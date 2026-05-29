La vida diaria alrededor del mundo, en fotos

A look at everyday moments across countries, cultures and communities worldwide.
Children play soccer with a plastic ball in the PÃ©tion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
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A passenger van drives past a war-damaged building on the eastern frontline after completing security checks to enter the government-controlled city center, ahead of the Islamic Eid al-Adha, in Taiz, Yemen, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Abdulnasser Alseddik)
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People walk outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
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Women walk inside the neo-Gothic San Francisco de Borja church in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The church was set on fire during protests in 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
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Dogs with tie dye colors are walked near Starbase, Texas, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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A Palestinian woman stands in the Dead Sea during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Israel, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
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People ice skate on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday at Dubai Mall in United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
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A man fills water jugs from a tanker truck in Havana, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
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Children play through al-Karama camp, established in the early years of the Syrian conflict and built from scratch with light-brick structures covered with fabric to house internally displaced Syrians near the village of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)
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A teenager jump into the water from a bridge in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
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A Syrian farmer gestures while harvesting green wheat used to produce freekeh, a roasted grain widely used in Levantine cuisine and made by harvesting immature wheat and roasting it over open flames to separate and preserve the grains, in a field on the outskirts of Taftanaz, northwestern Syria, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
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People feed seagulls with small fishes freshly caught by fishermen at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
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A girl enjoys bathing in the River Tawi on a hot summer day in Jammu, India, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
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A man poses like the Molly figures from Pop Mart, on display at a public park in the central business district in Beijing, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
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A man carries balloons at the Old Town in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
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Children train at the C-Stars United soccer academy in Willemstad, Curacao, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.