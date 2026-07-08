El Partido Demócrata de Maine acusa al equipo de Platner de intentar inclinarse en la balanza para seleccionar nuevo candidato

Actor Patrick Dempsey rules out run for US Senate in place of Graham Platner As Democrats launch a frantic search for a US Senate candidate in Maine, to replace their nominee Graham Platner, who is expected to withdraw after being accused of sexual assault, the actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey just announced that he will not enter the race, after giving it some thought. In an opinion article for the Portland Press Herald published on Wednesday afternoon, headlined â€œWhy I'm not running for US Senate,â€ Dempsey wrote: double quotation mark Over the past several days, I've been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate? It's flattering, and I don't take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I'm concerned about the direction our country is heading. I gave it real thought. The actor went on to explain that he concluded that he can do more productive work through his non-profit, the Dempsey Center in Maine, which provides supportive care to people affected by cancer at no cost. â€œAs I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?â€ he wrote. â€œAfter a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn't honorable â€“ it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I've already built.â€

Key events

Polling for Platner campaign shows three possible replacements in Senate race fare better than him â€“ report Polling commissioned by Graham Platner's campaign shows that three possible replacements for him as the Democratic nominee for US Senate from Maine would have a better shot at defeating Susan Collins, the Republican incumbent, Politico reports. According to the outlet, which obtained a copy of the survey conducted by Public Policy Polling, former Maine state senate president Troy Jackson leads Collins 49%-44%; Maine's secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, is level with Collins at 47% each; and former public health official Nirav Shah is also tied with Collins on 45% apiece, with more undecided voters. Platner's support in the match-up with Collins has fallen to just 42%, after a sexual assault allegation, with the incumbent senator at 47%. Two other potential replacement candidates tested in the poll did worse than Platner: Maine's governor, Janet Mills, who lags 11 points behind Collins, and Jordan Wood, who finished third in a recent Democratic primary for the House and trails Collins by 9 points. Jackson has already filed to potentially replace Platner if the Democratic nominee drops out, as is widely expected. Bellows, who was trounced by Collins in the 2014 Maine Senate race, despite support from Zohran Mamdani, a Maine college student at the time, said she would seriously consider joining the race if Platner withdraws. Bellows lost to Collins in a bad midterm year for Democrats, without much support from the national party, and has gone on to hold statewide office and build a reputation in the state as a fighter against Donald Trump.

Platner campaign denies that he urged Maine lawmaker Valli Geiger to take his place in Senate race A spokesperson for Graham Platner has denied a report that he offered to thrown his support behind a Democratic state lawmaker, Valli Geiger, if he withdraws from the race for the US Senate. â€œHe's not made any decision on endorsing,â€ the spokesperson told a Notus correspondent. â€œGraham called Valli to thank her for her support and encouraged her to consider running if he stepped down.â€ Maine's ABC affiliate MWTM reported earlier on Wednesday that Geiger said â€œcalled her on Monday night and said he was throwing his support behind herâ€.

Pentagon announces more strikes on Iran, directed by Trump The Pentagon announced new strikes on Iran, ordered Donald Trump, in a statement posted on social media 15 minutes ago. â€œAt the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,â€ the statement said. â€œThe United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.â€ During an exchange with reporters at the Nato summit in Turkey earlier on Wednesday, Trump had expressed his frustration, and some confusion, at missiles being fired at a US aircraft carrier in the region. â€œTwo months ago, we had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,â€ Trump said, twice.

Actor Patrick Dempsey rules out run for US Senate in place of Graham Platner As Democrats launch a frantic search for a US Senate candidate in Maine, to replace their nominee Graham Platner, who is expected to withdraw after being accused of sexual assault, the actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey just announced that he will not enter the race, after giving it some thought. In an opinion article for the Portland Press Herald published on Wednesday afternoon, headlined â€œWhy I'm not running for US Senate,â€ Dempsey wrote: double quotation mark Over the past several days, I've been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate? It's flattering, and I don't take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I'm concerned about the direction our country is heading. I gave it real thought. The actor went on to explain that he concluded that he can do more productive work through his non-profit, the Dempsey Center in Maine, which provides supportive care to people affected by cancer at no cost. â€œAs I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?â€ he wrote. â€œAfter a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn't honorable â€“ it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I've already built.â€

Maine Democrats blast Platner campaign for ‘distracting’ from job of ‘defeating’ Collins with ‘false accusations’ The Maine Democratic party (MDP) has continued to chide Graham Platner's operation, accusing the campaign of â€œdistracting from the job of defeating Susan Collins in November with false accusations against usâ€. The statement appeared to be in reference to a text message sent by Platner campaign manager to volunteers, accusing the state party of bringing in the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and cutting the Platner campaign out of the process, according to a report by Politico. Party leaders in Maine say they remain â€œhyper focused on developing a representative, transparent and inclusive processâ€ for selecting a replacement nominee. At the same time, they've made clear their irritation with Platner's attempts to shape that process, describing â€œfrustrationâ€ with his â€œcontinued efforts to manipulateâ€ it. Still, officials are taking pains to keep Platner's supporters close. MDP executive director Devon Murphyâ€‘Anderson called them â€œa vital part of our partyâ€ and said they â€œdeserve to participate in an open process to select Platner's replacementâ€.

Platner hasn't formally bowed out of the Maine Senate race, but the vacuum he's created is still drawing potential replacements. Dan Kleban â€“ coâ€‘founder of Maine Beer Company, who exited the primary earlier this year and endorsed Governor Janet Mills â€“ said on Wednesday he was prepared to step in if Platner withdraws. Mills suspended her campaign but stayed on the June ballot, and her team has not indicated whether the termâ€‘limited governor would consider re-entering the race. â€œI'm ready to fight for Mainers and bring a new generation of leadership to Washington. I believe I can unite our party and finally defeat Susan Collins in November,â€ Kleban said. David Costello, who finished third in the Democratic primary, also signaled he would â€œjump inâ€ if the field reopens. Costello, who was raised in Maine but spent much of his career as a senior Maryland official, has urged state Democrats to treat Platner's exit as if he placed last, triggering Maine's rankedâ€‘choice process. Under that method, Platner's votes would be redistributed according to second and thirdâ€‘choice preferences until a remaining candidate crosses the 50% threshold. â€œThis would be the simplest approach, and the precedent there is the current gubernatorial nominee,â€ Costello told the Guardian in a phone interview. He argued that this method allows Platner voters to â€œhave some choice and some involvementâ€ moving forward. â€œIt also guards against a smaller caucus approach, or even if party leaders themselves, like the state committee, just make a determination,â€ Costello added.

A Manhattan federal court judge has ordered the release of the more than $5m Donald Trump owes E Jean Carroll following her successful 2023 sexual abuse and defamation trial against him. Less than an hour after the judge issued his order, Trump filed paperwork indicating he is appealing the decision. Trump had deposited this $5m million jury award, plus 11% interest, into a court-controlled account about six weeks after Carroll's win. Judge Lewis Kaplan's order directs the disbursement of these court-controlled funds, which now total some $5.8m due to interest accrual. Kaplan's decision comes more than three years after Carroll bested Trump in her bombshell civil case; jurors determined that he sexually abused the former Elle writer and unlawfully impugned her reputation with false, vitriolic denials. Trump denied all wrongdoing. The order stems from the US supreme court's 29 June decision not to review Trump's appeal. Trump had asked for the supreme court to weigh his appeal after lower courts repeatedly rejected his fight against this verdict. After Trump first appealed the verdict, he received an automatic 30-day stay barring collection. Carroll and Trump's teams agreed in June 2023 that he could put the money into the court's registry investment system (Cris) while his appeals played out. The Cris system in effect serves as an escrow agent for money awarded during litigation; funds are secured while whatever post-judgment processes unfold. If someone ultimately loses their appeals, the money is available for collection â€“ since they don't have it in their possession, it can't be hidden or shielded with legal maneuvering.

Here’s a recap of the day so far Pressure continues to mount on embattled Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner to withdraw from the race, as his campaign faces accusations of trying to â€œput their thumb on the scaleâ€ to pick a replacement. Leaders in the Maine Democratic party said that Platner's campaign would have â€œno roleâ€ in selecting a new nominee, claiming that his team had tried to sway the process. The Platner campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but has told other outlets that it simply reached out to the party to understand the process.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has sent a letter to the office of Republican senator Mitch McConnell â€“ requesting an update on his condition, as concerns grow about the lawmaker's health since he was admitted to hospital on 14 June. â€œAllowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery,â€ Beshear said. Since the 84-year-old was hospitalized, his office declined to say what he was being treated for.

While speaking to reporters alongside Mark Rutte, the Nato secretary general, Trump said that memorandum of understanding signed last month by the US and Iran is â€œoverâ€, in the wake of the latest strikes. Later, during a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US president said the US will hit Iran â€œhard again tonightâ€, adding: â€œI give them a little warning.â€ At a wider press conference, Trump reiterated he did not think the Iran war would start again and that the US would eventually â€œtakeâ€ Iranian nuclear material. More here.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, has slammed the latest US strikes on Iran. â€œTrump's so-called â€˜deal' to end hostilities with Iran has turned into total, utter disaster,â€ the top Democrat said in a statement. Schumer also noted that since both chambers of Congress have passed war powers resolutions, the administration would need lawmakers' approval to resume the military campaign against Iran.

Meanwhile, in Washington, a US appeals court has ruled that the â Trump administration cannot restore Donald Trump's name to the facade of the Kennedy Center for the Performing â Arts while â€‹he challenges a judge's order that required its removal. The decision by a three-judge panel of the US â court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit denied the administration's request to pause a â lower court judge's order in a lawsuit brought by Democratic representative â€‹Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center board â€Œmember.

JosÃ© Olivares The family of a Mexican immigrant who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent on Tuesday in Texas called for an independent investigation into his killing, as questions swirl around federal officials' claims and lack of transparency. â€œHe did not deserve to die,â€ said Ronaldo Salgado, the son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, during a press conference led by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on Wednesday in Houston, Texas. Salgado, 52, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official on Tuesday morning, while on his way to work at a construction site. Salgado's family said he was a â€œhardworking family manâ€, had lived in the US for more than 30 years and was in the process of obtaining his work permit. Salgado's family, including his wife and three sons, found out about his death from news reports. Neither ICE nor local officials informed the family, they said, despite Ronaldo Salgado visiting the site of the shooting to search for answers on Tuesday morning. Civil rights groups and elected officials also called for independent investigation into the shooting, questioning claims by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS has repeatedly come under fire for false and misleading statements and a lack of transparency with ICE-related deaths. According to a DHS statement, ICE officials were conducting a â€œtargeted enforcement operationâ€ in Houston. The department accused Salgado of having â€œweaponized his vehicleâ€ to run over an ICE official, â€œresulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defenseâ€.

Schumer slams latest strikes on Iran, calls peace deal ‘utter disaster’ Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, has slammed the latest US strikes on Iran. â€œTrump's so-called â€˜deal' to end hostilities with Iran has turned into total, utter disaster,â€ the top Democrat said in a statement. â€œThis is what happens when an incompetent president launches a war with no objective, no plan, and no exit strategy â€“ you lose.â€ Schumer also noted that since both chambers of Congress have passed war powers resolutions, the administration would need lawmakers' approval to resume the military campaign against Iran. â€œThe Trump administration must double down on serious negotiations, come to Congress, comply with the majorities in both chambers who voted to end this war, and deliver the relief American families desperately need,â€ the minority leader added.

David Smith Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House's World Cup taskforce, has defended Donald Trump's lobbying of Fifa to lift the suspension of US player Folarin Balogun for Monday's game against Belgium. The US president claimed that Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, who showed Balogun a red card in a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was â€œa little bit suspect if you check his pastâ€. This was apparently a reference to a match-fixing investigation by Brazil's senate in 2024 that examined how referees were assigned to games but did not accuse Claus of wrongdoing. Giuliani told reporters at the Foreign Press Center in Washington: â€œWe found it highly suspicious that there was a referee who had been investigated for match-fixing previously, and specifically for irregular red cards â€“ issuing irregular red cards. Then when you add the fact that the process was misapplied by how VAR was initiated: for contact fouls, you cannot actually utilse the slow motion in the VAR, and they did that. â€œSo when you add those two facts together there we found it was very, very highly suspicious. And look, the US government, whether it's at the ballot box or whether it is on the playing field, we want fair play, right?â€ Challenged by a reporter who said Claus had merely given testimony to the match-fixing investigation, and was not a target of it himself, Giuliani admitted: â€œHe was not accused of crimes â€“ we understand that â€“ but what I'm telling you is that he was akin to a match-fixing investigation a few years ago in Brazil where they were giving out, I quote, â€˜irregular red cards'. So that's the facts of it. He was akin to that investigation.â€ The US lost 4-1 to Belgium and exited the tournament. Fifa has defended Claus. It said in a statement this week: â€œThroughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.â€

Trump renews criticism of Spain and UK Nadeem Badshah At the Nato summit press conference, Trump voiced his frustration about the perceived lack of support from Spain, France and the UK on the Iran conflict. Trump said: â€œSpain has been very bad, they didn't help us, but we didn't need the help.â€ He added the UK â€œgave an answer weirder than that, I said â€˜would you like to help?', they said â€˜we would but after the war is over'. This is not in the spirit of Winston Churchill.â€

US court says Trump’s name must stay off Kennedy Center during appeal A US appeals court has ruled that the â Trump administration cannot restore Donald Trump's name to the facade of the Kennedy Center for the Performing â Arts while â€‹he challenges a judge's order that required its removal. The decision by a three-judge panel of the US â court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit denied the administration's request to pause a â lower court judge's order in a lawsuit brought by Democratic representative â€‹Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center board â€Œmember. Trump's name was â€Œremoved from the Washington theater center's facade and signage last month. â€ŒUS district judge Christopher Cooper ordered the removal in May, and also blocked Trump's plans to close the center for two years of renovations starting 4 July. The Trump administration asked a federal appeals court to put that order on hold. After workers stripped Trump's name from the building, a tarp was installed across the facade. Cooper has since ordered the Trump administration to explain â€œthe purpose and status of the tarp and scaffoldingâ€ now in place at â the building by 31 July. A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on 28 June. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters Back to its â€‹appeal, the Trump administration said the removal of Trump's name would harm fundraising efforts â€œand contribute to the financial decline of the Centerâ€. The unsigned appeals court order said the administration had not backed up that assertion â€œwith â any specific facts or evidenceâ€, Reuters reports. The appeals court also said the administration â€‹was barred from â€‹asserting that a new entity â€‹called The Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts â€‹Foundation will have â€Œto return â€‹money if the â€‹president's name is not returned to the facade. The panel of judges included two appointed by Barack Obama and a third appointed by Trump during his first term.

Donald Trump has finally arrived to address the media in Ankara after the annual Nato summit. I'll bring you any key lines here, while my colleagues in Europe are covering it all in detail here:

US judge throws out Trump's $3.8bn defamation lawsuit against Washington Post Richard Luscombe A federal judge in Florida has thrown out Donald Trump's $3.8bn defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post over an article that said a bank with links to the pornography industry helped fund his fledgling social media operation. In a brief order granting summary judgment to the newspaper, Tampa district court judge Thomas Patrick Barber, a Trump appointee, said the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) had â€œfailed to present evidence that would allow a jury to find by clear and convincing evidenceâ€ that the Post acted with actual malice, the benchmark for such an action to succeed. Barber said a full opinion would be forthcoming, according to the website Reason, which first reported the development. It marks the latest defeat for Trump in a series of lawsuits against media outlets that have published articles that displeased him. In April, a different Florida judge dismissed an action against the Wall Street Journal over a story that said Trump wrote a â€œbawdyâ€ letter to the disgraced late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; seven months earlier, a third Florida judge tossed a separate $15bn claim against the New York Times and book publisher Penguin, before the president filed an amended complaint a month later. Also in April, TMTG dropped a defamation claim against the Guardian over a 2023 report that federal investigators were looking into its reported acceptance of loans from sources with ties to Russia.

Kentucky governor sends letter to McConnell staff for update on hospitalized senator’s condition Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has sent a letter to the office of Republican senator Mitch McConnell â€“Â requesting an update on his condition, as concerns grow about the lawmaker's health since he was admitted to hospital on 14 June. â€œAs Governor â€“ and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we've made to the people we serve â€“ I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status,â€ Beshear said in a statement. â€œAllowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery.â€ As we noted earlier, since the 84-year-old was hospitalized, his office declined to say what he was being treated for. Amid the opacity around his condition, some GOP lawmakers have attempted to quell claims that McConnell's health is in dire straits, and recounted wide-ranging conversations they have had with the former Republican leader in recent days.

A Maine political strategist, who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak candidly, told me that he doesn't think Platner will â€œhave a lot to sayâ€ about a replacement nominee. â€œI think there's got to be a lot of resentment that he took them down this road, and this is where they are,â€ the source said. However, the strategist was wary about Troy Jackson's chances as the Democratic nominee. â€œ[Jackson] is a passionate, very sincere person in his beliefs, but not a particularly articulate or strong candidate,â€ he added, noting that any of the runners-up in the gubernatorial Democratic race could be risky bets moving forward. â€œIf a candidate didn't win their primary, how can you expect them to suddenly be a winning statewide candidate for us.â€ Despite the ongoing chaos, the operative noted that Maine is still â€œwinnableâ€ for Democrats. â€œThey can still steal victory from the jaws of defeat,â€ he noted. â€œI think the fundamental thing working against [Susan] Collins, she's just been there so long,â€ he said. â€œI think this is a case where seniority maybe doesn't help you. That people are going to be looking for somebody new â€¦ but it can't just be anybody.â€