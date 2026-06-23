Imported Article – 2026-06-23 00:44:27

Key events

Lionel Messi starts for Argentina against Austria at Dallas Stadium. Here are the lineups: Argentina XI (4-4-2): E MartÃ­nez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro MartÃ­nez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, FernÃ¡ndez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro MartÃ­nez Austria XI (4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch That'll do from here today. Dominic Booth has all the buildup and live action â€“ join him.

Players to watch I've delved into the player guide to bring you a few names to look out for in today's fixtures â€¦ Argentina v Austria: Facundo Medina, rock-solid left-back Facundo Medina profile France v Iraq: Ali Jasim, gifted left-winger Ali Jasim profile Norway v Senegal: Antonio Nusa, tricky winger Antonio Nusa profile Jordan v Algeria: Ibrahim Maza, creative spark Ibrahim Maza profile

If you live in one of the host cities in the US, Mexico or Canada â€“ we'd like to hear from you. You can tell us about your experience of having the tournament on your doorstep, how it has affected where you live and whether you have met any visiting fans. Do so via the link below â€¦

Senegal and Algeria are in action a bit later (hopefully, in Senegal's case) and Jonathan Wilson has been looking at how the African teams have got on so far at the tournament. double quotation mark Caf's logic was always that more sides at the finals would give them more of an opportunity to demonstrate quality, that African contenders would be less likely to be undermined by an unfortunate spate of injuries, a badly timed run of form or ill luck. To justify Caf's extra slots, it really needs a minimum of five of its sides to make it to the last 32. How has that worked out?

The weather alert in the Philadelphia area â€“ France take on Iraq at 5pm local time (10pm BST) â€“ is for storms and heavy rain in the afternoon and night. Local CBS news forecasts â€œseveral storms will likely turn severe with damaging winds, intense lightning and the threat of isolated tornadoes. There will also be periods of heavy rain for parts of the area that may cause flash flooding.â€

That's two games that could be affected by weather delays later on â€“ France v Iraq in Philadelphia and Norway v Senegal in New Jersey. There's not been a great deal of that in the World Cup so far, despite initial fears â€“ and thunder and lightning having an impact on the Club World Cup in the US last summer. The first kick-off of the day, Argentina v Austria, will be fine â€“ it's under a roof in Texas.

Norway v Senegal weather warning Heavy rain and possible flooding were forecast for the area around MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Norway and Senegal are scheduled to meet in a World Cup match later today. The US National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of New York City and New Jersey that included Bergen County, where MetLife Stadium is located. â€œShowers and potential thunderstorms with high amounts of moisture are expected to move through the area this afternoon and tonight,â€ the NWS said. â€œThese showers will have the potential to produce up to around 2 inches of rainfall per hour. These rates could result in flash flooding mainly over urban and poor drainage areas.â€ The open-air venue, which opened in 2010 and seats about 80,000, was constructed over steel pilings in New Jersey marshlands. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm local time. New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory. â€œI'm urging everyone to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to travel safely,â€ the New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said in a statement . â€œNo destination is worth risking your safety. If conditions become severe, stay indoors and wait until it's safe to travel.â€ AP

That, then, is it from me. Before I go, though, here's Football Daily, written by Billy Munday â€“ who is taking over this blog now. And here's our blog for Argentina v Austria.

Meanwhile, in Phillyâ€¦ Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Right, we're nearly there, so let's start seriously getting ourselves in the mood. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

â€œFull respect for Michael and R.E.M.â€ begins Alexander Whitney, â€œ(I grew up in Georgia in the late 70s/early 80s, just not in Athens) but the only option for that song is the original. Shame, Daniel, shame!â€ Obviously the original is the original, but it's renowned, so thought I'd go in a different direction.

I fear, though, that it's too much to ask for Patrick Wimmer to score the winning goal, so we can deploy the headline A WIMMER WAY.

I'm looking forward to seeing if Austria can get after Argentina in our first game today. They weren't great against Jordan, needing an own goal and an injury-time penalty to get the win, but if Ralf Rangnick can get them organised â€“ and he's a manager that loves a press â€“ they've a chance.

â€œYour local Philadelphian with a ticket to tonight's France v Iraq match and already getting anxious over the weather forecast,â€ announces Michael Doo. â€œWe had lovely weather over the weekend, so of course when MbappÃ© et al come to town, the weather gods have a change of plans. Here's hoping for no rain delays!â€ Oooh, I didn't know rain was on the agenda, never mind rain of that ilk. I was at a Stoke v Man United game that was temporarily halted because this was going on:

I should say, there are also some banging snaps therein â€“ this one, of Anthony Gordon on his barmitzvah weekend, is probably my favourite, but be sure it's a very high bar. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/FIFA/Getty Images

This is great. It's so interesting to look at the whole jamboree from different angles â€“ there are so many moving parts it's ridiculous, and each has a different story to tell.

Not World Cup-related, but this is a positive development â€“ and one that needs extending to the men's side. Nothing I've seen in over four decades of going to the game tells me it'd make any difference to how people behave.

nmecha profile

Nmecha, though, is a divisive figure, having shared a post on social media mocking the father of a transgender child and another equating the notion of Pride with the devil. As such, there were protests when he joined Borussia Dortmund, whose code of conduct says: double quotation mark â€œWe consider ourselves to be a diverse, inclusive community, a home for all Borussen regardless of age, appearance, gender, sexual identity or orientation, culture, religion, skin color, nationality or social background.â€

And how good, by the way, has Felix Nmecha been? I'd not seen these quotations from after the CuraÃ§ao game until just now. double quotation mark â€œI know one of the CuraÃ§ao players, Kenji GorrÃ©. Before the match, we agreed that afterwards we would come together, regardless of the result, to show that we are brothers in Christ and that there is more to life than football. Being able to pray together is something very special. On the pitch you are opponents, but afterwards you are family in Christ. I wanted to thank Kenji and the CuraÃ§ao players because this isn't something you take for granted after a defeat. It was a very special moment.â€

As Martin noted below, Nico Schlotterbeck is out of the competition, which is a real shame. His ability to build the play is crucial to what Germany do, and I'm now intrigued to see how Julian Nagelsmann remedies the situation. I guess Antonio Rudiger will be the direct replacement, but he doesn't offer the same ability on the ball, so a solution will need found.

We're getting to that point, aren't we? Football is nearly upon us,. but how to watch it? Oh man, I can't wait to get going again. Dare I stay up for Norway v Senegal at 1am UK time?

â€œHello!â€ begins Tim Farley in Vienna. â€œThere was already a bit of World Cup songs chat on your blog last week, so apologies if this has been covered.But I did not want this abomination from the land of Mozart, Strauss et al to be overlooked. Eine kleine Machmusik it isn't! But rhyming Britney Bitch! with Arnautovic provides a little redemption.â€ Oh my goodness. It is not, though, uncatchy.

Apparently, it's the law that anything we love must be hijacked for nefarious purpose.

Also going on:

First of all, let me echo Martin and commend to you RaÃºl Vilchis' terrific piece. Once you've read it, you'll know you've learnt something today, and that's a great feeling.

Thanks Martin; we go again.

That is it from me until tomorrow, I will pass you back to Daniel Harris to take you through the last few hours before Argentina v Austria in Dallas.

RaÃºl Vilchis RaÃºl Vilchis reports for the Guardian from Mexico City JuliÃ¡n QuiÃ±ones celebrates a goal against South Africa. Photograph: HÃ©ctor Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images On a March night in Guadalajara in 2024, Club AmÃ©rica were winning El ClÃ¡sico Nacional. JuliÃ¡n QuiÃ±ones, their star player, had scored and headed toward the sideline. Then a shout at QuiÃ±ones, who is Black, rang out from the stands. Â¡Puto negro! A racial slur. Moments later, monkey noises were heard in the stands. On 11 June this year, QuiÃ±ones scored Mexico's first goal in the 2026 World Cup, the opening triumph in a tournament played on home soil for the first time in two decades. Tens of thousands rose to their feet. Television commentators chanted his name. Images of the striker draped in the Mexican flag flooded social media. The same culture that had publicly denigrated him hailed him as a national hero.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of World Cup for Germany Some unfortunate news for Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck via Reuters â€“ he has been sidelined for the rest of the tournament with after picking up an ankle ligament injury â in their 2-1 â Group E â€‹victory over CÃ´te d'Ivoire. He was injured early â in the game and was replaced at half-time by Antonio RÃ¼diger. A subsequent scan revealed the 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender had â torn a ligament in his left ankle. Germany said he would, for now, remain with the squad in the USA. Nico Schlotterbeck playing against CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Photograph: Leonardo Ramirez/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Coach Julian Nagelsmann is unable to call up a replacement at this stage, but Reuters quotes him saying: double quotation mark Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch â€Œas an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play. It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all â€‹tried to lift his spirits â€“ fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead again. It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has â an influence off the pitch. Despite his absence, we are â€‹still very well â€‹positioned in central defence. A profile of Nico Schlotterbeck

As you might imagine the media in Belgium has not been overly impressed with their performance at the World Cup so far. AFP reports that Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws dubbed the result against Iran as â€œshamefulâ€. Their chief football writer Niels Poissonnier said â€œTwo points out of six against Egypt and Iran is as unacceptable as it is painful and scandalous.â€ The Bleacher Report meanwhile photoshopped grey hair and beards on to Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku dubbing the squad â€œthe World Cup retirement homeâ€. Ouch. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Tom Garry has some exclusive non-World Cup news â€“ WSL and WSL2 fans can drink alcohol in the stands next season after a successful trial: double quotation mark Drinking alcohol in view of the pitch is banned across English men's football's top five leagues, in accordance with the Sporting Events Act of 1985. The WSL was not tied to that legislation but opted to follow suit while run by the Football Association. After the league split from the FA in 2024 a pilot scheme was introduced to test whether a change could be beneficial.

Argentina fans have been gathering in Dallas ahead of today's match with Austria, and it is looking very colourful. Argentine fans participate in a flag-waving event at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Photograph: Pablo ElÃ­as/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Argentina fans in Dallas. Photograph: Pablo ElÃ­as/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The catering looks pretty nifty, too. An Argentina fan with some food in Dallas. Photograph: Pablo ElÃ­as/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Let's hope this guy gets in â€“ although presumably skateboards are on the list of things banned from World Cup grounds. An Argentine fan on a skateboard. Photograph: Pablo ElÃ­as/NurPhoto/Shutterstock It isn't just fans of Messi and company in the US who have been making a song and a dance â€“ this giant Argentina shirt is hanging in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It will be, by my reckoning, an 11pm kick-off local time tonight for the residents there. A giant Argentina national football team jersey hangs between two residential buildings in the Ibrahimpur neighborhood of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photograph: Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Today so far â€¦ Yesterday's results : Group H â€“ Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia, Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde and Group G – Belgium 0-0 Iran, New Zealand 1-3 Egypt

Today's matches : Group J â€“ Argentina v Austria (1pm ET, 6pm BST), Jordan v Algeria (11pm ET, 4am BST) and Group I â€“ France v Iraq (5pm ET, 10pm BST), Norway v Senegal (8pm ET, 1 am BST)

L'Ã‰quipe has disavowed comments by a female presenter who criticised Belgium winger JÃ©rÃ©my Doku for wanting to leave the World Cup to be at the birth of his first child.

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on â Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and calling for â€œpeace, respect and friendshipâ€ to prevail among all nations.

Our community team would like to hear from Cape Verdeans in the UK and across the globe on the team's progress in the tournament. Find out how to get in touch here.

Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Jeff Rueter and Mark Langdon for today's World Cup daily.

Barney Ronay argues from New York that maybe this World Cup will bring the best out of the US, not the worst.

Miguel Dantas says Cristiano Ronaldo risks ruining his legacy if he continues to stymie Portugal by starting.

In non-World Cup news: Liverpool have rejected a renewed approach from Inter Milan for midfielder Curtis Jones .

Aston Villa are to visit Jakarta as part of an Asia pre-season tour, which will also include a match against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on 7 August for the *checks notes* inaugural Audi Football Summit, whatever that is.

Time for Martin Belam to take the reins. I'll leave you with this, a reminder that Lionel Messi could well become the outright leading goalscorer in World Cup history today.

Drop us a line!

On this day, 40 years ago:

Of course, whenever I think of footballer photoshoots I go back to this:

Hello, folks. I am very much in the market for a T-shirt with that Bielsa pic on it.

L'Ã‰quipe apologises to Doku over ‘disgusting’ comments Story from the Associated Press: L'Ã‰quipe has disavowed comments by a female presenter who criticised the Belgium winger JÃ©rÃ©my Doku for wanting to leave the World Cup to be at the birth of his first child. L'Ã‰quipe also apologised to Doku in a statement late Sunday and said the comments by France Pierron did not represent its values. Pierron described childbirth as â€œa disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is uselessâ€ when taking part in the television show â€œL'Ã‰quipe de Chocâ€ on Friday. â€œThere are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place,â€ she said on the show, reacting to Doku's comments in the United States. Doku's wife, Shireen, is due to give birth to their son in early July when Belgium hopes to be playing in the knockout rounds of the World Cup. â€œNo one wants to miss a birth,â€ said the 24-year-old Doku, who is a star in the Belgium squad and plays for Manchester City. Pierron questioned Doku's priorities as he was â€œliving a childhood dream. It might never happen again in your life.â€ It was unclear if Pierron would be part of Monday's scheduled broadcast of the talk show on the cable channel run by the storied daily sports newspaper. AP

Righto, that's it from me for now; here's Taha Hashim to guide you through the next bit.

I cannot fathom a way anyone could disagree with this â€“ and it's been true for the last two tournaments, at least. Portugal had the players to win them, as they do to win this â€“ but will Roberto MartÃ­nez find the moxie to do what even he must know is essential? He really ought to be able to sell a supersub/finisher role, and should Ronaldo take against him, he can simply indicate the best route to the door.

It's worth noting, though, that Lionel Scaloni is proving himself to be an excellent coach â€“ he's getting the most out of his players and finding a way to accommodate Messi without ruining the balance. For that, he also has Rodrigo De Paul, who gets through much of the missing graft, to thank, and if things get harder in that regard as we move through the tournament, he has the option of Nico Paz, a younger creator.

Can Argentina retain the trophy? My sense is not, impressive though they were in beating a decent Algeria side. How lots of teams do though, may depend on the draw, as there are lots of teams good enough to beat any of the favourites and all the favourites are able to beat each other. But Argentina are, I think, not one of those able to see off a succession of top sides, if that is what is demanded of them.

Every time you think you've got a handle on the Iran situation, you realise that verily, you do not.

Iran leave note calling for peace in LA dressing room Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on â Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and calling for â€œpeace, respect and friendshipâ€ to prevail among all nations. Los Angeles hosted both â of Iran's Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico between â games. Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the U.S. for their matches because â€Œof restrictions surrounding â€Œtheir stay in the country, while a number of Iran's team â€Œstaff and officials have been banned. U.S. officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued. â€œFrom the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit â€Œof Iran remains alive and steadfast,â€ read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation. â€œThank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity.â€ The note also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their â€œheart, voice and soulâ€ for the team during â the two matches and signed off with the message: â€œMay peace , respect and friendship prevail among all nations.â€ Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the â€Œside, saying the team has faced challenges no other side have had to endure. Iran, who drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match against Egypt in Seattle.

The old shirts photographed for this piece are works of art.