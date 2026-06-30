Australia vs West Indies: Semifinal del Mundial Femenino de T20

Key events

That's your lot from me. A report from the match will no doubt roll in soon, but for now it is the end of another OBO afternoon. Highlights? Qiana Joseph's six, Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney. Lowlights, that it's all had to come to an end. We'll be back very soon. Because if somehow you're worried you're not getting enough cricket at the moment. England's men are back in action tomorrow against India in the first of five T20s. And yes, the Test series against New Zealand did finish yesterday. Anyway. Cyas.

Who's your money on for Thursday then? England or the Saffas? England swept aside everyone in their group stage but this will be their first real test. Meanwhile, South Africa are already more battle hardened having had to go toe-to-toe with Australia and India in the group stages. England have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009. While South Africa haven't won it full-stop. And whoever wins will still have to fight their way past Australia on Sunday as well. 18.30pm BST start on Thurs. Get yourself down or at least in front of a telly.

In truth, as good as Australia were, that was an underwhelming game of cricket. Never in doubt from start to finish. Disappointing from the West Indies, but on the flip side, sometimes you have to marvel at the quality of this Australian team. In Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner, the Aussies always had the adults in the room to make sure they got home safe.

Sky Sports Tash Farrant on Australia: â€œThey're not superhuman, although they are the best team by far in the tournament. â€œIf you're going to beat them you need to be at your very best but there are cracks there.â€ It'll be England or South Africa who have the pleasure on taking on the robots (I think they are superhuman. They just win all the time.) on Sunday. The next semi-final is on Thursday evening and should be a cracker.

Aussie skipper Sophie Molineux on what comes next: â€œSleep! Looking forward to a good night's sleep tonight. And no, we'll make sure we celebrate what's been a pretty special two weeks for this group.â€ Australia now have five days to rest and prepare and sight see around London before the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Hayley Matthews: â€œWe did not have our best game or play to our full potential for the entire tournament. Our best game would look a lot better than that. On Deandra Dottin: â€œIt was a bit scary for a lot of us. To see her almost pass out like that at the anthem was scary so a bit of a medical emergency. But it also shows how much of a fighter she is. [Dottin later recovered to bat at No.8]â€

And Mooney on Ellyse Perry, who was forced to retire hurt early in her innings: â€œJust a bit of awareness in a quad. But she's Ellyse Perry I'm sure she'll be fine for the final.â€

And a word from Beth Mooney: â€œWe've put in a lot of work over the last couple of years not making the last couple of finals. A bit of a monkey off our back. The girls worked so hard. You can't underestimate a game where you're put under a bit of pressure and that India game put us in good stead.â€ Australia, who have won six T20 world titles, missed out on the last two ICC finals.

Some reaction from Player of the Match Ash Gardner: â€œI feel like a bit of momentum always helps. India was always going to be our toughest opponent and nice to be able to stay in London and have a short travel here. â€œI feel like I haven't really contributed with the ball so far in the tournament so nice to save my best until now.â€ Gardner took 2/13 with the ball and finished unbeaten on 35 off 20 with the bat.

Ash Gardner finished on 35 off 20, Beth Mooney 61 off 36. As a reminder. Australia's margins of victory this competition so far: 65 runs, nine wickets, 98 runs, 113 runs, six wickets and now eight wickets. Either England or South Africa, who play on Thursday, await.

Australia win by eight wickets! Oh, that's shot of the day. A checked, lofted drive over mid-off by Ash Gardner. Held the pose. Ripper. Loads is happening. Alleyne went for (jokingly, I'll add) the mankad. And then she bowled a ball from behind the wicket that became a no-ball because her back leg smashed into the stumps. Andâ€¦um, hang on now they've won. A chaotic over goes for 15 and from the final ball Gardner whips away another boundary. Utterly, utterly convincing from Australia.

12th over: Australia 112-2 (Gardner 25, Mooney 59) Now just 14 to go. Quiet, brutal efficiency from Australia as always.

11th over: Australia 105-2 (Gardner 22, Mooney 55) My early prediction of 14.2 overs when Australia reeled this in looks light. End of the 11th over and Australia are 21 runs away.

Fifty for Beth Mooney! She's all class. 50 off 29 for Mooney as she reaches it with another single tucked into the legside. Beth Mooney oh her way to her half-century! Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Just over 10,000 people in the ground is the word. Pretty steady stuff for a Tuesday afternoon.

10th over: Australia 97-2 (Gardner 20, Mooney 49) Gardner's joined the party now. Two lovely shots as she skips down the track and lifts the ball back over Afy Fletcher's head for six. And then a similar trick but this time for four over cover. Aussies closing in.

9th over: Australia 81-2 (Gardner 9, Mooney 46) A boundary-less over passes but still eight runs are scored. 45 needed from 66.

8th over: Australia 73-2 (Gardner 4, Mooney 45) Has Mooney even faced a dot ball? She picks out a gap to nab two from the first ball she faces from Afy Fletcher's over then paddle sweeps for one. Honestly, there are bigger names in this Australia team, but Mooney is such a fantastic cricketer.

Ellyse Perry retires hurt 7th over: Australia 64-2 (Gardner 0, Mooney 41) Hang on, what's this. Aaliyah Alleyne bowls a fantastic over that concedes just one run of which Perry faces all six deliveries. But then Perry walks straight off and retires hurt. Hmmm, that's no good. She appears fine so maybe it's just precautionary. But now Ash Gardner is in.

Powerplay over. And I've realised that Australia are already exactly halfway. 63 on the board, and 63 still to win.

6th over: Australia 63-2 (Perry 1, Mooney 41) Claxton comes into the attack and she goes the distance. Mooney (who else) cuts and carves and flicks to take the over for 18. Four fours in total taking the left-hander to 41 off 19.

5th over: Australia 45-2 (Perry 1, Mooney 23) A successful over for West Indies but Australia still press onwards. Just 81 more to win.

WICKET! Litchfield lbw Matthews 4 (Australia 43-2) Yep, that is salmon trout*. It was a mess of gloves and pads so I can understand the decision, but once all the noise was dismissed, the ball had struck Litchfield on the back leg and it's hitting middle-and-leg halfway up. *Out

We have an LBW review against Litchfield from Hayley Matthews. Reverse-sweep, must admit looked okay to me on first viewingâ€¦.

4th over: Australia 39-1 (Litchfield 1, Mooney 21) The lively off-spin of Ramharack comes into the attack but it's impossible to contain Beth Mooney when she's in this mood. Two more fours, one lifted over cover, to be added to the total. Maybe the reason I've never seen Beth Mooney get a low score, is because she always scores loads of runs? Could be the explanation.

3rd over: Australia 29-1 (Litchfield, Mooney 12) That was also the end of the over. Aussies well in control and looking the goods even with that wicket.

WICKET! Voll b Henry 16 (Australia 29-1) After two delightful boundaries, Henry deceives Voll with an excellent slower ball that sneaks under the bat. West Indies really needed that, and they'll need nine more exactly where it came from. West Indies players celebrate as Australia’s Georgia Voll walks off. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

2nd over: Australia 18-0 (Voll 8, Mooney 9) Ooo, lovely from Mooney. Who is one of those players who I've only ever see score runs. See also, Paige Scholfield and Daniel Bell-Drummond. And here she ticks away pleasantly as she pulls and deflects Hayley Matthews off-breaks for a boundary and a three.

1st over: Australia 9-0 (Voll 7, Mooney 1) A quiet over all except from the crispest of sixes you will ever see or hear from Georgia Voll. A length ball from Chinelle Henry, picked up over the legside and landing square on the boundary cushion. The Aussies are away.

Annnnnnnnndâ€¦.we're back. Chinelle Henry with the new-ball. Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney in the middle. I reckon they'll knock these off in 14.2 overs. Anyone backing the Windies in?

End of innings: West Indies 125-7 (Dottin 26*, Glasgow 15) And that's that. 10 runs comes off the final over and Sutherland picks up her first wicket on the final ball as Glasgow edges behind. Dottin has gained the Windies some respectability to drag them up above 120, but you'd expect Australia to chase this very comfortably. I'm going to grab a tea. Catch you back here in ten.

19th over: West Indies 115-6 (Dottin 18, Glasgow 14) And another good'un for the Windies as 11 runs come from the penultimate over. It's such a shame Dottin wasn't able to come in earlier as she picked up Molineux over square leg for four. Can they finish off this sprint finish?

18th over: West Indies 104-6 (Dottin 11, Glasgow 10) That's better for the Windies. 13 runs off the eighteenth as Dottin and Glasgow share a boundary each. The left-handed Glasgow absolutely nailing a drive wide of long-off for four.

17th over: West Indies 91-6 (Dottin 6, Glasgow 4) Dottin and Glasgow knock Ash Gardner's final over around to score seven. In truth, it's an approach that we could have done with seeing ten overs ago. But we're here now. Three overs left. Can the Windies get toâ€¦120?

16th over: West Indies 84-6 (Dottin 1, Glasgow 2) Dottin gets off the mark from her third delivery with a scampered single. She has four overs to try and make an impact here.

WICKET! Campbelle c Perry b Wareham 22 (West Indies 83-6) Skips down the track and nails a drive at mid-off. That's the end of Campbelle. And well, here does come Dottin. She had scary moment before the match where she had to be carried off the pitch by her teammates. But she is now fit enough to come in which is good news for everyone.

15th over: West Indies 79-5 (Campbelle 18, Glasgow 2) Jannillea Glasgow is the new batter and she gets off the mark with a couple of singles. Five overs to go at The Oval. Reminder to email in with your thoughts whatever they may be.

WICKET! Henry c Sutherland b Molineux 10 (West Indies 74-5) It's only getting worseâ€¦ This time Henry hauls out to long-on for a simple catch. Annabel Sutherland celebrates catching Chinelle Henry off the bowling of Sophie Molineux. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock

14th over: West Indies 73-4 (Cambelle 14, Henry 10) A boundary! Annabel Sutherland is back into the attack and Henry carves her for four behind point. Lovely shot and the extra pace working for the Windies. Just three more runs scored from that point however. It's a tough innings for the West Indies with no signs of it getting better. A reminder, Deandra Dottin appeared to suffer an illness or injury following the anthems and was carried off by her teammates. It does not appear, currently, that she will take part in the game.

13th over: West Indies 66-4 (Campbelle 13, Henry 4) Just three more runs added. Australia went for a review of an LBW against Campbelle but an inside edge saves her.

12th over: West Indies 63-4 (Campbelle 12, Henry 2) Three runs scored from Wareham's over. A near run-out to finish the over but Campbelle safely home. I'm not sure I like this new super quick third umpire. It's neither fast enough for an immediate decision, nor slow enough for suspension to build.

11th over: West Indies 59-4 (Campbelle 10, Henry 0) A wonderful over from Ash Gardner. Two wickets taken and just one run conceded. She has figures of 2-0-3-2 so far.

Chinelle Henry comes to the crease. She can hit a really long ball. And with it looking like Dottin won't take part in this game, she is potentially Windies last hope of getting to a competitive total.

WICKET! Claxton c Molineux b Gardner (West Indies 59-4) Claxton skips down the track and connects cleanly, but straight to Sophie Molineux at cover. That's three wickets for four runs now. Jahzara Claxton walks back to the pavilion after losing her wicket. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images/Reuters

WICKET! Taylor c Garth b Gardner 0 (West Indies 59-3) It's unravelling now. Stafanie Taylor gets a leading edge and it's simply caught at short-midwicket by Kim Garth. Deandra Dottin has not appeared, with Jahzara Claxton coming to the crease instead.