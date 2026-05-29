Para las familias militares, la presión no es solo externa, también se presenta en casa.

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<h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Federal Drive </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Federal Newscast </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/space-hour/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Space Hour </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Federal Drive Team</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> 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to relocation</a></li><li class=”header__trending-item”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/agency-oversight/2026/05/usps-restricts-nonessential-spending-to-delay-running-out-of-cash/”>USPS reins in spending</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class=”body-overflow”> <main class=”main-container”> <div class=”row”> <div id=”left-col”> <!– <div class=”ad__h250 ad__align desktop_only”> <div id=”mtc_leaderboard” class=”ad__h90-inner”></div> </div> –> <div class=”primary-content”> <div class=”SingleEntry Entry author-terry-gerton”> <div class=”Entry-header”> <div class=”Entry-tags”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/defense-main/” class=”tag tag–primary”>Defense</a> </div> <h1 class=”page-post-title”>For military families, the pressure isn't just external, it shows up at home</h1> <p style=”font-size:smaller; color:#666666; margin-bottom: 1rem;”>”It’s a double whammy with the heightened unemployment and underemployment that military spouses face,” Kathy RothÃ¢Â€Â‘Douque said.</p> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–byline author-terry-gerton”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Editorial-Headshot-Template-112×112.png” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”>Terry Gerton</a> <div class=”Entry-meta”> <div class=”Entry-date” data-swiftype-name=”publish_date” data-swiftype-type=”date”> <span class=”Entry-date__date”>May 29, 2026</span> <span class=”Entry-date__time”>3:53 pm</span> </div> <div class=”read-time”>8 min read</div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span class=”__sprite-icon-linkedin st_linkedin_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/for-military-families-the-pressure-isnt-just-external-it-shows-up-at-home/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-facebook st_facebook_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/for-military-families-the-pressure-isnt-just-external-it-shows-up-at-home/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-reddit st_reddit_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/for-military-families-the-pressure-isnt-just-external-it-shows-up-at-home/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-email show-for-medium-up st_email_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/for-military-families-the-pressure-isnt-just-external-it-shows-up-at-home/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2026/05/for-military-families-the-pressure-isnt-just-external-it-shows-up-at-home/”>Â </span></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-content u-textFormat readmore_available” id=”Entry-content”> <div class=”before-content”/> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-container”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-body”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-info”> <table cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″> <tbody> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Guest: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Kathy RothÃ¢Â€Â‘Douquet</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Title: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>CEO of Blue Star Families</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Summary: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>New survey data shows military families facing sustained financial and daily life pressures from childcare to employment that are starting to affect stability and readiness. As demands on the force grow, those strains are getting harder to ignore.</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-footer”><em><p><strong>The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton</strong> provides expert insights on current events in the federal community. <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/”>Read more interviews</a> to keep up with daily news and analysis that affect the federal workforce. Reach out to Terry and the Federal Drive producers with feedback and story ideas at <a href=”mailto:FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com”>FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com</a>.</p> </em></div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/star-e1740429486391.png”/></div> </div> <style type=”text/css”><![CDATA[ .federal-drive-header-post-container { position: relative; margin: 0 0 2rem 0; width: 100%; border-bottom: 2px solid #CF2027; padding: 0 1rem 2rem 1rem; font-size: 1rem; } .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: flex-start; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; min-width: 200px; } .row { margin-bottom: 1rem; display: flex; } table, tbody { border-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none !important; } td.call { padding-right: 1rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: right; width: 10%; vertical-align: top; } td.response { text-align: left; } .federal-drive-header-post-footer { padding: 1.5rem 0; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { background-color: #fff; padding: 15px; margin: 0 auto; width: 70px; position: absolute; right: 47%; bottom: -35px; } tbody td:first-child, tbody tr:nth-child(odd) td, tbody td:last-child { border: none !important; } tbody td:last-child { word-break: break-word; } tbody tr:nth-child(even) td { background: transparent; } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: block; align-items: center; justify-content: inherit; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { margin: 0 auto; padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; width: 200px; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { right: 42%; bottom: -35px; } } ]]></style><p/><div class=”flex-video”><iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qyecI6PL1tk?si=SeCXT7iF2jZb5rt7″ width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”/></div> <p><em>Interview transcript</em></p> <blockquote><p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>We are wrapping up May as Military Appreciation Month, and Blue Star Families' annual Military Families Snapshot comes out with some really important headlines. As you think about this year's release, what are the big findings that you want people to know about?</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>One thing is, is that Military Appreciation Month actually makes a tangible difference. One of our key findings in our survey is that people who are experiencing good engagement in their local communities are more motivated to stay in the military, they're more resilient, and they're most likely to recommend military service to others. So I'd love to tell you a little bit about how we got to that. We saw over time that increasingly people are feeling less likely to recommend military service, military families. It's steadily dropped from 60% to 55% to 40%. Now we're under 40% since 2016. And we wanted to dig deeper into what was going on. And one of the things we looked at was who was having a good experience in the community where they live, who feels a sense of belonging, who feels that their community appreciates them, and who doesn't? And what we found when looking at the different groups is that those groups that felt a sense of belonging, felt their communities, appreciated them, they were feeling great about their military service. They were recommending it to others. So the time that Americans spend, the time the government spend, the time schools and employers spend, expressing that appreciation in meaningful ways actually improves our national security.</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo1_1778095711″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/exchanges/federal-news-networks-cloud-exchange-2026/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=in-article_promo&;utm_campaign=cloud&;utm_content=in-articlepromo”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Join us June 10 and 11 for Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange where agency and industry leaders will discuss a whole-of-government approach to cloud modernization. Register today!</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>That's a big finding. That is so cool and so important. Is that a universal geographic finding or do you find that it's concentrated in certain areas of the country? Interestingly, it's universal.</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>Often people think, well, there are some places that are very military friendly, San Diego, Norfolk, maybe even Washington D.C., but an individual person who's moving to a place who doesn't know another person will not have that experience of that support unless they're having some connection on the ground. That's really what Blue Star Family's Chapters is all about, is to make that easier, but it's also this call to action that we have right now that's called Do Your Part, where we're asking everyone else in America to take part as well. When we look at the other factors in the survey that are really making a difference in military life, military spouse employment, time away from family, child care challenges, housing concerns, all of these in some ways are alleviated, even military pay, are alleviated by strong support at the community level.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Let's dig into some of those other specifics that you just mentioned and start with financial strain and stability. I suspect that most Americans do not consider military families food insecure or housing insecure. And yet this issue of financial pressure comes up really loud and clear through your survey results. Talk to us about what you found.</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>It really is coming through loud and clear. Overall, one out of six military families are having a hard time getting access to healthy food during the entire month. One out of six, that includes your officers, that includes all walks of life. But in some areas, for instance, when we look at New York City, it's one out of three who are having problem. The cost of living has skyrocketed in America. The war is not only a strain on the 50 to 60,000 deployed troops and their families, but every American is facing rising costs. We're also seeing housing costs go up a lot in places that military families are stationed. San Diego, Miami is a very notable place. All of this is putting an enormous pressure on military families' finances. And then it's a double whammy with the heightened unemployment and underemployment that military spouses face. So these are addressable concerns, but if we don't address them, they really undermine the health of the force.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Let's go on to that issue of military spouse employment and childcare. They've been at the top of the list for as long as I can remember the surveys results. You've got a new survey out on military spouses. What are you finding there?</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>Terry, I'm really excited about this survey and especially I'm excited about our funders, USAA, PENFED and Navy Federal that allowed us to really take a deep and long look. Since 2012 when we identified, Blue Star Families identified military spouse unemployment as being above 20%, it hasn't moved. So what we wanted to do is not examine the problem but look at the solution. When military spouses are successfully employed over time, what can we learn from that? What about their employers? What about them that shows the difference? So we released a survey yesterday at the Milken Institute, these findings. And what we saw is that really flexible work, a great level of education, remote work, all of that really makes a difference as does mentorship. But our study was really informative because we looked at people over three years. And we had a group that was 43% had advanced degrees, as opposed to 14% of the national average. 43% have advanced degrees. Of that group, only 22% were consistently employed over three years. Only 22% held a job for three years, so this is a really talented, employed, educated group, and that's what they're facing. So, it's a very real problem that's due to the challenges of the military lifestyle, the frequent moves. Employers can make a difference by allowing for remote work and flexible hours and having mentorship. I think these are important headlines because if we're really gonna solve the financial problems military families are facing, we're never gonna be able to raise military pay enough. We're only gonna get there if we get those second salaries that two-income families need.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet is the CEO of Blue Star Families. Kathy, let's come back to this because you're talking about financial pressure, family pressure, a lot of different kinds of issues that military families are dealing with, but you make the point that these are not just quality of life issues, that they connect to force readiness. Walk us through the dots there.</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo3_1612372007″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/email-alerts/”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>We know that the number one reason that otherwise promotable people leave military service is because they're concerned about their family's well-being. Often it's because of a spouse's job. I talked to Secretary Hagel when he was leaving, being secretary of defense, and he told me that that last day that he had in office, he had breakfast with six West Point lieutenants who were nearing the end of their commitment. Five out of six were leaving service. And the reason that all five were leaving is that they were concerned about the ability of their spouses to pursue their careers. So we know that this undermines people staying in the military, who are talented, who we want to keep, but we also see in our survey that military spouses who are successfully employed are more willing to recommend military service, their service members are more willing to recommends their military service to their children and to other young people. So, the financial well-being of military families is absolutely a matter of national security today, right now, but also for our future force.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>You're talking about these issues and they have been trending for quite a while. Is there anything that popped up as a new finding in this year's surveys that you really want to make sure people know about? The solutions are what I'mâ€¦</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>The solutions are what I'm so excited about. So, one of the solutions that we found from this spouse survey is that employers can make a difference by providing flexibility in location and hours and by providing mentorship. We see that solutions happen at the community level. This is one of the reasons we have our chapters, but when a community can show itself to be supportive of its military families through their schools, through the workplace, through the other kinds of engagements. Those families are feeling less financial strain and they're also more likely to say they're gonna stay in service and recommend it. It turns out that most people solve problems with people they know. So if you have a welcoming community, your spouse is more likely to find a job because you find a job through somebody you know. If your schools and your sports teams and all of these kinds of enterprises are welcoming, it makes a difference. So it's a call to action really for employers, for schools, for cultural institutions, all of those to do their part to show that military families are valued in their community and can be integrated.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Well, let's talk about the institutional problem solvers for a minute. Is there anything here that Congress legislatively or the military leadership through policy could do to address some of these concerns?</p> <p><strong>Kathy Roth-Douquet </strong>There's a number of things. We have a workforce tax credit act in Congress right now, asking for tax credits for employers who hire military spouses. That would be a great help to encourage people to do so. Government employers need to allow for flexibility, particularly location-based flexibility for military spouse employees. 11% of the people in our survey were employed by the federal government. They need to, if the government can allow them to keep their jobs as they move and have some flexibility with ours in the face of deployments, that makes an enormous difference. So there's absolutely some very important policy interventions that can help.</p></blockquote> <div style=”clear:both”/> <p class=”article-copyright”><em>Copyright Â©Â 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. 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