Los Acuerdos: Chaka Khan Disfruta del HarbourView; REPUBLIC se Asocia con ZIZA para el Sello de Artistas del Sur de Asia.

Audoo, a tech company whose patented Audio Meter technology supports PROs and CMOs by providing real-time data around music that's played at public performance locations, partnered with Music Venue Trust (MVT) for an initiative designed to assess whether currently royalty distribution methodologies accurately reflect the music being played in grassroots venues in the U.K.

Under the deal, Audoo's Audio Meters â€”Â small devices that can be deployed in public performance spaces â€” will be deployed across a â€œstatistically significantâ€ portion of 120 grassroots music venues in the U.K., according to a press release, to capture a representative sample of music being played in the grassroots venue sector. MVT is a U.K.-based charity aimed at protecting and supporting grassroots music venues in the country.

â€œThe partnership is rooted in a growing concern across the independent music sector that public performance royalties collected from venues are not being distributed based on accurate data,â€ the release reads. As a result, it adds, â€œthose genuinely shaping the rooms and attracting audiences may not receive an equitable share of the royalties generated by the very licence fees those venues are required to pay.â€

Mark Davyd, founder and CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: â€œGrassroots music venues pay significant licence fees every year, and venue operators rightly expect that money to flow back to the artists and songwriters whose music they actually champion. The concern for many years has been that existing reporting methodologies do not adequately reflect what is happening culturally within grassroots spaces. This partnership with Audoo allows us to contribute meaningful data and evidence to that conversation.â€

Ryan Edwards, founder and CEO of Audoo, added: â€œFor too long, public performance royalty distributions have relied on inaccurate proxy data sources that do not fully represent the diversity of music being played in venues across the UK â€“ something we have successfully helped to evolve around the world. Audoo was created to revolutionise an outdated system and provide a scalable and accurate solution, and by partnering with Music Venue Trust, we have an opportunity to demonstrate how data can help create a fairer and more transparent ecosystem for venues, artists and songwriters alike.â€