Home Office minister, has also been giving interviews. He told the BBC that he disagreed with Haigh. He said he did not think a handover like that would be realistic, because Burnham â€œhasn't laid out his political agendaâ€, he said. So there woud have to be a contest, he said. And that would mean â€œchaosâ€, he said.</p>","elementId":"0e7a04bd-875d-45cb-b983-9e83074d0419"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Tapp also said that, if Burnham were to replace Starmer, there would be â€œcredible calls for a general electionâ€.</p>","elementId":"398f703c-3f50-4594-95cb-75b2d07a86ac"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He said he wanted the government to be given time to 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Tapp on the BBC election programme.","caption":"Mike Tapp on the BBC election programme.","credit":"Photograph: BBC"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781833196000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.39Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781834228000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"02.57Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781833860000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.51Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.51","title":"Minister Mike Tapp criticises calls for Starmer to hand over to Burnham, saying that would trigger ‘credible calls’ for election","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a349cc08f083b97ede8b7c5","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Back to Scotland for a moment, and this is what <strong>Andrew Bowie</strong>, the shadow Scottish secretary, has said about his party's decisive win in Aberdeen South. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a3493b08f083b97ede8b77c#block-6a3493b08f083b97ede8b77c">1.58am</a>.)</p>","elementId":"e1c681c9-4171-460d-931b-3777d61f1743"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>This is an extraordinary victory for Douglas Lumsden MP and the Conservatives. This is the first time that the Conservative party has gained a Westminster parliamentary byelection in Scotland since 1967.</p>n <p>We said this election was a referendum on the future of North Sea oil and gas, and Aberdeen has spoken loud and clear. Let's Get Britain Drilling Now.</p>n <p>I look forward to Douglas joining the Conservative team in Westminster, where I know he will work tirelessly to hold Ed Miliband to account and stand up for the people of Aberdeen.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"f6666f54-542a-4b12-ac9b-e832b7a46616"},{"displayCredit":true,"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement","role":"inline","media":{"allImages":[{"index":0,"fields":{"height":"4762","width":"7109"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/7109.jpg"},{"index":1,"fields":{"isMaster":"true","height":"4762","width":"7109"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg"},{"index":2,"fields":{"height":"1340","width":"2000"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/2000.jpg"},{"index":3,"fields":{"height":"670","width":"1000"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/1000.jpg"},{"index":4,"fields":{"height":"335","width":"500"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/500.jpg"},{"index":5,"fields":{"height":"94","width":"140"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/140.jpg"}]},"elementId":"ec8a83a0-b0f2-4c7f-9509-05381c3cee3d","imageSources":[{"weighting":"inline","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b623532320ee686accad9363dffb9efb","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5df654c51f15457cb7cc29c2a2705c38","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b3c9c2cb9606303777d98c31add38ed7","width":605},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0ece40de45d30e07d10ba05c65f7ff60","width":1210},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=add80498fec99af4169249a434cef31b","width":445},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b1219238952cd9774f3d29ec2ceb1a11","width":890}]},{"weighting":"thumbnail","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f8b67120430b4dbf440c73dd1478c2b4","width":140},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c8d3fa0c2bd24518e1c66685be83ecd3","width":280},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=33d44d3886d9c680cd5f67f430397c38","width":120},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=25afe0c52e5af09166aab18899d8c1c2","width":240}]},{"weighting":"supporting","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8200f09d273793fb21f228340ab07f84","width":380},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9c47d8abc7af3a727f7ad8524bca7fe1","width":760},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e61ce28d2c74f7ac0e700e244b8e0dd7","width":300},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7ebe47bb84f48d42e218b8e8217e55f0","width":600},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b623532320ee686accad9363dffb9efb","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5df654c51f15457cb7cc29c2a2705c38","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/507830822ab136de51dabdab57f5808804949ee9/0_0_7109_4762/master/7109.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b3c9c2cb9606303777d98c31add38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Lumsden (front row, centre) and Andrew Bowie (front, right) celebrating with supporters after the byelection win.","caption":"Douglas Lumsden (front row, centre) and Andrew Bowie (front, right) celebrating with supporters after the byelection win.","credit":"Photograph: MichaÅ‚ Wachucik/PA"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781832896000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.34Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781847015000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"06.30Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781833154000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.39Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.39","title":"Tories say Aberdeen South their first Westminster byelection gain in Scotland for almost 60 years","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a349a058f087fb1fe061c3a","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em>Hannah Al-Othman is a Guardian North of England correspondent.</em></p>","elementId":"0f320a43-9bf7-4ae5-a2a3-da23c816d5b3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Lisa Nandy</strong> has said the Restore Britain vote â€œdoesn't seem to be quite at the level that the polls suggestedâ€. (See<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34066f8f083b97ede8b07d#block-6a34066f8f083b97ede8b07d"> 10.39pm</a>.)</p>","elementId":"91e29257-c48f-4325-adcf-38d5e7ab96cc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She said:</p>","elementId":"0d18b114-bec0-42f9-a7dd-dca6e93778a4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>I think there's a misunderstanding about the Restore vote here.</p>n <p>I've heard a lot of talk about how this is about Rupert Lowe and his profile, I've heard talk about how this is about them splitting the vote with Reform. Actually, they've always had a vote here, it's not significant, it's usually around six or seven percent of the vote, that if there's an openly racist party on the ballot, will come out and vote for it.</p>n <p>So the idea that somehow if Andy wins here tonight, it will be because Restore and Reform have split the vote, frankly, I can say it's for the birds. That group just stays at home if they don't have an openly racist party to vote for.</p>n <p>And so, it really is about whether the most popular Labour politician in the country can pull off a victory in one of the toughest seats, where we just lost in large numbers seven weeks ago to Reform.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"fc5d4e5e-59ad-43f7-bad2-787f6fcbeb6f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>If Burnham does win, as expected, she said:</p>","elementId":"04d2d26b-ca65-4504-9bb7-c8e5f919fa26"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>I hope that we can find a way to pull together and turn our gaze out to the country.</p>n <p>I think it would be a tragedy if we were to descend into infighting and turn the conversation to ourselves.</p>n <p>The reason that Andy has received so much warmth for the campaign that he's run here is because it has been relentlessly positive, relentlessly hopeful.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"3b83321f-1a3a-446d-ad0d-195f7d94c256"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781832197000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.23Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781832617000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"02.30Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781832617000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.30Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.30","title":"Nandy dismisses claim Burnham only winning in Makerfield because Restore Britain split rightwing vote","contributors":[{"name":"Hannah Al-Othman"}],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3498a88f08c4f67d4d34a6","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em>Josh Halliday is the Guardian's North of England editor.</em></p>","elementId":"92043129-9a52-44e5-b586-bca9a27b5120"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Stop the press. <strong>Rupert Lowe</strong> just gave an interview to the Guardian – after calling me â€œa reptileâ€.</p>","elementId":"7ce23ef8-d992-4919-acf0-c7dc434bd0e2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/restore-britain" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Restore Britain</a> leader said its vote was â€œsomewhere in the regionâ€ of 10% which would be an â€œunbelievableâ€ result for a party only four months old.</p>","elementId":"7c470173-c2cf-402c-9a20-7ad791025b76"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Lowe said it looked like Burnham's vote had held up â€œmuch better than I thought it wouldâ€.</p>","elementId":"b484aef4-ccea-4157-b5ed-0cf4045091aa"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Earlier, a senior <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> source said Restore Britain activists had been involved in several incidents involving harassment during the campaign.</p>","elementId":"4628c3e1-a00e-4ce7-8b0e-f25fe630c75b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>One of these incidents, witnessed by a Labour party member of staff, involved a taxi driver following a dispute with Restore Britain activists and local children, who then allegedly smashed the taxi driver's windscreen.</p>","elementId":"7e642668-9553-46b0-afba-1f19a043497f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The incident is said to have taken place near Labour's campaign HQ in Stubshaw Cross on Wednesday night, the eve of the byelection. It has been reported to <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/greater-manchester" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Greater Manchester</a> Police, the Labour source said.</p>","elementId":"7992b2bd-0cab-40df-9447-52a3d6f2675f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>A separate incident apparently involved a taxi driver in the constituency being repeatedly asked where he was from by a Restore Britain activist. When told he was from Pakistan, the activist allegedly said he was campaigning to deport people like that taxi driver.</p>","elementId":"89fef4f4-397d-46b0-95d0-7533574af6f5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked about these alleged incidents, Lowe said he had no knowledge of them but that he was sure â€œthe police will deal with it appropriatelyâ€.</p>","elementId":"69e3bdb2-7c9e-46fc-b851-7eafb8f47a09"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œToday all I've seen is friendly banter amongst everybody,â€ he 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Lowe MP, the Restore Britain leader, speaking to reporters at the Makerfield count.","caption":"Rupert Lowe MP, the Restore Britain leader, speaking to reporters at the Makerfield count.","credit":"Photograph: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781831848000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.17Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781832101000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"02.21Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781832102000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.21Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.21","title":"Rupert Lowe claims Restore Britain’s vote in Makerfield ‘much better’ than he expected","contributors":[{"name":"Josh Halliday","imageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2023/02/17/Josh_Halliday.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=75198ce42adf155c525f140f69bbc715","largeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2023/02/17/Josh_Halliday.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d3e87335af9aba898c8800e472d75439"}],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3495fd8f083b97ede8b783","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The SNP have held Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Reform came second and <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a>, who were in second place, less than 1,000 votes behind the SNP in 2024, came fourth.</p>","elementId":"1cd7762b-8628-446e-971c-93311a336c75"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are the results in full from the Press Association.</p>","elementId":"e8435c59-ffb4-4676-9d09-ca09639a029c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>SNP hold</p>","elementId":"aa61d786-1d59-4dc4-bba1-dd60b92ddd72"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Lara Bird (SNP) 9,802 (40.39%, +5.07%)</p>","elementId":"9d279a0b-92bf-4f5f-abf2-adaba1a69fe5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Bill Reid (Reform) 4,841 (19.95%, +11.33%)</p>","elementId":"875f673e-44a5-43aa-b26b-07255560f048"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Jack Cruickshanks (C) 4,524 (18.64%, +3.13%)</p>","elementId":"cacd017b-67a1-4450-80d8-33373cccccd9"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Heather Doran (Lab) 3,651 (15.04%, -18.33%)</p>","elementId":"13079258-a0af-410e-a136-c6dcd9257f5d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Tanvir Ahmad (LD) 1,452 (5.98%, +0.88%)</p>","elementId":"d2ac2c30-6690-4be2-979b-698360f3d0a8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>SNP maj 4,961 (20.44%)</p>","elementId":"c5e20114-c01a-405c-8dc8-84df6121138d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>3.13% swing SNP to Reform</p>","elementId":"9b1a752e-d70c-48a3-b006-e2f8ba24633f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Electorate 75,985; Turnout 24,270 (31.94%, -25.99%)</p>","elementId":"ff8a2db4-f413-4c31-87ea-e7205fd41e9a"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781831165000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"02.06Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781831392000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"02.09Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781831392000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.09Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.09","title":"SNP hold Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, with Labour pushed into 4th place – results in full","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a348e0f8f087fb1fe061bd1","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Louise Haigh</strong>, the former transport secretary who has been one of the key figures running Andy Burnham's byelection campaign in Makerfield, has told the BBC that, if Burnham wins (and she is clearly confident that he has won), Keir Starmer should stand aside.</p>","elementId":"757308db-a3b9-4a42-9c9c-b118440809a3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She said that in those circumstances Starmer should â€œreflect on the resultsâ€, and on how much better they were with Burnham as a candidate than they were for <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> in the local elections, and then â€œdo what's best for the partyâ€.</p>","elementId":"a0c6297f-02c0-49cd-92d3-d87a9d2fddfc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked what she meant by this, Haigh said:</p>","elementId":"d5470ece-a07c-4950-bb86-3a40f03cb89f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>I hope that he would consider an orderly and managed transition.</p>n <p>We have said that [Labour] is in an existential crisis and things cannot continue. And it was quite clear after the local elections, unfortunately, that he considered that business as usual would suffice.</p>n <p>Andy has potentially shown tonight that what a change the Labour party can bring â€¦ Without that optimism and without that on the ballot paper, then we will see a Reform prime minister at the next general election.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"e0affe64-9d8d-428f-9ddb-a37cea66ec0b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked how quickly she wanted the PM to depart, Haigh said that was up to the prime minister. Burnham would not be challenging in the immediate aftermath of the byelection, she said. He would want to speak to the PM â€œin the coming daysâ€, she said.</p>","elementId":"c7845bfd-529c-4d7d-8a3b-ac6979c575d5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked if she was talking about weeks or months, Haigh repeated the point about how this was in the PM's hands.</p>","elementId":"d9065871-d776-4a3c-862f-dd1572320c5d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She also said that Wes Streeting was still threatening to trigger a leadership contest.</p>","elementId":"a8f6ac50-09ae-4505-9733-a49884de27ab"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked whether there should be a contest, she said she understood the arguments in favour of one. But she went on:</p>","elementId":"141d0b44-c683-4147-85d8-4af2d3b3d4b1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>If an agreement can be made between potential candidates, then that's all for the better.</p>n <p>I think dragging any process out for any length of time would be difficult for the Labour party, but more crucially for the government.</p>n <p>I think if that can be avoided and all parties can come to an agreement, that's all for the best.</p>n <p>But of course, if we're into a contest and people decide to trigger it, then that's that's where we are.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"8bbe46b6-c21f-46a5-98a6-8900eabe063b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked if Burnham could be the PM within weeks, Haigh said she did not want to predetermine the outcome of any discussions. She said it was for the PM to decide. But she hoped he would reflect on what was best for the party and the country.</p>","elementId":"a1f913e2-c7dd-416b-b56f-4935b0a19a30"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Burnham's allies have been saying this sort of thing in private for some time.</p>","elementId":"8b20f6a0-3e12-4afd-8d33-24bc8982c595"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But it is significant that someone so close to Burnham is now publicly saying Starmer should agree to an â€œorderly transitionâ€.</p>","elementId":"45181681-707f-448c-a9c2-6667cfbb14d9"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781829135000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"01.32Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781853446000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.17Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781831102000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"02.05Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"02.05","title":"Burnham ally Louise Haigh says Starmer should agree to ‘orderly and managed transition’ of power","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3493b08f083b97ede8b77c","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The Conservatives have won a huge victory in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/aberdeen" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Aberdeen</a> South. Here are the full figures from the Press Association</p>","elementId":"a7693b1d-eb3b-4622-8ac3-ee4e85e14585"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>C gain from SNP</p>","elementId":"e7df31aa-9b34-4724-99bc-4e4f960e193f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Douglas Lumsden (C) 14,308 (49.51%, +25.13%)</p>","elementId":"10487e98-e92a-4f29-8b9c-fed72d545ff0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Richard Thomson (SNP) 8,258 (28.58%, -4.25%)</p>","elementId":"80aefa6f-9bad-4667-92c0-ff6c159d2ddf"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Jo Hart (Reform) 2,478 (8.58%, +1.67%)</p>","elementId":"dd0d33c0-2b5a-4a08-92b1-038603f3dcf1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Nurul Ali (Lab) 1,550 (5.36%, -19.35%)</p>","elementId":"2be6fa57-fbde-42a7-9550-a180fa508547"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Mel Sullivan (LD) 1,270 (4.39%, -1.91%)</p>","elementId":"757ad3a8-cb01-44ab-891a-5b21ddb59047"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Jorg Shelton-Eckstein (Green) 974 (3.37%, -0.10%)</p>","elementId":"ac4c3a7c-43f2-45d3-ad9c-15195092d56c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>David Ballantine (ADF) 59 (0.20%)</p>","elementId":"56586827-987b-4869-9982-efa2e44f76a1"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>C maj 6,050 (20.94%)</p>","elementId":"0c599447-8f59-46c5-941a-77e64504bfe2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>14.69% swing SNP to C</p>","elementId":"0617e0b1-6db5-4a2b-9619-90f2705ef5d4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Electorate 76,033; Turnout 28,897 (38.01%, -21.93%)</p>","elementId":"56639618-e8e5-45b5-95ed-0d879289c5d4"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781830576000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"01.56Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781830699000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.58Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781830699000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"01.58Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"01.58","title":"Tories win Aberdeen South with majority of 6,050 – results in full","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a348ceb8f083b97ede8b739","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The Scottish National party (SNP) has conceded defeat in the formerly safe seat of Aberdeen South in a shock loss to the Scottish Conservatives, <strong>Severin Carrell</strong> reports.</p>","elementId":"0990ec71-6665-484c-a1b4-c0204a4b0e27"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"SNP concedes Aberdeen South with Scottish Conservatives set to win","elementId":"ad97b0ad-f38d-4f51-b7b8-a8c97fbc0be6","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/19/snp-concedes-aberdeen-south-with-scottish-conservatives-set-to-win"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781828843000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"01.27Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781828988000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.29Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781828988000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"01.29Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"01.29","title":"SNP concedes Aberdeen South with Scottish Conservatives set to win","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a348bad8f083b97ede8b730","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Sarah Pochin</strong>, the Reform UK MP, <a href="https://x.com/christiancalgie/status/2067733106166042856">told GB News</a> a bit earlier that her party would be â€œvery happyâ€ to come a strong second in Makerfield.</p>","elementId":"c47b9963-7bcd-4ab9-87d3-7fdaa8dda784"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>That is not technically a concession. But it is not what you say if you think you have a chance of 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Pochin being interviewed at the Makerfield count.","caption":"Sarah Pochin being interviewed at the Makerfield count.","credit":"Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781828525000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"01.22Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781828705000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.25Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781828705000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"01.25Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"01.25","title":"Reform UK ‘very happy’ to come a strong second in Makerfield, says Sarah Pochin","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3488ec8f087fb1fe061bb4","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em>Josh Halliday is the Guardian's North of England editor.</em></p>","elementId":"b2a6a611-1072-446d-b615-7be63c26e280"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>A <strong>Reform UK source</strong> just told me they currently expect to lose to Burnham by around 2,500 votes. An official spokesperson would not comment on numbers but said they believe it's â€œfairly closeâ€ and that â€œno one's running away with it.â€</p>","elementId":"198d286f-d7b1-44bd-aab0-c8d192fe9569"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The spokesperson denied reports that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/nigel-farage" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Nigel Farage</a> had left Makerfield, saying he had just been on the phone to him and he was still in the constituency.</p>","elementId":"17a797f9-afa9-4969-a6c1-45eb2e2027fe"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Separately, a senior Labour source said it did not look like <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/restore-britain" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Restore Britain</a> had been able to turnout its vote to the level that some had predicted.</p>","elementId":"f6519502-ea00-4e86-b2ec-fa2cdcd8b51b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>They said Rupert Lowe's hardline anti-immigration party could â€œpossiblyâ€ achieve 7% of the vote but it was very unlikely to be higher than that.</p>","elementId":"9124a93e-7fbd-4ffd-9f99-406c07ec45cf"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Lowe, who is giving a series of media interviews, is believed to be claiming to have won 10% of the vote.</p>","elementId":"7bb1fc18-4ffb-4e8c-9b2e-d64b5d4d5a79"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781827820000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"01.10Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781828071000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.14Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781828072000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"01.14Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"01.14","title":"Reform UK gloomy about prospects in Makerfield, as one party source says Labour ahead by 2,500 votes","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3484d68f08c4f67d4d3414","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>And here is the turnout from the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry byelection. It was was 31.36% â€“ down from 57.9% at the 2024 general election.</p>","elementId":"6851ddfb-da38-466b-822f-3ae1258d0fca"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em>UPDATE:</em> This has been corrected because the initial figure wrongly said these were the figures for the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/aberdeen" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Aberdeen</a> South byelection.</p>","elementId":"5c08e76d-c468-4db5-b254-904850371198"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781826774000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"00.52Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781830305000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.51Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781826922000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"00.55Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"00.55","title":"Turnout in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry byelection 31.4% – down almost 30 points from general election","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3482d48f083b97ede8b6fb","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>We have the turnout figure for Makerfield now. It was turnout is 58.75% â€“ up from 52.5% at the general election.</p>","elementId":"fc1b402e-b8d6-4dfc-8571-9978373055c9"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>There were 45,510 votes cast.</p>","elementId":"27e01faf-0f53-46db-be52-9cde211e7dc4"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781826260000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"00.44Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781826644000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"00.50Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781826363000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"00.46Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"00.46","title":"Turnout in Makerfield 58.75% – six points up on general election","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a347f178f08c4f67d4d33ee","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Lisa Nandy</strong>, the culture secretary and MP for Wigan, the constituency next door to Makerfield, has told Sky News that Labour is â€œcautiously optimisticâ€ about winning the byelection.</p>","elementId":"1a433651-569f-45f5-9e97-d97b07c924d7"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She said:</p>","elementId":"be30f1e4-c09d-414b-8356-d3daf40bcff2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>We're cautiously optimistic. We always knew this would be a hard fight, but we are definitely seeing that Andy Burnham is able to pull some of our voters back from Reform in a way that just seven weeks ago at the local elections we would not thought was possible. We lost every ward in Makerfield to Reform at the local elections just seven short weeks ago and not be a small amount â€“ by thousands of votes â€¦</p>n <p>Whatever the result here tonight, the lesson is that we can actually change people's minds, we can bring people back to us, we can defeat some of the division and anger that has been on display in this constituency in recent weeks.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"e200b601-8bee-49e0-8cc1-8e76a7a5a50d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Sometimes you can read too much into pictures, but the smile on Nandy's face suggests â€œcautiously optimisticâ€ might be a bit of an 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Nandy speaking to the media at the count.","caption":"Lisa Nandy speaking to the media at the count.","credit":"Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781825303000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"00.28Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781828057000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"01.14Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781826125000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"00.42Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"00.42","title":"Nandy says Labour ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Makerfield, and Burnham beat expectations pulling back Reform voters","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34769c8f087fb1fe061b4a","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The Scottish Conservatives are optimistic about their chances of winning Aberdeen South, the BBC is reporting. <strong>Tom Gordon</strong> from the Scottish Daily Mail is <a href="https://x.com/DMScotPol/status/2067716273782267976">hearing the same thing.</a> <strong>Paul Hutcheon</strong> from the Daily Record <a href="https://x.com/paulhutcheon/status/2067721708778238103">says</a> the SNP, who are defending the seat, are â€œanxiousâ€.</p>","elementId":"a2c3fcbc-4432-46ea-9467-f9cc530c1274"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Severin Carrell</strong> described the contest in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/aberdeen" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Aberdeen</a> South in this article earlier this week.</p>","elementId":"935efaf1-3d4d-476d-abcb-3846f9590929"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"â€˜No friends to the oil and gas industry': Aberdeen South, the byelection where one topic dominates","elementId":"4c39f2e8-edf0-4e2b-914c-00fef8ff650c","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/17/oil-gas-industry-aberdeen-south-byelection-snp-tories-energy-policy"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Kemi Badenoch</strong> has said, if her party wins this byelection, it will be <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/16/andy-burnham-makerfield-labour-reform-keir-starmer-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a317c1a8f0824095b8b5a17#block-6a317c1a8f0824095b8b5a17">a vote for more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.</a></p>","elementId":"b0e6d497-63f0-46ec-8622-7f871199fdc4"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781823132000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"23.52Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781823505000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"23.58Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781823505000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"23.58Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"23.58","title":"SNP reportedly worried they could lose Aberdeen South to Tories","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3471608f083b97ede8b67d","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Sarah Pochin,</strong> the Reform UK MP, is at the Makerfield count on behalf of her party tonight and she has had to take questions about <a href="https://x.com/SarahForRuncorn/status/2067529948257017856">this video</a> she posted on social media earlier.</p>","elementId":"199775a1-0804-4890-a991-44a927dbd823"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In it she says:</p>","elementId":"dcec8429-4426-46c5-b285-d31edccf6984"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>England won the football last night.</p>n <p>And thank god they did because, on the occasions that England lose their football matches, the incidents of domestic violence go through the roof.</p>n <p>So, boys. Keep winning.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"6dc52315-f9d4-4c79-b08e-4da4cfef2b4e"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Asked about this <a href="https://x.com/SkyNews/status/2067729568291533013">on Sky News</a>, Pochin stressed her record as a magistrate dealing with domestic violence and defended the point she was making â€“ that this is a link between teams losing, and increased incidents of domestic violence.</p>","elementId":"2fb73c31-a243-4063-9309-92be0e47c543"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But she did not seem to grasp that people<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-polls-open-labour-leadership-andy-burnham-keir-starmer-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a340a1e8f083b97ede8b0d0#block-6a340a1e8f083b97ede8b0d0"> are criticising her</a> for not explicitly condemning the abusers, and instead suggesting it was somehow the England football team's 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Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin at the Makerfield count tonight, standing alongside Christopher Hope from GB News.","caption":"The Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin at the Makerfield count tonight, standing alongside Christopher Hope from GB News. ","credit":"Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781821792000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"23.29Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781822537000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"23.42Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781822538000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"23.42Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"23.42","title":"Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin defends video urging England team to ‘keep winning’ to stop domestic violence escalating","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3406ee8f083b97ede8b087","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/makerfield-byelection" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Makerfield byelection</a> has regularly been described as potentially the most consequential byelection in British history. People have written that on the assumption that Andy Burnham will win, and that he will replace Keir Starmer as PM. While those both seem to be reasonable assumptions, in a country with a history of parliamentary government as long as Britain's a description of any event that involves saying it is the most consequential ever is probably not strictly accurate.</p>","elementId":"721dbae4-16e3-4dcb-8e1e-cec9c6d66641"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are just a handful examples of other byelections that have been similar to this one in some respects, or highly influential.</p>","elementId":"1003c174-e5a1-4d15-b532-031cab27de41"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em><strong>Byelections involving potential party leaders</strong></em></p>","elementId":"ab28ea39-3a3b-4115-aae4-572b727d49b3"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In Makerfield Burnham supporters think they are voting for the next Labour leader, and <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/keir-starmer" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Keir Starmer</a> has had to support the Labour candidate while at the same time fearing him as a rival. Neil Kinnock was in a similar position at the <strong>1984 Chesterfield byelection</strong>, which was won by Tony Benn, hero of the Labour left. Benn might have beaten Kinnock in the Labour leadership election a year earlier had he not lost his seat in the general election. He was still seen as a rival in 1984 but the byelection win did not propel him to the leadership and, when there was a contest in 1988, Kinnock beat him easily.</p>","elementId":"d26a8185-86a7-44d7-869b-a6d083e7a04e"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>William Hague, the then Tory leader, must have had similar emotions when Michael Portillo contested the <strong>1999 Kensington and Chelsea byelection</strong>. Portillo too had missed a leadership election he might have won because he had been out of parliament in a general election. A few months later Hague promoted Portillo to shadow chancellor and deputy leader in the hope of neutralising a rival, but Portillo's influence had peaked and in a subsequent contest he was beaten by Iain Duncan Smith.</p>","elementId":"9c383e75-bc15-46fc-a8e9-50200f43a905"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em><strong>Byelections that choose prime ministers</strong></em></p>","elementId":"7a46f04e-0acf-4956-9ca8-e6f9b66eeafb"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Makerfield might be electing not just a party leader, but a future prime minister. This is not unprecedented because at the <strong>1963 Kinross and Perthshire byelection</strong> voters elected an actual prime minister, Alec Douglas-Home. He had been chosen by the Tories as PM three weeks earlier, but at that point he was in the Lords. Taking advantage of legislation passed to help Tony Benn give up his peerage, he quit the Lords and entered the Commons after a Scottish Tory MP (George Younger â€“ the Josh Simons of his day) sacrificed his seat for him .</p>","elementId":"6ae60c94-1bf3-4567-ade7-0e2fde719630"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>There are other byelections that have been won by people who have gone on to serve as PM (like Robert Peel and Stanley Baldwin), but in<a href="https://www.bitebackpublishing.com/books/british-by-elections"> British Byelections 1769-2025</a>, a brilliant selection of essays on this topic edited by Iain Dale, Alex Puffette argues that it was losing the <strong>1899 Oldham byelection</strong> that was really important for Winston Churchill because it meant he was able to make his name as a star war correspondent in the Boer war which did more to benefit his career in the long run.</p>","elementId":"44382fc0-186d-4d9c-a2d5-577ceff21937"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Byelections that bring down governments</strong></p>","elementId":"98e4df79-7964-467d-9a69-22db70bb949f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Makerfield may lead to the replacement of Keir Starmer at PM. But it won't bring down the government, unlike the <strong>1922 Newport byelection</strong> that led to Conservative MPs deciding to pull the plug on the Lloyd George-led coalition. Austen Chamberlain, the Tory leader at the time, expected <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> to win, but the seat was won by an anti-coalition Unionist (Tory), and the party decided voters were fed up of the pact with the Liberals.</p>","elementId":"3171edf5-a83e-4ace-aaaa-ac2a5e289d97"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In more recent times the <strong>1990 Eastbourne byelection</strong> defeat helped persuade the Tories that Margaret Thatcher had to go, and the <strong>2022 Tiverton and Honiton</strong> byelection defeat, and the <strong>Wakefield byelection</strong> defeat on the same night, helped to finish off Boris Johnson.</p>","elementId":"0cbe71e4-24c2-4fad-a2e3-d697d3707c06"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Byelections that change policy</strong></p>","elementId":"212ca1b5-7e8d-4929-bf59-d896d04ecc4d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>If Makerfield leads to Starmer being replaced by Burnham, government policy may change. But perhaps not be much. For a really consequential election, try going back almost 200 years to the <strong>1828 County Clare byelection</strong>, which was won by the Irish Catholic Daniel O'Connell (later known as â€œthe liberatorâ€). As a Catholic, he was not allowed to take his seat in the Commons under the laws then in place. But his win led to the governmment passing Catholic emancipation, opening up most public offices to Catholics at a time when all of Ireland was ruled by London, and most of its population was barred from public life.</p>","elementId":"f3893c82-5bf8-4397-9eab-8d97d981f0dd"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781816568000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.02Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781819860000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.57Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781819785000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.56Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.56","title":"Will Makerfield really be the most consequential byelection in British history?","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34066f8f083b97ede8b07d","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Robert Kenyon</strong>, the Reform UK candidate, says he is expecting a â€œbig voteâ€ in Makerfield. (See<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a3461078f08c4f67d4d3307#block-6a3461078f08c4f67d4d3307"> 10.26am</a>.) That's a reasonable assumption. Two years ago, when he was the party's general election candidate, Kenyon came second here with 32% of the vote. (See <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-keir-starmer-andy-burnham-robert-kenyon-labour-leadership-reform-aberdeen-arbroath-uk-politics-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a34010b8f087fb1fe061487#block-6a34010b8f087fb1fe061487">10.27pm</a>.) This time there have been five published byelection polls, from four polling companies, and all of them show Reform UK polling well above 32%.</p>","elementId":"97d160d7-48da-4e27-a08f-727b1a303c62"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But they also all show <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/labour" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Labour</a> winning.</p>","elementId":"c1cbb2ec-97e2-4644-bba4-36b49f9188b5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here are the figures â€“ in a chart posted by Mark Pack <a href="https://theweekinpolls.substack.com/p/makerfields-verdict-what-the-polls">on his the Week in Polls Substack blog.</a></p>","elementId":"07005410-5a9f-452b-90dc-576af61c934d"},{"displayCredit":true,"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement","role":"inline","media":{"allImages":[{"index":0,"fields":{"height":"1116","width":"2186"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/2186.jpg"},{"index":1,"fields":{"isMaster":"true","height":"1116","width":"2186"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg"},{"index":2,"fields":{"height":"1021","width":"2000"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/2000.jpg"},{"index":3,"fields":{"height":"511","width":"1000"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/1000.jpg"},{"index":4,"fields":{"height":"255","width":"500"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/500.jpg"},{"index":5,"fields":{"height":"71","width":"140"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/140.jpg"}]},"elementId":"a8c9443c-b26f-4224-96d8-3e5298f321bf","imageSources":[{"weighting":"inline","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1ae1e3c8275fcb96c082a751f8cce1f","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=03958c13a0766cdce1f7aaf54fd414de","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8f604b7df7376e1de211ea3afc6d10a5","width":605},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c774929f249ca55947a01f7cb5ac98d0","width":1210},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3570b67c382c69f0a99ec6814458a716","width":445},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1e490ce2ecaca5f1d13afdd9ca0eb6b3","width":890}]},{"weighting":"thumbnail","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=973624d9702c83d4be2b1d791860ab00","width":140},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=64a3b65b205a6adea665002c21efae4a","width":280},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=fb7b099821913cd0cdedd46c3c0fd12f","width":120},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d48be9d30ecd55363ecfd727c5036634","width":240}]},{"weighting":"supporting","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=576fce6c99cff251601d1f5550317a26","width":380},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4cfec7bf25eb1dbc167bbee9bbf912fd","width":760},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d28d43e74fc4ae29a4def9b944d67a57","width":300},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0830f730ae9cb4a452fe7ec1c3c0f2fb","width":600},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1ae1e3c8275fcb96c082a751f8cce1f","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=03958c13a0766cdce1f7aaf54fd414de","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/808423642fcb467d4e7b77b8917bbc695c29de03/0_0_2186_1116/master/2186.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8f604b7df7376e1de211ea3afc6d10a5","width":6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polling","caption":"Makerfield polling","credit":"Photograph: Mark Pack's Substack, the Week in Polls"}},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The reason why <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/brexit-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Reform UK</a> can do much better than two years ago, but still lose, is because there seems to have been a lot of tactical voting â€“ especially on the Labour/progressive side. People who may have voted Lib Dem or Green two years ago seem to have been voting Labour.</p>","elementId":"1ddd4a87-3851-4d45-a0a0-570ce4d724a6"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781816568000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.02Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781818774000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.39Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781818774000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.39Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.39","title":"What polls have said about likely voting in Makerfield","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a34010b8f087fb1fe061487","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>For the record, here are the 2024 general election results in all three constituencies where byelections have taken place 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of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constitutency","caption":"Location of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constitutency","credit":"Photograph: Wikipedia"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781816568000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.02Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781818072000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.27Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781818072000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.27Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.27","title":"How Makerfield, Aberdeen South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry voted in 2024","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a3461078f08c4f67d4d3307","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Andy Burnham</strong> has posted <a href="https://x.com/AndyBurnhamGM/status/2067717278636839205">this message</a> on social media.</p>","elementId":"dabc6f2d-e8db-4022-9c59-99ef416b6d14"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>A huge thanks to the people of the Makerfield constituency for your patience and good humour over the last five weeks. My thanks too to the many volunteers who came up to support my campaign. We ran a very positive one and can be proud of 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with Burnham’s end-of-poll tweet","caption":"Image with Burnham’s end-of-poll tweet","credit":"Photograph: Andy Burnham"}},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Would Burnham be saying thank you to the constituency if he thought he had lost?</p>","elementId":"6099f620-b68c-482c-b743-c92f31f9fb90"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>And here is <a href="https://x.com/RobKenyonReform/status/2067716815287906808">the message</a> from Burnham's main rival, <strong>Robert Kenyon</strong>, the Reform UK candidate.</p>","elementId":"86e9655b-e73f-4fd5-9782-8a3858cca18e"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>This photo was taken on the day I decided to stand in Makerfield.</p>n <p>I am confident of a big vote for Reform tonight. Thank you to everyone who placed their faith in me.</p>n <p>From changing boilers to changing politics, this is something I will never forget!</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"67adfe1d-12ba-4ab3-bca8-f38ceac6e9a3"},{"displayCredit":true,"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement","role":"inline","media":{"allImages":[{"index":0,"fields":{"height":"1344","width":"1982"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/1982.jpg"},{"index":1,"fields":{"isMaster":"true","height":"1344","width":"1982"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg"},{"index":2,"fields":{"height":"678","width":"1000"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/1000.jpg"},{"index":3,"fields":{"height":"339","width":"500"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/500.jpg"},{"index":4,"fields":{"height":"95","width":"140"},"mediaType":"Image","mimeType":"image/jpeg","url":"https://media.guim.co.uk/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/140.jpg"}]},"elementId":"aeb1d627-8cb6-4e28-9d2e-6e87632ac658","imageSources":[{"weighting":"inline","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8aa073e8e11aea4a49c07f95220746b2","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a960a53e9cac1d7c64265e95d5d7018","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=089a6acae4569201ab99be53d3e6b541","width":605},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=53f2958b77ed8a58e7c8d5f1a522cce1","width":1210},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=bb5b7d9079eb22ec09753e28a92e174d","width":445},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d0060126e01e8422d40c50567fe27dde","width":890}]},{"weighting":"thumbnail","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=82a48185955b40baab1bed768eafd546","width":140},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a5418c1d9df911794d43dc4a4bfbac84","width":280},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cdf65147cc463e4842148ecb7dcde790","width":120},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c7c5a0cfd4d9f319b9d7409359e9e4bb","width":240}]},{"weighting":"supporting","srcSet":[{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d496b3a24520345b1b9061e3533ed74a","width":380},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=aa09e772ec0c75ac46faa12fcb3092c3","width":760},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8e97d460259639af78a616f18047a9b5","width":300},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=457e9a29c476aa7af3fb084c755bb788","width":600},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8aa073e8e11aea4a49c07f95220746b2","width":620},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a960a53e9cac1d7c64265e95d5d7018","width":1240},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=089a6acae4569201ab99be53d3e6b541","width":605},{"src":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/4da6bb4f55517d6ba3dd36980e1ac50b34b1ffff/0_0_1982_1344/master/1982.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=53f2958b77ed8a58e7c8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of Kenyon he posted with his end-of-poll tweet","caption":"Picture of Kenyon he posted with his end-of-poll tweet","credit":"Photograph: Robert Kenyon"}}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781817607000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.20Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781817992000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.26Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781817992000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.26Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.26","title":"Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon says he’s confident of getting ‘big vote’ in Makerfield byelection","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a345f3f8f08c4f67d4d32ef","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Labour has just released this statement from <strong>Lucy Powell</strong>, the party's deputy leader (and a friend and supporter of Andy Burnham's), about the campaign. She said:</p>","elementId":"1b4fb3d0-66e6-4914-8bfb-c22114b0cd54"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Our great candidate, Andy Burnham, and our fantastic Labour team have run a positive campaign focused on the people of the Makerfield constituency.</p>n <p>We knew this would be a tough fight, given Reform did so well here just a few weeks ago, but the Labour movement came together to show we are well up for that fight. While it will be some hours before we know the result, I want to say a huge thank you to the hundreds and hundreds of activists and volunteers who have helped with this campaign. Together, we've spoken to a record number of residents and shared our Labour message of hope and optimism.<br><br>n Labour will continue working every day for the people of this country, putting our values into action and delivering the fairer future communities want to see.</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"6bc5749b-293b-42bb-881c-a70be67e5b7e"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>It is hard to read much into this, but if the party was expecting to lose, there would be rather more about the â€œtough fightâ€ in the statement.</p>","elementId":"76286ba3-2336-44dd-9731-40ebb99431aa"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>The line about speaking to a â€œrecord number of residentsâ€ is no idle boast. Earlier my colleague <strong>Jessica Elgot</strong> posted<a href="https://x.com/jessicaelgot/status/2067634532241535332"> these</a> about the campaign effort today.</p>","elementId":"5bae4267-f0cd-4f2c-b103-cb65b5b50057"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>Never seen anything like this as a Labour ground operation. 120 contacts a minute, three campaign centres, 3000 activists.</p>n <p>At 6.30pm, two activists told me there is â€œno one left to knock.â€</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"ddd0fb96-7ecf-474d-858d-f266eb99e28c"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781817151000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.12Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781817488000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.18Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781817488000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.18Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.18","title":"Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell says Labour has spoken to ‘record number of residents’ in ‘positive campaign’","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a345def8f083b97ede8b5be","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Three economic heavyweights have been brought in to advise Andy Burnham as he attempts to reassure the markets before his possible return to parliament on Friday and <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/17/how-quickly-could-andy-burnham-become-the-uks-prime-minister">challenge to Keir Starmer</a>, <strong>Rowena Mason</strong> reports.</p>","elementId":"e27b4a32-6c1b-42e3-a687-3e772fa908b8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Burnham is understood to be getting advice from <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/business/andy-haldane">Andy Haldane</a>, a former Bank of England chief economist, as well as Richard Hughes, a former chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility and Jim O'Neill, a crossbench peer and former Treasury minister who worked on George Osborne's Northern Powerhouse.</p>","elementId":"353f95fd-750b-4dd3-81b6-d9f26d88ce4f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Burnham brings in top economists before possible leadership run","elementId":"6d9c5711-1891-40bb-ae60-a12776c3686e","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/18/andy-burnham-top-economists-possible-leadership-run"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781816815000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.06Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781816915000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.08Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781816916000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.08Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.08","title":"Burnham brings in top economists before possible leadership run","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"},{"id":"6a33b9d88f083b97ede8ac0c","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Good evening, and welcome to the Guardian's <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/makerfield-byelection" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Makerfield byelection</a> live blog. The polls have just closed and we may have to wait until around dawn (quite early in the summer, of course) until we get a result. But, as the votes are counted, it should become clear well before then who is going to win. Andy Burnham, the Labour former cabinet minister, current mayor of Greater Manchester, and potential future prime minister, is widely expected to be the new MP, but at this point no one knows for sure.</p>","elementId":"fe67d40e-c94b-4a55-b209-94af1e755cd6"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Here is our latest story about what has been happening today, and what may unfold in the hours to come.</p>","elementId":"5c3f2da0-0e18-4134-bbb1-333fa994bb8c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Polls close in Makerfield byelection as Andy Burnham eyes No 10","elementId":"34778ec6-5ade-4bf4-9945-0c863f7503fb","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/18/makerfield-byelection-labour-andy-burnham-no-10"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>This byelection has been widely described as the most consequential byelection in British history. That's probably an over-statement, but more on that later. Nevertheless, it is definitely one for the history books, because it is expected to lead to the replacement of <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/keir-starmer" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Keir Starmer</a> as PM.</p>","elementId":"3ce644d6-a0f0-474c-8e13-681aae0b3ff8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>During the night we will get the result; ultimately democratic politics is all about numbers, and these numbers really will matter. In his <a href="https://spectator.com/article/as-soon-as-andy-wins-the-world-changes-burnhams-plans-for-power/">Spectator cover story</a>, <strong>Tim Shipman</strong> has a good explanation as to why.</p>","elementId":"da9beb74-2655-4336-af54-730ca1b35577"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote class="quoted">n <p>At the time of going to print, Op Makerfield is not a totally done deal. Two of Burnham's top team parrot the same line: â€˜It's closer than you think.' But those advising the Manchester mayor think the scale of any win will determine the speed of events. â€˜If he wins by low single digits, Keir Starmer digs in and says: â€œYou can't come for me until after the Manchester mayoral election on 30 July,â€ and it's bloody trench warfare,' one says. â€˜If it's a comfortable, single-digits win, the soft left will try to take power through a conversation, but they will probably discover that power has to be taken by force. If Andy gets more than Reform plus Restore combined, start the clock. There will be an avalanche.'</p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"9c6a63aa-f070-4545-a7c3-83aa3f0de498"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Voting figures are very specific but, as for what happens next, there is a lot less clarity. Overnight, and during Friday, we might get a slightly clearer idea, but it is quite possible that by this time tomorrow there will still be considerable uncertainty as to how a Burnham/Starmer power struggle may unfold. <strong>Pippa Crerar</strong> had a superb account of the state of play in her Guardian splash this morning.</p>","elementId":"70cdd11b-de68-49b7-be0f-eb1718936ecc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Burnham team tell ministers to delay resignations to avoid chaos","elementId":"616b3d0b-236b-455e-abb1-2332ca85b1a7","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jun/17/exclusive-burnham-team-convince-ministers-delay-resignations-avoid-chaos"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Of course, it is possible <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/politics/brexit-party" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Reform UK</a> could win. That would also lead to immense turmoil for Labour â€“ with less prospect of a positive resolution for the party.</p>","elementId":"f19ffc09-62f5-4af4-9f88-2ca76f26708d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Although we will be focusing on Makerfield, there are two other byelections tonight, in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk/aberdeen" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Aberdeen</a> South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. We will be covering those too.</p>","elementId":"18d0e589-5b27-4d60-865e-d1beea00f658"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>At 11.10pm the BBC will be launching its byelection programme, hosted by Laura Kuenssberg. As for when the results will come, we've been told around 1.30am for Aberdeen South, around 3am to 4am for Makerfield and around the same for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. But these estimates are never very reliable.</p>","elementId":"fd377751-72b5-4f4c-9e87-383be0141e43"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>We hope to turn comments on in the morning. Overnight, if you want to flag something up urgently, it is best to use social media. You can reach me on Bluesky at @andrewsparrowgdn.bsky.social. The Guardian has <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/13/the-guardian-no-longer-post-on-x-twitter-elon-musk">given up posting from its official accounts on X</a>, but individual Guardian journalists are there, I still have my account, and if you message me there at @AndrewSparrow, I will see it and respond if necessary.</p>","elementId":"7fc52a4d-f577-4b64-a88d-719524051064"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>I find it very helpful when readers point out mistakes, even minor typos. No error is too small to correct. And I find your questions very interesting too. I can't promise to reply to them all, but I will try to reply to as many as I can, either BTL or sometimes in the blog.</p>","elementId":"236e6286-65ae-490d-8949-aff3bf1452f2"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1781816568000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"22.02Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1781816950000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"22.09Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1781816568000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"22.02Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"22.02","title":"Polls close in historic Makerfield byelection that could see Andy Burnham elected and pave way for end of Starmer","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Fri 19 Jun 2026 12.50 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Thu 18 Jun 2026 22.02 BST"}],"id":"key-events-carousel-mobile","renderingTarget":"Web","serverTime":1781870360778}”>

Key events

9m ago Starmer urges Labour party staffers to ‘take fight to Reform’

37m ago CBI tells Labour Britain cannot afford ‘summer of speculation and drift’

44m ago Starmer v Burnham – snap verdict

1h ago Burnham explains how ‘Makerfield test’ will ensure places like his constituency don’t get treated as ‘afterthought’

2h ago Burnham suggests Reform UK victory in byelection would have taken Britain ‘towards greater darkness and division’

2h ago Burnham says Makerfield victory ‘last chance’ to change Britain

2h ago Burnham speaks to supporters at victory rally

2h ago Starmer claims government has achieved more than people may have expected two years ago

2h ago Starmer says he’s achieved ‘huge amount’ as PM

3h ago Starmer claims Reform UK has ‘reached probably peak of their support’

3h ago ‘If there is a contest, then yes, I will stand,’ says Starmer

3h ago Starmer says he ‘will stand’ in any Labour leadership contest after Makerfield result, and won’t ‘walk away’

3h ago Irish PM congratulates Burnham on his byelection victory

4h ago SNP must ‘reflect heavily’ on why it lost Aberdeen South, says its former Westminster leader Stephen Flynn

4h ago Greens say they will be ‘campaigning hard’ to win Greater Manchester mayoral contest

4h ago Farage says he’s ‘disappointed’ by Makerfield results, and urges Reform supporters who defected to Restore to ‘think again’

4h ago Streeting congratulates Burnham – without saying more about his own leadership challenge threat

5h ago Labour needs leadership election fought on policy, not personality, says Unite’s leader, Sharon Graham

5h ago Harriet Harman says Labour MPs, not party members, should choose next leader

6h ago Labour MP Patrick Hurley says he’s recently changed mind about PM, saying ‘we can’t continue to tell voters they’re wrong’

6h ago Pressure on Starmer to yield premiership intensifies after Burnham trounces Reform UK in Makerfield

7h ago Starmer congratulates Burnham, saying voters chose ‘Labour's campaign of hope and optimism over division and hate’

8h ago What journalists and commentators are saying about Burnham’s victory

9h ago Burnham’s win – snap verdict

9h ago Full results of Makerfield byelection – with Labour on 55%, and Reform UK on 35%

9h ago Burnham says north of England needs ‘big change at national level’, and returning to Westminster ‘unfinished business’

10h ago Burnham says Labour now has ‘final chance to change’ and ‘must act upon it’

10h ago Burnham says he will ‘focus on problem solving rather than point scoring’

10h ago Burnham says he wants to put ‘Makerfield test’ at heart of British politics

10h ago Burnham says he hopes his win will be ‘turning point’, and Makerfield will be ‘synonymous with change’

10h ago Burnham elected MP for Makerfield with majority of more than 9,000

10h ago Minister Mike Tapp criticises calls for Starmer to hand over to Burnham, saying that would trigger ‘credible calls’ for election

10h ago Tories say Aberdeen South their first Westminster byelection gain in Scotland for almost 60 years

10h ago Nandy dismisses claim Burnham only winning in Makerfield because Restore Britain split rightwing vote

11h ago Rupert Lowe claims Restore Britain’s vote in Makerfield ‘much better’ than he expected

11h ago SNP hold Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, with Labour pushed into 4th place – results in full

11h ago Burnham ally Louise Haigh says Starmer should agree to ‘orderly and managed transition’ of power

11h ago Tories win Aberdeen South with majority of 6,050 – results in full

11h ago SNP concedes Aberdeen South with Scottish Conservatives set to win

12h ago Reform UK ‘very happy’ to come a strong second in Makerfield, says Sarah Pochin

12h ago Reform UK gloomy about prospects in Makerfield, as one party source says Labour ahead by 2,500 votes

12h ago Turnout in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry byelection 31.4% – down almost 30 points from general election

12h ago Turnout in Makerfield 58.75% – six points up on general election

12h ago Nandy says Labour ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Makerfield, and Burnham beat expectations pulling back Reform voters

13h ago SNP reportedly worried they could lose Aberdeen South to Tories

13h ago Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin defends video urging England team to ‘keep winning’ to stop domestic violence escalating

14h ago Will Makerfield really be the most consequential byelection in British history?

14h ago What polls have said about likely voting in Makerfield

15h ago How Makerfield, Aberdeen South, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry voted in 2024

15h ago Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon says he’s confident of getting ‘big vote’ in Makerfield byelection

15h ago Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell says Labour has spoken to ‘record number of residents’ in ‘positive campaign’

15h ago Burnham brings in top economists before possible leadership run

15h ago Polls close in historic Makerfield byelection that could see Andy Burnham elected and pave way for end of Starmer

Andy Burnham in Makerfield today. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Starmer urges Labour party staffers to ‘take fight to Reform’ Keir Starmer has told Labour party staffers that they should focus on the fight against Reform UK. In a call, he told them: double quotation mark The tide is turning on Reform. If you look at the national polling, Reform are now only six or seven points ahead of Labour in the national polls, which two years into a five year parliament is a place that we can make huge advances from. The next opportunity is the Greater Manchester mayoralty, which now will follow as a result of the Makerfield by-election. It's a chance to go and take the fight to Reform. It's really important, it's a huge byelection, one of the biggest by-elections we'll ever run. It is really important that we maintain that Labour mayoralty, and that we take Reform on.

At the Downing Street lobby briefing this morning the PM's spokesperson dismissed suggestions there might be a vacancy at No 10. The spokesperson said Stamer had been â€˜crystal clear' he would fight any leadership challenge. The spokesperson said: double quotation mark The prime minister has been very clear this morning that there's more to do. He said â€˜that's what I'm focused on, that was what I was elected to do, which is to serve my country', and that's the job he's getting on with. Keir Starmer visiting a housing development in north London this morning. Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/Reuters

CBI tells Labour Britain cannot afford ‘summer of speculation and drift’ The CBI has warned the government against â€œa summer of speculation and driftâ€. In a statement, Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI chief executive, said: double quotation mark The UK cannot afford a summer of speculation and drift while politicians are distracted by internal party dynamics. The government must remain focused on delivery and implementation. For strong, stable economic growth you need strong, stable, consistent government. Political uncertainty dampens business confidence and investment, impacting job creation, wages and the cost of living. Business needs to know that the government can take big decisions, will deliver on its commitments and is prepared to tackle the rising costs of doing business.

Starmer v Burnham – snap verdict Shakespeare would have loved this: two serious figures, both with a claim to the moral leadership of their party, both with a sense of destiny, one from the north, one from the south, involved in a succession battle, and addressing their loyalists from opposite ends of the country. Shakespeare not being available, let's hope James Graham does the honours. Andy Burnham's win, and in particular the scale of it, has pitched him into a standoff against Keir Starmer. It will probably take a while to resolve, and neither of the two men said anything particularly revealing this morning about the tactics they will deploy. But the two interventions did tell us quite a lot about the state of play. Starmer went first, with a pooled TV interview (a particularly soulless form of communication championed by No 10 for some years now, allowing the PM to deliver normally pre-scripted lines-to-take, safe in the knowledge there won't be much time for follow-up questions). Starmer was polite about Burnham, seemed genuinely pleased about Reform UK hitting the buffers, and repeated what he has been saying for weeks about intending to fight any leadership challenge. The struggle for journalists it to work out to what extent he means it, and today he sounded no more gung-ho, or no more insincere, than he has done in the past. We don't know; perhaps he doesn't either. Starmer was at his best explaining why he thinks the government had notched up some solid achievements to its credit. (See 10.30am and 10.36am.) In some respects it has. But the voters of Makerfied clearly did not think so, because they were voting for Burnham to turf him out. Burnham spoke shortly afterwards. He was giving a stump speech to supporters, and it was a version of the address he has been giving throughout the campaign. He did not reference Starmer, gave no credit to the PM for the things Starmer thinks have gone well, and he spoke as if his byelection victory was about to herald a transformation on a par with the end of winter in Narnia. There was no common ground; Starmer and Burnham sounded as if they were talking about different governments and different countries, one on the road to recovery, the other a basket case. We still don't know what's coming in Act 2. Already there are reports of people in the Burnham team saying that, if Starmer does not agree to quit voluntarily, it might get rather more unpleasant. We'll see.

Here are some more pictures from Andy Burnham's rally. Burnham (in the white shirt) embracing Josh Simons, who gave up being MP for Makerfield to free up the seat for Burnham. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images Burnham giving his speech at Ashton Town Football Club. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Burnham giving his speech. Photograph: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images A child holding an ‘Andy for Us’ placard at the event. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images A Labour activist at the event wearing a â€˜I still hate Margaret Thatcher' T-shirt. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Burnham explains how ‘Makerfield test’ will ensure places like his constituency don’t get treated as ‘afterthought’ In his speech Burnham set out his view again of how he would apply what he calls â€œthe Makerfield testâ€. He said: double quotation mark We will take the energy of this campaign and we will bring it forward into changing British politics for the better, and to make this part of the world â€“ if you like Makerfield test â€“ at the heart of British politics. When policies come forward, if they don't work for people here, for the places of this constituency, if they don't lift people up, then they shouldn't happen at all. We've not had a country run on that basis before. Places like this have often been an afterthought. Westminster has looked past the communities of this constituency. Well no more. That changes today.

Burnham suggests Reform UK victory in byelection would have taken Britain ‘towards greater darkness and division’ Burnham suggested a Reform UK win in the byelection would have shown that Britain was starting to take a path towards â€œgreater darknessâ€. He explained: double quotation mark The best thing that we can say about last night is that there was a risk that we would carry on seeing Britain and the politics of our country go down a path towards greater darkness and division, and ending up somewhere like the United States of America where people don't talk to each other in the street if they vote different ways or in their workplace. We will not let that happen here. We will bring people back together. I said last night, I will be a member of parliament for everybody, however they voted. I will work on a place first, not a party first basis. I know people who normally vote for the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, perhaps voted Reform in May, I know they gave me their votes to give me that last chance to do something. And I respect them for doing that. And I will always then work in the way that that shows how much I value what they did. And that's the kind of change we need to change in our politics to make it work again for people. Andy Burnham at his rally at Ashton Town Football Club. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Burnham says Makerfield victory ‘last chance’ to change Britain Burnham said that his byelection win was the â€œlast chanceâ€ to change the country, and a chance â€œto lay out a new path for Britainâ€. He said: double quotation mark It is our last chance to change, but we're going to take it, aren't we? We are going to take that opportunity and we are going to lay out a new path for Britain. The word Makerfield in the future must be known as a byword for the change that came to British politics. This is the moment. We've been on a path for 40 years that simply hasn't worked for people and places in this part of the world, and this now is the change moment. We have an opportunity to turn the tide, to make the country feel like it's working again, to make people see that politics can make a positive difference, to make people feel hope again.â€ I think we need in this country right now for people to feel a sense of hope that there is something better to work towards on the horizon. Andy Burnham addresing a victory rally at the Bartons Group Stadium in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

Burnham said he wanted change too to government immigration policy. double quotation mark A change too, from the Home Office. I heard on so many doorsteps people's concerns about the unfairness of the immigration system, that cut price approach to procurement. That means areas like this can end up like HMO [houses in multiple occupation] Britain. It's not fair that they think that they can just operate like that and not hear the call of people here, the decent people here who always will do the right thing, the compassionate thing, but not when it's unfair in terms of the way places like this are treated.

Burnham says change to the education system also needed. double quotation mark No more an education system dominated by the university route, but an education system that offers a path for everybody, academic and technical, in equal balance. That's what we need if we are to change this. And when I say change to public procurement, as a result of using the power of it, get more work placements for people. I guarantee a work placement for every 16 to 18 year old who wants one.

Burnham says he wants to address the cost of living. double quotation mark You have to do something to make life more affordable, to put more money in people's pockets, to give people more breathing space again so that they can have a better life. That's what people were saying. And we must respond to that. He says he wants to bring down water bills and energy bills, just as he did with bus fares in Greater Manchester double quotation mark And I'm talking about public procurement, it's about time we started backing British business and British.

Burnham says this campaign was won by a band of strong, northern power women. He particularly mentions Louise Haigh and Anneleise Midgley. He says in May people issued a call for change. And Josh Simons responded. Addressing Simons, he says: double quotation mark It needed a response. It needed a profound response. And you did, something incredibly selfless in stepping forward, working with me to see how we did respond to what people said. He says, in giving up his seat, Simons made a â€œsignificant sacrificeâ€.

Burnham speaks to supporters at victory rally Burnham starts: â€œWhat a team, everybody. And what a campaign.â€ He thanks the staff at the club where his campaign has been based. People have put up with a lot of inconvenience, he says. But they have done it with good humour, which he says is part of the character of the place.

Andy Burnham is arriving for his rally. Louise Haigh, one of his campaign managers, introduces him. She says he could hardly have found a harder seat to fight a byelection in because of the strength of the Reform UK. But the Labour campaign set records every day, she says. It was delivering a message of hope. People wanted to see ‘â€œhope and positivityâ€.

Andy Burnham will shortly be speaking at a victory rally in Makerfield.

Asked if he would take part in a leadership contest, Starmer started by saying there was no contest. And he said he did not think such a contest should happen. Burnham should be focusing on the Greater Manchester mayoral contest, he suggested. He went on: double quotation mark If there is a contest, then yes, I will stand. I have said repeatedly, I am not going to walk away from that.

Starmer claims government has achieved more than people may have expected two years ago In his pooled TV clip Starmer went on: double quotation mark If we'd sat here doing this interview at the general election 2024, and you'd put me in two years' time the economy will be stabilised, in two years' time waiting lists will be coming down, in two years' time migration will be back under control, in two years' time we'll have ‘[the relationship we've got wih the EU]', and in two years' time Reform would be on the run and the tide would be turning, I would have said that would be a very good place to be, and that's the place we're in.