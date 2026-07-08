Copa del Mundo 2026: Egipto furioso tras la victoria de Argentina en thriller, el entrenador en jefe de Croacia Dalic renuncia

Key events

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Will Magee The Egyptian Football Association has questioned the â€œfairnessâ€ of the national team's 3-2 loss to Argentina in Tuesday's World Cup last-16 encounter. Having gone 1-0 up through Yasser Ibrahim early on, Egypt thought they had doubled their lead in the second half when Mostafa Ziko scored at the end of an excellent move. The goal was disallowed after a VAR review, however, with the referee, FranÃ§ois Letexier, adjudging Marwan Attia to have committed a foul in the buildup.

Leeds United have signed winger Harry Wilson â on a four-year contract after the expiry of his â contract with Fulham, â the â€‹Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Wales international â is Leeds's first signing of the summer transfer window under manager â Daniel Farke. â€œIt is a massive club â€‹in the Premier â€ŒLeague, where â€Œthe club belongs, so I'm really excited â€Œto join and hope to have some exciting years together,â€ Wilson, who has spent five years at Fulham, said in a statement. Wilson played a â€Œkey role for Fulham last season, scoring 11 goals in â€‹41 appearances across all competitions. A product of Liverpool's academy, Wilson made 66 appearances for the club's Under-23 side but â featured only twice for the senior team â€‹and â€‹had loan spells â€‹at several clubs, including Bournemouth â€‹and Hull â€ŒCity, before â€‹joining â€‹Fulham. Reuters

The San Jose Earthquakes signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn, the starter for Scotland's World â Cup squad. The 30-year-old free agent, who previously played for England's Nottingham Forest, is signed â through the â 2029-30 â€‹season and will occupy an international roster slot. â€œIt feels incredible â€Œto join the Earthquakes,â€ Gunn said. â€œComing off the World Cup which was an unbelievable experience, I'm â€‹just really excited and grateful for the opportunity to come to San Jose and show the best version of myself. We're in a really good position for the â playoffs, so hopefully we can focus on that with â€‹the right â€‹mentality.â€ Reuters Angus Gunn

Nick Ames England might be hot favourites to channel their Azteca-generated momentum and sweep into the semi-finals, but Norway and Martin Odegaard will have something to say about that. In tournaments past the idea they could beat Brazil would have seemed implausible; they did it in style and Odegaard, speaking before they trained at Inter Miami's stadium in the sweltering heat of the midday sun, is eyeing a repeat performance. â€œIt's going to be a big test for us but I think Brazil was the same,â€ he said. â€œWe were the underdogs but, as you saw, anything can happen in football. We're going to give it a good try, see what we can do and are looking forward to it. â€œ[England have] unbelievable players, it's a massive test. We're looking forward to it and hopefully we can make even more history.â€ Rumours had swept Norwegian media of sickness in the camp but Odegaard and the head coach, Stale Solbakken, both played it down. The scratchy throat that can result from constant in-and-outs of air conditioned rooms and venues appears to have been the sum of it and there are no concerns ahead of Saturday. Martin Odegaard is planning to face some familiar faces on Saturday. Photograph: PatrÃ­cia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Newcastle are bracing themselves for a fight to hang on to skipper Bruno Guimaraes amid speculation he has told them he wants to leave for Arsenal. The Press Association understands there has been no formal contract between the two clubs and that no bid has been submitted for the highly-rated Brazil international. Indeed, sources on Tyneside have indicated that no potential suitor has registered an interest in the 28-year-old midfielder. The Gunners are long-time admirers of the man the Magpies signed from Lyon for Â£35million in January 2022 and who became one, if not the, central character in the club's return to prominence after their Saudi-backed owners completed a takeover in October 2021. However, Newcastle have no desire to see their captain follow star strikers Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon and fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali out of the door, and have an option to extend his contract until the summer of 2029. Guimaraes, who missed a penalty as Brazil went out of the World Cup against Norway in the last 16, has established himself as a huge crowd favourite and was the man who lifted the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years when he led them to Carabao Cup glory two seasons ago. Head coach Eddie Howe will be desperate to retain one of his most important players and will not want a repeat of the saga which saw Isak force a Â£130m switch to Liverpool last summer after going on strike. PA Media Bruno Guimaraes

Caption competition â€¦ Thomas Tuchel takes a seat in the heat. Photograph: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

Who will top the charts come the end of the quarter finals?

Chelsea complete Quenda deal Chelsea have signed Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda from â Sporting Lisbon, with the 19-year-old agreeing a contract until 2034, the â Premier League club â announced â€‹on Wednesday. Quenda arrives at Stamford Bridge after an impressive rise at â Sporting, where he helped the Lisbon club to secure a domestic double last â season, winning both the Portuguese league title â€‹and cup. â€œChelsea is â€Œa great team â€Œand I am excited to play here at â€ŒStamford Bridge. The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club,â€ Quenda said in â€Œa statement. Quenda was named the Primeira Liga's Young Player of the Season in â€‹2025 and made 86 appearances across all competitions for Sporting in two years. He became Sporting's youngest-ever goalscorer and also the youngest â Portuguese player to score in the Champions League. He â€‹has â€‹represented Portugal at Under-21 â€‹level and was named in the â€‹Team â€Œof the Tournament â€‹at â€‹the 2025 European Under-21 Championship. PA Media

Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel praised his side's â€œincredible, incredible achievementâ€ after their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Colombia in Vancouver on Tuesday took them into â the World Cup quarter-finals for â the first time â€‹in 72 years. The Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, playing at his first World Cup, kept out Cucho Hernandez's spot-kick with a stunning save to his right to take the Swiss â into a meeting with defending champions Argentina after three straight exits in the last 16. â€œI don't think you can overstate what a huge achievement this is for us, for this team, for â Switzerland,â€ said Kobel. â€œFor such a small country to be among the top eight teams in the world in the biggest â€‹sport on the planet is unbelievable. â€œI'm incredibly happy for â€Œevery individual, for the supporters, for â€Œeveryone who gets to experience a moment like this. â€œAnd when I think about all the lads who've been part of â€Œthis team for years, and all the people who are here today, it's impossible to put into words. â€œYou can't praise it highly enough. It's an amazing feeling and an incredible, incredible achievement.â€ Reuters

Deschamps on quarter-final officials: ‘I trust the referees’ Jonathan Wilson The France manager, Didier Deschamps, has insisted he is not concerned by the appointment of Argentinian officials to oversee his team's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Thursday, with a repeat of the 2022 final against Argentina still possible. â€œWe have to deal with it,â€ Deschamps said. â€œI trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee.â€ He couldn't resist a jibe at those who had criticised the French official FranÃ§ois Letexier's performance during the last-16 game between Argentina and Egypt on Tuesday, adding: â€œLet's hope our [referees] are as good as Monsieur Letexier was.â€

Norway captain Martin Odegaard is keeping the banter with his Arsenal teammates to a minimum as his side â prepare to face England in a World Cup quarter-final showdown that will pit club friends against each other on football's biggest stage. Odegaard, who also â captains Arsenal, will face â his fellow Premier â€‹League-winning teammates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze when Norway play England at the Miami Stadium on Saturday. The midfielder said he â had spoken to a few of them during the tournament but was focusing on the task ahead.. â€œNot too much (banter). I've spoken to â a few of them a little bit during the tournament,â€ a smiling Odegaard told reporters on Wednesday. â€œObviously â€‹we know the quality they have. I know â€Œthem really well. Outstanding players, â€Œworld-class players, playing for probably one of the best national teams in the world at the moment, â€Œso it's going to be a big test for us.â€ Odegaard reserved special praise for Rice, who anchors England's midfield, which could prove to be a key battleground in the quarter-final clash. â€œHe's someone who always gives absolutely everything for the team, always fighting for every single ball, bringing his energy to the pitch, to the team, driving the team forward. He can do so many things on â€Œthe pitch. He can defend, he can attack, he can be physical, he can be good on the ball. He's a very complete player, so it's going â€‹to be a good test for all of us. â€œAnd it's not just about Declan, but the whole team has unbelievable players. It's a massive test and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully we can make even more history.â€ Reuters

David Smith Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House's World Cup task force, has defended Donald Trump's lobbying of Fifa to lift the suspension of US player Folarin Balogun for Monday's game against Belgium. The US president claimed that Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, who showed Balogun a red card in a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was â€œa little bit suspect if you check his pastâ€. This was apparently a reference to a match-fixing investigation by Brazil's senate in 2024 that examined how referees were assigned to games but did not accuse Claus of wrongdoing. Giuliani told reporters at the Foreign Press Center in Washington: â€œWe found it highly suspicious that there was a referee who had been investigated for match-fixing previously, and specifically for irregular red cards – issuing irregular red cards. Then when you add the fact that the process was misapplied by how VAR was initiated: for contact fouls, you cannot actually utilse the slow motion in the VAR, and they did that. â€œSo when you add those two facts together there we found it was very, very highly suspicious. And look, the US government, whether it's at the ballot box or whether it is on the playing field, we want fair play, right?â€ Challenged by a reporter who said Claus had merely given testimony to the match-fixing investigation, and was not a target of it himself, Giuliani admitted: â€œHe was not accused of crimes – we understand that – but what I'm telling you is that he was akin to a match-fixing investigation a few years ago in Brazil where they were giving out, I quote, â€˜irregular red cards'. So that's the facts of it. He was akin to that investigation.â€ The US lost 4-1 to Belgium and exited the tournament. Fifa has defended Claus. It said in a statement this week: â€œThroughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.â€

Manchester United agree Santos deal Manchester United will sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea after agreeing to pay Â£48m plus a further Â£2m in add-ons. I told you they wanted him â€¦

Guehi, James and Rice train separately David Hytner Reece James is still not training with the England squad while Declan Rice and Marc Guehi also worked individually in Kansas City this morning. James has missed England's last three matches with a hamstring injury and Thomas Tuchel would desperately like him to be back for Saturday's quarter-final against Norway in Miami to full the problem position of right-back. James continues to look touch-and-go. Rice has battled through the pain of a nerve issue in his hamstring but has consistently said he is fine to play. Harry Kane in training. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Colombia left the World Cup unbeaten in normal time but broken-hearted after their latest penalty shootout defeat, â and the national team's all-time top scorer Radamel Falcao was in no mood to offer soothing words. The South Americans were â knocked out in the â round of â€‹16 on Tuesday after Switzerland won 4-3 on penalties following a tense 0-0 draw in Vancouver, ending Colombia's hopes of reaching â the quarter-finals. The country was also eliminated on penalties at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 and 2021 Copa America tournaments. Falcao, â working as an ESPN pundit during the tournament, said the defeat exposed deeper problems in â€‹the country's football system. â€œIt's a shame â€Œgiven the chances we had; â€Œwe didn't know how to capitalise on them,â€ Falcao said. â€œAt this stage of a â€Œcompetition like this, the opposition are of a standard where they won't let you off the hook, and it's been from the penalty spot â€“ as on so many other occasions â€“ that our football has had its wings clipped. â€œWe have to work on our football, in our clubs and in the national team. We have to â€Œpay close attention to this because there have been so many disappointments.â€ Falcao then turned his fire on Colombia's domestic structure, noting that it has â€‹only 36 professional teams, with 20 in the top flight and 16 in the second tier. â€œOur youth development programmes need to improve,â€ he said. â€œIt's unacceptable that we don't have a third tier. It's a disgrace that our football lacks competitiveness and fosters mediocrity and laziness, with â teams that don't invest because they know they won't be relegated.â€ Reuters

France coach Didier Deschamps revealed Wednesday that an appeal against a yellow card shown to Michael Olise in the World Cup last-16 win over Paraguay had been rejected by Fifa. Olise, who has been one of the tournament's standout stars, was booked in the final minutes of the bad-tempered clash against Paraguay in Philadelphia after an altercation with Matias Galarza. â€œThe yellow card has not changed. We were notified by Fifa this morning, it has been maintained,â€ Deschamps told reporters in Foxborough, on the eve of France's quarter-final showdown with Morocco at the Gillette Stadium. Michael Olise

Returning Premier League club Ipswich Town have made Brazilian forward Emersonn their record transfer signing. Ipswich said the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract without stating the fee paid to French club Toulouse. The transfer fee was reported to be Â£24m. Ipswich start the Premier League season at home to Sunderland on 22 August, then go to Manchester United before hosting Liverpool. It is a first major signing for new Ipswich coach Gary O'Neil, who saw his then-club Strasbourg beaten by Emersonn's late winning goal in May in a Ligue 1 game. AP

France have scored a tournament-leading 14 goals in the World Cup so far but coach Didier Deschamps urged â his players on Wednesday to achieve even greater attacking efficiency when they take on Morocco in Thursday's quarter-final. The meeting is a rematch of â the 2022 World Cup â semi-final, when France â€‹ended Morocco's historic run in Qatar, but this time the North Africans are no longer the surprise outsiders but a confident side aiming â for the title. â€œWe have to be efficient, offensively speaking,â€ Deschamps said. â€œIn all the areas both teams have strong assets.â€œ â€œWe are efficient but we â could have done better on this front. Sometimes you have six chances and score two goals â€‹and sometimes you have two chances and â€Œscore twice. It is more â€Œimportant to be efficient.â€ France edged past Paraguay in the round of 16 with a scrappy â€Œ1-0 win courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty. The France captain has seven goals in the tournament, second behind Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has eight. Reuters Didier Deschamps wants France to make life easier for themselves. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

I would suggest being rigid with his formation and not playing Kobbie Mainoo were his two biggest mistakes.

Ruben Amorim has admitted to making mistakes during his time as Manchester United boss but said he learned a lot at Old Trafford. Speaking at his first press conference since taking over as AC Milan's head coach, Amorim admitted there were things he got wrong during his ill-fated 14-month spell in the Premier League, which ended when he was sacked by United in January. â€œIt's hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure,â€ Amorim said. â€œIt's hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing to say is I learned a lot and I did some mistakes. â€œI didn't have the opportunity, and I'm sorry for that, to say something to the Manchester United fans, I'm really proud to be their coach for a year in that time. â€œBut now is a different history. There are a lot of things I could do better in the last experience but sometimes it's like that. You need to learn to find the right spot to reach a different level and that's my thinking here.â€ PA Media Ruben Amorim is now in charge at Milan. Photograph: Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images

How do England stop Erling Haaland? That is the question. Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi will have their hands full, that's for sure. I tried to come up with an answer last year. I am sure Thomas Tuchel will be reading. Erling Haaland

Uefa could block Russia returning to football in potential new clash with Fifa Matt Hughes Uefa is prepared to block the return of Russian teams to international football after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted the country's suspension from global competition. Fifa has indicated it will review its position after imposing a ban on Russian teams in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago. It said on Tuesday that it would â€œanalyse the decision before deciding on next stepsâ€, and Uefa's stance sets up another potential clash with the world governing body. Fifa president Gianni Infantino with Russian president Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in 2018. Photograph: Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik/K/EPA

Which is the game of the upcoming round? I think France v Morocco is the one you should make time for. Admittedly, I am going out for dinner tomorrow night so will miss it.

Fifa investigates alleged racist abuse targeting streamer IShowSpeed Fifa has launched a probe into alleged racist insults directed at the streamer known as IShowSpeed at last week's World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde. The global football body said in a post Tuesday on X that it was â€œmade aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.â€ The African-American streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, with tens of millions more on other video platforms. The boisterous 21-year-old has been attending and streaming live from World Cup matches under a special deal with Fifa, YouTube, and US broadcaster Fox Sports. â€œFifa strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the Fifa World Cup, or anywhere in society,â€ the statement added. IShowSpeed was also reportedly targeted by more racist abuse during Tuesday's match between Argentina and Egypt, with an Argentine fan imitating a monkey during an encounter with the streamer. AFP

Jordan Henderson staying with England despite injury David Hytner Further to Jordan Henderson's Instagram update on his surgery, it is worth noting that he has returned to the England camp in Kansas City rather than head home to England. The midfielder's tournament is over but he still wants to help out off the field, offering the benefit of his leadership and experience. Henderson had stayed behind in Mexico City after damaging his arm in a freak fall following England's last 16 win over Mexico. Jordan Henderson leaving the Azteca on a stretcher. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Thanks Taha. The show must go on.

Time for me to wrap up â€“ Will Unwin's here for the next few hours.

France v Morocco may well be part of that new order. They met in the 2022 semis and are back at it again tomorrow. Just getting back to the football for a moment, we have yet to have a game between the traditional superpowers of the sport. The closest we have got is Spain v Portugal. And the next game (if it goes to script) is the semi finale Spain v France or England v Argentina. And none of those are guaranteed. Or shall we just scrap the old order and start again. Maybe we need a new top 5 including the likes of Morocco and Norway.

Alexia Putellas joins London City Lionesses We break away from the World Cup for some big transfer news. A two-time Ballon D'Or winner is off to the WSL.

An update from Jordan Henderson after his injury during England's celebrations at the Azteca. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Taha Hashim What do we do now? Stare numbly at a blank wall for the next 24 hours? Finally get some shut-eye? Endlessly re-watch Sidny Lopes Cabral's curler against Argentina and his Pat Cash-style climb into the stands to celebrate? Work on our stutter penalties in the park? This is a dark moment, the first scheduled day of rest at the Geopolitics World Cup. We're 96 matches down, just seven to go â€“ eight if you are, for some reason, heavily invested in who finishes third. But maybe we do need a moment to chill, to decompress, after Argentina's desperate comeback win over Egypt, an emotional cracker that even left Lionel Messi in tears at full-time. There's so much to discuss: another spurned penalty by Messi before his redemption act; the wall that was Mostafa Shobeir; the anger felt by the Egyptians after Enzo FernÃ¡ndez's winner. Space must, however, be given to the greatest goal that never was.

Portugal confirm departure of Roberto MartÃ­nez The Portuguese Football Federation has released a statement confirming the departure of Roberto MartÃ­nez after three-and-a-half years in charge of the national side. His team won the Nations League last year â€¦ but they went out in the quarters of Euro 2024 and in the last 16 of this World Cup.

8 July 2014: the most gobsmacked I've ever been watching a game of football. Also, how good was Andre SchÃ¼rrle's second? double quotation mark Brazil had not lost a competitive match at home since 1975 but they were not just removed from their own World Cup. They were embarrassed in a way that will make them look back on this tournament and want to shelter their eyes.

Joe Hart has definitely had a decent World Cup.

A few massive names in here.

This is a very heartwarming piece by Jesse Gerritsen. double quotation mark Norway will try to make history again on Saturday by reaching the semi-finals. There is a version of their story that is just about football, about a team that beat the odds, and then there's a better, quieter one. One where a small nation chose to let its children be children â€“ to play, to wander between sports, to enjoy it.

Hello, hello, hello. Anyone else still thinking about that disallowed Egypt goal â€“ the greatest that never was â€“ or it just me? My new favourite footballer is Haissem Hassan, who was magical down the right wing, setting up Mo Salah, who set up Mostafa Ziko. Haissem Hassan

I am off now. Taha Hashim is up next. Ciao!