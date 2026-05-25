Tensión global y problemas de financiamiento amenazan las misiones de mantenimiento de la paz: SIPRI

Geopolitical tensions and a funding crisis threaten peacekeeping missions, particularly those under the United Nations, warned the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute on Monday.

At the end of 2025, just under 79,000 international personnel were deployed in peacekeeping operations, the lowest number in at least 25 years, according to a report by the institute.

“If things continue like this, we could see a significant weakening of multilateral conflict management and the almost complete sidelining of institutions like the United Nations, due to a perfect storm of funding, political and geopolitical factors,” said Jair van der Lijn, director of SIPRI’s peace operations and conflict management program.

A total of 58 peacekeeping operations were ongoing in 2025, falling below the 60 threshold for the first time since 2016. The majority of deployed personnel were in five countries: Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia, DRC, and Lebanon.

UN-led operations are facing a funding crisis, as major donors have not fulfilled all their commitments. Approximately $2 billion was missing from the $5.6 billion pledged in the 2024-2025 budget, as reported by SIPRI.

“Support for the principle of multilateral conflict management remains strong, but states will need to do more than just express support; they must provide consistent funding and create enough political space for effective responses,” said SIPRI researcher Claudia Pfeifer Cruz.

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[Context: The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warned that geopolitical tensions and funding shortages are putting international peacekeeping missions at risk.]

[Fact Check: The article was generated from an automated news agency feed without any modifications.]