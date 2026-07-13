Clasificación actualizada de los mejores 100 jugadores en la coll…

The college football transfer portal closed at midnight on Jan. 16, but a significant development this summer has our list of the top 100 players on the move in need of an adjustment.

On June 15, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby applied to enter the NFL supplemental draft, officially pulling him from the ranks of college football. This followed months of turmoil over Sorby’s eligibility after an investigation found Sorsby made thousands of bets, totalling $90,000, including bets on the Indiana Hoosiers while he was a member of the team.

That leaves our list of the top 100 transfers in need of a new No. 1 player.

What other players are poised to make a major impact next season? Here are ESPN’s rankings of the top players in the portal, along with scouting reports provided by Steve Muench and Tom Luginbill.

These rankings are based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and general managers throughout the sport.

Illustration by ESPN

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 201 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Coleman, the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, is undoubtedly one of the most talented wide receivers in college football and has turned 93 catches into 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons in the SEC. He led the Tigers in receiving as a sophomore and proved he can take over games, including a 10-catch, 143-yard performance at Vanderbilt. After playing with five different starting QBs on the Plains, Coleman should benefit greatly from playing in a more stable situation with a College Football Playoff contender and could absolutely be a first-round draft pick in 2027.

Scout’s take: This ranking is off unparalleled upside. Coleman is one of the most talented receivers in the country with one of the best highlight reels, and he averaged 14 yards per catch over his two seasons at Auburn. He drops some passes and he can be more consistent in this area, but he’s a big target with acrobatic body control and the ability to come down with contested circus catches. He has the second gear to run by corners, and he tracks the deep ball well. He can make defenders miss and his speed makes him a threat after the catch. — Steve Muench

What he brings to Texas: What a win for the Longhorns in a battle against Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Alabama for one of the top returning players in the sport. Arch Manning gets to play with two All-America caliber wideouts in 2026 in Coleman and Ryan Wingo in an offense that has added some serious firepower during this portal season.

Transferring from: Arizona State

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a special season in 2024 and was the Big 12’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year entering 2025. He wowed everyone as a redshirt freshman, teaming with running back Cam Skattebo to lead Arizona State to a Big 12 title and near upset of Texas in the CFP quarterfinals. The former Michigan State transfer put up 3,328 total yards, 29 total TDs and only six interceptions with a top-10 QBR (80.0) while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his squad’s first season in the conference.

His follow-up in Tempe was cut short by a foot injury he suffered against Baylor in the Big 12 opener that lingered for weeks and ultimately required season-ending surgery. Leavitt played in only seven games and did an impressive job toughing it out against eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech, throwing for 319 yards and leading a decisive 75-yard touchdown drive in a 26-22 upset.

Scout’s take: Leavitt is a two-year starter who completed 61.4% of his passes for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite sitting out five games in 2025. He evades pressure with his quick feet, he keeps his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket, and he makes off-platform throws. He can layer intermediate throws over the middle, and he puts good touch on downfield passes outside the hashes. His quickness and toughness make him a threat when he scrambles and on designed quarterback runs. He will take risks with the football, which also leads to a below-average completion percentage. — Luginbill

What he brings to LSU: After taking visits to Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Miami, Leavitt eventually arrived at the decision that playing for Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge was his best move. This became a must-win battle for Kiffin and the new Tigers staff and Leavitt is walking into a fascinating situation with a supporting cast that had to be rebuilt via the portal. But a prolific year with Kiffin and OC Charlie Weis Jr. could certainly elevate Leavitt to first-round status in next year’s draft.

Transferring from: Colorado

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 330 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former five-star was a monumental recruiting victory for coach Deion Sanders and Colorado and one of the highest-rated signees in program history. Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 ESPN 300, lived up to expectations as a two-year starter at left tackle for the Buffaloes and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore after surrendering just three pressures and zero sacks in pass protection, according to ESPN Research. It’s extremely rare to see a potential first-round draft pick at left tackle enter the transfer portal, but Seaton is leaving Boulder and making a big move ahead of his junior season.

Scout’s take: Seaton possesses rare range and mobility for his size. He is an aggressive run blocker with the quickness to reach linebackers and pull. His quickness, foot speed and frame make him an effective zone blocker. He drives defenders and blocks to the whistle once in position. Seaton still needs to refine hand technique and consistency as a run blocker, but will make his money on Sundays protecting the QB. He’s smooth kicking out of his pass set and meeting edge rushers. He can shoot his hands, lock on and stay in front. He’s athletic, can bend and possesses the traits to even get better in pass pro. Seaton is a potential first-round pick with more consistency. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers’ No. 1 ranked portal class got even stronger when Seaton chose to play for Lane Kiffin and his staff over Miami, Oregon and Mississippi State. He’s a big-time addition to an offensive line that required a major overhaul during the January portal window with the addition of eight incoming transfers.

Transferring from: Duke

Transferring to: Miami

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Mensah was one of ESPN’s highest-ranked transfers a year ago after a breakout redshirt freshman season at Tulane. He lived up to expectations in his debut season with the Blue Devils, leading the program to its first outright ACC championship since 1962 with an upset overtime victory over Virginia in the ACC title game. The second-team All-ACC performer had a conference-leading 3,973 passing yards on 67% passing with 35 total touchdowns and just 6 interceptions during a 9-5 run in 2025. He’d previously decided to return to Duke on Dec. 19 after considering going pro, but now Mensah is going back into the portal ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Scout’s take: A true dual-threat, Mensah has intelligence, instincts and a knack for passing nuance. He can layer the ball, throw across his body and on the move and drop the ball in a bucket in the vertical passing game. He does not have elite speed, but is very athletic and can get out of trouble to extend plays. There is good, but not elite, elite arm strength, but Mensah can make all of the necessary college-level throws. There were up-and-down moments throughout the year and some turnover issues, but when he gets hot like he did in the ACC title game, he can be really dangerous. — Luginbill

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes were hunting for another big-time transfer QB after their success with Cam Ward and Carson Beck and surprised everyone by pulling off a last-minute deal with Mensah before the portal window closed on Jan. 16. He’s teaming up with Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. to try to win a national title and prove he’s a first-round talent.

Transferring from: Ole Miss

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 245 | Class: Junior

Background: Umanmielen, a former ESPN 300 recruit and the younger brother of Carolina Panthers edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, flashed potential over two seasons at Nebraska before taking the next big step this season at Ole Miss. He produced 40 pressures, third-most in the SEC, on just 465 snaps and finished with a team-high 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The third-team All-SEC selection re-signed with the Rebels for 2026 before ultimately deciding to enter the portal at the deadline.

Scout’s take: Umanmielen is an ascending player coming off a breakout year. He’s long with strong, active hands and explosive off the snap. He’s a relentless pass rusher with the bend and burst to continue to get better. He closes well and makes plays chasing from the backside as a run defender. He holds the gap at the point of attack with a powerful shock and shed. His technique still needs refinement, but he has all the tools. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: Kiffin and the Tigers are trying to assemble an all-time great portal class, and Umanmielen was an important piece of the puzzle as a premium pass rusher. LSU has added premium talent along the D-line between pass rushers Umanmielen and Jordan Ross (Tennessee), defensive tackles Malik Blocton (Auburn) and Stephiylan Green (Clemson) and incoming No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown.

Transferring from: NC State

Transferring to: South Carolina

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 298 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: You rarely see offensive tackles as experienced as Peak pop up in the transfer portal. The former three-star recruit from Valdosta, Georgia, developed into a 33-game starter for the Wolfpack and earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition as a junior. Peak made the move from right to left tackle in 2025 and has surrendered only four sacks in more than 1,100 career snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research. He’ll have an opportunity to play his way into early-round pick status by returning in 2026.

Scout’s take: Peak has the ability to seal the edge, reach backside defensive tackles and work up to the second level as a zone blocker. He has explosive power, there’s an edge to his game and he can uncoil on defenders. He’s smooth getting set, and he can shoot his hands as a pass blocker. His footwork is inconsistent and he can give ground, but he recovers well and has the tools to develop into an elite pass blocker. — Muench

What he brings to South Carolina: This is a massive recruiting win for Shane Beamer and particularly for the protection of quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he enters his third year as the Gamecocks’ starter. Sellers was sacked 42 times in 2025, most among all Power 4 QBs, and pressured on 42% of his dropbacks according to ESPN Research. With tackles Josiah Thompson and Tree Babalade departing as transfers, South Carolina needed to find an upgrade at a high-value position and succeeded.

Transferring from: Wake Forest

Transferring to: Texas Tech

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 296 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After two seasons as a starter at FCS Georgetown, where he was playing at 250 pounds off the edge, Ibirogba made his move to the ACC in 2024. He redshirted last season and bulked up past 290-plus pounds to focus on playing interior defensive line. This season, he put together a breakthrough year with 21 tackles, 19 pressures, 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble for the Demon Deacons while finishing with the third-best pass rush grade among starting ACC defensive tackles in Pro Football Focus grading.

Scout’s take: Ibirogba is a disruptive run defender at his best when slipping blocks and shooting gaps. He chases with good effort and has the explosive power to push zone blockers back as he scrapes down the line. His hands are active, he gets good push, and he closes well for his size rushing the passer. He primarily lines up on the inside, but he’s versatile enough to play anywhere along the defensive line. — Muench

What he brings to Texas Tech: This is another massive get for the Red Raiders as they add depth to their defensive line for 2026. They hit on all three of their defensive tackle additions a year ago with transfers Lee Hunter, A.J. Holmes Jr. and Skyler Gill-Howard (when healthy) all exceeding expectations. They’re determined to have one of the best defensive lines in the sport again and are aggressively making moves to back that plan up.

Transferring from: Missouri

Transferring to: Miami

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 250 | Class: Junior

Background: Wilson was a top-15 player in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings last offseason when he left Georgia after a promising sophomore season. He certainly played up to the hype with the Tigers, earning second-team All-SEC honors in a breakout year after generating 40 pressures and nine sacks, according to ESPN Research. It wouldn’t have been a shock if Wilson had declared for the NFL draft, but instead he’s going back into the portal ahead of his final season.

Scout’s take: He’s an explosive and relentless edge rusher with excellent length and closing burst. He excels at shooting his hands and ripping under offensive tackles. He can transition from speed to power. He tracks the quarterback and redirects well as he works upfield. He stacks and sheds tight ends in addition to making plays chasing from the back side as a run defender. — Muench

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes led FBS with 256 total pressures on defense in 2025 and were looking for difference-makers to help replace the production and disruption of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Wilson is an excellent get for this defense, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we’re talking about him as a first-round pick by the end of the year.

Transferring from: North Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 211 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The nation’s leading passer entered the transfer portal after a prolific season leading the No. 1 scoring offense in college football. Mestemaker, the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Mean Green to the conference title game and a school-record 12 wins. He has been one of the great revelations of the 2025 season, a former walk-on who hadn’t started a game at QB since his freshman year of high school before breaking out with 448 total yards in North Texas’ bowl game last season. He’ll have an opportunity to continue developing into a top NFL prospect as he makes the move up to the Power 4 level this offseason.

Scout’s take: Mestemaker’s control of the offense and poise are notable considering he was his high school’s backup quarterback. He gets the ball out on time when his first option is there, and he gets through his progressions when his first option isn’t there. He puts good touch on his downfield passes. He keeps his eyes up and he makes accurate throws as he climbs the pocket. Mestemaker has quirky mechanics and delivery, but the end result is positive. He has played in a very QB-friendly scheme at North Texas and is not a runner. — Luginbill

What he brings to Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will try to pull off one of the most ambitious roster flips in college football in 2026, and it was absolutely essential that coach Eric Morris get Mestemaker to Stillwater to help lead the turnaround. Had he wanted to open up his recruitment and take more visits, Mestemaker would’ve had a lot of options to choose from on the open market. Teams certainly tried to tamper during the season to get an early lead in this recruitment. Instead, Mestemaker stayed loyal to Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy and trusted this is the best coaching and offensive system for his continued development.

Transferring from: Minnesota

Transferring to: Oregon

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 200 | Class: Sophomore

Background: You won’t find many college football players as dynamic as Perich. The Esko, Minnesota, native was the No. 172 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300 and turned down some big-time offers to stay home and play for the Gophers. Perich earned Freshman All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors after grabbing five interceptions in his debut season. He was a three-way player as a sophomore, adding snaps at receiver while putting together another All-Big Ten season at safety and gaining 617 yards as a kickoff and punt returner.

Scout’s take: Perich is a dynamic athlete with top-level production on defense and special teams. He has a good frame with room for added bulk and strength. He’s a multidimensional playmaker who excelled in basketball and track and field out of high school. He also produced at running back. He sees the field extremely well as a kick returner and possesses great acceleration. As a defender, he possesses a great range in the deep middle. He’s a ballhawk patrolling the secondary. He anticipates the pass and closes fast on it. He’s very active around the ball with his recognition skills. He is extremely reliable and effective in run support, and quick to get downhill and support in the box. Perich is a reliable tackler who brings energy and likes contact. — Muench

What he brings to Oregon: The Ducks brought in one of the Big Ten’s best young safeties a year ago in Purdue’s Dillon Thieneman and helped him take the next big step in his career as a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2025. Perich will try to do the same under Dan Lanning with a Ducks team that returns more than enough talent to be a national title contender.

Transferring from: Utah

Transferring to: Michigan

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Daley earned All-America honors in his first season as a full-time starter with the Utes and ranked among the top five nationally in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (11.5) despite playing just 11 games before a season-ending lower-body injury. The first-team All-Big 12 performer also logged the fourth-best pressure rate on edge rushes (19.6%) among all FBS pass rushers this season, according to ESPN Research. Daley says he’ll be fully healthy in time for the spring to keep building on his breakout season.

Scout’s take: He is a proven plug-and-play veteran who is a very productive edge defender. He is stout and very physical in the run game, excels holding gap integrity and understands how to fit with nasty intentions in the run game. Daley is very good at block destruction and understanding how offenses attack the edge. As a pass rusher, he wins with strength more than with elite bend and speed at the corner. Daley displays a high motor in pass rush with strong hands and feet that never stop. — Muench

What he brings to Michigan: Daley entered the portal after Michigan hired coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, so this isn’t a surprising decision. The Wolverines did have to battle LSU for Daley’s pledge, but they are getting a high-impact edge defender when he’s healthy who’ll help replace Derrick Moore.

Transferring from: Penn State

Transferring to: Tennessee

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 250 | Class: Freshman

Background: The ESPN 300 signee wowed Penn State coaches during his first offseason in the program and generated a lot of hype that he had all the tools to develop into a first-round pick down the road. Coleman played 144 snaps during his debut season and showed flashes with 12 pressures, 3 TFLs and 1 strip sack against FIU that he returned 39 yards. He also had the sixth-best get-off score among all Power 4 edge rushers in Teamworks’ tracking data. He played a limited role after the Nittany Lions got into their Big Ten slate, but the developmental upside is certainly exciting.

Scout’s take: Coleman is an ascending pass rusher who can keep blockers’ hands off him, turn the corner as a speed rusher and drive tackles when he transitions from speed to power. He can work inside when tackles try to take away the edge and he is fluid enough to win with weave moves. He slips blocks, shoots gaps, and closes well chasing from the backside as a run defender. — Muench

What he brings to Tennessee: New Vols defensive coordinator Jim Knowles won the battle for one of the most exciting freshmen available in the portal and will get to keep coaching him in Knoxville. Coleman joins fellow Penn State transfers Amare Campbell and Xavier Gilliam in making this move and is a nice upgrade right after former top-25 recruit Jordan Ross opted to transfer to LSU.

Transferring from: Colorado

Transferring to: Arizona State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 210 | Class: Junior

Background: The former four-star recruit got on the field early on with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes and delivered a stunning 197-yard receiving performance against USC as a true freshman in 2023. After a season-ending leg injury cut his sophomore season short, Miller came back strong in 2025 with 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Scout’s take: Miller averaged 18 yards per catch and led Colorado in all three receiving categories in 2025, even as inconsistent QB play affected his production. His speed makes him a threat to take the top off the coverage and pull away after the catch. He tracks and adjusts to the deep ball well. He dropped too many passes in 2025, but he can pluck the ball out of the air and he’s strong enough to come down with some 50-50 balls. — Muench

What he brings to Arizona State: Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils developed former Colorado transfer Jordyn Tyson into a projected first-round NFL draft pick. Now they’re bringing in one of the Big 12’s best wideouts as their next No. 1 receiver. Expect a high-target role and big-time production that helps Miller boost his draft stock in his final collegiate season.

Transferring from: Michigan State

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 203 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Marsh, a former ESPN 300 recruit from Detroit, caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns over his two seasons with the Spartans, leading the team in receiving in back-to-back seasons. He put up 194 receiving yards in his first career Big Ten game against Maryland, broke the program’s true freshman receiving records in 2024 and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season.

Scout’s take: Marsh’s speed makes him a threat to get behind the coverage, and he tracks the deep ball well. He runs hard and breaks some tackles after the catch. He dropped too many passes in 2025, and he can do a better job of attacking the ball with his hands, but he’s a taller target with the frame to box out underneath and win 50-50 balls downfield. — Muench

What he brings to Indiana: Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are reloading for 2026 and now have an opportunity to compete for the best of the best in the transfer portal. Marsh is a terrific get for the Hoosiers offense who should step right in for graduating senior Elijah Sarratt as a true No. 1 receiver next year. Marsh caught 12 passes for 142 yards and two TDs in his two games against Cignetti’s Hoosiers, so the staff knows exactly what they’re getting in this proven Big Ten playmaker.

Transferring from: San Diego State

Transferring to: Texas Tech

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: White has been a dominant force for the Aztecs and one of the top pass rushers in college football, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in back-to-back seasons while producing a combined 29 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. The preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year produced 41 pressures this season, which ranked in the top 10 among all Group of 5 defenders. White was a two-time captain for the Aztecs and is opting to make a move up rather than enter the NFL draft.

Scout’s take: He’s an ultraproductive G5 edge rusher. He’s a relentless pass rusher with active hands, and he makes it tough for blockers to lock onto his frame as he works upfield. He’s twitchy with quick initial burst off the line. He tracks the quarterback and gets off blocks at the top of his rush. He can work inside when offensive tackles try to take away the edge. White has a strong array of pass-rush moves. He’s a disruptive run defender who can slip blocks and shoot gaps. He can also stack and shed blockers. He’s a very sound, productive football player. — Muench

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders know elite pass rushers are worth every penny and they just helped David Bailey develop into a first-round NFL draft pick in his lone season in Lubbock. White was a must-get for Tech as it works to replace Bailey and Romello Height and he’ll get a big spotlight in 2026 as one of the top returning edge rushers in the sport.

Transferring from: South Florida

Transferring to: Auburn

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 231 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Brown led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns in the regular season and had the No. 1 QBR and PFF grade among all Group of 5 starters while leading an offense that averaged 43 points, fourth most nationally. He has enjoyed a prolific run as the operator of coach Alex Golesh’s fast and explosive offensive attack with 9,955 career total yards and 92 total TDs. He’s dangerous on the move and rushed for 1,008 yards this season with six 100-plus yard rushing performances, doing the majority of his damage on designed runs. Now the 32-game starter is ready to prove he can compete at the highest level as a senior.

Scout’s take: Brown’s strong arm complements his excellent frame and mobility. He stays poised and throws with a strong base within the pocket and extends plays, keeps his eyes downfield and finds receivers late when he gets moved off his spot. He is an outstanding runner with an impressive blend of quickness, power and speed. Brown is an unorthodox passer with a long, quirky release, but he has been very productive and is a dynamic player overall. — Luginbill

What he brings to Auburn: This was a no-brainer as soon as Golesh got the job at Auburn, and the Tigers lost all three of their QBs who started games in 2025 because it was obvious Brown was on the way. It’ll be exciting to see him take a step up in competition with his USF teammates and try to prove he’s a serious NFL prospect as a senior.

Transferring from: TCU

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Hoover took over for injured Chandler Morris during his redshirt freshman season in 2023 and never looked back, starting 31 consecutive games for the Horned Frogs and developing into one of the Big 12’s most productive passers. The two-time team captain broke TCU’s single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024, and his 9,629 career passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns are most among all FBS quarterbacks returning for 2026.

Hoover got to sling it around a ton at TCU and has been a 65.2% career passer with a top-five QBR in the Big 12 in each of his three seasons as starter. He’ll need to cut down on turnovers to be more successful at his next stop after compiling 42 (33 interceptions, nine fumbles) in his time with the Horned Frogs.

Scout’s take: Hoover has enough zip on his passes to throw into tight windows when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He can get the ball out quickly and hit receivers in the numbers running RPOs. He can keep his eyes downfield as he negotiates the pocket and can make accurate throws when he gets outside the pocket. He has limited size and is not a dynamic athlete, but he has enough to get out of trouble. Hoover is an ideal fit for any Air Raid system and plays a lot like Morris at Virginia. — Luginbill

What he brings to Indiana: Indiana’s Curt Cignetti and his staff have coached five QBs who’ve earned conference Offensive Player of the Year honors since 2019. Hoover gets to try to be next in line as an overqualified successor to potential No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Hoover was actually committed to play for Tom Allen at Indiana as a high school recruit before a late flip to TCU. Now he’s coming back to Bloomington to try to lead another CFP run in 2026.

Transferring from: Iowa State

Transferring to: Penn State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Becht will be the most experienced returning Power 4 starter in the game next season, a 39-game starter with significant big-game experience who far exceeded three-star expectations during his career with the Cyclones. He has won 26 games as a starter and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game in 2024 as well as the first 11-win season in program history. Becht had an up-and-down year in 2025, throwing for 2,584 yards on 60.5% passing with 24 total TDs and 10 turnovers, but he was playing most of the season with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Scout’s take: Becht has played a ton of football. He makes sound adjustments at the line of scrimmage, he gets the ball out on time when his first read is there and he quickly gets to his second read when his first read isn’t there. He can beat zone looks with timing and touch. He moves well in the pocket, he scrambles for first downs and he follows his blocks on designed quarterback runs. He has rushed for 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He is highly productive and consistent in his methods. — Luginbill

What he brings to Penn State: Matt Campbell getting his trusted starter and team leader to join him in Happy Valley was never really in question once Becht officially entered the portal. They’re going to face new challenges together in their first year in the Big Ten, and Campbell and his staff have a ton of work to do to reload this roster with a portal haul that should feature a ton of Iowa State players. When he’s healthy and at his best, Becht can certainly be one of the Big Ten’s top passers.

Transferring from: NC State

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The former ESPN 300 recruit from Charlotte spent one redshirt season at Oklahoma before coming home and developing into a rising star for the Wolfpack. The first-team All-ACC performer accounted for 1,128 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs this season and surpassed 100 total yards in 11 of his 22 career games in Raleigh. Smothers led the ACC and ranked among the top 10 in FBS in missed tackles forced (71), according to ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Smothers is a patient runner who can sift through traffic between the tackles and bounce runs outside. He’s quick through the hole as an inside runner, and when he turns the corner on outside runs, he’s fast enough to pull away when he gets a seam. He’s a reliable receiver with strong hands, and he’s more of a threat after the catch than his yards per catch average in 2025 (5.1) would suggest. — Muench

What he brings to Texas: Less than a week after verbally committing to Alabama, Smothers flipped his pledge to join forces with Manning, Coleman and the Longhorns. You don’t see too many ex-Sooners switch sides and end up in Austin, but this was an opportunity Smothers couldn’t turn down with an offense that could have four or more projected first-round draft picks going into the 2026 season.

Transferring from: Michigan

Transferring to: Georgia Tech

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 210 | Class: Junior

Background: The former Alabama transfer was putting together an All-America caliber debut season in Ann Arbor before a midseason foot injury shut him down for the rest of the year. Haynes was the third-leading rusher in FBS with 857 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs on 7.1 yards per carry at the time he went down. He delivered 100-yard rushing performances in six of his first seven games with the Wolverines and proved how explosive he can be with four rushes of 50-plus yards. Haynes had a tough decision to make between staying in school or going pro and elected to explore a transfer.

Scout’s take: Haynes has been productive at both Alabama and Michigan. He’s a strong, balanced runner with productive yards after contact and excellent burst when he finds a second-level seam. He possesses great vision and excels in counter and gap blocking schemes where he can quickly cut off pulling linemen and get downhill with power. Haynes is not super elusive in the open field but he’s also not caught from behind often. He has good hands out of the backfield with strong leverage to also block on passing downs. — Muench

What he brings to Georgia Tech: This is a big splash for coach Brent Key and his program, bringing Haynes back to his home state for his senior year to make him the focal point of Georgia Tech’s offense. When healthy, Haynes will be one of the top returning backs in the sport and should form a terrific duo with Malachi Hosley, the former Penn transfer who rushed for 697 yards and seven TDs in his first year with the Yellow Jackets.

Transferring from: Vanderbilt

Transferring to: Louisville

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-10 | WT: 175 | Class: Junior

Background: Richardson spent one year at Hutchinson Community College and a year at Division II Washburn in Kansas before the Commodores discovered him in the portal last year. He had no trouble adjusting to playing in the SEC, and he put up 1,295 all-purpose yards and seven TDs as a receiver and kick returner. Richardson proved he can consistently be one of the fastest wideouts in FBS with a max speed of 21.5 mph and 68 plays of 18+ mph, most among all Power 4 players according to data powered by Teamworks.

Scout’s take: Vanderbilt’s version of Zachariah Branch. Richardson has elite level speed with premier route running instincts and has great hands and ball skills. He adjusts well when contested. Richardson is an open field slot receiver: Get the ball in his hands underneath and let him do the rest. He has great initial burst and gets to top speed within just a few steps. He’s a natural plucker of the football which allows for that explosive transition up field. He can play on the inside, outside and is a threat in all three levels of the passing game. — Muench

What he brings to Louisville: Jeff Brohm has to be excited about the opportunity to add such a dynamic wideout to his offense with his top three receivers all moving on to the NFL. Richardson is in for a high-usage role with new QB Lincoln Kienholz and a position group that will feature a ton of new contributors in 2026.

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Texas A&M

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 208 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After catching 56 passes for 616 yards with Cam Ward at Miami in 2024, Horton looked poised to be a top target entering his fourth year with the Hurricanes. Instead, he moved on via the portal and joined the Crimson Tide. He ranked third on the team in targets and caught 42 passes for 511 yards and scored eight touchdowns, which tied for second most in the SEC. Horton didn’t have a 100-yard game all year, but he did deliver three touchdowns in a win over rival Auburn.

Scout’s take: 6-foot-4 wide receivers with great ball skills don’t grow on trees. Horton is a big-catch playmaker with excellent body control. He wins the contested jump ball with strong hands and impressive body contortion and plucks it effortlessly away from his frame. He quickly builds speed with gliding acceleration to get up the seam and stretch the defense vertically. He also excels working the deep middle of the field. He has quick feet and uses his body well to maneuver and gain leverage when facing one-on-one coverage on the outside. He’s versatile and comfortable lining up throughout the offense to create mismatches. An easy mover as a route runner and strong mover after the catch as his tall, Horton’s wiry frame is difficult to get a clean shot on. He’s elusive, but doesn’t shy away from contact. The Iron Bowl performance shows you his upside. — Muench

What he brings to Texas A&M: After missing out on Coleman, the Aggies moved quickly to secure a commitment from the top uncommitted receiver in the portal. They were looking for a No. 1 receiver to replace KC Concepcion, who declared for the NFL draft, and join a strong returning receiving corps of Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey.

Transferring from: Boston College

Transferring to: Arizona State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 217 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Harris, a three-star gem out of the state of Montana, developed into a two-year starter for the Eagles and has turned 57 career catches into 1,161 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He’s an explosive threat who averaged a whopping 28.6 yards per reception in 2024, with 486 receiving yards and four TDs on only 17 catches, and Harris leads all ACC wide receivers with eight catches of 40-plus yards over the past two seasons.

Scout’s take: Harris is physical and a matchup issue for defenses based on his big frame and can play in the slot or outside. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch this season and was a threat after the catch because of his size and ability to break tackles. Harris can get off press on the boundary and gain leverage. He’s a valuable player for an offense given his frame and physicality to block core opponents in the run game, with enough speed to take the roof off the coverage in play-action. — Muench

What he brings to Arizona State: What a terrific haul at wide receiver for Dillingham and receivers coach Hines Ward. The trio of Harris, Omarion Miller and Washington freshman transfer Raiden Vines-Brown immediately becomes one of the best in the Big 12 and should give new QB Cutter Boley plenty of confidence entering his second year as a starter.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Georgia

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 269 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former top-100 recruit arrived at Auburn with big-time expectations and is still working toward a breakthrough after two years with the Tigers. Williams played 196 snaps as a sophomore and produced 14 tackles, 8 pressures, 6 TFLs and 2 sacks while playing in a rotational role behind projected first-round pick Keldric Faulk and dealing with a shoulder injury. Williams nearly entered the portal after the 2024 season and is now making a move following the Tigers’ coaching change.

Scout’s take: Williams wins with explosive power, pad level and violent hands as a run defender. He has a good motor, and he closes well chasing from the backside. He’s a relentless pass rusher who gets off the ball well and drives blockers when he transitions from speed to power. — Muench

What he brings to Georgia: The Bulldogs were searching for impact pass rushers during this portal cycle and have to be excited about locking up Williams, a young player with all the right traits to develop into a difference-maker. He’ll have to earn his opportunities in Athens, but this a player a lot of schools were high on regardless of his production.

Transferring from: Arkansas

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 387 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The massive defensive tackle started all 12 games for the Razorbacks and was credited with 25 tackles, 5 pressures, 4 TFLs and 1 pass breakup. Geffrard logged 446 snaps on the season, an impressive total given his size, and was effective against the run with nine run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Geffrard is an outstanding run defender with rare size and long arms. He stacks blockers, locates the ball and gets off the block in time to make plays. He had four TFLs in 2025 and can make some plays in the backfield. He has played in 28 games and has yet to record a sack but can overpower blockers and move the quarterback off his spot. — Muench

What he brings to Texas: Geffrard is a much-needed big force up the middle for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and the Longhorns. He’ll step in for departing seniors Hero Kanu and Cole Brevard as a plug-and-play starter with real SEC experience for a defensive front that returns Colin Simmons and is pursuing top portal pass rushers.

Transferring from: Texas

Transferring to: Colorado

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 192 | Class: Junior

Background: Moore, a top-100 recruit coming out of St. John Bosco in California, put together two productive seasons with the Longhorns, logging 77 career catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. He put together several breakout games in his first season in the SEC, including a nine-catch, 114-yard performance against Georgia in the SEC title game. He was Arch Manning’s second-leading receiver this season with 38 catches and 532 receiving yards on 51 targets.

Scout’s take: Moore can sink his hips and accelerate out of cuts at the top of routes. He runs well and is effective at running deep crossing routes. As an explosive, open-field runner, Moore can make the first defender miss and threaten after the catch. He’s a hands catcher, tracks the ball well and was able to cut down on his drops in 2025. — Muench

What he brings to Colorado: Moore joins a talented Colorado receiving corps that already brought in the nation’s leading receiver in San Jose State’s Danny Scudero plus transfers Kam Perry of Miami (Ohio) and Ernest Campbell of Sacramento State to go along with returning starter Joseph Williams. It’s a nice reload around Julian Lewis entering Year 1 with OC Brennan Marion and his Go-Go offense.

Transferring from: North Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Freshman

Background: In his first college season, Hawkins led all FBS players with 29 total touchdowns and produced 1,804 yards from scrimmage (third most in FBS) to earn All-America honors and American Conference Rookie of the Year. The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native surpassed 200 total yards in six games for the Mean Green, including a 223-yard performance in their bowl win over San Diego State. Hawkins led all FBS backs with 63 broken tackles, according to ESPN Research, and gained 983 rushing yards after contact.

Scout’s take: Hawkins hugs his blocks and presses the front side then cuts up and accelerates through the hole when he sees daylight. He breaks tackles with explosive power, contact balance and effort. He catches the ball well, he’s quick to reach his top-end speed and he’s tough to tackle in space as a receiver out of the backfield. — Muench

What he brings to Oklahoma State: No surprise here that Hawkins is joining Mestemaker and Morris in Stillwater. Hawkins will have a lot of hype to live up to in his first season in the Big 12, but he’s also going to benefit from a full year of offseason development as he tries to match his monster freshman campaign.

Transferring from: Arizona State

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-9 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Brown had a fascinating journey before finally breaking through in 2025. The top-100 recruit from Mater Dei High School began his career at USC as a running back and had a solid freshman season before transitioning to wide receiver in 2023. He transferred to Arizona State for a fresh start in 2024 and to play running back again but struggled with a nagging hamstring injury. After bulking up 25 pounds without losing speed, Brown put it all together and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as the league’s second-leading rusher with 1,446 yards from scrimmage and six TDs. He initially declared for the NFL draft in December, but he eventually opted to enter the portal ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Scout’s take: â€‹â€‹Very similar to Isaac Brown at Louisville and Hollywood Smothers at NC State. Brown is on the shorter side, but he has elite short-area quickness and 0-to-60 burst. He’s a home run threat in the open field. Brown might not be an every-down pounder, particularly between the tackles, but he plays big for his size. He has really good ball skills and is a threat on the perimeter in the passing game and can make people miss in a phone booth as an inside runner. — Luginbill

What he brings to Texas: The Longhorns were determined to land a difference-maker to lead a new-look running back room after Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart all hit the transfer portal. Brown should see a ton of touches in a backfield that only returns Christian Clark and James Simon with five-star signee Derrek Cooper on the way.

Transferring from: Nebraska

Transferring to: Oregon

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former five-star recruit flipped from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023 knowing he would be able to start right away as a true freshman. He led all FBS freshmen and broke the program’s freshman record with 2,819 passing yards in 2024 while leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016. Nebraska spent a ton to acquire offensive talent in the portal to load up around him and try to take the next big step in his second year. But a 5-1 start fell apart with losses in four of Nebraska’s final six games. Raiola suffered a season-ending broken right fibula against USC in early November. He struggled at times to operate behind a poor offensive line, taking 27 sacks over nine games, but still threw for 2,000 yards on 72% passing with 18 TDs and eight turnovers.

Scout’s take: Raiola is accurate, and he can make layered throws over the middle when he gets the ball out on time and throws with a strong base. He’s effective when rolling to his right, and he keeps his eyes downfield as he climbs the pocket. He moves well enough to scramble for the occasional first down. Raiola switched commitments multiple times as a recruit and is now transferring after two seasons in Lincoln. Despite being talented, he will need to prove he’s committed to make a team better. — Luginbill

What he brings to Oregon: This is an excellent pickup for the Ducks considering the circumstances. How many other top transfer QBs would be open to backing up Dante Moore next season now that Moore is returning? Raiola was laser focused on joining the Ducks and preferred this opportunity no matter what happens next. Raiola now gets a developmental year learning behind a future first-round pick before starting in 2027.

Transferring from: Florida

Transferring to: Baylor

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 247 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Lagway, a former top-10 recruit, went 10-9 as Florida’s QB1 while putting up 4,179 passing yards, 237 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and 24 turnovers over the past two seasons. His 14 interceptions in 2025 were the most among all Power 4 passers, and his 59.5 QBR ranked 14th among SEC starters. During his two years in college, Lagway has dealt with shoulder, core muscle, groin, hamstring and calf injuries, and he has missed out on valuable offseason reps and development. Combine those issues with a highly pressurized hot-seat situation, a head coach trying to be the offensive playcaller and injuries at receiver, and you get a messy scenario and a frustrating 4-8 sophomore year. Lagway is ready for a reset and a fresh start to finish his career.

Scout’s take: Lagway’s rare blend of size, mobility and arm strength translates to a high ceiling. He can drop the ball in the bucket and hit receivers in stride throwing downfield. He’s quick for his size and is tough to tackle when he gets into space, making him more of a threat as a runner and scrambler than the stats would suggest. He has started 19 games with 13 of those coming against SEC teams. Lagway might be the most physically gifted player at the position in the portal. — Luginbill

What he brings to Baylor: Lagway’s verbal commitment to Baylor makes a lot of sense. It’s his father’s alma mater and a program with a major need at QB1 to replace senior starter Sawyer Robertson, the nation’s second-leading passer. This next move is all about getting back on the right developmental path for Lagway after a rough year in Gainesville.

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Ohio State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 297 | Class: Junior

Background: The Montgomery, Alabama, native was the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 25 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, and he played in 37 games over his three years with the Crimson Tide. Smith earned a starting spot in 2025 and contributed 28 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks on 398 snaps. Now, he’s looking to finish out his career elsewhere ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Scout’s take: Smith is strong enough to hold his ground and stack blocks between the tackles. He flashes the ability to fight though and split double-teams. He can get into gaps and slip blocks. He primarily lines up on the inside, but he’s a physical edge setter when he is on the outside. He’s a relentless pass rusher with active hands and good power. — Muench

What he brings to Ohio State: The Buckeyes needed to find a way to replace the production of Kayden McDonald, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a projected first-round pick. They’re hoping the combination of Smith and UCF transfer John Walker can get the job done for their front.

Transferring from: Tennessee

Transferring to: Kentucky

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-6 | WT: 330 | Class: Junior

Background: Heard, a former top-100 recruit who began his career at LSU, is back in the portal after developing into a two-year starter at left tackle for Tennessee. He showed significant improvement as a junior after ranking among the bottom five SEC starting tackles in pressures allowed (20) and blown block percentage (3.8%) in his first season with the Vols, according to ESPN Research. Heard allowed pressure on only 1.7% of snaps in pass protection in 2025, which ranked fifth best among SEC tackles and helped him earn third-team All-SEC recognition.

Scout’s take: Heard is a massive presence who can be a physical, mauling blocker. He can cover up and seal off blockers and, at his best, bully and drive defenders off the line. He’ll lose pad level at times and play high, which can hurt his effectiveness. He moves well enough to cut off backside linebackers climbing to the second level and kick out defenders when he pulls. He possesses good balance and feet, and flashes a powerful punch in pass protection. He has the frame and foot speed to develop into an outstanding pass blocker. His length and quickness make it difficult for speed rushers to turn the corner working against him. This is a big, physical tackle with SEC starting experience and, while not always clean in technique, he has consistently proved he can get the job done. — Muench

What he brings to Kentucky: This is a major get for Will Stein and his staff as they build out their first portal class in Lexington. The Wildcats went to the portal last year for both of their starting tackles, Shiyazh Pete and Alex Wollschlaeger, and were willing to spend what it took to add a premium SEC starting tackle for Year 1.

Transferring from: Boise State

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior

Background: Benefield got onto the field right away at Boise State and developed into a 32-game starter over his three seasons with the Broncos. He has been productive year after year while compiling 235 career tackles, 18 TFLs, 11 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. Benefield put it all together in 2025 with a team-high 107 tackles and 8.5 TFLs, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors as well as defensive MVP of the Mountain West title game.

Scout’s take: A smooth, taller athlete with great length and the ability to play in the box, he has size and production. Benefield shows very good range in the middle of the field and is not afraid to participate in the run game but is not super physical. He’s best in pursuit and is an effective open-field tackler who diagnoses quickly with great pre-snap awareness. He’s very experienced and looks to be a leader on defense by getting guys aligned in coverage calls. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers’ previous staff was able to bring in one of the top safeties in the portal in AJ Haulcy a year ago, and the Houston transfer earned first-team All-SEC honors in his senior year in Baton Rouge. Benefield is a great replacement, and LSU had to battle a ton of contenders for his pledge.

Transferring from: Clemson

Transferring to: Vanderbilt

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 195 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The third-team All-ACC performer joined the Tigers as a top-200 recruit and stepped into a starting role as a sophomore in 2025. He made a bunch of big plays for the Tigers over the course of the season with six interceptions, which tied for second-most in the FBS and the most by a Clemson defender since 2009, while also contributing 46 tackles and five pass breakups.

Scout’s take: He’s a deep-zone ballhawk who puts himself in position to make plays. He flashes excellent range and is the definition of an opportunistic football player. He’s quick to diagnose the pass and get off the hash over the top of routes. He makes great adjustments to the ball with fluid transitional skills and body control. He possesses excellent hands and ball skills, closing fast on the underneath pass and breaking up a lot of balls. He’s a good open-field tackler but not a very physical presence in the box. He has scheme flexibility to align throughout the secondary with his great one-on-one coverage skills. — Muench

What he brings to Vanderbilt: Jones is a nice addition for a Vanderbilt secondary that returns starting safety CJ Heard but must find a replacement for departing senior Marlen Sewell and should help boost a unit that finished No. 118 nationally in pass defense in 2025.

Transferring from: Clemson

Transferring to: Georgia

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 200 | Class: Junior

Background: Barnes shined right away for Clemson in 2023, earning Freshman All-American honors as a true freshman starter who created six takeaways for the Tigers’ defense. The 30-game starter has recorded 147 tackles, 16 pass breakups and 7 interceptions in his career, but he is seeking a new opportunity ahead of his final season.

Scout’s take: Barnes is a productive ballhawk from the back end. He displays good middle-of-the-field vision and range and diagnoses quickly. He’s a solid tackler who takes good angles to the ball and is reliable in the open field. He shows enough athleticism to provide coverage in space, and enough strength to drop into the core to play the run. A scheme-versatile prospect. — Muench

What he brings to Georgia: Safety was a major need for the Bulldogs during this portal season, and they were determined to sign two quality starters to step in and contribute in 2026. Barnes is an Athens native who played at North Oconee and gets to come home to close out his career in the SEC.

Transferring from: Iowa State

Transferring to: USC

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Williams, a former three-star recruit out of Florida, emerged as one of the Big 12’s top defensive playmakers during the Cyclones’ 2024 run to the Big 12 title game with interceptions in four consecutive games. He looked poised to build on his All-Big 12 season in 2025 but went down with a torn ACL five games in and was lost for the season. Now, he’s joining the exodus of Cyclone players hitting the portal after coach Matt Campbell and his staff moved on to Penn State.

Scout’s take: Williams missed most of the 2025 season with a knee injury, but he’s a ballhawk who tracks and attacks the ball like a receiver. He reads the receiver and turns his head in time to locate the ball when he turns and runs. He reads the quarterback and breaks on the ball well in zone looks. — Muench

What he brings to USC: Williams was scheduled to go see Notre Dame and Florida, but the Trojans were able to get him locked in off his official visit and secure one of the top DBs on the market. He’ll make an instant impact as USC looks to replace senior starter DeCarlos Nicholson and top reserve Braylon Conley, who moved on via the portal.

Transferring from: Miami (Ohio)

Transferring to: Texas Tech

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 249 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Trick developed into one of the nation’s premier pass rushers over his four years at Miami (Ohio). He moved into a full-time starter role this season and produced an FBS-high 73 pressures, according to ESPN Research, while compiling 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception for the RedHawks. The first-team All-MAC selection opened the season with two sacks against Wisconsin and is ready to make the move up to Power 4 competition in his final year.

Scout’s take: Trick is on the leaner side for an edge, but he’s a tough run defender who shoots his hands and pulls blockers through. He bends well and looks to knock the ball out of the quarterback’s hands as a speed rusher off the edge. He can get off the block at the top of his power rush. He’s relentless. — Muench

What he brings to Texas Tech: The rich are getting richer in Lubbock. Texas Tech had already nabbed two of the best D-linemen in the portal in Ibirogba and White and got even better with the addition of Trick. These veteran pass rushers saw how much a year at Tech boosted the draft stock of Bailey and Height. They’re ready for similar gains and a brighter spotlight in 2026.

Transferring from: Oregon

Transferring to: Notre Dame

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-6 | WT: 336 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The former four-star recruit from Missouri redshirted in his first season in 2024 and earned a much more substantial role for the Ducks’ defensive front this season. Gray started each of Oregon’s first three games before settling into a rotational role playing around 15-20 snaps per game. He finished the year with 18 tackles, two TFLs and a blocked field goal against James Madison in the CFP.

Scout’s take: Gray is a space eater with deceptive quickness to also penetrate. While his leverage and technique are still a bit raw, particularly as a pass rusher, he has a lot of physical traits to mold. Gray should develop into an interior presence that forces double-teams and controls the middle of the line of scrimmage. The natural strength and power are really impressive, as is his first-step quickness off the ball for his size. — Muench

What he brings to Notre Dame: The Irish are bringing in two of the top defensive tackles in the portal in Gray and Pitt’s Francis Brewu to bolster their defensive front. Gray is a great late get in this portal cycle who certainly has the upside to develop into an early-round draft pick.

Transferring from: USC

Transferring to: Alabama

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 290 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Thompkins came in as a 230-pound edge defender in 2022 and put in the work to bulk up to 290 pounds and play inside for the Trojans. He earned a total of 18 starts over the past two seasons and had a productive run, generating 30 pressures with 9 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and 5 pass breakups.

Scout’s take: Thompkins is a former basketball player who played only one year of high school football and played in just three games his first two seasons at USC. He played a bigger role in 2024, and he recorded career highs in tackles-for-loss and sacks in 2025. He can slip blocks and get into the backfield as a run defender. He’s on the leaner side for an interior defensive lineman, but he flashes the ability to stack blocks, locate the ball and disengage. He flashes as a hand fighter, and he chases with good effort rushing the passer. — Muench

What he brings to Alabama: The Crimson Tide battled with several contenders to land a pledge from Thompkins. It’ll be interesting to see where his ideal fit and role is within their defensive scheme, but Alabama has quite a few players to replace up front and Thompkins will bring valuable versatility.

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Ohio State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 243 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The top outside linebacker and No. 9 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 played in 22 games for the Crimson Tide and earned nine starts. He recorded 30 tackles and picked off two passes as a true freshman, but he suffered a foot injury that made it tough to take the next big step as a sophomore. Russaw got hurt against Georgia in late September and was sidelined for six games in conference play. He came back to play 104 snaps as a reserve behind Yhonzae Pierre.

Scout’s take: Russaw would be one of the top portal defenders if not for injury concerns. A former five-star, he was one of the more naturally gifted athletes on Alabama’s 2024 roster. His best asset is his scheme versatility. He can play stout vs. the run, drop back in coverage or chase QBs as a pass rusher. Russaw lacks ideal height but plays with great leverage and strength at the point of attack. A disruptive presence vs. counter and gap-blocking schemes. He’s fluid enough to get depth in his drops, change direction and make plays on the football. — Muench

What he brings to Ohio State: Russaw and James Smith were teammates in high school and at Alabama and preferred to pick their next school together. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot opposite Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and could provide some positional versatility in Matt Patricia’s defense.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Florida

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-10 | WT: 180 | Class: Junior

Background: Singleton was the No. 6 player in ESPN’s transfer top 100 last year after a successful two-year run at Georgia Tech, where he was a Freshman All-American who put up 1,468 receiving yards and 10 TDs and also a sprinter on the track team. He was a big-time recruiting win for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers to pair with Coleman. Singleton turned 82 targets into 58 catches for 534 yards and three scores while playing with three different QBs this season. His playmaking ability still showed up with 18 forced missed tackles, nine contested catches and more than half of his receiving yards (289) coming after the catch, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Singleton has NFL speed and hands but will stay in college one more year and be highly coveted with his speed and dynamic skillset. A track star out of high school, he’s both vertically fast and super quick and twitchy underneath. Singleton is explosive off the line to get on top of defensive backs quickly and offers scheme flexibility to play inside and out or out of the backfield. He is dynamic with excellent hands and ball skills and can make the acrobatic catch routinely and tracks the deep ball extremely well.. — Muench

What he brings to Florida: Singleton initially declared for the NFL draft but instead changed course and opted to join the Gators ahead of his final season. New offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner gets to build a passing attack around one of the most talented receiving trios in the SEC next season with Singleton joining rising sophomores Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.

Transferring from: Iowa State

Transferring to: Penn State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 255 | Class: Junior

Background: The force from Pierce, Nebraska, flipped from Nebraska to Iowa State late in his recruiting process and has developed into one of the Big 12’s top red zone weapons with 75 career catches for 977 yards and nine touchdowns. Brahmer’s sophomore season was cut short by injury, but he showed off his potential in the fall as a second-team All-Big 12 performer who put up 446 receiving yards and scored five of his six TDs in the red zone.

Scout’s take: Brahmer is a big target with the size to box out defenders and the strength to separate at the top of routes. He has an outstanding catching radius and is a tough one-on-one matchup in the red zone. He’s fast enough to make some plays down the seam and hard to tackle after the catch. He can engulf defenders in space and he has the frame to develop into an effective in-line blocker. — Muench

Transferring from: Iowa State

Transferring to: Penn State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 215 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Neal, a former three-star recruit, impressed in his first season as a starter for the Cyclones, earning third-team All-Big 12 recognition after tying for the team lead with 77 tackles and recording 11 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. He finished with 40 solo stops on the year and a top-five run defense grade among Big 12 starting safeties per Pro Football Focus.

Scout’s take: A physical safety/linebacker hybrid who excelled in the Cyclones’ 3-3-5 scheme. He’s a disruptive box presence that offenses need to account for. He’s strong enough with his size (6-1, 215) to hold up against big personnel groupings in the run game while having the versatility to play in third-down packages in space and in pressure schemes. He showed good communication skills on tape in getting guys aligned in critical situations. — Muench

What he brings to Penn State: Neal joined the long list of Iowa State players transferring to continue playing for Matt Campbell at Penn State. He’ll be an exciting chess piece for new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn with the potential to develop into an All-Big Ten performer.

Transferring from: Utah

Transferring to: Michigan

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-10 | WT: 185 | Class: Junior

Background: Snowden was such a talented playmaker at Utah that his coaches wanted the ball in his hands on offense, too. He was a two-year starter at corner who allowed catches on just 33.7% of all targets with four career interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Snowden also got in on offense at receiver and running back this season, turning 26 touches into 158 yards and one rushing TD, and he has returned kickoffs as well for the Utes.

Scout’s take: Snowden led Utah in passes defended with 11 in 2025. He reads receivers, jumps routes and breaks up passes in off coverage. He runs well, tracks the ball and has picked off four passes over the past two seasons. — Muench

What he brings to Michigan: Whittingham has brought some premium starters with him from Salt Lake City to Ann Arbor. Snowden joins a secondary that returns starting cornerbacks Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry and should bring invaluable positional versatility, especially if Whittingham wants to keep getting him touches on offense.

Transferring from: Wisconsin

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 317 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Brunner earned a second-team spot on ESPN’s preseason All-America team entering 2025 after impressing last season and has developed into a quality two-year starter at left guard over his four years at Wisconsin. He allowed four pressures and one sack over 316 snaps in pass protection and was only penalized once this season for the Badgers, according to ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Brunner enters the portal with plug-and-play ability as an experienced and sound interior OL. He’s a big body who possesses good balance and feet that allows him to get good push and sustain blocks. Can be a fit and effective in a heavy gap scheme or zone-based rushing attack. In pass pro, Brunner maintains a good base and solid punch and bends well for a big guard. He has played a lot of ball in the trenches and should be an attractive option for Playoff contenders looking to fill a hole within their O-line unit. — Muench

What he brings to Indiana: The Hoosiers continue to build one of the top portal classes in the country and add our highest-ranked interior offensive lineman to the fold. It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in their plans for their 2026 lineup with the Hoosiers’ starting guards, Drew Evans and Bray Lynch, both having another year of eligibility.

Transferring from: Duke

Transferring to: Miami

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Barkate developed into an FCS All-American over his three years at Harvard and put up 1,084 receiving yards and 11 TDs in 2024. His transition up to Power 4 football at Duke couldn’t have gone better. Barkate ranked second in the ACC in receiving yards, turning 72 catches into 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns as Mensah’s go-to target, and earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Scout’s take: Barkate has elite hands and ball skills, and is a security blanket on third down. He is a deceptive vertical threat who can play on the inside and the outside with excellent speed in the open field. Shows a great great savvy and nuance when creating separation on his routes. — Muench

What he brings to Miami: Barkate is joining Mensah in Coral Gables and should put up big numbers once again with a big target share in 2026. The Hurricanes had a glaring need with Keelan Marion and CJ Daniels graduating and four reserves departing via the portal after the season and answered that question by flipping one of the ACC’s top returning wideouts.

Transferring from: NC State

Transferring to: USC

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 204 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Anderson, a former four-star recruit, played early as a true freshman and saw a big uptick in his usage as a sophomore in 2025, turning 53 targets into 39 catches for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He put up a career-high 166 receiving yards and two TDs against Duke and averaged 17.4 yards per reception in conference play for the Wolfpack.

Scout’s take: Anderson averaged 16.1 yards per catch and led NC State in receiving yards in 2025. He’s an explosive runner who is quick to reach his top-end speed after the catch and a threat to pull away when he catches passes in stride. He still doesn’t have great size, but he has added weight. He tracks the ball well, and he’s competitive in 50-50 situations. He can find pockets in zone looks, and he can stick a foot in the ground at the top of routes. — Muench

What he brings to USC: The Trojans knew they’d have a major need at wide receiver with stars Makai Lemon, this season’s Biletnikoff Award winner, and Ja’Kobi Lane declaring for the NFL draft. They moved quickly to secure a pledge from Anderson, a plug-and-play starter who should pair well with Tanook Hines as top targets for Jayden Maiava.

Transferring from: Utah

Transferring to: Michigan

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 225 | Class: Freshman

Background: Buchanan, a former three-star recruit out of Las Vegas, was a talented two-way athlete in high school with the ability to play receiver, tight end, linebacker or safety. The Utes put him on offense to begin his career and carved out a big role for him right away. Buchanan caught 26 passes for 427 receiving yards and five touchdowns while splitting his reps between outside receiver and lining up in the slot. He finished strong with 60-plus receiving yards in each of his last three games, including 76 yards and a TD in Utah’s bowl win over Nebraska.

Scout’s take: Buchanan enters the portal with a ton of upside overall. He blends great height, ball skills and athleticism. Utilized more as an ‘H’ and was a desirable matchup versus less athletic linebackers underneath or smaller DBs on deep routes. Consistently wins the jump ball with his strong hands and great leaping ability. He has a basketball background and it shows as a pass catcher. Impressive burst off the line given his size and he can stretch the defense up the seam. He has some work ahead of him as a blocker; very one-dimensional right now. — Muench

What he brings to Michigan: Kyle Whittingham and his offensive coordinator Jason Beck are bringing an exciting chess piece on offense to Ann Arbor. We’ll see if the developmental plan here is to become more of a true tight end after playing just 10 in-line snaps in 2025, according to PFF. But Buchanan has clearly demonstrated he can be a difference-maker no matter where he lines up.

Transferring from: Penn State

Transferring to: Virginia Tech

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 250 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former top-100 recruit from Connecticut played right away for the Nittany Lions in 2024 with four starts as a freshman. Reynolds stepped into a more significant role as the successor to first-round pick Tyler Warren as expected and caught 26 passes for 257 yards this season with 163 yards gained after the catch. He opted to move on during Penn State’s transition after the firing of longtime coach James Franklin.

Scout’s take: Reynolds gets out of breaks well at the top of routes and finds windows working against zone looks. His hands are a little inconsistent, but he’s a big target who flashes the ability to pluck the ball, and he can hold on after taking a big hit. He can make the first defender miss, and he runs hard after the catch. He’s a competitive blocker who gets into position and drives defenders when he gets into space. — Muench

What he brings to Virginia Tech: Reynolds followed coach James Franklin and his staff to Blacksburg as expected. The trio of Reynolds, returning starter Benji Gosnell and Penn State transfer Matt Henderson should be among the best in the ACC in 2026.

Transferring from: Oklahoma State

Transferring to: Kansas State

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: After redshirting during his true freshman season at South Carolina, Gregory entered the portal in the spring and joined the Cowboys. He made it apparent rather quickly that he was one of the most talented players on the team with three sacks in the season opener and went on to earn Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors, finishing the season with 23 pressures and 12 TFLs.

Scout’s take: Gregory came roaring out of the gate this season, then production slowed. This will be his third move in as many years and could be reason for caution, but the tools to be a disruptive edge defender are certainly there. He can be a bit of a bull in a china shop at times and can refine his technique against the run, but he can quickly blow up plays. — Muench

What he brings to Kansas State: What a get for new coach Collin Klein and the Wildcats. Gregory had been linked to Texas Tech, Texas, Missouri and several other teams during his recruitment and ultimately chose to stay in the Big 12 and join a defense that was searching for a difference-maker off the edge to help replace departed transfer Tobi Osunsanmi.

Transferring from: Kansas State

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 250 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Osunsanmi looked poised to be a breakout starter for the Wildcats in 2025 after recording 5.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks in a reserve role as a redshirt sophomore. He got off to a strong start with 13 pressures, 6 TFLs and 4 sacks before suffering a season-ending injury in October that sidelined him for K-State’s final six games.

Scout’s take: Osunsanmi is a former linebacker who moved to edge toward the end of the 2023 season. He stacks and sheds tight ends as a run defender. He mixes the dip-and-rip with long-arm and quick inside moves as a pass rusher. He flashes good short-area closing burst. — Muench

What he brings to Indiana: The Hoosiers made Osunsanmi a major priority from the start and quickly locked in a commitment as part of an impressive haul led by Hoover and Marsh that sets this program up to be a CFP contender yet again in Year 3 under Cignetti. He’ll help play a big role in replacing the production that seniors Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellen Wyatt provided off the edge.

Transferring from: Georgia Tech

Transferring to: Georgia

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 215 | Class: Sophomore

Background: After catching six passes for 83 yards during his true freshman season, Canion earned a starting role in 2025 and put up 480 receiving yards and team-high four receiving TDs on 33 catches as the Yellow Jackets’ No. 3 receiver behind Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford. He showed big-play potential with nine catches of 20-plus yards on the year and six games over 50 yards.

Scout’s take: Canion is a big, physical receiver with great hands and route running skills who was underutilized last season. Out of high school he was an athlete recruit in the ESPN 300. He broad-jumped over 10Â½ feet and ran a laser 4.51 40 playing QB and WR. He now checks in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and is even more explosive. For his size, he still has separation speed and excels at creating space on vertical and crossing routes. He wins one-on-one matchup with great body control and superior ball skills, tracks the ball really well and positions himself quickly to stab the pass away from his frame. He catches with strong, reliable hands. He can break tackles after the catch and will only improve in this area as he continues to physically develop. — Muench

What he brings to Georgia: The Bulldogs have heavily recruited the transfer portal in recent years to find difference-makers at wide receiver, and they’re plenty familiar with Canion’s abilities. He has five catches for 84 yards in his two games against Georgia and should compete for a chance to start in 2026.

Transferring from: Notre Dame

Transferring to: Kentucky

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 208 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Minchey, a former ESPN 300 recruit, competed with CJ Carr to become QB1 for the Fighting Irish in the offseason, and by all accounts he performed well and made it a close call. He played a dozen or more snaps in five blowout wins and was efficient, completing 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards and rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown. After three years in South Bend, he’s ready to be a starter and a leader at his next school.

Scout’s take: Minchey has appeared in just 10 games over the past three seasons, but he’s flashed ability with a strong arm and good mobility. He can drop the ball into receivers running go routes and throw hole balls working against two-high looks. Minchey can extend plays and make off-platform throws. He’s an instinctive runner with enough speed to break explosive runs. Limited experience, but physically gifted with the upside to become a quality player. — Luginbill

What he brings to Kentucky: One day after he committed to Nebraska, Minchey flipped his pledge to play for new coach Will Stein at Kentucky. Stein has a track record of NFL draft picks with the Ducks: Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore up next. This move gets the Tennessee native close to home in an SEC offense that is rapidly reloading in the portal and should set him up for success as a first-time starter.

Transferring from: LSU

Transferring to: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-5 | WT: 320 | Class: Freshman

Background: Curne, the No. 133 overall player in the 2025 ESPN 300, had to get on the field right away as a true freshman with the Tigers in 2025 and made four starts at left tackle and one at right tackle. He went through freshman struggles as anyone would in the SEC and allowed 11 pressures and six sacks over 188 snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research, but still showed promise in his battles with blue-chip pass rushers.

Scout’s take: Curne is a big and powerful run blocker who walls off defensive linemen one on one and gets movement as a combination blocker. He moves well enough to work up to the second level. He struggled as a pass blocker at times last year, but he’s young with the frame and enough foot speed to get better. — Muench

What he brings to Ole Miss: Coach Pete Golding has brought over several staffers from LSU during this coaching transition, including former interim Tigers coach Frank Wilson, and should be in the mix for several Tigers who hit the portal. Regardless of whether Curne ends up at tackle or guard, the freshman should be a valuable addition with a bright future.

Transferring from: Florida State

Transferring to: Ohio State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 193 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The former ESPN 300 recruit spent two seasons at Alabama before joining the Seminoles and moved into a full-time starting role in 2025. Little put together a productive year under first-year DC Tony White with a team-high 76 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to earn second-team All-ACC recognition.

Scout’s take: Little excelled in the Rover position for FSU, which is a hybrid safety/linebacker. He is versatile, showing good production and skill set as both a box run defender and a deep middle coverage safety. He possesses great range as well as physicality; makes diagnoses fast and takes direct angles to the ball; quick to transition and getting on top of routes. Displays really good ball skills. His ability to line up in different levels of the defense and make plays will be coveted. — Muench

What he brings to Ohio State: It’s no surprise the Buckeyes looked to the portal for veteran help to replace two-time All-America safety Caleb Downs. Little demonstrated at Florida State that he can be a versatile chess piece in the secondary and was an important get for second-year DC Matt Patricia.

Transferring from: Florida State

Transferring to: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 198 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Joseph earned a much more substantial role in his third year with the Seminoles, starting 10 games and finishing with 37 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, five pass breakups and three interceptions. He has experience playing safety or slot corner and should bring some versatility on the back end to his next team.

Scout’s take: Joseph reads the quarterback and is quick to react in zone looks. He can recover when he gets caught out of place in man coverage. He has the length to break up passes plus he played on both sides of the ball in high school, and he tracks the ball like a receiver. He plays downhill and flashes good stopping power as a run defender. — Muench

What he brings to Ole Miss: The Rebels were looking for proven production for their nickel corner spot and quickly locked in on Joseph as a top target. The addition of both Joseph and Georgia transfer Joenel Aguero really helps resolve that question mark for Golding’s defense as the Rebels reload in the secondary.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Tennessee

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 180 | Class: Junior

Background: Lee, an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2023 class from Georgia, started 27 games over his three seasons on the Plains and has shown he can play at a high level in the SEC. He has allowed just two touchdown catches and a 44% completion percentage since 2024 while compiling 17 career pass breakups and three interceptions, according to ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: He’s a strong Cover 2 corner with good speed and footwork. He is physical with receivers in press; excels at rerouting and gaining leverage. Lee is at his best when keeping the ball in front of him, but transitions and closes quickly. He’s competitive when targeted and will go up and fight for the high-point ball. Lee possesses very good eye discipline and is instinctive. He’s an aggressive edge-setter against the run, and a sound wrap-up tackler who makes plays in space and limits leaky yardage. He has good speed and length, but physicality and effort are what really stand out. — Muench

What he brings to Tennessee: Corner was a major need for the Vols in January after starters Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood opted to enter the NFL draft, so starting off with a pledge from a proven SEC starter was critical. Lee has one year left and is hoping to boost his draft stock with a big year in Knoxville.

Transferring from: South Carolina

Transferring to: Nebraska

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 330 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The former ESPN 300 recruit moved into the starting lineup in 2023 with nine starts at left tackle as a true freshman. The emergence of Josiah Thompson pushed Babalade into a reserve role, but he moved back into the lineup and made five starts at right tackle in 2025 after Cason Henry’s season-ending injury.

Scout’s take: Babalade is quick enough to get into position, and he’s big enough to cover up defensive linemen in the running game. He flashes a powerful punch taking on linebackers. He’s strong enough to anchor when he keeps his hips down, and he moves well enough to mirror when he wins with his hands as a pass blocker. — Muench

What he brings to Nebraska: The Huskers return starting left tackle Elijah Pritchett but had a glaring need on the right side after relying on four different linemen to play right tackle during the 2025 season. Babalade gets a good opportunity to start and reunites with his former position coach Lonnie Teasley, whom the Huskers hired as running game coordinator this offseason.

Transferring from: Virginia

Transferring to: Oklahoma

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Harris transferred to Virginia in 2024 after two years at Kent State, but his first season in the ACC was cut short by a knee injury. He came back strong as quarterback Chandler Morris’ No. 1 receiver last season, turning 83 targets into 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns with big performances against Duke (161 yards and one TD) and Stanford (145 yards and three scores).

Scout’s take: Harris possesses a lot of attractive traits. He can create underneath and also take a top off the defense. He isn’t the tallest but is well-built, strong and can run. He stretches the field and can consistently make contested catches with great hands, body control and ball skills. He excels on 50-50 jump balls. Harris can turn a short pass into a big gain with physical yards after the catch. He has strong tackle-breaking ability. — Muench

What he brings to Oklahoma: The Sooners were looking to add a difference-maker at receiver to pair with speedy slot receiver Isaiah Sategna III and bolster their passing attack ahead of quarterback John Mateer’s senior season. Harris played nearly 80% of his snaps at outside receiver in 2025 according to PFF and should plug in nicely as a veteran starter who sees a ton of targets.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Florida State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 348 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Chaplin was ESPN’s No. 3-ranked offensive tackle in the portal a year ago when he left Virginia Tech as a coveted two-year starter at left tackle. He started all 12 games for the Tigers at left tackle but had a tough year in the SEC and finished with 19 blown blocks, 12 penalties, 11 pressures and four sacks allowed, according to ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Chaplin is a massive left tackle coming off a disappointing season at Auburn, and his technique needs to improve for him to reach his potential, but there’s no denying his upside. He has the size and strength to develop into an excellent run blocker. He has the length and initial quickness to push speed rushers past the pocket as a pass blocker. He would be more coveted if he had more eligibility to refine his skills. — Muench

What he brings to Florida State: You don’t find too many tackles available in the portal who have made 37 consecutive starts, and Chaplin could be an upgrade at left tackle for a rebuilt Seminoles offensive line. He’s joining former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels in Tallahassee and hoping to get back to playing at an All-ACC level in his final year.

Transferring from: Ohio State

Transferring to: Notre Dame

Years remaining: 4

HT: 6-4 | WT: 210 | Class: Freshman

Background: Porter, the No. 62 overall recruit in ESPN’s 2025 rankings out of New Jersey, played in four games and redshirted during his debut season with the Buckeyes while dealing with a knee injury. He caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and three first downs, including a 22-yard grab against Wisconsin.

Scout’s take: Porter might’ve been a major contributor for any other team in the country aside from Ohio State with its first-round receiving room. He’s a tall, physical athlete who plays faster than his testing times (11.1 100-meter) out of high school. Porter gains speed and gathers momentum as a vertical route runner. As a pass catcher, he attacks the ball and is a big target over the middle. Porter wins contested balls with his leverage strength and long arms (80-inch wingspan). He can extend plays using his strong, explosive frame to break tackles. — Muench

What he brings to Notre Dame: Porter and fellow Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham, a top-50 recruit in the 2024 class, join a Fighting Irish receiving corps that returns top receiver Jordan Faison plus Jaden Greathouse, who missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. If Porter can recover from his injury and stay healthy, he should make an immediate impact this fall.

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Texas A&M

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-7 | WT: 324 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Formby, a Tuscaloosa native and the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, became a full-time starter in his third year with the Crimson Tide and earned 14 starts this season while splitting his time between right tackle (432 snaps) and right guard (353). He finished the season with 60 knockdown blocks according to Alabama’s coaching staff but also had 23 blown blocks and gave up 12 pressures and three sacks, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: The massive Formby moves well for his size. He’s quick with the foot speed to scoop backside defenders as a zone blocker. He plays with a wide base and he’s strong enough to get some push on man/gap runs. His footwork is inconsistent, and he had some struggles as a pass blocker in 2025, but he has the tools to improve. — Muench

What he brings to Texas A&M: The Aggies had a lot of work to do in the January portal window to restock their offensive line with four of five starters moving on to the NFL. Mike Elko and his staff answered that need with four starting SEC linemen in Formby, South Carolina’s Trovon Baugh and LSU’s Tyree Adams and Coen Echols. These guys need to be as good as advertised to give Marcel Reed and A&M’s offense a chance to level up in 2026 and get back to chasing championships.

Transferring from: Wake Forest

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 302 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The Ontario, Canada, native began his career at Temple in 2023 and started 11 games at left and right tackle over his two seasons with the Owls. He made the move up to the ACC in 2025 and put together a solid year, starting all 13 games at left tackle and surrendering six pressures and zero sacks on 446 snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: At 6-foot-6, Siani needs to play with better pad level, but he works his hands inside, and he can get some movement in the run game. He moves well for his size, and he takes sound angles climbing to the second level. He is quick with the length to reach speed rushers off the edge. He oversets and gets beat to the inside, but he changes directions well enough to get better in this area with improved footwork. — Muench

What he brings to Texas: The Longhorns haven’t looked to the portal for offensive linemen much under coach Steve Sarkisian but saw an opportunity to get better with Siani. He’ll bring much-needed competition this offseason for a unit that returns both starting tackles in Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker.

Transferring from: Texas

Transferring to: Florida State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 194 | Class: Junior

Background: Wisner, a former four-star recruit from Dallas, broke out in 2024 and was Texas’ leading rusher in back-to-back seasons. He earned third-team All-SEC last year after putting up 1,064 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards and six total TDs during the Longhorns’ run to the CFP semifinals. Wisner missed three games early in the 2025 season with a leg injury and came back to rush for 597 yards and score four TDs, but he finished out his junior season on a high note with 155 rushing yards to power an upset win over rival Texas A&M.

Scout’s take: Wisner runs with good pad level and he’s patient following his blocks between the tackles. He breaks tackles with contact balance and effort. He can make defenders miss without losing much momentum when he gets into space. He flashes after the catch as a receiver out of the backfield. — Muench

What he brings to Florida State: The one-two punch of Wisner and power back Ousmane Kromah, who rushed for 408 yards in his true freshman season with the Seminoles, should be fun to watch this fall. The Seminoles had the No. 12 rushing offense in FBS in 2025 at 218.7 yards per game and are getting an upgrade here with the arrival of Wisner.

Transferring from: Ohio

Transferring to: Cal

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 203 | Class: Junior

Background: Hendricks broke out as one of the most productive receivers in the Group of 5 last season with 71 receptions for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns while also averaging 17.9 yards per punt return. His six games with 100-plus receiving yards tied for second-most among all G5 wideouts and included big performances against Power 4 defenses with a 121-yard day against West Virginia and 115 yards vs. Rutgers. Hendricks also beat Ohio State’s secondary for a 67-yard score on a catch and run.

Scout’s take: Hendricks is coming off a breakout junior season and flashes as a route runner. He’s smooth transitioning upfield, can make the first defender miss and he runs hard after the catch. Hendricks averaged 17.9 yards per punt return in 2025. — Muench

What he brings to Cal: New coach Tosh Lupoi and his staff weren’t messing around in their efforts to surround Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele with better playmakers entering the rising QB’s sophomore season. Hendricks was one of several big recruiting wins during the portal window who’ll raise expectations for Cal’s offense.

Transferring from: Ole Miss

Transferring to: Missouri

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 175 | Class: Junior

Background: Lee has established himself as one of the SEC’s most productive wideouts over the past two seasons, ranking fourth in the conference in receiving yards (1,509) and fifth in receptions (101) since 2024.

Scout’s take: Lee has been a productive receiver at Ole Miss with good hands and route running skills. He has a slighter build, but is quick and agile with desirable traits as a slot receiver. Lee finds the soft spots underneath but can also get up the seam with good acceleration and a crisp stem at the top intermediate routes. He tracks the ball well, adjusts his body and shows great concentration in traffic. He can turn a short pass into a big gain with sudden movements in the open field and good upfield burst. He’s quicker than top-end fast, though. — Muench

What he brings to Missouri: Lee and Austin Simmons are teaming up to help boost a Mizzou offense that already featured one of the SEC’s top returning players in running back Ahmad Hardy. He’ll have an opportunity to be the No. 1 receiver in an exciting trio with rising sophomore Donovan Olugbode and Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie.

Transferring from: Pitt

Transferring to: Notre Dame

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 280 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Brewu, a former three-star recruit from Ohio, was ready to contribute early with 229 snaps in his freshman season and started Pitt’s bowl game. He started eight of 13 games in 2025 and had 36 tackles, 7 TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble to earn honorable mention All-ACC recognition.

Scout’s take: Despite not having eye-popping size, Brewu is a strong, stout interior presence. He plays with good pad level and that combined with impressive strength, backed by strong weight room numbers, allows him to hold ground and battle double teams. Brewu uses his hands well to press blockers and shed. His strength is as a run defender, but he can disrupt as interior pass rusher, flashing an effective rip move with ability to power his way up-field and press the pocket. He’s still young and has a good deal of game experience and good production. — Muench

What he brings to Notre Dame: The Irish had a clear need at defensive tackle and landed a player who has a 685-pound squat max, a 475-pound bench press and a 33-inch vertical jump, according to The Athletic. He’s reuniting with new Notre Dame defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who recruited Brewu to Pitt out of high school.

Transferring from: Oregon

Transferring to: Alabama

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 330 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Green joined the Ducks as a four-star recruit from Texas and played limited snaps in his first two years before carving out a rotational role in 2025. He recorded 15 tackles, one TFL and a pass breakup on 267 snaps for the Ducks while playing behind A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. He’s now on the move with both starters set to return for 2026.

Scout’s take: Green is an active run stopper with physical traits that hint of further development over the next two years. He has an explosive first step to penetrate and cause backfield disruption, but it’s in flashes. Holds his ground at the point of attack and will keep gap integrity. Needs refinement as a pass rusher. Will effectively push the pocket but lacks an explosive move to win one-on-one matchups. — Muench

What he brings to Alabama: The Crimson Tide did well in their efforts to restock along the defensive line in January. Tim Keenan III graduating and James Smith transferring creates a lot of opportunity and competition at defensive tackle, and it’ll be interesting to see what roles Green, Thompkins, Desmond Umeozulu (South Carolina) and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Mississippi State) carve out as the newcomers for this D-line.

Transferring from: Kansas State

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 179 | Class: Junior

Background: Brown was an explosive playmaker for K-State in his three seasons in Manhattan with 79 career catches for 1,972 yards and 14 total touchdowns. He’s a big-play threat whose 21 catches of 30-plus yards lead all Big 12 receivers since 2023. Brown had a career-high 160 receiving yards against rival Kansas this year, one of five games in which he went over 100 total yards, but had his junior season cut short by a left arm injury in November.

Scout’s take: Brown averaged 17.1 yards per catch and 11.5 yards per carry in his three seasons at Kansas State. He’s a crisp route runner who gets out of his breaks well and gets defensive backs to bite on double moves. He shakes press corners with his release, and he tracks the deep ball well. He’s quick and he gets north-south after the catch. He’s at his best working out of the slot but he can line up outside, and he’s competitive in 50-50 situations even though he’s on the leaner side. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers need to completely reload at wide receiver entering Year 1 under Kiffin with a lot of talent moving on and have picked up nine transfer wideouts out of the portal. This is a good opportunity for Brown to take the next step in his development with a big season in the SEC, but he’ll have to earn every target he gets in this talented receiver room.

Transferring from: Tennessee

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 245 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Ross, the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, played a rotational role for the Vols as a sophomore and flashed exciting potential as a pass rusher with 23 tackles, eight pressures, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 232 snaps.

Scout’s take: Ross’ play on tape outweighs his stat line. He grades out well versus both the run and pass. He can dip, rip and bend as a speed rusher off the edge. He flashes a powerful punch and the ability to get off the block at the top of his rush. He can shoot his hands and put offensive tackles on their heels as a run defender. He makes plays chasing from the backside. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: Ross’ ranking is a big bet on his potential. He has all the physical tools to be a big-time pass rusher in the SEC but hasn’t totally flipped the switch yet. He’ll have every opportunity to earn a starting role across from Umanmielen.

Transferring from: Cal

Transferring to: BYU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 235 | Class: Junior

Background: Uluave earned Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman starter in 2023 with 66 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and four takeaways. He stepped up his game as a junior with his first 100-tackle season plus 12 TFLs, six pass breakups and first-team All-ACC honors.

Scout’s take: He’s an intense linebacker who plays upfield and with purpose. Uluave is a really good tackler with excellent instincts and who is fundamentally sound. He plays with an edge and is a relentless between-the-tackles pass rusher with potential special teams value. He has some ankle stiffness in space but has a knack for finding the football and making plays. — Muench

What he brings to BYU: No one player can totally replace the impact of All-Big 12 linebacker Jack Kelly, but bringing the top available linebacker in the portal to Provo sure helps. After visits to Texas and Michigan, Uluave went with the Cougars and is a major addition for newly promoted defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga who should be among the Big 12’s best at his position in 2026.

Transferring from: Duke

Transferring to: Ohio State

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 195 | Class: Senior

Background: Moore started 19 games for the Blue Devils and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 after a big year with 71 tackles, seven TFLs, six pass breakups and a team-high four interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in Duke’s bowl game and missed the 2025 season while he recovered from the injury, which granted him one more year of eligibility.

Scout’s take: If not for a knee injury and missed production in 2025, Moore would be higher up our portal rankings. He has all the physical traits coveted in a safety prospect: size, range, physicality and instincts. He can play anywhere throughout the defense and made plays in all three levels in 2024. He’s quick to read and diagnose the play, closes fast and with intention and breaks up a lot of passes with great anticipation and closing speed. He pursues fast and is a big hitter but reliable tackler in space as well. — Muench

What he brings to Ohio State: The Buckeyes bringing back All-Big Ten starter Jaylen McClain and adding both Moore and Little certainly suggests that Patricia will go with three safeties in his starting lineup. Moore gives this secondary more playmaking experience and could be another all-conference performer on the back end if he comes back strong from his knee injury.

Transferring from: Rutgers

Transferring to: Cal

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 211 | Class: Junior

Background: Strong caught a touchdown pass in his first career game with the Scarlet Knights and was an impact contributor throughout his three years in the program with 111 career catches for 1,668 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The two-year starter dealt with injuries as a junior but still surpassed 100 receiving yards in four of his first five games and finished fifth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game.

Scout’s take: Strong is not the most explosive or sudden receiver, but he is a smooth and savvy route runner. He’s a natural hands catcher and a big target with a wide catching radius. He tracks the ball well and he can make contested catches downfield. — Muench

What he brings to Cal: The incoming trio of Hendricks, Strong and New Mexico transfer TE Dorian Thomas was an impressive haul for a Cal offense that’s also hoping to get one more year for 1,000-yard receiver Jacob De Jesus. Don’t be surprised if this quickly becomes among the ACC’s top offenses under Lupoi and his new OC Jordan Somerville.

Transferring from: Pitt

Transferring to: Texas

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 220 | Class: Junior

Background: Biles was a two-year starter for the Panthers and one of the ACC’s top playmakers at linebacker with 185 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three defensive touchdowns. The two-time All-ACC selection put up a team-high 101 tackles in 2025 with the most TFLs (17) in a single season by any Pitt defender since 2016.

Scout’s take: Briles certainly produced in Pitt’s blitz-heavy scheme. He excels when put on the move in pressure schemes. He has quick feet and fluid movements on runs stunts. He scrapes well off-tackle. He’s more effective rushing the passer than defending in coverage with a quick initial step off the snap. He possesses very good range and closing speed as a free rusher but not as physical between the tackles and lacks physicality at the point of attack. — Muench

What he brings to Texas: Linebacker became a massive need for Texas with Anthony Hill Jr. going pro and Liona Lefau and Elijah Barnes departing via the portal. Biles brings valuable experience to a room that should also feature Ty’Anthony Smith, Florida State transfer Justin Cryer and incoming five-star signee Tyler Atkinson.

Transferring from: Tennessee

Transferring to: Texas A&M

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 185 | Class: Junior

Background: Gibson moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore with the Vols and had a promising season in allowing catches on 50% of targets with five pass breakups and only two completions allowed of 20-plus yards. He was expected to team with Jermod McCoy as one of the top corner duos in the SEC in 2025 but suffered a season-ending left arm injury in the season opener against Syracuse.

Scout’s take: Gibson missed most of 2025 with an injury, but his sophomore tape is very impressive. He’s a quick-twitched lockdown corner with great instincts. He’s sticky in man coverage with fluid hips to mirror, turn and run and close separation fast. He has a ball hawk mentality with great anticipation skills. He’s aggressive and physical as an edge setter and a strong open field tackler. Could be a steal in this portal window if he bounces back fully from injury. — Muench

What he brings to Texas A&M: Will Lee III going pro created a vacancy in the Aggies’ starting lineup that Gibson should take over opposite Dezz Ricks. If he can return to form after being sidelined for a year, he’ll be another premium piece for a Texas A&M defense that shouldn’t take a step back in 2026.

Transferring from: Penn State

Transferring to: Indiana

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 191 | Class: Junior

Background: Harris, the No. 37 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, spent one year at Georgia in a reserve role before moving on and shining with the Nittany Lions. The two-year starter earned All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and was targeted just 18 times on 232 snaps in coverage last season, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Harris is coming off a disappointing season, but he played better in 2024 and has a good skill set. He’s long, and he can reroute receivers when he gets his hands on them in press coverage. He reads the receiver, and he breaks on the ball in off coverage. He had five pass breakups and flashed good timing breaking up passes in 2024. — Muench

What he brings to Indiana: The defending national champs continued to knock it out of the park in their mission to reload with proven starters. Indiana needed to replace an All-America playmaker at corner in D’Angelo Ponds and is getting a Big Ten starter with size and 26 career starts.

Transferring from: Ole Miss

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 3

HT: 5-11 | WT: 185 | Class: Freshman

Background: Watkins, a four-star recruit out of Florida, came in and made a big impression in a talented Ole Miss receiver room during his true freshman season. The newcomer turned 38 targets into 26 catches for 373 yards and one score, highlighted by a 111-yard performance on the road to help beat Oklahoma.

Scout’s take: Watkins certainly flashed as a true freshman and outperformed his ranking out of high school. He plays bigger than measurables suggest and is very twitchy and explosive. For a freshman, he was a savvy route runner working the underneath middle of the field. Great spatial awareness for a young receiver vs. zone coverage and not afraid to take a hit. He’s a sudden and crisp route runner who’s difficult to mirror at the top of his stem. Quicker than fast after the catch but elusive enough to earn quality YAC. Watkins has soft hands and really good body control while adjusting to the deep ball. He thrived in an open spread scheme. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: Watkins joined Umanmielen, LB TJ Dottery and OL Devin Harper in making the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge with Kiffin. He’ll be a featured piece of this Leavitt-led passing attack that has rolled in a ton of new help at wideout.

Transferring from: Alabama

Transferring to: Notre Dame

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 277 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The No. 1 defensive end and No. 12 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 had a tough time breaking through with the Crimson Tide. He didn’t play in his first year, transitioned from outside linebacker to the Bandit role in Kane Wommack’s defense and was the third-string option there behind LT Overton and Jordan Renaud in 2025, playing 163 snaps and recording 16 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt.

Scout’s take: Much like when he was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, Keeley’s physical measurables will be tough to ignore. Heading into his redshirt junior year, he still has some time to maximize his potential. He has a big frame and flashes an explosive burst and strength as a pass rusher when he can exploit his speed-to-power capabilities. He has strength to defend the run but can still better utilize his reach and hands and work to get off blocks quicker. — Muench

What he brings to Notre Dame: Here’s a familiar name for Fighting Irish fans. Keeley is finally making the move to South Bend after previously decommitting from the Notre Dame in August 2022. Marcus Freeman and his staff must be pleased this worked out and they’re getting two good years with a former five-star who’s determined to fight for a major role in their defense.

Transferring from: Tulsa

Transferring to: Louisville

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-6 | WT: 260 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After three years in a reserve role at Indiana, Foley transferred to Tulsa and shined in his lone season in the program, earning first-team All-American Conference honors with the Golden Hurricanes. He had the third-most receiving yards (528) and second-most yards after the catch (307) among all Group of 5 tight ends while catching 37 passes and scoring seven touchdowns.

Scout’s take: Foley runs well for his size and averaged 14.3 yards per catch in his only season at Tulsa. He catches passes in stride, and he’s tough to tackle when he gets into space. He’s a big target. He covers up defenders as a move blocker in space, and he walls off defenders as an in-line blocker. — Muench

What he brings to Louisville: The Cardinals needed to add several weapons in the passing game this offseason around Ohio State transfer QB Lincoln Kienholz and succeeded in securing Richardson, Foley and Florida State’s Lawayne McCoy. The combination of Foley and returning starter Jaleel Skinner at tight end should be beneficial for Kienholz going into his first year as a starter.

Transferring from: Syracuse

Transferring to: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 190 | Class: Junior

Background: Gill, a former three-star recruit from Texas, caught 70 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns over his three seasons at Syracuse. He closed out the 2024 season with 335 receiving yards over his final three games and had a solid junior year as his team’s second-leading receiver with 506 yards and five scores while catching passes from four different QBs.

Scout’s take: Gill is a tall, high-cut receiver with soft hands and good foot speed. His production dipped a bit in 2025, but lack of consistent QB play was a factor. He’s a quick, fluid route runner for a receiver with his length. He knows how to set up DBs and has great field awareness. He has a long catch radius and plucks the ball well away from his frame. Gill possesses very good body control and concentration on the deep ball. His frame lacks bulk and he’s not a tackle breaker. He’s also not a vertical burner but is a long strider who can deceptively get up the seam and behind coverage. He’s a good complementary WR who can play “X” or “Z.” — Muench

What he brings to Ole Miss: Gill comes into an Ole Miss receiver room that had to be remade a bit in the portal with four transfers coming in to complement Deuce Alexander and Caleb Cunningham. Gill and fellow Syracuse transfer Johntay Cook will have an opportunity to catch a lot of passes with the Rebels if they earn their spots.

Transferring from: Florida

Transferring to: LSU

Years remaining: 2

HT: 5-10 | WT: 194 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Wilson enjoyed a breakout true freshman season with the Gators, earning Freshman All-America honors in 2023 after catching 61 passes for 538 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Injuries have limited his production over the past two years, with Wilson playing just 12 games and producing 505 receiving yards since 2024.

Scout’s take: Wilson shows great playmaking flashes, but consistency has been his issue. When healthy, he’s a jet from the slot position who’ll move around the offense and create mismatches with his quickness. He excels on reverses and quick dump offs with great foot speed and sudden acceleration to exploit underneath defenders. He’s difficult to mirror out of breaks and with his double moves. He does a good job working the middle of the field. Snatches it quickly outside his frame and transitions upfield for good YAC. He’s slippery to wrap up, but durability is still a concern. He’s quicker than fast and more productive underneath than vertically. — Muench

What he brings to LSU: Wilson is working his way back from ankle surgery in November. If he can put those frustrating setbacks behind him and get back on track, he’ll be fun to watch in a Charlie Weis Jr. offense with no shortage of offensive weapons.

Transferring from: North Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Young put together a monster sophomore year with the Mean Green as the nation’s third-leading receiver with 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns on 70 catches. The first-team All-American Conference performer broke the conference’s single-game record with 295 receiving yards against Rice and had four more 100-yard performances as a go-to target for Mestemaker.

Scout’s take: Young catches pass in stride and breaks tackles with his contact balance. He runs well after the catch and as he’s tracking the ball downfield. He primarily works out of the slot but also lines up wide and in the backfield in addition to playing special teams. — Muench

What he brings to Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had plenty of competition for Young with Louisville, Michigan and Missouri all trying to set up official visits with him, but he stuck with his coaches and teammates and quickly locked in his commitment to keep playing for Morris. He’ll be another invaluable leader and playmaker for this staff as they go through a massive roster flip for Year 1.

Transferring from: Harvard

Transferring to: TCU

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 229 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: If you ask NFL scouts, there’s little debate about Craig being the top FCS passer in the portal. He already had a Day 3 draft grade going into the season and was previously Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 9 QB prospect for the 2026 draft. Craig is a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS and could have been a fifth- or sixth-round pick if he had gone pro. At Harvard, he was a 24-game starter and All-Ivy performer who threw for 6,074 yards on 61% passing with 63 career total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Scout’s take: He’s a small-college QB with big-college arm talent. Craig is built like Trey Lance but a tad shorter. Outstanding dual-threat athlete with three Ivy League championships in three years. He possesses tremendous arm strength and excellent mobility both in and outside the pocket. He can make all the throws and is confident in letting it rip. We love his demeanor and instincts. He’s highly competitive and knows he’s good. Craig gets the ball out of his hand quickly and with zip. He has made improvements in full-field progressions through his career and has Baker Mayfield-type gunslinger traits. — Luginbill

What he brings to TCU: The Horned Frogs definitely wanted to bring Hoover back for his senior season but deserve a lot of credit for quickly pivoting and finding a veteran solution for their unexpected need at QB. Coach Sonny Dykes wants to transition away from Air Raid ball in 2026 and brought in new OC Gordon Sammis from UConn to shake things up. Craig should be a really good fit for a more pro-style approach going forward in Fort Worth.

Transferring from: Louisiana

Transferring to: Arkansas

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 335 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Williams earned All-Sun Belt recognition in his first season as a full-time starter with the Ragin’ Cajuns after surrendering just one sack on the year. He’s developed into a 15-game starter at left tackle and is ready to make the move up ahead of his final season.

Scout’s take: A big-bodied presence with good initial quickness for his size. Williams can use his massive frame to wall off defenders and can square up, engulf and drive defenders off the ball. He uses his length well and maintains a good base, making him difficult to beat. He has some lateral agility for his size but is not effective in space and adjusting on the move. Brings size and experience and with his tools can be a plug-and-play bridge type player. — Muench

What he brings to Arkansas: The new Razorbacks staff needed to replace both starting tackles with left tackle Corey Robinson II graduating and right tackle E’Marion Harris moving on via the portal. Williams should help solidify an offensive line that brought in six new big men via the portal this offseason.

Transferring from: James Madison

Transferring to: UCLA

Years remaining: 1

HT: 5-7 | WT: 190 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The first-team All-Sun Belt selection racked up All-America honors in 2025 as the top all-purpose performer in FBS. Knight rushed for a conference-leading 1,373 yards and finished with a school-record 2,039 all-purpose yards and 10 TDs with his added impact as a receiver (397 yards) and return man (269 yards). He took home Sun Belt title game MVP honors after running all over Troy with a career-best 211 rushing yards.

Scout’s take: Knight is a versatile back who explodes through the line of scrimmage as an inside runner and quickly turns the corner running outside. He can make defenders miss without losing much momentum and he’s fast enough to pull away from pursuit. He led JMU with 40 receptions in 2025. — Muench

What he brings to UCLA: Knight is one of 10 transfers making the move across the country from JMU to UCLA with Bob Chesney and his coaching staff in a class of 40-plus incoming transfers for the program. After rushing for 110 yards against Oregon in the CFP, he’s ready for the challenge of Big Ten defenses in his final year.

Transferring from: Utah State

Transferring to: Utah

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Pegan is one of those players who needed to transfer to unlock his potential. He caught just one pass over three years at UCLA and sat out 2024 due to injury. In his lone season at Utah State, he was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as the league’s third-leading receiver with 60 catches for 926 yards and six total TDs.

Scout’s take: Pegan is a big target with a wide catch radius. He can adjust to passes thrown behind him, make plays in traffic and high point jump balls. He gets off the line well for a bigger receiver, and he can beat press with his release. He’s a long strider with good top-end speed, he tracks the deep ball well and can make over-the-shoulder catches. — Muench

What he brings to Utah: The Utes are getting a potential No. 1 receiver to pair with QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker in what should be one of the Big 12’s most explosive offenses in 2026. The opportunity is certainly there for Pegan to play a high-target role with the Utes and boost their passing attack.

Transferring from: Michigan State

Transferring to: Northwestern

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 225 | Class: Junior

Background: Chiles followed Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff from Oregon State to Michigan State after a promising freshman season in 2023, and he gave the Spartans a talented young QB to rebuild around. Chiles put up 4,259 total yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 turnovers in 20 starts in East Lansing. He’s a 61% career passer with a 3-11 record against Big Ten opponents and missed the Spartans’ final three games because of a foot injury. He should benefit from a fresh start ahead of his final season of eligibility.

Scout’s take: Chiles has the arm strength to take the top off the coverage, and he can get good zip on his passes when he’s unable to follow through. He can hold safeties in the middle of the field with his eyes, set his feet and deliver the ball accurately from within the pocket. He can extend plays and he can scramble for first downs. Chiles can be erratic and streaky. When he gets hot, though, he’s really impressive. — Luginbill

What he brings to Northwestern: This is a great outcome for new Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and QB coach Jerry Neuheisel. Both coaches have faced Chiles during his college career and have a good sense of what he’s capable of when he’s playing at a high level. This could be a pretty exciting marriage of talent and scheme that gets Chiles back on the right track as a senior.

Transferring from: Georgia Tech

Transferring to: Florida

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Philo played in only eight games over two seasons at Georgia Tech but impressed as Haynes King’s backup and was clearly in line to be the Yellow Jackets’ starter in 2026. Philo threw for 373 yards on 21-of-28 passing in his first career start, a 59-12 nonconference win over Gardner-Webb, and produced 1,033 total yards and three TDs over his two years in the program.

Scout’s take: Philo has played extremely well in relief of King. Georgia Tech even paid above-market value to keep him in the program for the 2025 season. His stats are modest at best, but he got them through King’s injury issues in 2024 and played at a high level. He’s not the runner King was but is a very efficient and accurate passer. — Luginbill

What he brings to Florida: As soon as Philo’s decision to enter the portal surfaced, it was clear he’d be teaming up with his offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner at Florida. The fact that Philo has three more years ahead of him means he could be a foundational piece for Jon Sumrall and this new Gators staff. Philo gets to play with an exciting young cast of wideouts and a supporting cast that should get a bunch of upgrades via the portal this offseason.

Transferring from: Boston College

Transferring to: Louisville

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 305 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Daugherty was a three-star defensive tackle recruit who made the switch to offense as a redshirt freshman in 2024. After starting in the Eagles’ bowl game to end the season, he took over the left guard spot in 2025, starting 10 games and allowing just five pressures and zero sacks with only two penalties in his first year as a starter, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: A really easy mover and a good athlete with very good balance and body control. That Daugherty started his career on the D-line at BC speaks to his athleticism. He’s a quick-footed interior lineman with game experience who displayed the same athleticism and competitive characteristics as former first-rounder Zion Johnson. He’s excellent in pass protection with a wide frame and has the potential to grow into a knock-back interior lineman in the run game. This is a very high-ceiling player. — Muench

What he brings to Louisville: The Cardinals are hoping they can keep developing Daugherty into an All-ACC talent over his final two years. He should be a plug-and-play starter for a line that brings back starting left guard Lance Robinson but lost right guard Jordan Church.

Transferring from: Northwestern

Transferring to: Texas A&M

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Saka flashed big potential as a pass rusher over his last three years at Northwestern with 54 career pressures, 41 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2025 following his first season as a full-time starter with the Wildcats

Scout’s take: If Saka had a bit more bend and flexibility, he’d be a much more highly coveted defensive end. He’s a straight-line player but has plenty of quickness and is explosive off the ball, particularly when coming upfield. He’s active to lockout and disengage versus the run but not a power guy to sit and anchor. He’s more effective from a stance in a 4-3 scheme. Saka shows good rip technique and edge pressure versus the pass. Saka wins with effort more than elite physical traits. — Muench

What he brings to Texas A&M: Saka was a high-value target for the Aggies as they worked to replace All-America pass rusher Cashius Howell. They’ve done a great job of evaluating D-linemen in the portal who have the goods to be impactful in the SEC and are hoping they’ve done it again with Saka.

Transferring from: Washington

Transferring to: Cal

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 215 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Mohammed initially signed with Arizona but transferred to play for Jedd Fisch and his staff at Washington. He put up 716 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and five TDs in two seasons as a backup to Jonah Coleman and looked ready to be the No. 1 back in Seattle next season before opting to transfer.

Scout’s take: Mohammed is a strong, downhill runner with some bell-cow traits. He’s well-built and compact at 215 pounds to handle the inside punishment and has great patience and feet to find cutback seams before flashing impressive burst through the second level. He’s a one-cut-and-go type who doesn’t waste yards. Not a home-run threat, but has some wiggle in the open field and enough speed to rip off big chunks. He has good pass-catching skills and excels in short yardage. — Muench

What he brings to Cal: Here’s another excellent pickup to support Sagapolutele and a Cal offense that looks terrific on paper entering 2026. Mohammed was a much-needed upgrade, too, after this program finished No. 135 nationally in rushing at 81.7 yards per game. Kendrick Raphael and Brandon High Jr. both moved on via the portal, so there’s no question Mohammed is the No. 1 back in this offense moving forward.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 181 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Crawford, an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2024 class, started right away at Auburn and earned SEC All-Freshman honors in his debut year. He has recorded 11 pass breakups and two interceptions and allowed completions on just 43% of his targets while starting 18 of his 23 games for the Tigers.

Scout’s take: Crawford stays balanced and mirrors the receiver’s release in press coverage. He’s quick, he takes sound angles getting out of breaks, and he shows good timing breaking up passes. He tracks the ball well, and he flashes good hands. He misses some tackles, but he’s tough and he doesn’t shy away from contact as a run defender. — Muench

What he brings to Ole Miss: Golding and his coaching staff moved quickly to load up on defense after the portal opened in January and did an impressive job. Pairing Crawford with returning starters Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite and big portal additions at safety puts this secondary in great shape for 2026.

Transferring from: Auburn

Transferring to: Ole Miss

Years remaining: 4

HT: 6-4 | WT: 217 | Class: Freshman

Background: Knight was a big-time get for coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers when the No. 2 ranked dual-threat QB prospect in the 2025 class flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn. He sat behind Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels during a 5-7 season and redshirted but did get one opportunity to prove his progress in late November against Mercer, a top-10 FCS team. Knight scrambled for a 75-yard touchdown on his opening drive to kick off a big day on the ground with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two TDs in the 62-17 blowout. Knight finished with a near-perfect QBR of 99.8 on the day. Now he’ll look to build on that strong audition as a redshirt freshman at his next school.

Scout’s take: Knight possesses all the physical attributes you’d like to have as a true dual threat with size, elite athleticism and a very strong arm. He’s a left-handed quarterback who can really unleash the football, but he’s further advanced as a runner than he is as a passer at this stage. — Luginbill

What he brings to Ole Miss: The Rebels were in a complicated spot when it came to their quarterback plan for 2026, waiting for an NCAA verdict on Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver request while continuing to monitor options in the portal. Knight is most likely coming in to be the Rebels’ No. 2 QB and continue his development towards starting in 2027, but this is a fluid situation for new coach Pete Golding and his staff to navigate. They have to be pleased, though, that the talented freshman was willing to wait them out and commit regardless of the uncertainty.

Transferring from: Ole Miss

Transferring to: Missouri

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 215 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Simmons was set to be the successor to Jaxson Dart as Ole Miss’ next star QB in 2025, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky which opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss to take the job and run with it. The talented left-hander joined the Rebels as a two-sport star who also played baseball after reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class and had his degree by the time he was 19. Simmons flashed big-time potential in a cameo against Georgia in 2024 and has thrown for 744 yards on 60% passing with five total TDs and five interceptions in his limited action this season.

Scout’s take: Big, tall, high-upside passer who played well in relief of Dart in 2024 and won the job in 2025. He has arm talent but is not a dynamic runner and has some scheme limitations. Simmons is young for his class and still has a lot of developing to do. Strong arm that can drive the ball vertically with power and fit into tight windows. He shows good instincts and anticipation to get the ball out in rhythm. Simmons’ best football is ahead of him. — Luginbill

What he brings to Missouri: This is a win-win for both sides. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers were searching for an upgrade at the position. Simmons waited three years to be the guy at Ole Miss and got his starting job taken away without losing a game. He’s highly motivated to go out and prove he’s one of the top passers in the SEC and, like at Ole Miss, gets to play with one of the best running backs in college football in Ahmad Hardy.

Transferring from: South Carolina

Transferring to: Miami

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 182 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: After one year at Florida State, Jacobs hit the portal in search of a more significant role and found it at South Carolina. He led the Gamecocks in receptions in 2025 with 32 catches for 548 yards and four TDs and delivered three 100-yard performances, including a career-high 141 in the season finale against Clemson.

Scout’s take: Jacobs is long and wiry despite checking in at just 6 feet. Quicker than fast but flashes great initial burst off the line to get vertical. A legit deep threat who can stretch the field. Jacobs excels on intermediate crossers. He possesses good hands and will go up and win the 50-50 ball. Showed flashes of big-time production but also disappeared in some contests. — Muench

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes get to build around one of the best players in the country in Malachi Toney for 2026 and have done a nice job of restocking at receiver with the additions of Jacobs, Barkate and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia) after losing Joshisa Trader, Ny Carr, Ray Ray Joseph and Chance Robinson to the portal.

Transferring from: Texas

Transferring to: Oklahoma

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 191 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Arch Manning’s roommate broke out in a major way for the Longhorns in his second year. Livingstone ranked fifth on the team in targets (49) but turned those opportunities into big plays with 29 catches for 516 yards and six TDs, including eight plays of 20-plus yards.

Scout’s take: Livingston established great chemistry with Manning but will seek a fresh start and perhaps more targets. Great size, speed (21.6 200-meter in high school), hands and route-running skills. He’s a big target on the outside who can also get up the seam and behind coverage quickly. Livingstone has strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame and adjusts well to passes with great body control and concentration. More of a big-catch guy than a big play after the catch guy. — Muench

What he brings to Oklahoma: Livingstone switching sides in the Red River Rivalry was one of the most surprising pledges of his portal window, but he found the offer and opportunity he was looking for in Norman after also visiting Indiana. He should be a new favorite target for Mateer alongside Sategna and Harris.

Transferring from: Penn State

Transferring to: Tennessee

Years remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 300 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The former four-star recruit played well in his second year, logging 395 snaps on defense over 13 games and producing 15 stops, two TFLs and half a sack while splitting time with senior starter Alonzo Ford Jr.

Scout’s take: Gilliam is a disruptive run defender with the explosive first step to get into gaps and the agility to slip blocks in tight spaces. He plays with good pad level and stacks blockers. He’s quick with active hands and he’s a better pass rusher on tape than that statistics would suggest. — Muench

What he brings to Tennessee: Here’s another Nittany Lion making the move to Knoxville with Knowles. Gilliam should step in as a starter for a Vols front that has to replace a lot of experience but does get Nathan Robinson and Daevin Hobbs back at defensive tackle.

Transferring from: Arkansas

Transferring to: Oklahoma

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 313 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Harris, a former four-star recruit, developed into a two-year starter for the Razorbacks who primarily played right tackle after moving to that spot from left guard midway through the 2024 season. He showed improvement in cutting down on his pressures (19) and sacks (five) allowed in his second year at tackle, per ESPN Research.

Scout’s take: Harris’ frame is impressive and he moves well for his size. He lunges and he falls off blocks, but he has the tools to develop as a run blocker. He can seal the edge and work up to the second level as a zone blocker. He’s quick with the long arms and the agility to mirror when he plays with sound technique as a pass blocker. — Muench

What he brings to Oklahoma: An SEC starter with more than 1,600 career snaps played is always going to be valuable in the portal. It’ll be interesting to see where the right fit for Harris is along Oklahoma’s offensive line, though taking over for Derek Simmons at right tackle seems like the logical place to start.

Transferring from: Old Dominion

Transferring to: Wisconsin

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was one of the top dual-threat playmakers in the country this season, ranking No. 8 in the FBS in total offense with 2,624 passing yards plus 1,007 rushing yards (fifth most among all QBs). Joseph was responsible for 34 total TDs and 14 turnovers and led all Sun Belt passers in yards per dropback (8.1) with the second-best yards per completion rate (15.2) in the FBS. Joseph opened the season with a 75-yard touchdown run against eventual No. 1 Indiana in a 27-14 defeat, led the Monarchs to a 45-26 road win at Virginia Tech and helped pull off the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.

Scout’s take: Joseph is a dynamic athlete who is also very streaky in the passing game with a 59.7% completion percentage in 2025. He has good size, good foot speed and excellent instincts in the pocket. He’s at his best as a designated runner and when things break down and is a true dual-threat talent. — Luginbill

What he brings to Wisconsin: The Badgers have brought in transfer QBs every year under coach Luke Fickell and haven’t had the greatest luck so far. Joseph is a far more dynamic athlete than the past three transfers and will bring new elements to a Jeff Grimes offense that has already picked up some exciting new players with RB Abu Sama III (Iowa State) and WR Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State). Wisconsin should scheme to Joseph’s strengths and let him run wild the way he did in 2025.

Transferring from: UNLV

Transferring to: Nebraska

Years remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior

Background: The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is moving back to the Power 4 after a terrific season in Las Vegas. Colandrea showed promise as a two-year starter at Virginia but decided to leave after he was benched at the end of the 2024 season. He teamed up with new coach Dan Mullen and a rebuilt UNLV squad and put together his best season yet with 3,459 passing yards, a 66% completion rate, 649 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 10-win squad that played for the Mountain West title. Taking care of the football has been an issue (36 career turnovers), but he’s an exciting one-year answer for a team seeking an experienced QB1.

Scout’s take: A high-risk, high-reward player. Colandrea is at his best when things break down and he’s improvising on the move. He throws well on the run with impressive arm strength, spraying the ball with zip across the field. We love his instincts and competitive temperament for the position, but he takes way too many chances with the football. He has a high turnover rate despite having the tools to be an accurate passer. He’s a true dual threat and a dynamic runner who looks like he’s playing street ball and is quick and elusive. He was much better being risk-averse and efficient at UNLV than he was the previous two seasons at Virginia. — Luginbill

What he brings to Nebraska: After taking visits to Florida State and Georgia Tech, Colandrea quickly pounced on the opportunity to be QB1 at Nebraska amid Minchey’s flip. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is going to enjoy building an offensive attack around his dual-threat playmaking ability and flair for the dramatic.