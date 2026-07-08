Tour de Francia 2026: actualizaciones de la quinta etapa en el camino hacia Pau

Key events

I'm glad the rest of you have strong thoughts about Whoop data too. David Walsh (surely not the main character of The Program?) writes in: â€œ[Whoop data is] right down there with arguments about whether a Victoria Sponge is better than a jam doughnut on a long ride.â€ Roland Marshall adds: â€œCouldn't agree more about Whoop data: it's like talking about expected goals in football, when what only really matters are the ones that end up in the back of the net. Stuff the Whoop data, I'd rather hear about more riders' colourful nicknames (such as today's lone â€˜wild boar/sanglier' out in front).â€ Finally Drew Petersen: â€œAs a former Whoop wearer (now Garmin â€“ sorry, corporate sponsors), I want to share one experience. My wife (who, ironically, now has a Whoop herself) teased me mercilessly for the several years I wore one, and called it a Wupfh, in honour of The (US) Office skit.â€ While I only recognise one version of The Office, here is said skit: Do you Wupfh skit from The (US) Office

40km to go XDS Astana's Max Kanter takes second place in the intermediate sprint, ahead of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Biniam Girmay (NSN) and then Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech).

44km to go Alpecinâ€“Premier Tech has a train for Philipsen and the others are shuffling into place for this intermediate sprint.

45km to go Veistroffer has a 2min 25secs lead.

48km to go Vingegaard has had a bike change, Davide Piganzoli, another birthday boy, has dropped back to help the Vismaâ€“Lease a Bike leader back through the peloton. In 2km we get some action via the intermediate sprint! Veistroffer will nab the 25 points, but who will get the others?

52km to go A lot of Whoop data chat on the broadcast (the brand has a deal with TNT), this might be the wrong audience for this, but is there anything more boring than hearing someone else talk about their sleep/smart watch data? It's up there with people talking about their fantasy football team or their new washing machine. Drop me an email via the link above if you agree/disagree/want to share your Whoop data.

58km to go I guess the good news about this being quite so drama free now is that we will get the ultimate drama of a bunch sprint later.

Correspondence! â€œThis Tour has been most disorientating,â€ writes Paul Griffin. â€œBecause it started in the hot south, and because there is currently no yellow jersey contest to speak of (and probably won't be), it feels like one of those aimless transition stages that normally happen about 15 days into the Tour. In my head I feel certain that Steve Cummings and Thomas Voeckler will fight out a win today. Of course, the mainstream media will quibble that they both retired several years ago, are not on the starting line, and are too old, which just goes to show how lamely evidence-based their journalism model is.â€ Shorter message from Bronagh McAtasney: â€Ah someone go get poor Baptiste Veistroffer. Don't make him sail this ship alone.â€

76km to go A few muskateers on the side of the road. Now I want to watch the Man in the Iron Mask â€“ a great film about masks â€“ maybe only surpassed by The Mask. Is The Dark Knight Rises about masks or about free climbing? Hard to say.

83km to go Jasper Philipsen's Alpecin-Premier Tech are taking a turn on the front of the bunch as the camera pans to Phil Bauhaus (Team Bahrain Victorious), who is celebrating his birthday by burning through the French countryside at 35km p/h. Sounds nice. The Quickstep team amongst the sunflowers. Lovely. Photograph: Tomas Sisk/GodingImages/Shutterstock

91km to go A little bit of shade from the trees along the roadside for the riders, but the fields along the route are shades of summery yellow and brown. It's a pretty scene and the riders are taking a mass wee break again. Watering the plants?

100km to go Highlight of the last 15 minutes? A guy driving a quadbike in a field by the side of the road tried to pop a wheelie and lost his tricolour-waving mate off the back. The flag-waver was up pretty quickly but it looked a sore one.

111km to go We've been racing an hour and gone through 45.7km, not a bad lick.

Derrick Belleci emails in: â€œThis seems a bit desperate from Lotto to try and push the pace for De Lie at the finish.â€ The Bull from Lescheret has already won the nickname game, that's for sure. Veistroffer has been hung out to dry a bit here, literally given the heat, so I'm not sure this was part of some grand plan from Lotto, especially given De Lie is already out of the race.

117km to go Decathlon are expecting a bit of wind as the race takes a slight change of direction. Will that shake things up? Photograph: Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

123km to go If you've ever wanted to see a professional athlete go for a wee by the side of the road, tune into the Tour de France now. That's basically all that's happening. Veistroffer's lead is around 2mins 45secs.

128km to go For what it's worth, my money is figuratively on Jasper Philipsen. Jasper Philipsen, stage 5 winner? Photograph: Nathan Barange/DPPI/Shutterstock

We have email! â€œI guess Baptiste Veistroffer is hotfooting it,â€ writes Gary Naylor. Freddy Thurston says: â€œVeistroffer is a fish out of water – today's stage hardly seems the plaice for lone sharks.â€ Keep them coming, let me know who you think is winning today's stage.

133km to go At least the marketing bods at the Belgian lottery and IntermarchÃ© will be happy. Plenty of airtime for their brands at the start of this stage. I wish there was more to say.

Well, that's one way to stay cool: Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

138km to go With the race going through Castelnau-Magnoac, hometown hero and French rugby union star Antoine Dupont was afforded a little celebration and gets a bit of screentime. Back to cycling, Veistroffer has been given a 3mins 25secs lead. Uno X-Mobility are controlling the front of the peloton.

145km to go Veistroffer is still all by himself and the peloton has given him 2mins 50secs. We get a radio exchange on the TNT broadcast and it seems that none of the teams want to go up the road Baptiste Veistroffer goes off from the peloton. Photograph: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

153km to go There's one brave sole off the front at the moment, Baptiste Veistroffer of Lottoâ€“IntermarchÃ©. The Frenchman looks lonely after heading out on his own.

Kilometre zero Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and stage five is now properly underway.

Here is the official visual guide to today's stage: Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

And we're off (neutrally), the peloton rollout from Lannemezan is underway. Next stop kilometre zero.

We're a rider down from the start of stage four, Jayco's Kelland O'Brien finished outside the cutoff time. I'll update you with any more non-starters/withdrawals as they are confirmed.

In Lannemezan we're going through the pre-stage presentation. Less than 20 minutes until the neutralised start.

William Fotheringham’s guide to stage five William Fotheringham Stage five, Wednesday 8 July: Lannemezan to Pau, 158.3km This stage passes the home of French rugby hero Antoine Dupont after 20km, but the big scrum will come at the finish where the sprinters finally get a target. This year's mass finishes look likely to be all-Belgian affairs: Jasper Philipsen, with 10 Tour stages to his name, versus Tim Merlier, who has three. Philipsen has the best lead-out â€“ Van der Poel and Kaden Groves â€“ but Merlier's Soudal team are the most seasoned operators irrespective of who they are dragging to the final 200m and picked up three stages at the Giro with Paul Magnier. Check out the full guide to all 21 stages here:

Mountains classification standings After stage four: 1. Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost): 12

2. Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA): 10

3. Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon CMA CGM): 9

4. Raul Garcia Pierna (Movistar Team): 7

5. Marco Frigo (NSN Cycling Team): 5

6. Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe): 5

7. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 4

8. Vlad Van Mechelen (Bahrain Victorious): 4

9. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 3

10. Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek): 3

Points classification standings After stage four: 1. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek): 103

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 55

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike): 44

4. Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek): 42

5. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 39

6. Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling Team): 39

7. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe): 33

8. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility): 32

9. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech): 30

10. Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM): 28

General classification standings After stage four: 1. Torstein TrÃ¦en (Uno-X Mobility): 13hrs 02min 46secs

2. Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost): +28secs

3. Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek): +3mins 50secs

4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): +7min 53secs

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +7min 53secs

6. Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech): +8min 6secs

7. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe): +8min 16secs

8. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): +8min 17secs

9. Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek): +8min 20secs

10. Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM): +8min 41secs