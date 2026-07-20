Copa Mundial 2026: últimas noticias y reacción después de que España venciera a Argentina para ganar el trofeo

Key events

I'm sure he doesn't mean to be, but he is quietly damning of the manager. double quotation mark â€œThe enthusiasm he has, the emotion he brings, the tactical experience he has â€¦ it doesn't mean you're going to get it right every time. We want to get it right on the biggest occasions and he expects that from himself as well. He's a fantastic coach. He not only gave the players belief but he gave the country belief that it was our year. That is why it hurts even more than other years because everyone believed we were going all the way. â€œEveryone has to process it. He has to process it himself. We're still in that grieving stage, the emotional stage, and we'll be in that for the next few weeks. It won't be until the next camp where you think about what the future holds and what the next target is. We'll have conversations as captain and manager and with other teammates and staff, to see where we can be better.â€

I said earlier there'll be some regrets in the England squad, especially after watching that final. Here's Harry Kaneâ€¦

Though he looked like a boxer forced into it, I did quite enjoy Rooney's syoot. But my favourite Rooney bit was after the game, when Joe Hart was speaking and he decided what was going on on the pitch was more interesting than what was being said on the gantry, so fully turned his back to engage with that instead. I don't know if he has ADHD and I'm certainly not going to diagnose him, but it reminded me a lot of my own. Photograph: BBC

It was, of course, an absolute nonsense; anyone who cares about a half-time show at a World Cup final has no business being there. I can't, though, deny cracking a smile when Madonna appeared flanked by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho; I'm not sure what that says about me.

To change tack for a moment, he may not have played any soccer, but I'd be surprised if any England player had a Letterboxd top four as eclectic and considered as Kobbie Mainoo. I especially respect his pick of The Prestige, all the more so as conjuring a route out of impossible situations with sorcery, sleight and misdirection is exactly what he does on the pitch â€“ and exactly what his team needed more of, though their manager didn't know it. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Oh man, these are sensational. Best photos of the World Cup

Are you ready for some eyebeall sweating? In the early 90s, Nico Williams' parents, Maria and Felix, left Ghana and crossed the Sahara barefoot in search of different opportunities â€“ and Maria was pregnant with IÃ±aki at the time. Now, her younger son is a world champion, so what did he do with his medal? Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Another meriting rhapsodising is Pedro Porro, who has worn all sorts of aggravation at Spurs to mature into a fine all-round right-back, physical, technical, positionally disciplined, useful in the tackle, an over and underlapping threat, and a calm finisher. I'm expecting big things from him next season, given Spurs have a high-level manager to whom they've provided transfer funds.

To return to the Spanish defence, though, Pau Cubarsi â€“ what a player. I wonder whether, at some point, his relative lack of physicality costs him, but his nous, composure and ability on the ball are exceptional. Generally speaking, centre-backs break through later than players in any other position, so for him to be starting for champion sides, Barcelona and Spain, at 19 having debuted at 16, is extraordinary.

Here's David Hytner's match reportâ€¦

â€œOne goal conceded was it?â€ asks Gary Naylor. â€œThe best defences tend to win trophies.â€ Previous Spain trophy-winners had great defensive records too, but those, I'd argue, were the consequence of the greatest midfield ever â€“ Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta â€“ with Xabi Alonso added to it and sometimes Cesc FÃ bregas as well â€“ denying the opposition possession, especially in dangerous areas. And of course that's still the principal aim, it's just that the players aren't quite as good in this era; the defensive record is as it is as much because Porro-Cubarsi-Laporte-Cucurella is a terrific back four in its own right.

Tell you what, bet there's some regret among that England squad having watched that final. A tiny soupÃ§on of courage â€“ which sounds like a oxymoron but in this case is not, so minute is the amount about which we're talking â€“ was all it took to stop them losing to a side they ought really to have beaten with something to spare, and they were incapable of finding it. The players will, I imagine, be feeling extremely poorly with it and rightly so â€“ but is the manager still blaming them, or will he have gone under the duvet when the night got dark and accepted his role, first in creating the environment, then making the changes largely responsibly for the subsidence?

Ed Aarons was on player ratingsâ€¦ Is there a number less than zero to describe Argentina's collective effort?

And the match in picturesâ€¦

Let's begin by reliving the great Rob Smyth's MBM reportâ€¦

Thanks Jo and, for the last time â€“ sniff, snivel â€“ greetings greetings one and all. â€œDizguztingâ€ â€“ emphasis mine â€“ is exactly the word I used to describe this abomination to my wife, with particular reference to Argentina spending the first 117 minutes of the final taking a grand total of zero shots at goal â€“ far fewer than the cheap shots they took at the Spanish players. The trophy has gone to the correct place, so I guess we can sort of celebrate that â€“ and, of course, a tournament which, though it phutted at the end, was a ridiculous amount of fun, love and joy. Please feel free to send in your analysis, reflections, best, worst and all of that. It's over, but it's in us.

World Cup Daily I'll leave you with the latest episode from the team at World Cup Daily. Daniel Harris will be here take you through the rest of the news from the final. And â€œit was a disgusting final,â€ according to Jonathan Wilson. double quotation mark I think it would have been hilarious if Argentina had equalised and then won it on penalties. I think Argentina's performance today was a consequence of the indulgence they've been shown throughout the tournament.

As Nick Ames writes, after a â€œtournament that has wrenched, tweaked and torn at the sport's very fabric, the football itself appeared to be a sideshow for much of the afternoonâ€. double quotation mark It concluded with a disorientating fever dream beneath a bright blue American sky â€¦ Through it all Infantino and Trump sat abreast, absorbing the spectacle behind reinforced glass. Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino watch from their position in the stands. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Back to the action on the field, or rather slightly adjacent to it. A lacklustre â€œclosing ceremonyâ€ in which Tom Cruise was drowned out by the crowd got proceedings under way in New Jersey. A half-time show no one asked for filled the gap in the middle that didn't need to be plugged. And finally, having kept his physical distance all tournament, US president Donald Trump tried to steal the show just as the curtain was falling. Gianni Infantino managed to pull Trump to the side of Spain's celebrations on the podium. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

â€œI think I heard a match commentator say that the last team that beat Spain was Scotland. Does that mean Scotland have won the World Cup?!â€ asks Peter Oh. I don't think that's how it (unofficially) works sadly. The Knowledge took a look at the old winner-stays-on format earlier in the tournament, when Australia were unofficial world champions. But then the USA beat Australia, and then Turkey beat the USA â€¦ so I think it's Turkey. But I could definitely be wrong.

What happened to Argentina's talismanic captain? Was that the last we will see of him on the World Cup stage? Quite possibly. Pablo Iglesias Maurer puts it simply: The world's greatest player will not see his legacy sullied by this defeat but his team's display destroyed the game. Messi watches the ceremonial proceedings unfold after the match. Photograph: Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

With their process and craft, Spain subdued â€œan Argentina team built on faith, devotional energy and a belief in the frankly irrational magic of your lone scurrying 39-year-old genius,â€ Barney Ronay writes. double quotation mark Well, sometimes that magic will forsake you. The deus ex machina will refuse to appear. And he is perhaps gone from this stage now for good, a Prospero giving his final address to the crowd from a clanky metal bowl outside New York.

De la Fuente on the victory Speaking after the match, Spain's manager, who is a deeply religious person, said: â€œIt was written, and we deserve it.â€ double quotation mark This team and this wonderful fanbase deserve everything. We had a date with destiny and we wanted to make it count. The players have asked me what we have left to win. Together we've figured out that it's the next match in September [against England in the Nations League] because this team is tireless. Luis de la Fuente celebrates at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photograph: Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

In their calm, Spain were still relentless, Sid Lowe says. double quotation mark Again and again they had come, again and again they had been halted but they would not be denied. A dozen different players had taken aim at Emi MartÃ­nez's goal but somehow he was still standing and time was slipping away, yet Spain refused to do so, so they came some more. Ferran Torres eventually broke through in extra time. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

The post-match altercation was a sad reflection of Argentina's foiled attempt to use their physicality against a very patient Spain. And that patience ultimately paid off, Jacob Steinberg writes, with Argentina just become more frustrated as Spain refused to take the bait. The stats tell the story, too: Argentina's xG was 0.00 until conceding forced a desperate late flurry. Even then, though, the threat increased only to 0.22. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

As Spain began to celebrate their second World Cup victory, Leandro Paredes decided to continue his game after the final whistle, making sure the ending was as sour as it possibly could be. The Argentina player initiated a melee just seconds after the whistle blew when he charged at Eric GarcÃ­a and pushed him in the neck. Paredes then threw Gavi to the ground, receiving a red card for his troubles. Leandro Paredes gets violent with Gavi after the final whistle. Photograph: Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

David Hytner It was the triumph of an idea, an identity. Of an unshakable and patient faith. And when it was over, Spain's new generation having emulated the one from the 2010 World Cup, all of those legendary names, there was simply delirium for them.