Wimbledon 2026: Swiatek en acción, Boulter fuera, y Serena Williams regresa

Key events

Swiatek lost more games in that match than she did in last year's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final combined. It doesn't only show how difficult it was for her today, but also how dangerous she can be when she generates momentum at a tournament. She was vulnerable today but invincible in the latter stages last year, especially in that 6-0, 6-0 shellacking of Anisimova in the final, and if she puts some wins together this fortnight, she could still be very dangerous, despite having not won a title yet in 2026.

Swiatek survives against Townsend, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 An emotional Swiatek completes victory, burying her head into her towel after serving it out to love with an ace. She then stuffs a few in her bag, just as she did last year. â€œI'm not sure I'm able to talk that much, it's not been a season where everything has gone how I wanted,â€ the Pole admits. â€œSo I'm happy I could do it here, opening the court as the defending champion. I'm happy I could keep my composure. I got tense in the second set but was able to come back to my game.â€ A lighter moment follows as she's asked about her towel pilfering, and now she's smiling. That was tense and tortuous at times for the 2025 winner but, just like Jannik Sinner yesterday, she's through in a deciding set, and will hope there are more straightforward days to come. An emotional Iga Swiatek celebrates victory over Taylor Townsend. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

A third successive break and Swiatek edges ahead once more. It leaves the defending champion serving for the match at 5-3. Meanwhile Shelton will have to go the distance, because Virtanen secured a second break before serving out the set 6-2.

But no sooner does Swiatek break, than Townsend breaks back! So there is yet another twist to this see-sawing first-round match. Swiatek gave that away, with a couple of loose forehands and a double fault. Naomi Osaka, a good friend of Townsend's and in far more low-key attire than yesterday's Kill Bill inspired kimono, applauds in the stands. It's Swiatek 6-1, 2-6, 4-3 *Townsend.

Iga is now looking, um, much more eager, as she ups the intensity point by point, holding to love once more and then breaking Townsend to 15 when the American's forehand volley flops into the net. Swiatek now leads 6-1, 2-6, 4-2 and is potentially two games away from survival.

Arthur Fery beats Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Virtanen still has the break against Shelton, leading 4-2 in the fourth set, but trailing by two sets to one. And awaiting the winner in the second round is Arthur Fery, who has become the first British man to win in the first round this year (at the seventh time of asking after defeats for Norrie, Gill, Basing, Tarvet, Wendelken and Pinnington-Jones). The France-born, Wimbledon-raised 23-year-old has come through in four sets against Damir Dzumhur, backing up his run to the Queen's quarter-finals a couple of weeks ago. Eeeeey! Arthur Fery celebrates his victory over Damir Dzumhur. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

After that tortuous service game for Swiatek at the start of the third set, which lasted 21 minutes and 24 points, Townsend secures a fairly straightforward hold and Swiatek outdoes that with a hold to love for 2-1. Maybe that'll calm the nerves of the Pole, who's trying to avoid becoming the third defending women's champion to lose in the first round. I bunked off school to battle the Wimbledon queue and watch Steffi Graf lose to Lori McNeil in 1994 (and was then caught red-handed when the camera unfortunately zoomed in on me and my friend in the Centre Court stands). Oops. The other defending women's champ to be bumped out in the opening round was Marketa Vondrousova two years ago.

Thanks Daniel and afternoon all. And just as Daniel departs, Elena Rybakina arrives on No 1 Court, along with Lois Boisson, who was the home sensation at last year's French Open but hasn't won a grand slam match since. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champ, has the added incentive of knowing a deep run here could secure her the world No 1 ranking for the first time.

Meantime, Swiatek seals a protracted hold, saving four break points in the process. The question now is whether it gives her the fillip she needs, or whether how difficult she found it reflects her state of mind. Either way, Katy Murrells is here to coax you through the end of this match along with everything else, so I'll leave you to hang with her. In a bit.

Mensik, someone I think could go deep, is under way against GB's Samuel, who leads him 4-3 on serve; Khachanov leads Harris, another Brit, 3-2; Kokkinakis and Bublik are level at a set apiece; Halys leads Arnaldi 2-1 4-2; Fearnley has broken Michelsen to trail 1-2 4-2, that fifth set we predicted looking imminent; and Fery leads Dzumhur2-1 2-0.

Virtanen isn't going away. He breaks Shelton immediately in set four and the way he's serving, that advantage won't be easily retrieved; the no 4 seed leads 2-1 1-2.

Now then! Townsend makes advantage and break point â€¦ but overhits a forehand return. Swiatek, though, can't close out from two advantages of her own and soo has to save a second break point â€¦ then faces another. And when she serves long, Townsend steps in but can't capitalise, a big second serve surprising her â€¦ then, when she makes yet another advantage, a further poor return gives it back.

Let's quickly visit with Fritz, owner of the flattest, most expressionless voice ever. He says it's never easy coming out at a grand slam so it feels good to come out and play well; but he might also be reading the shipping forecast. He apologises for ruining Lajovic's birthday, then explains that it's odd for him not to play before Wimbledon but he wanted to rest his body. A lot of things felt good today and he's got things he wants to improve, but he felt great.

Back with Shelton, Virtanen is refusing to take a backwards step and they're level at 8-8 in the breaker. As I type, though, the Finn nets, ceding set point in the process, then Shelton unloads on the forehand, whipping monsters to corners before nailing an overhead. â€œI'm here all day! All day!â€ he yells at his box, bashing his chest, asd he leads by two sets to one.

Next on No 1: LoÃ¯s Boisson v Elena Rybakina (2).

Taylor Fritz (6) beats Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-4 6-3 Hour 41 and done for Fritz, who looked extremely comfortable and excited out there; he knows this is his time, but he also knows various others know the same. Next for him: Kypson or McDonald. Taylor Fritz on his way to victory. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Townsend makes advantage â€¦ and swings a lefty serve out wide to the backhand â€¦ for an ace! She takes the second set and, at 1-6 6-2, she and Swiatek will play a decider. The champ's confidence is, I'm afraid, a very fragile thing, and she became increasingly tentative as Townsend's mix of top-spinning forehands, drops and volleys asked questions she struggled to answer.

Lots of shouting from Shelton when a slower serve catches Virtanen unaware; it consolidates a mini-break at 4-2, whole Townsend now has two set points at 5-2 40-15 â€¦ only to waft a backhand volley over the baseline, then do likewise with a drive backhand. Oh and she then nets to cede advantage â€¦ but quickly restores deuce â€¦ while Shelton catches a line and celebrates his 5-3 lead. Anyone got any spare eyes?

On 15, the match I hoped would mature into an epic might just be on its way: Fearnley has taken the third set 6-2 to trail Michelsen 2-1, while next door on 16, Dzumhur has broken Fery back in the third to trail 1-1 2-3. But I'm going to focus on No 2 for a little bit as Virtanen and and Shelton are playing a tiebreaker, level at one set apiece â€“ oh, and on Centre, where Townsend is serving for the second set at 1-6 5-2, knowing if she's broken, she's another go at it.

Swiatek, though, is not, Townsend playing really well hitting with heavy spin from the back , laying drops, and volleying with deft prejudice at net; she leads 5-1 in the second, a decider looking inevitable. Iga Swiatek at the net. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

I still find it odd that Hugo Boss makes tennis gear â€“ is Fritz tempted to team his top with some dreadful loafers and a tie? â€“ but he's in it and he's broken Lajovic to lead 6-3 6-4 3-2. He's close to round two.

I'm enjoying Virtanen's performance against Shelton â€“ he's serving really well and looks mentally very solid. They're level at 1-1 5-5 and, though I expect the no 4 seed to win, a breaker against so big a server is anything but a cert.

Er, you know that bit, not that long ago, when I said the champ's confidence would be up? Obviously she's now down a double break in set two at 6-1 0-3, struggling with Townsend's net play, and I wonder if there's something in her intense intensity that stops her playing as freely as she might want.

Townsend lobs Swiatek, who plays a tweener â€¦ but a glancing volley, beautifully controlled, seals the point, and another the consolidation. The champ leads 6-1 0-2.

Brandon Nakashima (28) beats Jack Pinnington Jones 6-3 7-6(5) 7-5 Well that didn't last long. Nakashima breaks again and will meet Struff next. Brandon Nakashima beats Jack Pinnington Jones in straight sets. Another Brit bites the dust. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Swiatek took the first set off Townsend 6-0, but was broken immediately in the second; Shelton and Virtanen are level at 1-1 3-3; Fery has fought back against Dzumhur to lead 3-6 6-2 2-0; Fearnley is fighting back against Michelsen, trailing 3-6 4-6 3-1; De Minaur leads Burruchaga 7-6 6-1 4-0; Kokkinakis leads Bublik 5-4 with a break; and Pinnington Jones has broken Nakashima back to trail 3-6 6-7 5-6.

The big seed in Fritz's half is Zverev, whom he leads 10-5 in head to head and who doesn't love grass; in his eighth, there's really no one who should bother him â€“ Bublik is the next highest seed, and no one would ever rely on him to do what's expected.

The last year or two, Fritz has looked like he might be ready to make the jump from contender to pretender â€“ he got the semis last year, playing pretty much as well as he can in losing to Alcaraz in four. But this year, with Alcaraz knacked and Sinner in the other half of the draw, he has what is probably the opportunity of his life; can he make it happen? Well, he's broken Lajovic in set two to lead 6-3 5-3, and is settling nicely.

Valentin Royer beats Henry Wendelken 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 Wendelken gave a good account of himself but after the first set, couldn't play well enough for long enough to win another. Next for Royer: Blockx or Zverev.

Ruthless from Swiatek, who breaks Townsend again for 4-1 in the first; Kokkinakis leads Bublik 3-2 with a break; Nakashima, returning after his match against Pinnington Jones was suspended last evening, now leads 2-0 5-3; and De Minaur has rushed through a 6-1 second set to lead Burruchaga 2-0. Iga Swiatek is not messing around here. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Hanfman has beaten Mpetshi Perricard 6-7 7-6 6-2 6-3, which has me thinking, reason being Calv Betton, our resident coach, saw him a few years ago when he was still a teenager and was wowed by him. But he's not quite trained on â€“ though he made round four of this competition in 2024, the first lucky loser so to do in a decade, otherwise he's done almost nothing at majors. I wonder if a little more finesse is required.

Swiatek eventually secures her hold, saving five break points in the process â€“ she and Townsend are 1-1 in the first â€“ while Shelton has levelled against Virtanen at a set apiece. De Minaur, meanwhile, is making a better first of things than Boulter, up 7-6 3-1 on Burruchaga â€¦ and, as I type, Swiatek reminds us who she us, showing Townsend how a break is secured. She leads 2-1, and that will, I think, do plenty for her confidence.

On Centre, Townsend's tactic is clear: take the ball as early as possible and try putting Swiatek under pressure. She holds for 1-0 then makes 0-40, and though the champ rallies with three first serves that takes us to deuce, another on advantage â€¦ is also saved. Swiatek was a surprise winner last year, but it made sense that her ability on clay eventually translated to grass; the ball bounces low and her excellent footwork is just as important on a slippy surface. I can't say I'm expecting her to retain, especially after Kostyuk demolished her in Paris â€“ the field are improving faster than her -â€“ but if she hits her best level, she's capable.

Wendelken and Royer have swapped third-set breaks, so the Frenchman leads the Brit 2-1 2-2; Fritz has taken the first set against Lajovic 6-3; I'm not sure if something's going on on Court 4 but having lost the first set 6-3, Halys then won the second 6-1 and leads Arnaldi 1-0 with a break in the third; Svajda leads Llamas Ruiz 6-1 4-0 and might just've broken a barrier with his performance in Paris; and Dzumhur leads Fery 6-3 2-0.

Madison Keys (26) beats Kayla Day (5)6-7 6-4 6-3 Keys has made two Wimbledon quarters but she's capable of better, if she trusts herself and turns up â€“ though I wonder about her movement on grass. Still, she survives a fright and moves on to face Katie Swan next.

There's so much going it's an outrage. On Centre, Swiatek and Townsend are knocking up, so I've got that on; Fritz leads Lajovic 4-3 on serve; Shelton has broken Virtanen for 4-6 4-1; Keys has match point against Day at 5-3 in the third; and De Minaur has won a first-set breaker against Burruchaga.

Jasmine Paolini (13) beats Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5 A brilliant win in a terrific match, sadly conceded with a double, but Paolini has so much heart and composure, earning a second-round match against Shymanovich or Golubic, who are level at 1-1 in the first. Montgomery gave so much to the match, but at just 21, she'll be back and better. Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her first round match against Robin Montgomery. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Back with Paolini, she hods for 6-5, then races to 0-40 and suddenly, after losing the first set 6-0 and being down a break in the third, she has three match points, Montgomery playing tentatively as she attacks thew opportunity with characteristic gusto.

Gosh, there's so much going on it's ridiculous. Bouzkova leads Gibson 3-1 in the third, Michelsen has broken Fearnley for 6-3 1-0, Dzumhur leads Fery 5-2, Burruchaga leads De Minaur 6-5 and Fritz leads Lajovic 3-2.

Yup, Montgomery closes out her hold for 5-5 in the third, and this is a really intense tussle. Elsewhere, Arnaldi not only retrieved Halys' break but took one of his own and now leads 6-3 0-1; Keys has just broken Day for 3-2 in the third; and Zach Svajda, so impressive in making round four in Paris, leads Llamas Ruiz 5-2.

Jacob Fearnley has also lost a set, trailing Michelsen 3-6, but let's go to 12, where Paolini has match point at 5-4 30-40, having lost the first 6-0 and been a break down in the third. And she has the chance to put away a backhand at net â€¦ only to telegraph it, allowing Montgomery to hit into space and save herself.