USAA lanza iniciativa de cuidado infantil de $1.45 millones para familias militares en El Paso

${n}</script>`),

(t.onload = () => e(t.contentWindow.render)),

document.body.appendChild(t);

})),

e[n]

);

};

})();

},

3005: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

$T: () => a,

Ni: () => i,

OA: () => o,

RO: () => s,

fR: () => r

});

const i = 1,

r = 2,

o = 1,

s = 500;

function a(e) {

return (e ?? []).reduce((e, t) => {

let { event: n, method: i, url: r } = t;

const o = (e[n] = e[n] ?? {});

return (o[i] = o[i] ?? []).push(r), e;

}, {});

}

},

5023: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { AU: () => m, Ic: () => v, kQ: () => y, on: () => h });

var i = n(1069),

r = n(8969),

o = n(6853),

s = n(3272);

const a = ‘eventHistoryTTL’;

let d = null;

const c = (0, o.H)({ monotonic: !0, ttl: () => d });

s.$W.getConfig(a, e => {

const t = d;

(e = e?.[a]),

(d = ‘number’ == typeof e ? 1e3 * e : null),

t !== d && c.refresh();

});

let l = Array.prototype.slice,

u = Array.prototype.push,

f = Object.values(r.qY);

const g = r.cA,

p = (function() {

let e = {},

t = {};

function n(e) {

return f.includes(e);

}

return (

(t.has = n),

(t.on = function(t, r, o) {

if (n(t)) {

let n = e[t] || { que: [] };

o

? ((n[o] = n[o] || { que: [] }), n[o].que.push(r))

: n.que.push(r),

(e[t] = n);

} else

i.vV(

‘Wrong event name : ‘ + t + ‘ Valid event names :’ + f

);

}),

(t.emit = function(t) {

!(function(t, n) {

i.OG(‘Emitting event for: ‘ + t);

let r = n[0] || {},

o = r[g[t]],

s = e[t] || { que: [] };

var a = Object.keys(s);

let d = [];

c.add({

eventType: t,

args: r,

id: o,

elapsedTime: i.V()

}),

o && a.includes(o) && u.apply(d, s[o].que),

u.apply(d, s.que),

(d || []).forEach(function(e) {

if (e)

try {

e.apply(null, n);

} catch (e) {

i.vV(

‘Error executing handler:’,

‘events.js’,

e,

t

);

}

});

})(t, l.call(arguments, 1));

}),

(t.off = function(t, n, r) {

let o = e[t];

i.Im(o) ||

(i.Im(o.que) && i.Im(o[r])) ||

(r && (i.Im(o[r]) || i.Im(o[r].que))) ||

(r

? (o[r].que || []).forEach(function(e) {

let t = o[r].que;

e === n && t.splice(t.indexOf(e), 1);

})

: (o.que || []).forEach(function(e) {

let t = o.que;

e === n && t.splice(t.indexOf(e), 1);

}),

(e[t] = o));

}),

(t.get = function() {

return e;

}),

(t.addEvents = function(e) {

f = f.concat(e);

}),

(t.getEvents = function() {

return c.toArray().map(e => Object.assign({}, e));

}),

t

);

})();

i.cD(p.emit.bind(p));

const {

on: h,

off: m,

get: b,

getEvents: y,

emit: v,

addEvents: E,

has: A

} = p;

},

687: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { w: () => I });

var i = n(9214),

r = n(7934),

o = n(5973),

s = n(1069),

a = n(3172),

d = n(3272),

c = n(5555);

const l = [

‘architecture’,

‘bitness’,

‘model’,

‘platformVersion’,

‘fullVersionList’

],

u = [‘brands’, ‘mobile’, ‘platform’],

f = (function() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: window.navigator?.userAgentData;

const t =

e && u.some(t => void 0 !== e[t])

? Object.freeze(p(1, e))

: null;

return function() {

return t;

};

})(),

g = (function() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: window.navigator?.userAgentData;

const t = {},

n = new WeakMap();

return function() {

let i =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: l;

if (!n.has(i)) {

const e = Array.from(i);

e.sort(), n.set(i, e.join(‘|’));

}

const r = n.get(i);

if (!t.hasOwnProperty(r))

try {

t[r] = e

.getHighEntropyValues(i)

.then(e =>

(0, s.Im)(e) ? null : Object.freeze(p(2, e))

)

.catch(() => null);

} catch (e) {

t[r] = c.U9.resolve(null);

}

return t[r];

};

})();

function p(e, t) {

function n(e, t) {

const n = { brand: e };

return (

(0, s.O8)(t) && !(0, s.xQ)(t) && (n.version = t.split(‘.’)), n

);

}

const i = { source: e };

return (

t.platform && (i.platform = n(t.platform, t.platformVersion)),

(t.fullVersionList || t.brands) &&

(i.browsers = (t.fullVersionList || t.brands).map(e => {

let { brand: t, version: i } = e;

return n(t, i);

})),

void 0 !== t.mobile && (i.mobile = t.mobile ? 1 : 0),

[‘model’, ‘bitness’, ‘architecture’].forEach(e => {

const n = t[e];

(0, s.O8)(n) && (i[e] = n);

}),

i

);

}

var h = n(3858),

m = n(5139),

b = n(3441),

y = n(6811),

v = n(5569),

E = n(8944);

const A = {

getRefererInfo: r.EN,

findRootDomain: o.S,

getWindowTop: s.mb,

getWindowSelf: s.l4,

getHighEntropySUA: g,

getLowEntropySUA: f,

getDocument: s.YE

},

w = (0, h.i8)(‘FPD’),

I = (0, i.A_)(‘sync’, e => {

const t = [

e,

C().catch(() => null),

c.U9.resolve(

‘cookieDeprecationLabel’ in navigator &&

(0, m.io)(y.Ue, (0, b.s)(v.tp, ‘cdep’)) &&

navigator.cookieDeprecationLabel.getValue()

).catch(() => null)

];

return c.U9.all(t).then(e => {

let [t, n, i] = e;

const r = A.getRefererInfo();

if (

(Object.entries(O).forEach(e => {

let [n, i] = e;

const o = i(t, r);

o &&

Object.keys(o).length > 0 &&

(t[n] = (0, s.D9)({}, o, t[n]));

}),

n &&

(0, a.J)(

t,

‘device.sua’,

Object.assign({}, n, t.device.sua)

),

i)

) {

const e = { cdep: i };

(0, a.J)(

t,

‘device.ext’,

Object.assign({}, e, t.device.ext)

);

}

const o = A.getDocument().documentElement.lang;

o && (0, a.J)(t, ‘site.ext.data.documentLang’, o), (t = w(t));

for (let e of h.Dy)

if ((0, h.O$)(t, e)) {

t[e] = (0, s.D9)({}, R(t, r), t[e]);

break;

}

return t;

});

});

function T(e) {

try {

return e(A.getWindowTop());

} catch (t) {

return e(A.getWindowSelf());

}

}

function C() {

const e = d.$W.getConfig(‘firstPartyData.uaHints’);

return Array.isArray(e) && 0 !== e.length

? A.getHighEntropySUA(e)

: c.U9.resolve(A.getLowEntropySUA());

}

function B(e) {

return (0, s.SH)(e, Object.keys(e));

}

const O = {

site(e, t) {

if (!h.Dy.filter(e => ‘site’ !== e).some(h.O$.bind(null, e)))

return B({ page: t.page, ref: t.ref });

},

device: () =>

T(e => {

const t = (0, s.Ot)().screen.width,

n = (0, s.Ot)().screen.height,

{ width: i, height: r } = (0, E.M)(),

o = {

w: t,

h: n,

dnt: (0, s.l9)() ? 1 : 0,

ua: e.navigator.userAgent,

language: e.navigator.language.split(‘-‘).shift(),

ext: { vpw: i, vph: r }

};

return (

e.navigator?.webdriver && (0, a.J)(o, ‘ext.webdriver’, !0),

o

);

}),

regs() {

const e = {};

T(e => e.navigator.globalPrivacyControl) &&

(0, a.J)(e, ‘ext.gpc’, ‘1’);

const t = d.$W.getConfig(‘coppa’);

return ‘boolean’ == typeof t && (e.coppa = t ? 1 : 0), e;

}

};

function R(e, t) {

const n = (0, r.gR)(t.page, { noLeadingWww: !0 }),

i = T(e =>

e.document.querySelector(“meta[name=’keywords’]”)

)?.content?.replace?.(/s/g, ”);

return B({

domain: n,

keywords: i,

publisher: B({ domain: A.findRootDomain(n) })

});

}

},

3858: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { Dy: () => r, O$: () => s, i8: () => o });

var i = n(1069);

const r = [‘dooh’, ‘app’, ‘site’];

function o(e) {

return function(t) {

return (

r.reduce(

(n, r) => (

s(t, r) &&

(null != n

? ((0, i.JE)(

`${e} specifies both ‘${n}’ and ‘${r}’; dropping the latter.`

),

delete t[r])

: (n = r)),

n

),

null

),

t

);

};

}

function s(e, t) {

return null != e[t] && Object.keys(e[t]).length > 0;

}

},

5973: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { S: () => o });

var i = n(1069);

const r = (0, n(2938).CK)(‘fpdEnrichment’),

o = (0, i.Bj)(function() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: window.location.host;

if (!r.cookiesAreEnabled()) return e;

const t = e.split(‘.’);

if (2 === t.length) return e;

let n,

o,

s = -2;

const a = `_rdc${Date.now()}`,

d = ‘writeable’;

do {

n = t.slice(s).join(‘.’);

let e = new Date((0, i.vE)() + 1e4).toUTCString();

r.setCookie(a, d, e, ‘Lax’, n, void 0);

r.getCookie(a, void 0) === d

? ((o = !1),

r.setCookie(

a,

”,

‘Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT’,

void 0,

n,

void 0

))

: ((s += -1), (o = Math.abs(s) <= t.length));

} while (o);

return n;

});

},

9214: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

A_: () => s,

Gc: () => d,

Y6: () => g,

Yn: () => c,

bz: () => f,

u2: () => p,

xG: () => u

});

var i = n(8128),

r = n.n(i),

o = n(5555);

let s = r()({ ready: r().SYNC | r().ASYNC | r().QUEUE });

const a = (0, o.v6)();

s.ready = (() => {

const e = s.ready;

return function() {

try {

return e.apply(s, arguments);

} finally {

a.resolve();

}

};

})();

const d = a.promise,

c = s.get;

const l = {};

function u(e, t) {

let { postInstallAllowed: n = !1 } =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: {};

s(

‘async’,

function(i) {

i.forEach(e => t(…e)), n && (l[e] = t);

},

e

)([]);

}

function f(e) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

i = 1;

i < t;

i++

)

n[i – 1] = arguments[i];

const r = l[e];

if (r) return r(…n);

c(e).before((e, t) => {

t.push(n), e(t);

});

}

function g(e, t) {

return (

Object.defineProperties(

t,

Object.fromEntries(

[‘before’, ‘after’, ‘getHooks’, ‘removeAll’].map(t => [

t,

{ get: () => e[t] }

])

)

),

t

);

}

function p(e) {

return g(e, function() {

for (

var t = arguments.length, n = new Array(t), i = 0;

i < t;

i++

)

n[i] = arguments[i];

return n.push(function() {}), e.apply(this, n);

});

}

},

1371: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

D4: () => o,

GE: () => a,

G_: () => r,

LM: () => s,

s6: () => i

});

const i = ‘native’,

r = ‘video’,

o = ‘banner’,

s = ‘adpod’,

a = [i, r, o];

},

2449: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

Bm: () => y,

IX: () => C,

Nh: () => l,

Zj: () => A,

gs: () => E,

l6: () => p,

mT: () => c,

nk: () => m,

vO: () => v,

yl: () => B

});

var i = n(1069),

r = n(6881),

o = n(8969),

s = n(9075),

a = n(6031),

d = n(3005);

const c = [],

l = Object.keys(o.x5).map(e => o.x5[e]),

u = {

image: {

ortb: {

ver: ‘1.2’,

assets: [

{

required: 1,

id: 1,

img: { type: 3, wmin: 100, hmin: 100 }

},

{ required: 1, id: 2, title: { len: 140 } },

{ required: 1, id: 3, data: { type: 1 } },

{ required: 0, id: 4, data: { type: 2 } },

{

required: 0,

id: 5,

img: { type: 1, wmin: 20, hmin: 20 }

}

]

},

image: { required: !0 },

title: { required: !0 },

sponsoredBy: { required: !0 },

clickUrl: { required: !0 },

body: { required: !1 },

icon: { required: !1 }

}

},

f = k(o.h0),

g = k(o.jO);

function p(e) {

return e.native && ‘object’ == typeof e.native;

}

function h(e) {

if (

(e &&

e.type &&

(function(e) {

if (!e || !Object.keys(u).includes(e))

return (0, i.vV)(`${e} nativeParam is not supported`), !1;

return !0;

})(e.type) &&

(e = u[e.type]),

!e || !e.ortb || b(e.ortb))

)

return e;

}

function m(e) {

e.forEach(e => {

const t = e.nativeParams || e?.mediaTypes?.native;

t && (e.nativeParams = h(t)),

e.nativeParams &&

(e.nativeOrtbRequest =

e.nativeParams.ortb ||

(function(e) {

if (!e && !(0, i.Qd)(e))

return void (0, i.vV)(

‘Native assets object is empty or not an object: ‘,

e

);

const t = { ver: ‘1.2’, assets: [] };

for (let n in e) {

if (o._B.includes(n)) continue;

if (!o.x5.hasOwnProperty(n)) {

(0, i.vV)(

`Unrecognized native asset code: ${n}. Asset will be ignored.`

);

continue;

}

if (‘privacyLink’ === n) {

t.privacy = 1;

continue;

}

const r = e[n];

let s = 0;

r.required &&

(0, i.Lm)(r.required) &&

(s = Number(r.required));

const a = { id: t.assets.length, required: s };

if (n in o.h0)

(a.data = { type: o.jO[o.h0[n]] }),

r.len && (a.data.len = r.len);

else if (‘icon’ === n || ‘image’ === n) {

if (

((a.img = {

type: ‘icon’ === n ? o.oA.ICON : o.oA.MAIN

}),

r.aspect_ratios)

)

if ((0, i.cy)(r.aspect_ratios))

if (r.aspect_ratios.length) {

const {

min_width: e,

min_height: t

} = r.aspect_ratios[0];

(0, i.Fq)(e) && (0, i.Fq)(t)

? ((a.img.wmin = e), (a.img.hmin = t))

: (0, i.vV)(

‘image.aspect_ratios min_width or min_height are invalid: ‘,

e,

t

);

const n = r.aspect_ratios

.filter(

e => e.ratio_width && e.ratio_height

)

.map(

e => `${e.ratio_width}:${e.ratio_height}`

);

n.length > 0 &&

(a.img.ext = { aspectratios: n });

} else

(0, i.vV)(

“image.aspect_ratios was passed, but it’s empty:”,

r.aspect_ratios

);

else

(0, i.vV)(

“image.aspect_ratios was passed, but it’s not a an array:”,

r.aspect_ratios

);

r.sizes &&

(2 === r.sizes.length &&

(0, i.Fq)(r.sizes[0]) &&

(0, i.Fq)(r.sizes[1])

? ((a.img.w = r.sizes[0]),

(a.img.h = r.sizes[1]),

delete a.img.hmin,

delete a.img.wmin)

: (0, i.vV)(

‘image.sizes was passed, but its value is not an array of integers:’,

r.sizes

));

} else

‘title’ === n

? (a.title = { len: r.len || 140 })

: ‘ext’ === n && ((a.ext = r), delete a.required);

t.assets.push(a);

}

return t;

})(e.nativeParams));

});

}

function b(e) {

const t = e.assets;

if (!Array.isArray(t) || 0 === t.length)

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“assets in mediaTypes.native.ortb is not an array, or it’s empty. Assets: “,

t

),

!1

);

const n = t.map(e => e.id);

return t.length !== new Set(n).size ||

n.some(e => e !== parseInt(e, 10))

? ((0, i.vV)(

“each asset object must have ‘id’ property, it must be unique and it must be an integer”

),

!1)

: e.hasOwnProperty(‘eventtrackers’) &&

!Array.isArray(e.eventtrackers)

? ((0, i.vV)(

‘ortb.eventtrackers is not an array. Eventtrackers: ‘,

e.eventtrackers

),

!1)

: t.every(e =>

(function(e) {

if (!(0, i.Qd)(e))

return (

(0, i.vV)(

‘asset must be an object. Provided asset: ‘,

e

),

!1

);

if (e.img) {

if (!(0, i.Et)(e.img.w) && !(0, i.Et)(e.img.wmin))

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“for img asset there must be ‘w’ or ‘wmin’ property”

),

!1

);

if (!(0, i.Et)(e.img.h) && !(0, i.Et)(e.img.hmin))

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“for img asset there must be ‘h’ or ‘hmin’ property”

),

!1

);

} else if (e.title) {

if (!(0, i.Et)(e.title.len))

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“for title asset there must be ‘len’ property defined”

),

!1

);

} else if (e.data) {

if (!(0, i.Et)(e.data.type))

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“for data asset ‘type’ property must be a number”

),

!1

);

} else if (

e.video &&

!(

Array.isArray(e.video.mimes) &&

Array.isArray(e.video.protocols) &&

(0, i.Et)(e.video.minduration) &&

(0, i.Et)(e.video.maxduration)

)

)

return (

(0, i.vV)(‘video asset is not properly configured’),

!1

);

return !0;

})(e)

);

}

function y(e) {

let { index: t = r.n.index } =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

const n = t.getAdUnit(e);

if (!n) return !1;

let o = n.nativeOrtbRequest;

return (function(e, t) {

if (!e?.link?.url)

return (

(0, i.vV)(

“native response doesn’t have ‘link’ property. Ortb response: “,

e

),

!1

);

let n = t.assets.filter(e => 1 === e.required).map(e => e.id),

r = e.assets.map(e => e.id);

const o = n.every(e => r.includes(e));

o ||

(0, i.vV)(

`didn’t receive a bid with all required assets. Required ids: ${n}, but received ids in response: ${r}`

);

return o;

})(e.native?.ortb || S(e.native, o), o);

}

function v(e, t) {

const n = t.native.ortb || R(t.native);

return (

‘click’ === e.action

? (function(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: null,

{ fetchURL: n = i.z$ } =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: {};

if (t) {

const i = (e.assets || [])

.filter(e => e.link)

.reduce((e, t) => ((e[t.id] = t.link), e), {}),

r = e.link?.clicktrackers || [];

let o = i[t],

s = r;

o && (s = o.clicktrackers || []), s.forEach(e => n(e));

} else (e.link?.clicktrackers || []).forEach(e => n(e));

})(n, e?.assetId)

: (function(e) {

let {

runMarkup: t = e => (0, i.ro)(e),

fetchURL: n = i.z$

} =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {},

{ [d.Ni]: r = [], [d.fR]: o = [] } =

(0, d.$T)(e.eventtrackers || [])[d.OA] || {};

e.imptrackers && (r = r.concat(e.imptrackers));

r.forEach(e => n(e)),

(o = o.map(e => “)),

e.jstracker && (o = o.concat([e.jstracker]));

o.length && t(o.join(‘n’));

})(n),

e.action

);

}

function E(e, t) {

const n = t?.nativeOrtbRequest,

i = e.native?.ortb;

if (n && i) {

const t = (function(e, t) {

const n = {},

i = t?.assets || [];

(n.clickUrl = e.link?.url), (n.privacyLink = e.privacy);

for (const t of e?.assets || []) {

const e = i.find(e => t.id === e.id);

t.title

? (n.title = t.title.text)

: t.img

? (n[e?.img?.type === o.oA.MAIN ? ‘image’ : ‘icon’] = {

url: t.img.url,

width: t.img.w,

height: t.img.h

})

: t.data && (n[f[g[e?.data?.type]]] = t.data.value);

}

n.impressionTrackers = [];

let r = [];

e.imptrackers && n.impressionTrackers.push(…e.imptrackers);

for (const t of e?.eventtrackers || [])

t.event === d.OA &&

t.method === d.Ni &&

n.impressionTrackers.push(t.url),

t.event === d.OA && t.method === d.fR && r.push(t.url);

(r = r.map(e => “)),

e?.jstracker && r.push(e.jstracker);

r.length && (n.javascriptTrackers = r.join(‘n’));

return n;

})(i, n);

Object.assign(e.native, t);

}

[‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’].forEach(n => {

const i = t?.nativeParams?.[n];

i && (e.native[n] = O(i));

});

}

function A(e) {

let { index: t = r.n.index } =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {},

n = {};

const i = t.getAdUnit(e),

s =

null == i?.nativeParams?.ortb &&

!1 !== i?.nativeParams?.sendTargetingKeys,

a = (function(e) {

const t = {};

e?.nativeParams?.ext &&

Object.keys(e.nativeParams.ext).forEach(e => {

t[e] = `hb_native_${e}`;

});

return { …o.x5, …t };

})(i),

d = { …e.native, …e.native.ext };

return (

delete d.ext,

Object.keys(d).forEach(t => {

const r = a[t];

let o = O(e.native[t]) || O(e?.native?.ext?.[t]);

if (‘adTemplate’ === t || !r || !o) return;

let d = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.sendId;

if (

(‘boolean’ != typeof d &&

(d = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendId),

d)

) {

o = `${r}:${e.adId}`;

}

let c = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys;

‘boolean’ != typeof c &&

(c = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys);

(‘boolean’ == typeof c ? c : s) && (n[r] = o);

}),

n

);

}

function w(e, t) {

let n =

arguments.length > 2 &&

void 0 !== arguments[2] &&

arguments[2],

i = [];

return (

Object.entries(e)

.filter(e => {

let [i, r] = e;

return (

r &&

((!1 === n && ‘ext’ === i) || null == t || t.includes(i))

);

})

.forEach(e => {

let [r, s] = e;

!1 === n && ‘ext’ === r

? i.push(…w(s, t, !0))

: (n || o.x5.hasOwnProperty(r)) &&

i.push({ key: r, value: O(s) });

}),

i

);

}

function I(e, t, n) {

let { index: d = r.n.index } =

arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]

? arguments[3]

: {};

const c = { message: ‘assetResponse’, adId: e.adId };

let l = (0, s.vd)(t).native;

return (

l

? ((c.native = Object.assign({}, l)),

(c.renderer = (0, a.kj)(t)),

(c.rendererVersion = a.xh),

null != n &&

(l.assets = l.assets.filter(e => {

let { key: t } = e;

return n.includes(t);

})))

: (l = (function(e, t, n) {

const r = {

…(0, i.SH)(e.native, [‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’]),

assets: w(e.native, n),

nativeKeys: o.x5

};

return (

e.native.ortb

? (r.ortb = e.native.ortb)

: t.mediaTypes?.native?.ortb &&

(r.ortb = S(e.native, t.nativeOrtbRequest)),

r

);

})(t, d.getAdUnit(t), n)),

Object.assign(c, l)

);

}

const T = Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(o.x5).map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return [n, t];

})

);

function C(e, t) {

const n = e.assets.map(e => T[e]);

return I(e, t, n);

}

function B(e, t) {

return I(e, t, null);

}

function O(e) {

return e?.url || e;

}

function R(e) {

const t = { link: {}, eventtrackers: [] };

return (

Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {

let [n, i] = e;

switch (n) {

case ‘clickUrl’:

t.link.url = i;

break;

case ‘clickTrackers’:

t.link.clicktrackers = Array.isArray(i) ? i : [i];

break;

case ‘impressionTrackers’:

(Array.isArray(i) ? i : [i]).forEach(e => {

t.eventtrackers.push({

event: d.OA,

method: d.Ni,

url: e

});

});

break;

case ‘javascriptTrackers’:

t.jstracker = Array.isArray(i) ? i.join(”) : i;

break;

case ‘privacyLink’:

t.privacy = i;

}

}),

t

);

}

function S(e, t) {

const n = { …R(e), assets: [] };

function r(e, r) {

let o = t.assets.find(e);

null != o && ((o = (0, i.Go)(o)), r(o), n.assets.push(o));

}

return (

Object.keys(e)

.filter(t => !!e[t])

.forEach(t => {

const n = O(e[t]);

switch (t) {

case ‘title’:

r(

e => null != e.title,

e => {

e.title = { text: n };

}

);

break;

case ‘image’:

case ‘icon’:

const e = ‘image’ === t ? o.oA.MAIN : o.oA.ICON;

r(

t => null != t.img && t.img.type === e,

e => {

e.img = { url: n };

}

);

break;

default:

t in o.h0 &&

r(

e =>

null != e.data && e.data.type === o.jO[o.h0[t]],

e => {

e.data = { value: n };

}

);

}

}),

n

);

}

function k(e) {

var t = {};

for (var n in e) t[e[n]] = n;

return t;

}

},

1e3: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

Cf: () => a,

S3: () => r,

Tb: () => o,

WR: () => s,

e4: () => c,

pS: () => u,

qN: () => d,

yB: () => f,

zt: () => i

});

const i = [‘request’, ‘imp’, ‘bidResponse’, ‘response’],

[r, o, s, a] = i,

[d, c] = [‘default’, ‘pbs’],

l = new Set(i);

const { registerOrtbProcessor: u, getProcessors: f } = (function() {

const e = {};

return {

registerOrtbProcessor(t) {

let {

type: n,

name: r,

fn: o,

priority: s = 0,

dialects: a = [d]

} = t;

if (!l.has(n))

throw new Error(

`ORTB processor type must be one of: ${i.join(‘, ‘)}`

);

a.forEach(t => {

e.hasOwnProperty(t) || (e[t] = {}),

e[t].hasOwnProperty(n) || (e[t][n] = {}),

(e[t][n][r] = { priority: s, fn: o });

});

},

getProcessors: t => e[t] || {}

};

})();

},

8934: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { gH: () => se });

var i = n(7873),

r = n(1069),

o = n(433),

s = n(3172),

a = n(2449),

d = n(8969),

c = n(9075),

l = n(6031);

const { REQUEST: u, RESPONSE: f, NATIVE: g, EVENT: p } = d.nl,

h = {

[u]: function(e, t, n) {

(0, c.bw)({

renderFn(t) {

e(

Object.assign(

{

message: f,

renderer: (0, l.kj)(n),

rendererVersion: l.xh

},

t

)

);

},

resizeFn: b(t.adId, n),

options: t.options,

adId: t.adId,

bidResponse: n

});

},

[p]: function(e, t, n) {

if (null == n)

return void (0, r.vV)(

`Cannot find ad ‘${t.adId}’ for x-origin event request`

);

if (n.status !== d.tl.RENDERED)

return void (0, r.JE)(

`Received x-origin event request without corresponding render request for ad ‘${n.adId}’`

);

return (0, c.Uc)(t, n);

}

};

function m() {

window.addEventListener(

‘message’,

function(e) {

!(function(e) {

var t = e.message ? ‘message’ : ‘data’,

n = {};

try {

n = JSON.parse(e[t]);

} catch (e) {

return;

}

if (n && n.adId && n.message && h.hasOwnProperty(n.message))

(0, c.$A)(n.adId, n.message === d.nl.REQUEST).then(t => {

var i, o;

h[n.message](

((i = n.adId),

(o = (function(e) {

return null == e.origin && 0 === e.ports.length

? function() {

const e =

‘Cannot post message to a frame with null origin. Please update creatives to use MessageChannel, see https://github.com/prebid/Prebid.js/issues/7870’;

throw ((0, r.vV)(e), new Error(e));

}

: e.ports.length > 0

? function(t) {

e.ports[0].postMessage(JSON.stringify(t));

}

: function(t) {

e.source.postMessage(

JSON.stringify(t),

e.origin

);

};

})(e)),

function(e) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

r = 1;

r < t;

r++

)

n[r – 1] = arguments[r];

return o(Object.assign({}, e, { adId: i }), …n);

}),

n,

t

);

});

})(e);

},

!1

);

}

function b(e, t) {

return function(n, i) {

!(function(e) {

let {

instl: t,

adId: n,

adUnitCode: i,

width: o,

height: s

} = e;

if (t) return;

function a(e) {

return e ? e + ‘px’ : ‘100%’;

}

function d(e) {

let t = c(n, i),

r = document.getElementById(t);

return r && r.querySelector(e);

}

function c(e, t) {

return (0, r.II)() ? l(e) : (0, r.t1)() ? u(t) : t;

}

function l(e) {

const t = window.googletag

.pubads()

.getSlots()

.find(t =>

t

.getTargetingKeys()

.find(n => t.getTargeting(n).includes(e))

);

return t ? t.getSlotElementId() : null;

}

function u(e) {

let t = window.apntag.getTag(e);

return t && t.targetId;

}

[‘div’, ‘iframe’].forEach(e => {

let t = d(e + ‘:not([style*=”display: none”])’);

if (t) {

let e = t.style;

(e.width = a(o)), (e.height = a(s));

} else

(0, r.vV)(

`Unable to locate matching page element for adUnitCode ${i}. Can’t resize it to ad’s dimensions. Please review setup.`

);

});

})({ …t, width: n, height: i, adId: e });

};

}

Object.assign(h, {

[g]: function(e, t, n) {

if (null == n)

return void (0, r.vV)(

`Cannot find ad for x-origin event request: ‘${t.adId}’`

);

switch (t.action) {

case ‘assetRequest’:

(0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.IX)(t, n)));

break;

case ‘allAssetRequest’:

(0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.yl)(t, n)));

break;

default:

(0, c.vW)(t, n, { resizeFn: b(t.adId, n) }), (0, c.Pk)(n);

}

}

});

var y = n(8230),

v = n(3272),

E = n(6881),

A = n(7779),

w = n(9214),

I = n(3597),

T = n(1580),

C = n(5555),

B = n(5569);

const O = ‘__tlpbjs_debugging__’;

function R() {

return (0, i.m)().installedModules.includes(‘debugging’);

}

function S(e) {

return new C.U9(t => {

(0, T.R)(e, B.tp, ‘debugging’, t);

});

}

function k() {

let { alreadyInstalled: e = R, script: t = S } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

n = null;

return function() {

return (

null == n &&

(n = new C.U9((n, o) => {

setTimeout(() => {

if (e()) n();

else {

const e =

‘https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prebid.js@9.50.0/dist/debugging-standalone.js’;

(0, r.OG)(

`Debugging module not installed, loading it from “${e}”…`

),

((0, i.m)()._installDebugging = !0),

t(e)

.then(() => {

(0, i.m)()._installDebugging({

DEBUG_KEY: O,

hook: w.A_,

config: v.$W,

createBid: I.O,

logger: (0, r.h0)(‘DEBUG:’)

});

})

.then(n, o);

}

});

})),

n

);

};

}

const U = (function() {

let { load: e = k(), hook: t = (0, w.Yn)(‘requestBids’) } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

n = null,

i = !1;

function r(e) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

i = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

r = 1;

r < t;

r++

)

i[r – 1] = arguments[r];

return (n || C.U9.resolve()).then(() => e.apply(this, i));

}

function o() {

t.getHooks({ hook: r }).remove(), (i = !1);

}

return {

enable: function() {

i || ((n = e()), t.before(r, 99), (i = !0));

},

disable: o,

reset: function() {

(n = null), o();

}

};

})();

U.reset;

v.$W.getConfig(‘debugging’, function(e) {

let { debugging: t } = e;

t?.enabled ? U.enable() : U.disable();

});

var D = n(2938),

_ = n(1445),

$ = n(5023),

j = n(6894),

x = n(687),

q = n(6916),

N = n(2713),

W = n(3895);

const P = new Map([

[

‘format’,

e =>

Array.isArray(e) &&

e.length > 0 &&

e.every(e => ‘object’ == typeof e)

],

[‘w’, r.Fq],

[‘h’, r.Fq],

[‘btype’, r.Uu],

[‘battr’, r.Uu],

[‘pos’, r.Fq],

[

‘mimes’,

e =>

Array.isArray(e) &&

e.length > 0 &&

e.every(e => ‘string’ == typeof e)

],

[‘topframe’, e => [1, 0].includes(e)],

[‘expdir’, r.Uu],

[‘api’, r.Uu],

[‘id’, r.O8],

[‘vcm’, e => [1, 0].includes(e)]

]);

var V = n(1371);

function M(e, t) {

return function() {

if (document.prerendering && e()) {

const e = this,

n = Array.from(arguments);

return new Promise(i => {

document.addEventListener(

‘prerenderingchange’,

() => {

(0, r.fH)(

‘Auctions were suspended while page was prerendering’

),

i(t.apply(e, n));

},

{ once: !0 }

);

});

}

return Promise.resolve(t.apply(this, arguments));

};

}

var G = n(7377);

const F = (0, i.m)(),

{ triggerUserSyncs: H } = y.zt,

{ ADD_AD_UNITS: L, REQUEST_BIDS: z, SET_TARGETING: J } = d.qY,

Q = {

bidWon: function(e) {

if (

!E.n

.getBidsRequested()

.map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.adUnitCode))

.reduce(r.Bq)

.filter(r.hj)

.includes(e)

)

return void (0, r.vV)(

‘The “‘ + e + ‘” placement is not defined.’

);

return !0;

}

};

function K(e, t) {

let n = [];

return (

(0, r.cy)(e) &&

(t ? e.length === t : e.length > 0) &&

(e.every(e => (0, r.Uu)(e, 2))

? (n = e)

: (0, r.Uu)(e, 2) && n.push(e)),

n

);

}

function Y(e, t) {

const n = (0, o.A)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}`),

i = (0, o.A)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}`);

if (!n && !i) return;

const a = { [V.G_]: W.Zy, [V.D4]: P }[t];

a &&

[…a].forEach(n => {

let [i, a] = n;

const d = (0, o.A)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`),

c = (0, o.A)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`);

(null == d && null == c) ||

(null == d

? (0, s.J)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c)

: null == c

? (0, s.J)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`, d)

: ((0, r.JE)(

`adUnit ${e.code}: specifies conflicting ortb2Imp.${t}.${i} and mediaTypes.${t}.${i}, the latter will be ignored`,

e

),

(0, s.J)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c)));

});

}

function X(e) {

const t = (0, r.Go)(e),

n = t.mediaTypes.banner,

i = null == n.sizes ? null : K(n.sizes),

o = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.format ?? n?.format;

let a;

if (null != o) {

(0, s.J)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.format’, o), (n.format = o);

try {

a = o

.filter(t => {

let { w: n, h: i, wratio: o, hratio: s } = t;

return null != (n ?? i) && null != (o ?? s)

? ((0, r.JE)(

‘Ad unit banner.format specifies both w/h and wratio/hratio’,

e

),

!1)

: (null != n && null != i) || (null != o && null != s);

})

.map(e => {

let { w: t, h: n, wratio: i, hratio: r } = e;

return [t ?? i, n ?? r];

});

} catch (t) {

(0, r.vV)(

`Invalid format definition on ad unit ${e.code}`,

o

);

}

null == a ||

null == i ||

(0, r.bD)(i, a) ||

(0, r.JE)(

`Ad unit ${e.code} has conflicting sizes and format definitions`,

e

);

}

const d = a ?? i ?? [],

c = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.expdir ?? n.expdir;

return (

null != c &&

((n.expdir = c), (0, s.J)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.expdir’, c)),

d.length > 0

? ((n.sizes = d), (t.sizes = d))

: ((0, r.vV)(

‘Detected a mediaTypes.banner object without a proper sizes field. Please ensure the sizes are listed like: [[300, 250], …]. Removing invalid mediaTypes.banner object from request.’

),

delete t.mediaTypes.banner),

Y(t, ‘banner’),

t

);

}

function Z(e) {

const t = (0, r.Go)(e),

n = t.mediaTypes.video;

if (n.playerSize) {

let e = ‘number’ == typeof n.playerSize[0] ? 2 : 1;

const i = K(n.playerSize, e);

i.length > 0

? (2 === e &&

(0, r.fH)(

“Transforming video.playerSize from [640,480] to [[640,480]] so it’s in the proper format.”

),

(n.playerSize = i),

(t.sizes = i))

: ((0, r.vV)(

‘Detected incorrect configuration of mediaTypes.video.playerSize. Please specify only one set of dimensions in a format like: [[640, 480]]. Removing invalid mediaTypes.video.playerSize property from request.’

),

delete t.mediaTypes.video.playerSize);

}

return (0, W.aP)(t), Y(t, ‘video’), t;

}

function ee(e) {

function t(t) {

return (

(0, r.vV)(

`Error in adUnit “${e.code}”: ${t}. Removing native request from ad unit`,

e

),

delete i.mediaTypes.native,

i

);

}

function n(e) {

for (const t of [‘sendTargetingKeys’, ‘types’])

if (o.hasOwnProperty(t)) {

const n = e(t);

if (n) return n;

}

}

const i = (0, r.Go)(e),

o = i.mediaTypes.native;

if (o.ortb) {

if (

o.ortb.assets?.some(

e => !(0, r.Et)(e.id) || e.id < 0 || e.id % 1 != 0

)

)

return t(‘native asset ID must be a nonnegative integer’);

if (n(e => t(`ORTB native requests cannot specify “${e}”`)))

return i;

const e = Object.keys(d.x5).filter(e =>

d.x5[e].includes(‘hb_native_’)

),

s = Object.keys(o).filter(t => e.includes(t));

s.length > 0 &&

((0, r.vV)(

`when using native OpenRTB format, you cannot use legacy native properties. Deleting ${s} keys from request.`

),

s.forEach(e => delete i.mediaTypes.native[e]));

} else

n(

e =>

`mediaTypes.native.${e} is deprecated, consider using native ORTB instead`

);

return (

o.image &&

o.image.sizes &&

!Array.isArray(o.image.sizes) &&

((0, r.vV)(

‘Please use an array of sizes for native.image.sizes field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.image.sizes property from request.’

),

delete i.mediaTypes.native.image.sizes),

o.image &&

o.image.aspect_ratios &&

!Array.isArray(o.image.aspect_ratios) &&

((0, r.vV)(

‘Please use an array of sizes for native.image.aspect_ratios field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios property from request.’

),

delete i.mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios),

o.icon &&

o.icon.sizes &&

!Array.isArray(o.icon.sizes) &&

((0, r.vV)(

‘Please use an array of sizes for native.icon.sizes field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes property from request.’

),

delete i.mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes),

i

);

}

function te(e, t) {

let n = e?.mediaTypes?.[t]?.pos;

if (!(0, r.Et)(n) || isNaN(n) || !isFinite(n)) {

let n = `Value of property ‘pos’ on ad unit ${e.code} should be of type: Number`;

(0, r.JE)(n), delete e.mediaTypes[t].pos;

}

return e;

}

function ne(e) {

const t = t => `adUnit.code ‘${e.code}’ ${t}`,

n = e.mediaTypes,

i = e.bids;

return null == i || (0, r.cy)(i)

? null == i && null == e.ortb2Imp

? ((0, r.vV)(

t(

“has no ‘adUnit.bids’ and no ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’. Removing adUnit from auction”

)

),

null)

: n && 0 !== Object.keys(n).length

? (null == e.ortb2Imp ||

(null != i && 0 !== i.length) ||

((e.bids = [{ bidder: null }]),

(0, r.OG)(

t(

“defines ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’ with no ‘adUnit.bids’; it will be seen only by S2S adapters”

)

)),

e)

: ((0, r.vV)(

t(

“does not define a ‘mediaTypes’ object. This is a required field for the auction, so this adUnit has been removed.”

)

),

null)

: ((0, r.vV)(

t(

“defines ‘adUnit.bids’ that is not an array. Removing adUnit from auction”

)

),

null);

}

!(function() {

let e = null;

try {

e = window.sessionStorage;

} catch (e) {}

if (null !== e) {

let t = U,

n = null;

try {

n = e.getItem(O);

} catch (e) {}

null !== n && t.enable();

}

})(),

(F.bidderSettings = F.bidderSettings || {}),

(F.libLoaded = !0),

(F.version = ‘v9.50.0’),

(0, r.fH)(‘Prebid.js v9.50.0 loaded’),

(F.installedModules = F.installedModules || []),

(F.adUnits = F.adUnits || []),

(F.triggerUserSyncs = H);

const ie = {

validateAdUnit: ne,

validateBannerMediaType: X,

validateSizes: K

};

Object.assign(ie, { validateNativeMediaType: ee }),

Object.assign(ie, { validateVideoMediaType: Z });

const re = (0, w.A_)(

‘sync’,

function(e) {

const t = [];

return (

e.forEach(e => {

if (null == (e = ne(e))) return;

const n = e.mediaTypes;

let i, r, o;

n.banner &&

((i = X(e)),

n.banner.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (i = te(i, ‘banner’))),

n.video &&

((r = Z(i || e)),

n.video.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (r = te(r, ‘video’))),

n.native && (o = ee(r || i || e));

const s = Object.assign({}, i, r, o);

t.push(s);

}),

t

);

},

‘checkAdUnitSetup’

);

function oe(e) {

const t = E.n[e]().filter(e =>

E.n.getAdUnitCodes().includes(e.adUnitCode)

),

n = E.n.getLastAuctionId();

return t

.map(e => e.adUnitCode)

.filter(r.hj)

.map(e =>

t.filter(t => t.auctionId === n && t.adUnitCode === e)

)

.filter(e => e && e[0] && e[0].adUnitCode)

.map(e => ({ [e[0].adUnitCode]: { bids: e } }))

.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(e, t), {});

}

(F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr = function(e) {

if (

((0, r.fH)(

‘Invoking tlpbjs.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr’,

arguments

),

e)

) {

var t = F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode(e);

return (0, r.$D)(t);

}

(0, r.OG)(

‘Need to call getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr with adunitCode’

);

}),

(F.getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode = function(e) {

if (e) {

const t = E.n.getAllBidsForAdUnitCode(e).filter(A.Yl);

return t.length ? t.reduce(N.Vk) : {};

}

(0, r.OG)(

‘Need to call getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode with adunitCode’

);

}),

(F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode = function(e) {

return F.getAdserverTargeting(e)[e];

}),

(F.getAdserverTargeting = function(e) {

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getAdserverTargeting’, arguments),

A.iS.getAllTargeting(e)

);

}),

(F.getConsentMetadata = function() {

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getConsentMetadata’),

q.SL.getConsentMeta()

);

}),

(F.getNoBids = function() {

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getNoBids’, arguments),

oe(‘getNoBids’)

);

}),

(F.getNoBidsForAdUnitCode = function(e) {

return {

bids: E.n.getNoBids().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e)

};

}),

(F.getBidResponses = function() {

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getBidResponses’, arguments),

oe(‘getBidsReceived’)

);

}),

(F.getBidResponsesForAdUnitCode = function(e) {

return {

bids: E.n.getBidsReceived().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e)

};

}),

(F.setTargetingForGPTAsync = function(e, t) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.setTargetingForGPTAsync’, arguments),

(0, r.II)()

? A.iS.setTargetingForGPT(e, t)

: (0, r.vV)(‘window.googletag is not defined on the page’);

}),

(F.setTargetingForAst = function(e) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.setTargetingForAn’, arguments),

A.iS.isApntagDefined()

? (A.iS.setTargetingForAst(e),

$.Ic(J, A.iS.getAllTargeting()))

: (0, r.vV)(‘window.apntag is not defined on the page’);

}),

(F.renderAd = (0, w.A_)(‘async’, function(e, t, n) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.renderAd’, arguments),

(0, r.OG)(‘Calling renderAd with adId :’ + t),

(0, c.BS)(e, t, n);

})),

(F.removeAdUnit = function(e) {

if (((0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.removeAdUnit’, arguments), !e))

return void (F.adUnits = []);

let t;

(t = (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]),

t.forEach(e => {

for (let t = F.adUnits.length – 1; t >= 0; t–)

F.adUnits[t].code === e && F.adUnits.splice(t, 1);

});

}),

(F.requestBids = (function() {

const e = (0, w.A_)(

‘async’,

function() {

let {

bidsBackHandler: e,

timeout: t,

adUnits: n,

adUnitCodes: i,

labels: o,

auctionId: s,

ttlBuffer: a,

ortb2: d,

metrics: c,

defer: l

} =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

$.Ic(z);

const u = t || v.$W.getConfig(‘bidderTimeout’);

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.requestBids’, arguments),

null == i || Array.isArray(i) || (i = [i]),

i && i.length

? (n = n.filter(e => i.includes(e.code)))

: (i = n && n.map(e => e.code)),

(i = i.filter(r.hj));

const f = {

global: (0, r.D9)(

{},

v.$W.getAnyConfig(‘ortb2’) || {},

d || {}

),

bidder: Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(v.$W.getBidderConfig())

.map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return [t, (0, r.Go)(n.ortb2)];

})

.filter(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return null != n;

})

)

};

return (0, x.w)(C.U9.resolve(f.global)).then(

t => (

(f.global = t),

se({

bidsBackHandler: e,

timeout: u,

adUnits: n,

adUnitCodes: i,

labels: o,

auctionId: s,

ttlBuffer: a,

ortb2Fragments: f,

metrics: c,

defer: l

})

)

);

},

‘requestBids’

);

return (0, w.Y6)(

e,

M(

() => !v.$W.getConfig(‘allowPrerendering’),

function() {

let t =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

n = t.adUnits || F.adUnits;

return (

(t.adUnits = (0, r.cy)(n) ? n.slice() : [n]),

(t.metrics = (0, j.K7)()),

t.metrics.checkpoint(‘requestBids’),

(t.defer = (0, C.v6)({

promiseFactory: e => new Promise(e)

})),

e.call(this, t),

t.defer.promise

);

}

)

);

})());

const se = (0, w.A_)(

‘async’,

function() {

let {

bidsBackHandler: e,

timeout: t,

adUnits: n,

ttlBuffer: i,

adUnitCodes: o,

labels: a,

auctionId: d,

ortb2Fragments: c,

metrics: l,

defer: u

} =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

const f = (0, _.pX)(v.$W.getConfig(‘s2sConfig’) || []);

function g(t, n, i) {

if (‘function’ == typeof e)

try {

e(t, n, i);

} catch (e) {

(0, r.vV)(‘Error executing bidsBackHandler’, null, e);

}

u.resolve({ bids: t, timedOut: n, auctionId: i });

}

!(function(e) {

e.forEach(e => (0, W.V0)(e));

})(n),

(n = (0, j.BO)(l).measureTime(‘requestBids.validate’, () =>

re(n)

));

const p = {};

if (

(n.forEach(e => {

const t = Object.keys(e.mediaTypes || { banner: ‘banner’ }),

n = e.bids.map(e => e.bidder),

o = _.Ay.bidderRegistry,

s = n.filter(e => !f.has(e));

e.adUnitId = (0, r.lk)();

const a = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid;

a &&

(p.hasOwnProperty(e.code)

? (0, r.JE)(

`Multiple distinct ortb2Imp.ext.tid were provided for twin ad units ‘${e.code}’`

)

: (p[e.code] = a)),

null == i ||

e.hasOwnProperty(‘ttlBuffer’) ||

(e.ttlBuffer = i),

s.forEach(n => {

const i = o[n],

s = i && i.getSpec && i.getSpec(),

a = (s && s.supportedMediaTypes) || [‘banner’];

t.some(e => a.includes(e)) ||

((0, r.JE)((0, r.bz)(e, n)),

(e.bids = e.bids.filter(e => e.bidder !== n)));

});

}),

n && 0 !== n.length)

) {

n.forEach(e => {

const t = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid || p[e.code] || (0, r.lk)();

p.hasOwnProperty(e.code) || (p[e.code] = t),

(e.transactionId = t),

(0, s.J)(e, ‘ortb2Imp.ext.tid’, t);

});

const e = E.n.createAuction({

adUnits: n,

adUnitCodes: o,

callback: g,

cbTimeout: t,

labels: a,

auctionId: d,

ortb2Fragments: c,

metrics: l

});

let i = n.length;

i > 15 &&

(0, r.fH)(

`Current auction ${e.getAuctionId()} contains ${i} adUnits.`,

n

),

o.forEach(t =>

A.iS.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit(t, e.getAuctionId())

),

e.callBids();

} else

(0, r.OG)(‘No adUnits configured. No bids requested.’), g();

},

‘startAuction’

);

F.requestBids.before(function(e, t) {

function n(e) {

for (var t; (t = e.shift()); ) t();

}

n(D.s0), n(ae), e.call(this, t);

}, 49),

(F.addAdUnits = function(e) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.addAdUnits’, arguments),

F.adUnits.push.apply(F.adUnits, (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]),

$.Ic(L);

}),

(F.onEvent = function(e, t, n) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.onEvent’, arguments),

(0, r.fp)(t)

? !n || Q[e].call(null, n)

? $.on(e, t, n)

: (0, r.vV)(

‘The id provided is not valid for event “‘ +

e +

‘” and no handler was set.’

)

: (0, r.vV)(

‘The event handler provided is not a function and was not set on event “‘ +

e +

‘”.’

);

}),

(F.offEvent = function(e, t, n) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.offEvent’, arguments),

(n && !Q[e].call(null, n)) || $.AU(e, t, n);

}),

(F.getEvents = function() {

return (0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getEvents’), $.kQ();

}),

(F.registerBidAdapter = function(e, t, n) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.registerBidAdapter’, arguments);

try {

const i = n ? (0, G.xb)(n) : e();

_.Ay.registerBidAdapter(i, t);

} catch (e) {

(0, r.vV)(‘Error registering bidder adapter : ‘ + e.message);

}

}),

(F.registerAnalyticsAdapter = function(e) {

(0, r.fH)(

‘Invoking tlpbjs.registerAnalyticsAdapter’,

arguments

);

try {

_.Ay.registerAnalyticsAdapter(e);

} catch (e) {

(0, r.vV)(

‘Error registering analytics adapter : ‘ + e.message

);

}

}),

(F.createBid = function(e) {

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.createBid’, arguments), (0, I.O)(e)

);

});

const ae = [],

de = (0, w.A_)(

‘async’,

function(e) {

e && !(0, r.Im)(e)

? ((0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.enableAnalytics for: ‘, e),

_.Ay.enableAnalytics(e))

: (0, r.vV)(

‘tlpbjs.enableAnalytics should be called with option {}’

);

},

‘enableAnalyticsCb’

);

function ce(e) {

if (‘function’ == typeof e)

try {

e.call();

} catch (e) {

(0, r.vV)(‘Error processing command :’, e.message, e.stack);

}

else

(0, r.vV)(

‘Commands written into tlpbjs.cmd.push must be wrapped in a function’

);

}

function le(e) {

e.forEach(function(e) {

if (void 0 === e.called)

try {

e.call(), (e.called = !0);

} catch (e) {

(0, r.vV)(‘Error processing command :’, ‘prebid.js’, e);

}

});

}

(F.enableAnalytics = function(e) {

ae.push(de.bind(this, e));

}),

(F.aliasBidder = function(e, t, n) {

(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.aliasBidder’, arguments),

e && t

? _.Ay.aliasBidAdapter(e, t, n)

: (0, r.vV)(

‘bidderCode and alias must be passed as arguments’,

‘tlpbjs.aliasBidder’

);

}),

(F.aliasRegistry = _.Ay.aliasRegistry),

v.$W.getConfig(‘aliasRegistry’, e => {

‘private’ === e.aliasRegistry && delete F.aliasRegistry;

}),

(F.getAllWinningBids = function() {

return E.n.getAllWinningBids();

}),

(F.getAllPrebidWinningBids = function() {

return (

(0, r.JE)(

‘getAllPrebidWinningBids may be removed or renamed in a future version. This function returns bids that have won in prebid and have had targeting set but have not (yet?) won in the ad server. It excludes bids that have been rendered.’

),

E.n

.getBidsReceived()

.filter(e => e.status === d.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET)

);

}),

(F.getHighestCpmBids = function(e) {

return A.iS.getWinningBids(e);

}),

(F.clearAllAuctions = function() {

E.n.clearAllAuctions();

}),

(F.markWinningBidAsUsed = function(e) {

let t,

{

adId: n,

adUnitCode: i,

analytics: o = !1,

events: s = !1

} = e;

i && null == n

? (t = A.iS.getWinningBids(i))

: n

? (t = E.n.getBidsReceived().filter(e => e.adId === n))

: (0, r.JE)(

‘Improper use of markWinningBidAsUsed. It needs an adUnitCode or an adId to function.’

),

t.length > 0 &&

(o || s ? (0, c.n6)(t[0]) : E.n.addWinningBid(t[0]),

(0, c.qn)(t[0]));

}),

(F.getConfig = v.$W.getAnyConfig),

(F.readConfig = v.$W.readAnyConfig),

(F.mergeConfig = v.$W.mergeConfig),

(F.mergeBidderConfig = v.$W.mergeBidderConfig),

(F.setConfig = v.$W.setConfig),

(F.setBidderConfig = v.$W.setBidderConfig),

F.que.push(() => m()),

(F.processQueue = M(

() => (0, i.m)().delayPrerendering,

function() {

(F.que.push = F.cmd.push = ce),

(0, c.XO)(),

w.A_.ready(),

le(F.que),

le(F.cmd);

}

)),

(F.triggerBilling = e => {

let { adId: t, adUnitCode: n } = e;

E.n

.getAllWinningBids()

.filter(

e => e.adId === t || (null == t && e.adUnitCode === n)

)

.forEach(e => {

_.Ay.triggerBilling(e), (0, c.vB)(e);

});

});

},

7873: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { E: () => s, m: () => o });

const i = window,

r = (i.tlpbjs = i.tlpbjs || {});

function o() {

return r;

}

function s(e) {

r.installedModules.push(e);

}

(r.cmd = r.cmd || []),

(r.que = r.que || []),

i === window &&

((i._pbjsGlobals = i._pbjsGlobals || []),

i._pbjsGlobals.push(‘tlpbjs’));

},

7934: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { EN: () => d, gR: () => s });

var i = n(3272),

r = n(1069);

function o(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: window;

if (!e) return e;

if (/w+:///.exec(e)) return e;

let n = t.location.protocol;

try {

n = t.top.location.protocol;

} catch (e) {}

return /^///.exec(e) ? n + e : `${n}//${e}`;

}

function s(e) {

let { noLeadingWww: t = !1, noPort: n = !1 } =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

try {

e = new URL(o(e));

} catch (e) {

return;

}

return (

(e = n ? e.hostname : e.host),

t && e.startsWith(‘www.’) && (e = e.substring(4)),

e

);

}

function a(e) {

try {

const t = e.querySelector(“link[rel=’canonical’]”);

if (null !== t) return t.href;

} catch (e) {}

return null;

}

const d = (function(e) {

let t,

n,

i,

r =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: window;

return r.top !== r

? e

: function() {

const o = a(r.document),

s = r.location.href;

return (

(t === o && s === n) || ((t = o), (n = s), (i = e())), i

);

};

})(

((c = window),

function() {

const e = [],

t = (function(e) {

try {

if (!e.location.ancestorOrigins) return;

return e.location.ancestorOrigins;

} catch (e) {}

})(c),

n = i.$W.getConfig(‘maxNestedIframes’);

let d,

l,

u,

f,

g = !1,

p = 0,

h = !1,

m = !1,

b = !1;

do {

const n = d,

i = m;

let o,

s = !1,

f = null;

(m = !1), (d = d ? d.parent : c);

try {

o = d.location.href || null;

} catch (e) {

s = !0;

}

if (s)

if (i) {

const e = n.context;

try {

(f = e.sourceUrl),

(l = f),

(b = !0),

(h = !0),

d === c.top && (g = !0),

e.canonicalUrl && (u = e.canonicalUrl);

} catch (e) {}

} else {

(0, r.JE)(

‘Trying to access cross domain iframe. Continuing without referrer and location’

);

try {

const e = n.document.referrer;

e && ((f = e), d === c.top && (g = !0));

} catch (e) {}

!f &&

t &&

t[p – 1] &&

((f = t[p – 1]), d === c.top && (b = !0)),

f && !h && (l = f);

}

else {

if (o && ((f = o), (l = f), (h = !1), d === c.top)) {

g = !0;

const e = a(d.document);

e && (u = e);

}

d.context && d.context.sourceUrl && (m = !0);

}

e.push(f), p++;

} while (d !== c.top && p < n);

e.reverse();

try {

f = c.top.document.referrer;

} catch (e) {}

const y = g || b ? l : null,

v = i.$W.getConfig(‘pageUrl’) || u || null;

let E = i.$W.getConfig(‘pageUrl’) || y || o(v, c);

return (

y &&

y.indexOf(‘?’) > -1 &&

-1 === E.indexOf(‘?’) &&

(E = `${E}${y.substring(y.indexOf(‘?’))}`),

{

reachedTop: g,

isAmp: h,

numIframes: p – 1,

stack: e,

topmostLocation: l || null,

location: y,

canonicalUrl: v,

page: E,

domain: s(E) || null,

ref: f || null,

legacy: {

reachedTop: g,

isAmp: h,

numIframes: p – 1,

stack: e,

referer: l || null,

canonicalUrl: v

}

}

);

})

);

var c;

},

2938: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, {

CK: () => b,

X0: () => g,

qk: () => f,

s0: () => p,

vM: () => m

});

var i = n(1069),

r = n(2693),

o = n(5569),

s = n(5139),

a = n(2604),

d = n(6811),

c = n(3272),

l = n(1445),

u = n(3441);

const f = ‘html5’,

g = ‘cookie’;

let p = [];

function h() {

let { moduleName: e, moduleType: t } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

{ isAllowed: n = s.io } =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

function r(i, r) {

let s = e;

const f = c.$W.getCurrentBidder();

f && t === o.tW && l.Ay.aliasRegistry[f] === e && (s = f);

return i({ valid: n(d.Ue, (0, u.s)(t, s, { [a.Zw]: r })) });

}

function h(e, t, n) {

if (!n || ‘function’ != typeof n) return r(e, t);

p.push(function() {

let i = r(e, t);

n(i);

});

}

function m(e) {

const t = e.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + e.substring(1),

n = () => window[e],

r = function(t) {

return h(

function(t) {

if (t && t.valid)

try {

return !!n();

} catch (t) {

(0, i.vV)(`${e} api disabled`);

}

return !1;

},

f,

t

);

};

return {

[`has${t}`]: r,

[`${e}IsEnabled`]: e =>

h(

function(e) {

if (e && e.valid)

try {

return (

n().setItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’, ‘1’),

‘1’ === n().getItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’)

);

} catch (e) {

} finally {

try {

n().removeItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’);

} catch (e) {}

}

return !1;

},

f,

e

),

[`setDataIn${t}`]: (e, t, i) =>

h(

function(i) {

i && i.valid && r() && n().setItem(e, t);

},

f,

i

),

[`getDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) =>

h(

function(t) {

return t && t.valid && r() ? n().getItem(e) : null;

},

f,

t

),

[`removeDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) =>

h(

function(t) {

t && t.valid && r() && n().removeItem(e);

},

f,

t

)

};

}

return {

setCookie: function(e, t, n, i, r, o) {

return h(

function(o) {

if (o && o.valid) {

const o =

r && ” !== r

? ` ;domain=${encodeURIComponent(r)}`

: ”,

s = n && ” !== n ? ` ;expires=${n}` : ”,

a =

null != i && ‘none’ == i.toLowerCase()

? ‘; Secure’

: ”;

document.cookie = `${e}=${encodeURIComponent(

t

)}${s}; path=/${o}${i ? `; SameSite=${i}` : ”}${a}`;

}

},

g,

o

);

},

getCookie: function(e, t) {

return h(

function(t) {

if (t && t.valid) {

let t = window.document.cookie.match(

‘(^|;)\s*’ + e + ‘\s*=\s*([^;]*)\s*(;|$)’

);

return t ? decodeURIComponent(t[2]) : null;

}

return null;

},

g,

t

);

},

cookiesAreEnabled: function(e) {

return h(

function(e) {

return !(!e || !e.valid) && (0, i.GE)();

},

g,

e

);

},

…m(‘localStorage’),

…m(‘sessionStorage’),

findSimilarCookies: function(e, t) {

return h(

function(t) {

if (t && t.valid) {

const t = [];

if ((0, i.N9)()) {

const n = document.cookie.split(‘;’);

for (; n.length; ) {

const i = n.pop();

let r = i.indexOf(‘=’);

r = r < 0 ? i.length : r;

decodeURIComponent(

i.slice(0, r).replace(/^s+/, ”)

).indexOf(e) >= 0 &&

t.push(decodeURIComponent(i.slice(r + 1)));

}

}

return t;

}

},

g,

t

);

}

};

}

function m() {

let { moduleType: e, moduleName: t, bidderCode: n } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

function i() {

throw new Error(

‘Invalid invocation for getStorageManager: must set either bidderCode, or moduleType + moduleName’

);

}

return (

n

? (((e && e !== o.tW) || t) && i(), (e = o.tW), (t = n))

: (t && e) || i(),

h({ moduleType: e, moduleName: t })

);

}

function b(e) {

return h({ moduleName: e, moduleType: o.tp });

}

(0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘deviceAccess config’, function() {

if (!(0, i.N9)()) return { allow: !1 };

}),

(0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘bidderSettings.*.storageAllowed’, function(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: r.u;

if (e[a.Dk] !== o.tW) return;

let n = t.get(e[a.q7], ‘storageAllowed’);

if (n && !0 !== n) {

const t = e[a.Zw];

n = Array.isArray(n) ? n.some(e => e === t) : n === t;

} else n = !!n;

return n ? void 0 : { allow: n };

});

},

7779: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { Yl: () => w, iS: () => B, uW: () => A });

var i = n(6881),

r = n(7863),

o = n(2693),

s = n(3272),

a = n(8969),

d = n(5023),

c = n(9214),

l = n(1371),

u = n(2449),

f = n(1069),

g = n(433),

p = n(2713),

h = [];

const m = 20,

b = ‘targetingControls.allowTargetingKeys’,

y = ‘targetingControls.addTargetingKeys’,

v = `Only one of “${b}” or “${y}” can be set`,

E = Object.keys(a.xS).map(e => a.xS[e]);

let A = {

isActualBid: e => e.getStatusCode() === a.XQ.GOOD,

isBidNotExpired: e =>

e.responseTimestamp + 1e3 * (0, r.cT)(e) > (0, f.vE)(),

isUnusedBid: e =>

e &&

((e.status && ![a.tl.RENDERED].includes(e.status)) || !e.status)

};

function w(e) {

return !Object.values(A).some(t => !t(e));

}

const I = (0, c.A_)(‘sync’, function(e, t) {

let n =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: 0,

i =

arguments.length > 3 &&

void 0 !== arguments[3] &&

arguments[3],

r =

arguments.length > 4 && void 0 !== arguments[4]

? arguments[4]

: f.Q0;

if (!i) {

const i = [],

o = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.dealPrioritization’);

let a = (0, f.$z)(e, ‘adUnitCode’);

return (

Object.keys(a).forEach(e => {

let s = [],

d = (0, f.$z)(a[e], ‘bidderCode’);

Object.keys(d).forEach(e => {

s.push(d[e].reduce(t));

}),

n

? ((s = o

? s.sort(T(!0))

: s.sort((e, t) => t.cpm – e.cpm)),

i.push(…s.slice(0, n)))

: ((s = s.sort(r)), i.push(…s));

}),

i

);

}

return e;

});

function T() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0] && arguments[0];

return function(t, n) {

return void 0 !== t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal &&

void 0 === n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal

? -1

: void 0 === t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal &&

void 0 !== n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal

? 1

: e

? n.cpm – t.cpm

: n.adserverTargeting.hb_pb – t.adserverTargeting.hb_pb;

};

}

function C(e, t) {

return (arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: () => window.googletag.pubads().getSlots())().reduce(

(e, n) => {

const i = (0, f.fp)(t) && t(n);

return (

Object.keys(e)

.filter((0, f.fp)(i) ? i : (0, f.iC)(n))

.forEach(t => e[t].push(n)),

e

);

},

Object.fromEntries(e.map(e => [e, []]))

);

}

const B = (function(e) {

let t = {},

n = {};

function i(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 &&

void 0 !== arguments[1] &&

arguments[1],

n =

arguments.length > 2 &&

void 0 !== arguments[2] &&

arguments[2];

const i = E.concat(u.Nh),

r = s.$W.getConfig(

‘targetingControls.allowSendAllBidsTargetingKeys’

),

o = r ? r.map(e => a.xS[e]) : i;

return e.reduce((e, r) => {

if (t || (n && r.dealId)) {

const t = (function(e, t) {

return t.reduce(

(t, n) => (

e.adserverTargeting[n] &&

t.push({

[`${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, 20)]: [

e.adserverTargeting[n]

]

}),

t

),

[]

);

})(

r,

i.filter(

e =>

void 0 !== r.adserverTargeting[e] &&

(n || -1 !== o.indexOf(e))

)

);

t && e.push({ [r.adUnitCode]: t });

}

return e;

}, []);

}

function r(t) {

return ‘string’ == typeof t

? [t]

: (0, f.cy)(t)

? t

: e.getAdUnitCodes() || [];

}

function A() {

let t =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: p.Bq,

i =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: void 0,

r = e.getBidsReceived().reduce((e, t) => {

const i = s.$W.getConfig(‘useBidCache’),

r = s.$W.getConfig(‘bidCacheFilterFunction’),

o = n[t.adUnitCode] === t.auctionId,

a = !(i && !o && ‘function’ == typeof r) || !!r(t);

return (

(i || o) &&

a &&

(0, g.A)(t, ‘video.context’) !== l.LM &&

w(t) &&

((t.latestTargetedAuctionId = n[t.adUnitCode]),

e.push(t)),

e

);

}, []);

return I(r, t, void 0, void 0, void 0, i);

}

function B(e, n) {

let i = t.getWinningBids(n, e),

r = O();

return (

(i = i.map(e => ({

[e.adUnitCode]: Object.keys(e.adserverTargeting)

.filter(

t =>

void 0 === e.sendStandardTargeting ||

e.sendStandardTargeting ||

-1 === r.indexOf(t)

)

.reduce((t, n) => {

const i = [e.adserverTargeting[n]],

r = { [n.substring(0, m)]: i };

if (n === a.xS.DEAL) {

const o = `${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, m),

s = { [o]: i };

return […t, r, s];

}

return […t, r];

}, [])

}))),

i

);

}

function O() {

return e

.getStandardBidderAdServerTargeting()

.map(e => e.key)

.concat(E)

.filter(f.hj);

}

return (

(t.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit = function(e, t) {

n[e] = t;

}),

(t.resetPresetTargeting = function(e, t) {

if ((0, f.II)()) {

const n = r(e);

Object.values(C(n, t)).forEach(e => {

e.forEach(e => {

!(function(e) {

h.forEach(t => {

e.getTargeting(t) && e.clearTargeting(t);

});

})(e);

});

});

}

}),

(t.resetPresetTargetingAST = function(e) {

r(e).forEach(function(e) {

const t = window.apntag.getTag(e);

if (t && t.keywords) {

const n = Object.keys(t.keywords),

i = {};

n.forEach(e => {

h.includes(e.toLowerCase()) || (i[e] = t.keywords[e]);

}),

window.apntag.modifyTag(e, { keywords: i });

}

});

}),

(t.getAllTargeting = function(t, n, d) {

let c =

arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]

? arguments[3]

: p.Vk,

l =

arguments.length > 4 && void 0 !== arguments[4]

? arguments[4]

: f.Q0;

d ||= A(c, l);

const g = r(t),

E = s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’),

w = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.bidLimit’),

C = (E && (n || w)) || 0,

{ customKeysByUnit: R, filteredBids: S } = (function(e, t) {

const n = [],

i = {},

r = s.$W.getConfig(

‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’

);

return (

t.forEach(t => {

const s = e.includes(t.adUnitCode),

a =

!0 === o.u.get(t.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’)

? t.cpm >= 0

: t.cpm > 0,

d = r && t.dealId;

s &&

(d || a) &&

(n.push(t),

Object.keys(t.adserverTargeting)

.filter(

(function() {

let e = O();

e = e.concat(u.Nh);

return function(t) {

return -1 === e.indexOf(t);

};

})()

)

.forEach(e => {

const n = e.substring(0, m),

r = i[t.adUnitCode] || {},

o = [t.adserverTargeting[e]];

r[n]

? (r[n] = r[n].concat(o).filter(f.hj))

: (r[n] = o),

(i[t.adUnitCode] = r);

}));

}),

{ filteredBids: n, customKeysByUnit: i }

);

})(g, d);

let k = (function(t, n, r) {

const o =

!1 !==

s.$W.getConfig(

‘targetingControls.allBidsCustomTargeting’

),

d = B(t, r)

.concat(

(function(e) {

const t = s.$W.getConfig(

‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’

);

return i(e, s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’), t);

})(t)

)

.concat(

(function(t) {

function n(e) {

return e?.[a.iD.ADSERVER_TARGETING];

}

function i(e) {

const t = n(e);

return Object.keys(t).map(function(e) {

return (

(0, f.O8)(t[e]) &&

(t[e] = t[e].split(‘,’).map(e => e.trim())),

(0, f.cy)(t[e]) || (t[e] = [t[e]]),

{ [e]: t[e] }

);

});

}

return e

.getAdUnits()

.filter(e => t.includes(e.code) && n(e))

.reduce((e, t) => {

const n = i(t);

return n && e.push({ [t.code]: n }), e;

}, []);

})(r)

);

o &&

d.push(

…(function(e, t) {

return e.reduce((e, n) => {

const i = Object.assign({}, n),

r = t[i.adUnitCode],

o = [];

return (

r &&

Object.keys(r).forEach(e => {

e && r[e] && o.push({ [e]: r[e] });

}),

e.push({ [i.adUnitCode]: o }),

e

);

}, []);

})(t, n)

);

return (

d.forEach(e => {

!(function(e) {

Object.keys(e).forEach(t => {

e[t].forEach(e => {

const t = Object.keys(e);

-1 === h.indexOf(t[0]) && (h = t.concat(h));

});

});

})(e);

}),

d

);

})(I(S, c, C, void 0, l), R, g);

const U = Object.keys(Object.assign({}, a.Zh, a.x5));

let D = s.$W.getConfig(b);

const _ = s.$W.getConfig(y);

if (null != _ && null != D) throw new Error(v);

(D = null != _ ? U.concat(_) : D || U),

Array.isArray(D) &&

D.length > 0 &&

(k = (function(e, t) {

const n = Object.assign({}, a.xS, a.x5),

i = Object.keys(n),

r = {};

(0, f.fH)(

`allowTargetingKeys – allowed keys [ ${t

.map(e => n[e])

.join(‘, ‘)} ]`

),

e.map(e => {

const o = Object.keys(e)[0],

s = e[o].filter(e => {

const o = Object.keys(e)[0],

s =

0 ===

i.filter(e => 0 === o.indexOf(n[e]))

.length ||

t.find(e => {

const t = n[e];

return 0 === o.indexOf(t);

});

return (r[o] = !s), s;

});

e[o] = s;

});

const o = Object.keys(r).filter(e => r[e]);

return (

(0, f.fH)(

`allowTargetingKeys – removed keys [ ${o.join(

‘, ‘

)} ]`

),

e.filter(e => e[Object.keys(e)[0]].length > 0)

);

})(k, D)),

(k = (function(e) {

let t = e.map(e => ({

[Object.keys(e)[0]]: e[Object.keys(e)[0]]

.map(e => ({

[Object.keys(e)[0]]: e[Object.keys(e)[0]].join(‘,’)

}))

.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(t, e), {})

}));

return (

(t = t.reduce(function(e, t) {

var n = Object.keys(t)[0];

return (e[n] = Object.assign({}, e[n], t[n])), e;

}, {})),

t

);

})(k));

const $ = s.$W.getConfig(

‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’

);

return (

$ &&

((0, f.fH)(

`Detected ‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’ was active for this auction; set with a limit of ${$} characters. Running checks on auction keys…`

),

(k = (function(e, t) {

let n = (0, f.Go)(e),

i = Object.keys(n)

.map(e => ({

adUnitCode: e,

adserverTargeting: n[e]

}))

.sort(T());

return i.reduce(function(e, i, r, o) {

let s =

((a = i.adserverTargeting),

Object.keys(a).reduce(function(e, t) {

return (

e + `${t}%3d${encodeURIComponent(a[t])}%26`

);

}, ”));

var a;

r + 1 === o.length && (s = s.slice(0, -3));

let d = i.adUnitCode,

c = s.length;

return (

c <= t

? ((t -= c),

(0, f.fH)(

`AdUnit ‘${d}’ auction keys comprised of ${c} characters. Deducted from running threshold; new limit is ${t}`,

n[d]

),

(e[d] = n[d]))

: (0, f.JE)(

`The following keys for adUnitCode ‘${d}’ exceeded the current limit of the ‘auctionKeyMaxChars’ setting.nThe key-set size was ${c}, the current allotted amount was ${t}.n`,

n[d]

),

r + 1 === o.length &&

0 === Object.keys(e).length &&

(0, f.vV)(

‘No auction targeting keys were permitted due to the setting in setConfig(targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars). Please review setup and consider adjusting.’

),

e

);

}, {});

})(k, $))),

g.forEach(e => {

k[e] || (k[e] = {});

}),

k

);

}),

s.$W.getConfig(‘targetingControls’, function(e) {

null != (0, g.A)(e, b) &&

null != (0, g.A)(e, y) &&

(0, f.vV)(v);

}),

(t.setTargetingForGPT = (0, c.A_)(

‘sync’,

function(n, i) {

let r = t.getAllTargeting(n),

o = Object.fromEntries(h.map(e => [e, null]));

Object.entries(C(Object.keys(r), i)).forEach(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

n.length > 1 &&

(0, f.JE)(

`Multiple slots found matching: ${t}. Targeting will be set on all matching slots, which can lead to duplicate impressions if more than one are requested from GAM. To resolve this, ensure the arguments to setTargetingForGPTAsync resolve to a single slot by explicitly matching the desired slotElementID.`

),

n.forEach(e => {

Object.keys(r[t]).forEach(e => {

let n = r[t][e];

‘string’ == typeof n &&

-1 !== n.indexOf(‘,’) &&

(n = n.split(‘,’)),

(r[t][e] = n);

}),

(0, f.OG)(

`Attempting to set targeting-map for slot: ${e.getSlotElementId()} with targeting-map:`,

r[t]

),

e.updateTargetingFromMap(

Object.assign({}, o, r[t])

);

});

}),

Object.keys(r).forEach(t => {

Object.keys(r[t]).forEach(n => {

‘hb_adid’ === n &&

e.setStatusForBids(r[t][n], a.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET);

});

}),

t.targetingDone(r),

d.Ic(a.qY.SET_TARGETING, r);

},

‘setTargetingForGPT’

)),

(t.targetingDone = (0, c.A_)(

‘sync’,

function(e) {

return e;

},

‘targetingDone’

)),

(t.getWinningBids = function(e, t) {

let n =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: p.Vk,

i =

arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]

? arguments[3]

: f.Q0;

const s = t || A(n, i),

a = r(e);

return s

.filter(e => a.includes(e.adUnitCode))

.filter(e =>

!0 === o.u.get(e.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’)

? e.cpm >= 0

: e.cpm > 0

)

.map(e => e.adUnitCode)

.filter(f.hj)

.map(e =>

s

.filter(t => (t.adUnitCode === e ? t : null))

.reduce(p.Vk)

);

}),

(t.setTargetingForAst = function(e) {

let n = t.getAllTargeting(e);

try {

t.resetPresetTargetingAST(e);

} catch (e) {

(0, f.vV)(‘unable to reset targeting for AST’ + e);

}

Object.keys(n).forEach(e =>

Object.keys(n[e]).forEach(t => {

if (

((0, f.OG)(

`Attempting to set targeting for targetId: ${e} key: ${t} value: ${n[e][t]}`

),

(0, f.O8)(n[e][t]) || (0, f.cy)(n[e][t]))

) {

let i = {},

r = /pt[0-9]/;

t.search(r) < 0

? (i[t.toUpperCase()] = n[e][t])

: (i[t] = n[e][t]),

window.apntag.setKeywords(e, i, {

overrideKeyValue: !0

});

}

})

);

}),

(t.isApntagDefined = function() {

if (window.apntag && (0, f.fp)(window.apntag.setKeywords))

return !0;

}),

t

);

})(i.n);

},

8230: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { qh: () => u, zt: () => g });

var i = n(1069),

r = n(3272),

o = n(2938),

s = n(5139),

a = n(6811),

d = n(2604),

c = n(5569),

l = n(3441);

const u = {

syncEnabled: !0,

filterSettings: { image: { bidders: ‘*’, filter: ‘include’ } },

syncsPerBidder: 5,

syncDelay: 3e3,

auctionDelay: 500

};

r.$W.setDefaults({ userSync: (0, i.Go)(u) });

const f = (0, o.CK)(‘usersync’);

const g = (function(e) {

let t = {},

n = { image: [], iframe: [] },

o = new Set(),

s = {},

u = { image: !0, iframe: !1 },

f = e.config;

function g() {

if (f.syncEnabled && e.browserSupportsCookies) {

try {

!(function() {

if (!u.iframe) return;

p(n.iframe, e => {

let [t, r] = e;

(0, i.OG)(`Invoking iframe user sync for bidder: ${t}`),

(0, i.SG)(r),

(function(e, t) {

e.image = e.image.filter(e => e[0] !== t);

})(n, t);

});

})(),

(function() {

if (!u.image) return;

p(n.image, e => {

let [t, n] = e;

(0, i.OG)(

`Invoking image pixel user sync for bidder: ${t}`

),

(0, i.z$)(n);

});

})();

} catch (e) {

return (0, i.vV)(‘Error firing user syncs’, e);

}

n = { image: [], iframe: [] };

}

}

function p(e, t) {

(0, i.k4)(e).forEach(t);

}

function h(e, t) {

let n = f.filterSettings;

if (

(function(e, t) {

if (e.all && e[t])

return (

(0, i.JE)(

`Detected presence of the “filterSettings.all” and “filterSettings.${t}” in userSync config. You cannot mix “all” with “iframe/image” configs; they are mutually exclusive.`

),

!1

);

let n = e.all ? e.all : e[t],

r = e.all ? ‘all’ : t;

if (!n) return !1;

let o = n.filter,

s = n.bidders;

if (o && ‘include’ !== o && ‘exclude’ !== o)

return (

(0, i.JE)(

`UserSync “filterSettings.${r}.filter” setting ‘${o}’ is not a valid option; use either ‘include’ or ‘exclude’.`

),

!1

);

if (

‘*’ !== s &&

!(

Array.isArray(s) &&

s.length > 0 &&

s.every(e => (0, i.O8)(e) && ‘*’ !== e)

)

)

return (

(0, i.JE)(

`Detected an invalid setup in userSync “filterSettings.${r}.bidders”; use either ‘*’ (to represent all bidders) or an array of bidders.`

),

!1

);

return !0;

})(n, e)

) {

u[e] = !0;

let i = n.all ? n.all : n[e],

r = ‘*’ === i.bidders ? [t] : i.bidders;

const o = {

include: (e, t) => !e.includes(t),

exclude: (e, t) => e.includes(t)

};

return o[i.filter || ‘include’](r, t);

}

return !u[e];

}

return (

r.$W.getConfig(‘userSync’, e => {

if (e.userSync) {

let t = e.userSync.filterSettings;

(0, i.Qd)(t) &&

(t.image ||

t.all ||

(e.userSync.filterSettings.image = {

bidders: ‘*’,

filter: ‘include’

}));

}

f = Object.assign(f, e.userSync);

}),

e.regRule(a.Ml, ‘userSync config’, e => {

if (!f.syncEnabled)

return { allow: !1, reason: ‘syncs are disabled’ };

if (e[d.Dk] === c.tW) {

const n = e[d.bt],

i = e[d.iK];

if (!t.canBidderRegisterSync(n, i))

return {

allow: !1,

reason: `${n} syncs are not enabled for ${i}`

};

}

}),

(t.registerSync = (t, r, u) =>

o.has(r)

? (0, i.OG)(

`already fired syncs for “${r}”, ignoring registerSync call`

)

: f.syncEnabled && (0, i.cy)(n[t])

? r

? 0 !== f.syncsPerBidder &&

Number(s[r]) >= f.syncsPerBidder

? (0, i.JE)(`Number of user syncs exceeded for “${r}”`)

: void (

e.isAllowed(

a.Ml,

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return t(

Object.assign({ [`${c}Consent`]: u.getConsentData() }, n)

);

}

function h() {

return n().then(t => {

let { error: n } = t;

return { error: n, consentData: u.getConsentData() };

});

}

function T() {

null == t &&

((t = (function(t, n) {

const e = new WeakSet();

return (0, o.Ak)(t, function(t, o) {

return n()

.then(n => {

let { consentData: s, error: i } = n;

!i ||

(s && e.has(i)) ||

(e.add(i), (0, a.JE)(i.message, …(i.args || []))),

t.call(this, o);

})

.catch(n => {

(0, a.vV)(

`${n?.message} Canceling auction as per consentManagement config.`,

…(n?.args || [])

),

t.stopTiming(),

‘function’ == typeof o.bidsBackHandler

? o.bidsBackHandler()

: (0, a.vV)(‘Error executing bidsBackHandler’);

});

});

})(c, () => n())),

(0, s.m)().requestBids.before(t, 50),

r.U3.before(D),

(0, a.fH)(

`${l} consentManagement module has been activated…`

));

}

return function(o) {

if (((o = o?.[c]), !o || ‘object’ != typeof o))

return (

(0, a.JE)(

C(‘config not defined, exiting consent manager module’)

),

null != t &&

((0, s.m)()

.requestBids.getHooks({ hook: t })

.remove(),

r.U3.getHooks({ hook: D }).remove(),

(t = null)),

{}

);

let b, k;

(0, a.O8)(o.cmpApi)

? (b = o.cmpApi)

: ((b = g),

(0, a.fH)(

C(

`config did not specify cmp. Using system default setting (${g}).`

)

)),

(0, a.Et)(o.timeout)

? (k = o.timeout)

: ((k = p),

(0, a.fH)(

C(

`config did not specify timeout. Using system default setting (${p}).`

)

));

const H = (0, a.Et)(o.actionTimeout) ? o.actionTimeout : null;

let w;

‘static’ === b

? (0, a.Qd)(o.consentData)

? ((e = o.consentData),

(k = null),

(w = () => new i.U9(t => t(u.setConsentData(m(e))))))

: (0, a.vV)(

C(

“config with cmpApi: ‘static’ did not specify consentData. No consents will be available to adapters.”

)

)

: f.hasOwnProperty(b)

? (w = f[b])

: (u.setConsentData(null),

(0, a.JE)(

`${l} CMP framework (${b}) is not a supported framework. Aborting consentManagement module and resuming auction.`

),

(w = () => i.U9.resolve()));

const y = () =>

(function(t) {

let n,

{

name: e,

consentDataHandler: o,

setupCmp: a,

cmpTimeout: s,

actionTimeout: i,

getNullConsent: r

} = t;

return (

o.enable(),

new Promise((t, c) => {

let l,

u = !1;

function m(a) {

null != n && clearTimeout(n),

(n =

null != a

? setTimeout(() => {

const n =

o.getConsentData() ?? (u ? l : r()),

a =

‘timeout waiting for ‘ +

(u

? ‘user action on CMP’

: ‘CMP to load’);

o.setConsentData(n),

t({

consentData: n,

error: new Error(`${e} ${a}`)

});

}, a)

: null);

}

a(function(t) {

(l = t), u || ((u = !0), null != i && m(i));

}).then(

() => t({ consentData: o.getConsentData() }),

c

),

null != s && m(s);

})

.finally(() => {

n && clearTimeout(n);

})

.catch(t => {

throw (o.setConsentData(null), t);

})

);

})({

name: l,

consentDataHandler: u,

setupCmp: w,

cmpTimeout: k,

actionTimeout: H,

getNullConsent: d

});

return (

(n = (() => {

let t;

return function() {

return (

null == t &&

(t = y().catch(n => {

throw ((t = null), n);

})),

t

);

};

})()),

T(),

{

cmpHandler: b,

cmpTimeout: k,

actionTimeout: H,

staticConsentData: e,

loadConsentData: h,

requestBidsHook: t

}

);

};

}

}

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[618],

{

981: (e, t, i) => {

i.d(t, { m: () => h });

var r = i(9466),

d = i(1e3),

n = i(433),

a = i(1069),

s = i(5825),

b = i(1445),

o = i(3272),

p = i(3172);

var c = i(3323);

var l = i(7873);

var f = i(1371);

var u = i(3005);

const v = {

[d.S3]: {

extPrebid: {

fn: function(e, t) {

(0, p.J)(

e,

‘ext.prebid’,

(0, a.D9)(

{

auctiontimestamp: t.auctionStart,

targeting: {

includewinners: !0,

includebidderkeys: !1

}

},

e.ext?.prebid

)

),

o.$W.getConfig(‘debug’) && (e.ext.prebid.debug = !0);

}

},

extPrebidChannel: {

fn: function(e) {

(0, p.J)(

e,

‘ext.prebid.channel’,

Object.assign(

{ name: ‘pbjs’, version: (0, l.m)().version },

e.ext?.prebid?.channel

)

);

}

},

extPrebidAliases: {

fn: function(e, t, i) {

let { am: r = b.Ay } =

arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]

? arguments[3]

: {};

if (r.aliasRegistry[t.bidderCode]) {

const i = r.bidderRegistry[t.bidderCode];

if (!i || !i.getSpec().skipPbsAliasing) {

(0, p.J)(

e,

`ext.prebid.aliases.${t.bidderCode}`,

r.aliasRegistry[t.bidderCode]

);

const d =

o.$W.getConfig(`gvlMapping.${t.bidderCode}`) ||

i?.getSpec?.().gvlid;

d &&

(0, p.J)(

e,

`ext.prebid.aliasgvlids.${t.bidderCode}`,

d

);

}

}

}

}

},

[d.Tb]: {

params: { fn: c.W },

adUnitCode: {

fn: function(e, t) {

const i = t.adUnitCode;

i && (0, p.J)(e, ‘ext.prebid.adunitcode’, i);

}

}

},

[d.WR]: {

mediaType: { fn: s.o, priority: 99 },

videoCache: {

fn: function(e, t) {

if (e.mediaType === f.G_) {

let { cacheId: i, url: r } =

(0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.cache.vastXml’) || {};

if (!i || !r) {

const {

hb_uuid: e,

hb_cache_host: d,

hb_cache_path: a

} = (0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.targeting’) || {};

e &&

d &&

a &&

((i = e), (r = `https://${d}${a}?uuid=${e}`));

}

i &&

r &&

Object.assign(e, { videoCacheKey: i, vastUrl: r });

}

},

priority: -10

},

bidderCode: {

fn(e, t, i) {

(e.bidderCode = i.seatbid.seat),

(e.adapterCode =

(0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.meta.adaptercode’) ||

i.bidRequest?.bidder ||

e.bidderCode);

}

},

pbsBidId: {

fn(e, t) {

const i = (0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.bidid’);

(0, a.O8)(i) && (e.pbsBidId = i);

}

},

adserverTargeting: {

fn(e, t) {

const i = (0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.targeting’);

(0, a.Qd)(i) && (e.adserverTargeting = i);

}

},

extPrebidMeta: {

fn(e, t) {

e.meta = (0, a.D9)(

{},

(0, n.A)(t, ‘ext.prebid.meta’),

e.meta

);

}

},

pbsWinTrackers: {

fn: function(e, t) {

(e.eventtrackers = e.eventtrackers || []),

[

[t.burl, u.OA],

[t?.ext?.prebid?.events?.win, u.RO]

]

.filter(t => {

let [i, r] = t;

return (

i &&

null ==

e.eventtrackers.find(e => {

let { method: t, event: d, url: n } = e;

return d === r && t === u.Ni && n === i;

})

);

})

.forEach(t => {

let [i, r] = t;

e.eventtrackers.push({

method: u.Ni,

event: r,

url: i

});

});

}

}

},

[d.Cf]: {

serverSideStats: {

fn(e, t, i) {

Object.entries({

errors: ‘serverErrors’,

responsetimemillis: ‘serverResponseTimeMs’

}).forEach(e => {

let [r, d] = e;

const a = (0, n.A)(

t,

`ext.${r}.${i.bidderRequest.bidderCode}`

);

a &&

((i.bidderRequest[d] = a),

i.bidRequests.forEach(e => (e[d] = a)));

});

}

}

}

};

var g = i(9766);

const h = (0, a.Bj)(() => (0, r.U)((0, g.T)(), v, (0, d.yB)(d.e4)));

},

5825: (e, t, i) => {

i.d(t, { o: () => a, s: () => n });

var r = i(1371),

d = i(5561);

const n = { [r.D4]: ‘banner’, [r.s6]: ‘native’, [r.G_]: ‘video’ };

function a(e, t, i) {

let a = i.mediaType;

a ||

((a = d.X.hasOwnProperty(t.mtype)

? d.X[t.mtype]

: t.ext?.prebid?.type),

n.hasOwnProperty(a) || (a = r.D4)),

(e.mediaType = a);

}

},

3323: (e, t, i) => {

i.d(t, { W: () => d });

var r = i(3172);

function d(e, t) {

let i = t.params;

i && (0, r.J)(e, `ext.prebid.bidder.${t.bidder}`, i);

}

}

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[498],

{

9766: (e, t, r) => {

r.d(t, { T: () => f, A: () => m });

const n = new WeakMap();

var i = r(1069),

s = r(1371);

var o = r(3895);

var a = r(5561);

var d = r(1e3),

p = r(3858);

const c = {

[d.S3]: {

fpd: {

priority: 99,

fn(e, t) {

(0, i.D9)(e, t.ortb2);

}

},

onlyOneClient: { priority: -99, fn: (0, p.i8)(‘ORTB request’) },

props: {

fn(e, t) {

Object.assign(e, {

id: e.id || (0, i.lk)(),

test: e.test || 0

});

const r = parseInt(t.timeout, 10);

isNaN(r) || (e.tmax = r);

}

}

},

[d.Tb]: {

fpd: {

priority: 99,

fn(e, t) {

(0, i.D9)(e, t.ortb2Imp);

}

},

id: {

fn(e, t) {

e.id = t.bidId;

}

},

banner: {

fn: function(e, t, r) {

if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType !== s.D4) return;

const n = t?.mediaTypes?.banner;

if (n) {

const r = { topframe: !0 === (0, i.al)() ? 0 : 1 };

n.sizes &&

null == t.ortb2Imp?.banner?.format &&

(r.format = (0, i.y$)(n.sizes).map(i.cf)),

n.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (r.pos = n.pos),

(e.banner = (0, i.D9)(r, e.banner));

}

}

},

pbadslot: {

fn(e) {

const t = e.ext?.data?.pbadslot;

(t && ‘string’ == typeof t) || delete e.ext?.data?.pbadslot;

}

},

secure: {

fn(e, t) {

e.secure = e.secure ?? 1;

}

}

},

[d.WR]: {

mediaType: { priority: 99, fn: a.K },

banner: {

fn: (function() {

let {

createPixel: e = e =>

(0, i.Tz)(decodeURIComponent(e), i.Bk)

} =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

return function(t, r) {

t.mediaType === s.D4 &&

(r.adm && r.nurl

? (t.ad = e(r.nurl) + r.adm)

: r.adm

? (t.ad = r.adm)

: r.nurl && (t.adUrl = r.nurl));

};

})()

},

props: {

fn(e, t, r) {

Object.entries({

requestId: r.bidRequest?.bidId,

seatBidId: t.id,

cpm: t.price,

currency: r.ortbResponse.cur || r.currency,

width: t.w,

height: t.h,

wratio: t.wratio,

hratio: t.hratio,

dealId: t.dealid,

creative_id: t.crid,

creativeId: t.crid,

burl: t.burl,

ttl: t.exp || r.ttl,

netRevenue: r.netRevenue

})

.filter(e => {

let [t, r] = e;

return void 0 !== r;

})

.forEach(t => {

let [r, n] = t;

return (e[r] = n);

}),

e.meta || (e.meta = {}),

t.adomain && (e.meta.advertiserDomains = t.adomain),

t.ext?.dsa && (e.meta.dsa = t.ext.dsa),

t.cat &&

((e.meta.primaryCatId = t.cat[0]),

(e.meta.secondaryCatIds = t.cat.slice(1))),

t.attr && (e.meta.attr = t.attr),

t.ext?.eventtrackers &&

(e.eventtrackers = (e.eventtrackers ?? []).concat(

t.ext.eventtrackers

));

}

}

}

};

(c[d.Tb].native = {

fn: function(e, t, r) {

if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType !== s.s6) return;

let n = t.nativeOrtbRequest;

n &&

((n = Object.assign({}, r.nativeRequest, n)),

n.assets?.length

? (e.native = (0, i.D9)(

{},

{ request: JSON.stringify(n), ver: n.ver },

e.native

))

: (0, i.JE)(

‘mediaTypes.native is set, but no assets were specified. Native request skipped.’,

t

));

}

}),

(c[d.WR].native = {

fn: function(e, t) {

if (e.mediaType === s.s6) {

let r;

if (

((r =

‘string’ == typeof t.adm ? JSON.parse(t.adm) : t.adm),

!(0, i.Qd)(r) || !Array.isArray(r.assets))

)

throw new Error(

‘ORTB native response contained no assets’

);

e.native = { ortb: r };

}

}

}),

(c[d.Tb].video = {

fn: function(e, t, r) {

if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType !== s.G_) return;

const n = t?.mediaTypes?.video;

if (!(0, i.Im)(n)) {

const t = Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(n).filter(e => {

let [t] = e;

return o.Zy.has(t);

})

);

if (n.playerSize) {

const e = (0, i.y$)(n.playerSize).map(i.cf);

e.length > 1 &&

(0, i.JE)(

‘video request specifies more than one playerSize; all but the first will be ignored’

),

Object.assign(t, e[0]);

}

e.video = (0, i.D9)(t, e.video);

}

}

}),

(c[d.WR].video = {

fn: function(e, t, r) {

e.mediaType === s.G_ &&

(r?.imp?.video?.w &&

r?.imp?.video?.h &&

([e.playerWidth, e.playerHeight] = [

r.imp.video.w,

r.imp.video.h

]),

t.adm && (e.vastXml = t.adm),

t.nurl && (e.vastUrl = t.nurl));

}

});

var u = r(9466);

function m() {

let {

context: e = {},

processors: t = f,

overrides: r = {},

imp: s,

request: o,

bidResponse: a,

response: p

} =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

const c = new WeakMap();

function u(e, i, s, o) {

let a;

return function() {

return (

null == a &&

(a = (function() {

let a = s.bind(

this,

(function(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

if (!n.has(e)) {

const t = Object.entries(e);

t.sort((e, t) =>

(e = e[1].priority || 0) ===

(t = t[1].priority || 0)

? 0

: e > t

? -1

: 1

),

n.set(

e,

t.map(e => {

let [t, r] = e;

return [t, r.fn];

})

);

}

const r = n

.get(e)

.filter(e => {

let [r] = e;

return !t.hasOwnProperty(r) || t[r];

})

.map(function(e) {

let [r, n] = e;

return t.hasOwnProperty(r)

? t[r].bind(this, n)

: n;

});

return function() {

const e = Array.from(arguments);

r.forEach(t => {

t.apply(this, e);

});

};

})(t()[e] || {}, r[e] || {})

);

return (

i && (a = i.bind(this, a)),

function() {

try {

return a.apply(this, arguments);

} catch (e) {

o.call(this, e, …arguments);

}

}

);

})()),

a.apply(this, arguments)

);

};

}

const m = u(

d.Tb,

s,

function(e, t, r) {

const n = {};

return e(n, t, r), n;

},

function(e, t, r) {

(0,

i.vV)(

‘Error while converting bidRequest to ORTB imp; request skipped.’,

{ error: e, bidRequest: t, context: r }

);

}

),

l = u(

d.S3,

o,

function(e, t, r, n) {

const i = { imp: t };

return e(i, r, n), i;

},

function(e, t, r, n) {

throw ((0, i.vV)(‘Error while converting to ORTB request’, {

error: e,

imps: t,

bidderRequest: r,

context: n

}),

e);

}

),

b = u(

d.WR,

a,

function(e, t, r) {

const n = {};

return e(n, t, r), n;

},

function(e, t, r) {

(0,

i.vV)(

‘Error while converting ORTB seatbid.bid to bidResponse; bid skipped.’,

{ error: e, bid: t, context: r }

);

}

),

y = u(

d.Cf,

p,

function(e, t, r, n) {

const i = { bids: t };

return e(i, r, n), i;

},

function(e, t, r, n) {

throw ((0, i.vV)(

‘Error while converting from ORTB response’,

{

error: e,

bidResponses: t,

ortbResponse: r,

context: n

}

),

e);

}

);

return {

toORTB(t) {

let { bidderRequest: r, bidRequests: n, context: s = {} } = t;

n = n || r.bids;

const o = {

req: Object.assign({ bidRequests: n }, e, s),

imp: {}

};

o.req.impContext = o.imp;

const a = n

.map(t => {

const n = Object.assign(

{ bidderRequest: r, reqContext: o.req },

e,

s

),

a = m(t, n);

if (null != a) {

if (a.hasOwnProperty(‘id’))

return (

Object.assign(n, { bidRequest: t, imp: a }),

(o.imp[a.id] = n),

a

);

(0, i.vV)(

‘Converted ORTB imp does not specify an id, ignoring bid request’,

t,

a

);

}

})

.filter(Boolean),

d = l(a, r, o.req);

return (o.req.bidderRequest = r), null != d && c.set(d, o), d;

},

fromORTB(e) {

let { request: t, response: r } = e;

const n = c.get(t);

if (null == n)

throw new Error(

‘ortbRequest passed to `fromORTB` must be the same object returned by `toORTB`’

);

function s(e) {

let r =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

return Object.assign(e, { ortbRequest: t }, r);

}

const o = Object.fromEntries(

(t.imp || []).map(e => [e.id, e])

),

a = (r.seatbid || [])

.flatMap(e =>

(e.bid || []).map(t => {

if (

o.hasOwnProperty(t.impid) &&

n.imp.hasOwnProperty(t.impid)

)

return b(

t,

s(n.imp[t.impid], {

imp: o[t.impid],

seatbid: e,

ortbResponse: r

})

);

(0, i.vV)(

‘ORTB response seatbid[].bid[].impid does not match any imp in request; ignoring bid’,

t

);

})

)

.filter(Boolean);

return y(a, r, s(n.req));

}

};

}

const f = (0, i.Bj)(() => (0, u.U)(c, (0, d.yB)(d.qN)));

},

9466: (e, t, r) => {

r.d(t, { U: () => i });

var n = r(1e3);

function i() {

for (

var e = arguments.length, t = new Array(e), r = 0;

r < e;

r++

)

t[r] = arguments[r];

const s = t.shift(),

o = t.length > 1 ? i(…t) : t[0];

return Object.fromEntries(

n.zt.map(e => [e, Object.assign({}, s[e], o[e])])

);

}

},

5561: (e, t, r) => {

r.d(t, { K: () => s, X: () => i });

var n = r(1371);

const i = { 1: n.D4, 2: n.G_, 4: n.s6 };

function s(e, t, r) {

if (e.mediaType) return;

const n = r.mediaType;

if (!n && !i.hasOwnProperty(t.mtype))

throw new Error(‘Cannot determine mediaType for response’);

e.mediaType = n || i[t.mtype];

}

}

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[225],

{

6743: (n, t, l) => {

l.d(t, { x4: () => i });

var e = l(7873),

r = l(2713);

function u(n, t, l) {

let r =

!(arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]) ||

arguments[3];

if (t === l) return n;

let u = n;

try {

u = (0, e.m)().convertCurrency(n, t, l);

} catch (n) {

if (!r) throw n;

}

return u;

}

function i() {

let n =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: n => [n.cpm, n.currency],

t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: (function() {

let n =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: null,

t =

!(

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

) || arguments[1],

l =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: u;

return function(e, r) {

return null == n && (n = r), l(e, r, n, t);

};

})();

return (0, r.NV)(l => t.apply(null, n(l)));

}

}

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[764],

{

2339: (o, n, t) => {

function e(o, n) {

return function() {

const t = document.domain.split(‘.’),

e = `_gd${Date.now()}_${n}`;

for (let n, i, s = 0; s < t.length; s++) {

const u = t.slice(s).join(‘.’);

if (

(o.setCookie(e, ‘1’, void 0, void 0, u),

(i = o.getCookie(e)),

o.setCookie(

e,

”,

‘Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT’,

void 0,

u

),

‘1’ !== i)

)

return n;

n = u;

}

};

}

t.d(n, { w: () => e });

}

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[81],

{

6117: (e, t, n) => {

var r = n(7873),

s = n(1069),

a = n(3172),

o = n(3272),

c = n(6916),

i = n(1e3),

p = n(687),

d = n(965),

l = n(3806);

let u,

g,

f = {};

const C = 2,

m = {

iab: function(e) {

return new Promise((t, n) => {

const r = (0, d.c5)({

apiName: ‘__tcfapi’,

apiVersion: C,

apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’, ‘parameter’]

});

r || n(new Error(‘TCF2 CMP not found.’)),

r.isDirect

? (0, s.fH)(

‘Detected CMP API is directly accessible, calling it now…’

)

: (0, s.fH)(

‘Detected CMP is outside the current iframe where Prebid.js is located, calling it now…’

),

r({

command: ‘addEventListener’,

callback: function(r, a) {

if (

((0, s.fH)(‘Received a response from CMP’, r), a)

) {

try {

e(b(r));

} catch (e) {}

if (

!1 === r.gdprApplies ||

‘tcloaded’ === r.eventStatus ||

‘useractioncomplete’ === r.eventStatus

)

try {

c.mW.setConsentData(b(r)), t();

} catch (e) {

n(e);

}

} else

n(

Error(

‘CMP unable to register callback function. Please check CMP setup.’

)

);

}

});

});

}

};

function b(e) {

if (

(function() {

const t =

e && ‘boolean’ == typeof e.gdprApplies

? e.gdprApplies

: u,

n = e && e.tcString;

return !(

‘boolean’ == typeof t &&

(!0 !== t || (n && (0, s.O8)(n)))

);

})()

)

throw Object.assign(

new Error(

‘CMP returned unexpected value during lookup process.’

),

{ args: [e] }

);

return D(e);

}

function D(e) {

const t = {

consentString: e ? e.tcString : void 0,

vendorData: e || void 0,

gdprApplies:

e && ‘boolean’ == typeof e.gdprApplies ? e.gdprApplies : u

};

return (

e &&

e.addtlConsent &&

(0, s.O8)(e.addtlConsent) &&

(t.addtlConsent = e.addtlConsent),

(t.apiVersion = C),

t

);

}

const v = (0, l.yq)({

namespace: ‘gdpr’,

displayName: ‘TCF’,

consentDataHandler: c.mW,

cmpHandlers: m,

parseConsentData: b,

getNullConsent: () => D(null)

});

o.$W.getConfig(‘consentManagement’, e =>

(function(e) {

return (

(e = e && (e.gdpr || e.usp || e.gpp ? e.gdpr : e)),

null != e?.consentData?.getTCData &&

(e.consentData = e.consentData.getTCData),

(u = !0 === e?.defaultGdprScope),

(g = !!e?.dsaPlatform),

(f = v({ gdpr: e })),

f.loadConsentData?.()?.catch?.(() => null)

);

})(e.consentManagement)

),

p.w.before(function(e, t) {

return e(

t.then(e => {

const t = c.mW.getConsentData();

return (

t &&

(‘boolean’ == typeof t.gdprApplies &&

(0, a.J)(e, ‘regs.ext.gdpr’, t.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0),

(0, a.J)(e, ‘user.ext.consent’, t.consentString)),

g && (0, a.J)(e, ‘regs.ext.dsa.dsarequired’, 3),

e

);

})

);

}),

(0, i.pS)({

type: i.S3,

name: ‘gdprAddtlConsent’,

fn: function(e, t) {

const n = t.gdprConsent?.addtlConsent;

n &&

‘string’ == typeof n &&

(0, a.J)(

e,

‘user.ext.ConsentedProvidersSettings.consented_providers’,

n

);

}

}),

(0, r.E)(‘consentManagementTcf’);

}

},

e => {

e.O(0, [802, 109, 10, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (t = 6117), e((e.s = t));

var t;

});

e.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[662],

{

6056: (n, t, e) => {

var o = e(7873),

a = e(1069),

s = e(3172),

i = e(3272),

c = e(1445),

r = e(6916),

u = e(6894),

l = e(9214),

f = e(687),

g = e(965);

const d = ‘iab’;

let p,

m,

P = d,

v = 50,

S = !1;

const b = {

iab: function(n) {

let { onSuccess: t, onError: e } = n;

let o = (function() {

const n = {};

return {

consentDataCallback: (o, a) => {

a && o.uspString && (n.usPrivacy = o.uspString),

n.usPrivacy

? h(n, { onSuccess: t, onError: e })

: e(‘Unable to get USP consent string.’);

}

};

})();

const s = (0, g.c5)({

apiName: ‘__uspapi’,

apiVersion: 1,

apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’]

});

if (!s) return e(‘USP CMP not found.’);

s.isDirect

? (0, a.fH)(

‘Detected USP CMP is directly accessible, calling it now…’

)

: (0, a.fH)(

‘Detected USP CMP is outside the current iframe where Prebid.js is located, calling it now…’

);

s({ command: ‘getUSPData’, callback: o.consentDataCallback }),

s({

command: ‘registerDeletion’,

callback: (n, t) =>

(null == t || t) && c.Ay.callDataDeletionRequest(n)

}).catch(n => {

(0, a.vV)(‘Error invoking CMP `registerDeletion`:’, n);

});

},

static: function(n) {

let { onSuccess: t, onError: e } = n;

h(p, { onSuccess: t, onError: e });

}

};

function D(n) {

let t = null,

e = !1;

function o(o, a) {

if (

(null != t && clearTimeout(t),

(e = !0),

r.t6.setConsentData(o),

null != n)

) {

for (

var s = arguments.length,

i = new Array(s > 2 ? s – 2 : 0),

c = 2;

c < s;

c++

)

i[c – 2] = arguments[c];

n(a, …i);

}

}

if (!b[P])

return void o(

null,

`USP framework (${P}) is not a supported framework. Aborting consentManagement module and resuming auction.`

);

const a = {

onSuccess: o,

onError: function(n) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

e = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

a = 1;

a < t;

a++

)

e[a – 1] = arguments[a];

o(

null,

`${n} Resuming auction without consent data as per consentManagement config.`,

…e

);

}

};

b[P](a),

e ||

(0 === v

? h(void 0, a)

: (t = setTimeout(

a.onError.bind(

null,

‘USPAPI workflow exceeded timeout threshold.’

),

v

)));

}

const y = (0, u.Ak)(‘usp’, function(n, t) {

var e = this;

S || U(),

D(function(o) {

if (null != o) {

for (

var s = arguments.length,

i = new Array(s > 1 ? s – 1 : 0),

c = 1;

c < s;

c++

)

i[c – 1] = arguments[c];

(0, a.JE)(o, …i);

}

n.call(e, t);

});

});

function h(n, t) {

let { onSuccess: e, onError: o } = t;

!n || !n.usPrivacy

? o(

‘USPAPI returned unexpected value during lookup process.’,

n

)

: (!(function(n) {

n && n.usPrivacy && (m = n.usPrivacy);

})(n),

e(m));

}

function U() {

let n =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0] && arguments[0];

S ||

((0, a.fH)(

‘USPAPI consentManagement module has been activated’ +

(n

? ”

: ` using default values (api: ‘${P}’, timeout: ${v}ms)`)

),

(S = !0),

r.t6.enable()),

D();

}

i.$W.getConfig(‘consentManagement’, n =>

(function(n) {

((n = n && n.usp) && ‘object’ == typeof n) ||

(0, a.JE)(

‘consentManagement.usp config not defined, using defaults’

),

n && (0, a.O8)(n.cmpApi)

? (P = n.cmpApi)

: ((P = d),

(0, a.fH)(

`consentManagement.usp config did not specify cmpApi. Using system default setting (${d}).`

)),

n && (0, a.Et)(n.timeout)

? (v = n.timeout)

: ((v = 50),

(0, a.fH)(

‘consentManagement.usp config did not specify timeout. Using system default setting (50).’

)),

‘static’ === P &&

((0, a.Qd)(n.consentData) &&

(0, a.Qd)(n.consentData.getUSPData)

? (n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString &&

(p = {

usPrivacy: n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString

}),

(v = 0))

: (0, a.vV)(

“consentManagement config with cmpApi: ‘static’ did not specify consentData. No consents will be available to adapters.”

)),

U(!0);

})(n.consentManagement)

),

(0, l.Yn)(‘requestBids’).before(y, 50),

f.w.before(function(n, t) {

return n(

t.then(n => {

const t = r.t6.getConsentData();

return t && (0, s.J)(n, ‘regs.ext.us_privacy’, t), n;

})

);

}),

(0, o.E)(‘consentManagementUsp’);

}

},

n => {

n.O(0, [109, 802, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (t = 6056), n((n.s = t));

var t;

});

n.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[931],

{

2843: (e, t, o) => {

var n = o(7873),

r = o(1069),

a = o(8044),

c = o(7934),

i = o(9214),

s = o(2938),

d = o(5569),

l = o(6916);

const p = ‘criteo’,

g = (0, s.vM)({ moduleType: d.fW, moduleName: p }),

u = ‘cto_bidid’,

m = ‘cto_bundle’,

b = ‘html5’,

I = ‘cookie’,

y = new Date(0).toString(),

f = new Date((0, r.vE)() + 33696e6).toString();

function S(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1] && arguments[1];

const o = (0, r.Dl)(e, { noDecodeWholeURL: !0 });

return t

? `${o.hostname}`

: `${o.protocol}://${o.hostname}${o.port ? ‘:’ + o.port : ”}/`;

}

function h(e, t) {

return e?.storage?.type === b

? g.getDataFromLocalStorage(t)

: e?.storage?.type === I

? g.getCookie(t)

: g.getCookie(t) || g.getDataFromLocalStorage(t);

}

function C(e, t, o, n) {

t &&

o &&

(e?.storage?.type === b

? g.setDataInLocalStorage(t, o)

: (e?.storage?.type === I || g.setDataInLocalStorage(t, o),

v(t, o, f, n, !0)));

}

function v(e, t, o, n, r) {

const a = n.split(‘.’);

for (let n = 0; n < a.length; ++n) {

const c = a.slice(a.length – n – 1, a.length).join(‘.’);

try {

if ((g.setCookie(e, t, o, null, ‘.’ + c), r)) {

const o = g.getCookie(e);

if (o && o === t) break;

}

} catch (e) {}

}

}

function U(e, t, o) {

const n =

(void 0 === e?.storage?.type || e?.storage?.type === I) &&

g.cookiesAreEnabled(),

i =

(void 0 === e?.storage?.type || e?.storage?.type === b) &&

g.localStorageIsEnabled(),

s = S((0, c.EN)().page),

d = S(document.location.href, !0),

p = ‘undefined’ != typeof criteo_pubtag,

f = (function(e, t, o, n, r, a, c) {

let i =

‘https://gum.criteo.com/sid/json?origin=prebid’ +

(e ? ‘&topUrl=’ + encodeURIComponent(e) : ”) +

(t ? ‘&domain=’ + encodeURIComponent(t) : ”) +

(o ? ‘&bundle=’ + encodeURIComponent(o) : ”) +

(n ? ‘&info=’ + encodeURIComponent(n) : ”) +

(r ? ‘&cw=1’ : ”) +

(c ? ‘&pbt=1’ : ”) +

(a ? ‘&lsw=1’ : ”);

const s = l.t6.getConsentData();

s && (i += `&us_privacy=${encodeURIComponent(s)}`);

const d = l.mW.getConsentData();

d &&

((i =

i +

” +

(d.consentString

? ‘&gdprString=’ + encodeURIComponent(d.consentString)

: ”)),

(i = i + ‘&gdpr=’ + (!0 === d.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0)));

const p = l.ad.getConsentData();

return (

p &&

((i =

i +

” +

(p.gppString

? ‘&gpp=’ + encodeURIComponent(p.gppString)

: ”)),

(i =

i +

” +

(p.applicableSections

? ‘&gpp_sid=’ +

encodeURIComponent(p.applicableSections)

: ”))),

i

);

})(s, d, t.bundle, t.dnaBundle, n, i, p),

h = {

success: t => {

const n = JSON.parse(t);

if (

(n.pixels &&

n.pixels.forEach(t =>

(function(e, t, o) {

o.writeBundleInStorage &&

o.bundlePropertyName &&

o.storageKeyName

? (0, a.RD)(

o.pixelUrl,

{

success: n => {

if (n) {

const r = JSON.parse(n);

r &&

r[o.bundlePropertyName] &&

C(

e,

o.storageKeyName,

r[o.bundlePropertyName],

t

);

}

},

error: e => {

(0, r.vV)(

‘criteoIdSystem: unable to sync user id’,

e

);

}

},

void 0,

{ method: ‘GET’, withCredentials: !0 }

)

: (0, r.z$)(o.pixelUrl);

})(e, d, t)

),

n.acwsUrl)

) {

(‘string’ == typeof n.acwsUrl

? [n.acwsUrl]

: n.acwsUrl

).forEach(e => (0, r.z$)(e));

} else n.bundle && C(e, m, n.bundle, d);

if (n.bidId) {

C(e, u, n.bidId, d);

const t = { criteoId: n.bidId };

o(t);

} else

v((c = u), ”, y, d, !0),

g.removeDataFromLocalStorage(c),

o();

var c;

},

error: e => {

(0, r.vV)(‘criteoIdSystem: unable to sync user id’, e), o();

}

};

(0, a.RD)(f, h, void 0, {

method: ‘GET’,

contentType: ‘application/json’,

withCredentials: !0

});

}

const D = {

name: p,

gvlid: 91,

decode: e => e,

getId(e) {

let t = (function(e) {

return {

bundle: h(e, m),

dnaBundle: h(e, ‘cto_dna_bundle’),

bidId: h(e, u)

};

})(e);

return {

id: t.bidId ? { criteoId: t.bidId } : void 0,

callback: o => U(e, t, o)

};

},

eids: { criteoId: { source: ‘criteo.com’, atype: 1 } }

};

(0, i.bz)(‘userId’, D), (0, n.E)(‘criteoIdSystem’);

}

},

e => {

e.O(0, [802, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (t = 2843), e((e.s = t));

var t;

});

e.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[328],

{

1134: (e, t, n) => {

n.d(t, { Gk: () => M });

var r = n(7873),

s = n(9759),

i = n(1069),

d = n(8969),

o = n(1445),

a = n(3272),

c = n(7377),

u = n(5023);

const p = {

appnexuspsp: {

adapter: ‘prebidServer’,

enabled: !0,

endpoint: {

p1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs.com/openrtb2/prebid’,

noP1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs-simple.com/openrtb2/prebid’

},

syncEndpoint: {

p1Consent: ‘https://prebid.adnxs.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’,

noP1Consent:

‘https://prebid.adnxs-simple.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’

},

maxTimeout: 1e3

},

rubicon: {

adapter: ‘prebidServer’,

enabled: !0,

endpoint: {

p1Consent:

‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’,

noP1Consent:

‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’

},

syncEndpoint: {

p1Consent:

‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’,

noP1Consent:

‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’

},

maxTimeout: 500

},

openwrap: {

adapter: ‘prebidServer’,

enabled: !0,

endpoint: {

p1Consent:

‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’,

noP1Consent:

‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’

},

maxTimeout: 500

}

};

var l = n(8044),

b = n(9214),

f = n(2621),

g = n(9766),

m = n(3172),

h = n(3597),

C = n(981),

y = n(3323),

B = n(5825),

v = n(1e3),

R = n(6953),

q = n(3441),

E = n(5569),

x = n(5139),

O = n(6811),

S = n(6743),

I = n(2713),

j = n(433);

function T(e) {

let { global: t, bidder: n } = e;

return Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(n).map(e => {

let [n, r] = e;

return [n, A(r, (0, i.D9)({}, t, r))];

})

);

}

function A(e, t) {

return Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(e).map(e => {

let [n, r] = e;

const s = t[n];

return (

Array.isArray(r)

? !(0, i.bD)(r, s) && Array.isArray(s) && (r = s)

: null != r && ‘object’ == typeof r && (r = A(r, s)),

[n, r]

);

})

);

}

function P(e, t) {

let { global: n, bidder: r } = e;

const s = (function(e) {

let { eids: t, conflicts: n = new Set() } = e;

const r = [],

s = [],

i = {};

return (

t.forEach(e => {

(!1 === e.bidders ? r : s).push(e);

}),

s.forEach(e => {

let { eid: t, bidders: s } = e;

n.has(t.source)

? s.forEach(e => {

(i[e] = i[e] || []).push(t);

})

: r.push({ eid: t, bidders: s });

}),

{

global: r.map(e => {

let { eid: t } = e;

return t;

}),

permissions: r

.filter(e => {

let { bidders: t } = e;

return !1 !== t;

})

.map(e => {

let { eid: t, bidders: n } = e;

return { source: t.source, bidders: n };

}),

bidder: i

}

);

})(

(function(e) {

let { global: t, bidder: n } = e;

const r = [],

s = {},

d = new Set();

function o(e) {

let t = r.find(t => (0, i.bD)(t.eid, e));

return (

null == t &&

((t = { eid: e, bidders: new Set() }), r.push(t)),

null == s[e.source]

? (s[e.source] = t.eid)

: t.eid === e && d.add(e.source),

t

);

}

return (

R.Vx.forEach(e => {

((0, j.A)(t, e) || []).forEach(e => {

o(e).bidders = !1;

});

}),

Object.entries(n).forEach(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

R.Vx.forEach(e => {

((0, j.A)(n, e) || []).forEach(e => {

const n = o(e);

!1 !== n.bidders && n.bidders.add(t);

});

});

}),

{

eids: r.map(e => {

let { eid: t, bidders: n } = e;

return { eid: t, bidders: n && Array.from(n) };

}),

conflicts: d

}

);

})({ global: n, bidder: r })

);

function d(e) {

delete e?.user?.eids, delete e?.user?.ext?.eids;

}

return (

(n = (0, i.Go)(n)),

(r = (0, i.Go)(r)),

d(n),

Object.values(r).forEach(d),

s.global.length && (0, m.J)(n, ‘user.ext.eids’, s.global),

t?.length &&

s.permissions.forEach(

e => (e.bidders = e.bidders.filter(e => t.includes(e)))

),

s.permissions.length &&

(0, m.J)(n, ‘ext.prebid.data.eidpermissions’, s.permissions),

Object.entries(s.bidder).forEach(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

n.length && (0, m.J)(r[t], ‘user.ext.eids’, n);

}),

{ global: n, bidder: r }

);

}

function w(e, t) {

return null == e || 0 === Object.keys(e.bidder || {}).length

? e

: ((e = P(e, t)), { …e, bidder: T(e) });

}

var D = n(1371);

const U = new Set([

‘bidderCode’,

‘bidderRequestId’,

‘uniquePbsTid’,

‘bids’,

‘timeout’

]),

$ = (() => {

const e = (0, I.Bp)(

(0, S.x4)(e => [e.bidfloor, e.bidfloorcur])

);

return function(t) {

let n;

for (const r of t) {

if (null == r?.bidfloorcur || null == r?.bidfloor)

return null;

n = null == n ? r : e(n, r);

}

return n;

};

})(),

J = (0, g.A)({

processors: C.m,

context: { netRevenue: !0 },

imp(e, t, n) {

Object.assign(n, t.pbsData);

const r = e(t, n);

if (

((t.bids || []).forEach(e => {

e.ortb2Imp &&

Object.keys(e.ortb2Imp).length > 0 &&

(0, m.J)(r, `ext.prebid.imp.${e.bidder}`, e.ortb2Imp);

}),

Object.values(B.s).some(e => r[e]))

)

return (r.secure = t.ortb2Imp?.secure ?? 1), r;

},

request(e, t, n, r) {

if (t.length) {

let { s2sBidRequest: s } = r;

const i = e(t, n, r);

return (

(i.tmax = Math.floor(

s.s2sConfig.timeout ??

Math.min(

0.75 * s.requestBidsTimeout,

s.s2sConfig.maxTimeout ?? M.maxTimeout

)

)),

(i.ext.tmaxmax = i.ext.tmaxmax || s.requestBidsTimeout),

[i.app, i.dooh, i.site].forEach(e => {

e &&

!e.publisher?.id &&

(0, m.J)(e, ‘publisher.id’, s.s2sConfig.accountId);

}),

r.transmitTids ||

(0, m.J)(i, ‘ext.prebid.createtids’, !1),

i

);

}

(0, i.vV)(

‘Request to Prebid Server rejected due to invalid media type(s) in adUnit.’

);

},

bidResponse(e, t, n) {

let r = n.actualBidRequests.get(n.seatbid.seat);

null == r && (r = n.actualBidRequests.get(null)),

r &&

Object.assign(n, {

bidRequest: r,

bidderRequest: n.actualBidderRequests.find(

e => e.bidderCode === r.bidder

)

});

const s = e(t, n);

return (

(s.requestBidder = r?.bidder),

s.native?.ortb && (s.adm = s.native.ortb),

(s.requestTimestamp = n.requestTimestamp),

{

bid: Object.assign(

(0, h.O)(d.XQ.GOOD, {

src: d.RW.SRC,

bidId: r ? r.bidId || r.bid_Id : null,

transactionId: n.adUnit.transactionId,

adUnitId: n.adUnit.adUnitId,

auctionId: n.bidderRequest.auctionId

}),

s,

{

deferRendering: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling,

deferBilling: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling

}

),

adUnit: n.adUnit.code

}

);

},

overrides: {

[v.Tb]: {

id(e, t, n, r) {

t.id = r.impId;

},

params(e, t, n, r) {

const s = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.adapterOptions;

for (const e of r.actualBidRequests.values())

(0, y.W)(t, e, r, r),

s &&

s[e.bidder] &&

Object.assign(

t.ext.prebid.bidder[e.bidder],

s[e.bidder]

);

},

bidfloor(e, t, n, r) {

const s = $(

(function*() {

for (const t of r.actualBidRequests.values()) {

const n = {};

e(n, t, r), yield n;

}

})()

);

null != s && Object.assign(t, s);

},

extBidfloor(e, t, n, r) {

function s(e, t) {

null != t &&

((0, m.J)(e, ‘ext.bidfloor’, t.bidfloor),

(0, m.J)(e, ‘ext.bidfloorcur’, t.bidfloorcur));

}

const d = Array.from(r.actualBidRequests.values()).map(

n => {

const s = (0, i.Go)(t);

return e(s, n, r), s;

}

);

Object.values(D.GE).forEach(e => {

s(t[e], $(d.map(t => t[e]?.ext)));

}),

(t[D.D4]?.format || []).forEach((e, t) => {

s(e, $(d.map(e => e[D.D4].format[t]?.ext)));

});

}

},

[v.S3]: {

fpd(e, t, n, r) {

r.transmitTids && (0, m.J)(t, ‘source.tid’, n.auctionId),

(0, i.D9)(t, r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.global),

r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&

‘object’ ==

typeof r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&

(0, m.J)(

t,

‘ext.prebid’,

(0, i.D9)(

t.ext?.prebid || {},

r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid

)

),

r.getRedactor().ortb2(t);

const s = Object.entries(

r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.bidder || {}

)

.filter(e => {

let [t] = e;

const n = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.bidders;

return (

r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes ||

(n && n.includes(t))

);

})

.map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return {

bidders: [t],

config: { ortb2: r.getRedactor(t).ortb2(n) }

};

});

s.length && (0, m.J)(t, ‘ext.prebid.bidderconfig’, s);

},

extPrebidAliases(e, t, n, r) {

r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(n => e(t, n, r));

},

sourceExtSchain(e, t, n, r) {

let s = t?.ext?.prebid?.schains || [];

const i = new Set(s.flatMap(e => e.bidders));

(s = Object.values(

s

.concat(

r.actualBidderRequests

.filter(e => !i.has(e.bidderCode))

.map(e => ({

bidders: [e.bidderCode],

schain: e?.bids?.[0]?.schain

}))

)

.filter(e => {

let { bidders: t, schain: n } = e;

return t?.length > 0 && n;

})

.reduce((e, t) => {

let { bidders: n, schain: r } = t;

const s = JSON.stringify(r);

return (

e.hasOwnProperty(s) ||

(e[s] = { bidders: new Set(), schain: r }),

n.forEach(t => e[s].bidders.add(t)),

e

);

}, {})

).map(e => {

let { bidders: t, schain: n } = e;

return { bidders: Array.from(t), schain: n };

})),

s.length && (0, m.J)(t, ‘ext.prebid.schains’, s);

}

},

[v.Cf]: {

serverSideStats(e, t, n, r) {

r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(s =>

e(t, n, { …r, bidderRequest: s, bidRequests: s.bids })

);

},

paapiConfigs(e, t, n, r) {

const s = Object.values(r.impContext).flatMap(e =>

(e.paapiConfigs || []).map(t => {

const n = e.actualBidderRequests.find(

e => e.bidderCode === t.bidder

),

r = e.actualBidRequests.get(t.bidder);

return {

adUnitCode: e.adUnit.code,

ortb2: n?.ortb2,

ortb2Imp: r?.ortb2Imp,

bidder: t.bidder,

config: t.config

};

})

);

s.length > 0 && (t.paapi = s);

}

}

}

});

var k = n(6894);

const _ = a.$W.getConfig,

V = d.RW.SRC;

let N,

W = 0;

const M = {

bidders: Object.freeze([]),

syncTimeout: 1e3,

maxBids: 1,

adapter: ‘prebidServer’,

allowUnknownBidderCodes: !1,

adapterOptions: {},

syncUrlModifier: {},

ortbNative: { eventtrackers: [{ event: 1, methods: [1, 2] }] },

maxTimeout: 1500

};

function G(e) {

if (!e) return;

e = Array.isArray(e) ? e : [e];

const t = new Set();

return e.filter(e => {

var n;

if (

((n = e),

[‘endpoint’, ‘syncEndpoint’].forEach(e => {

if ((0, i.O8)(n[e])) {

let t = n[e];

n[e] = { p1Consent: t, noP1Consent: t };

}

!(0, i.Qd)(n[e]) ||

(n[e].p1Consent && n[e].noP1Consent) ||

[‘p1Consent’, ‘noP1Consent’].forEach(t => {

n[e][t] ||

(0, i.JE)(

`s2sConfig.${e}.${t} not defined. PBS request will be skipped in some P1 scenarios.`

);

});

}),

(function(e) {

if (e.defaultVendor) {

let t = e.defaultVendor,

n = Object.keys(e);

if (!p[t])

return (

(0, i.vV)(

‘Incorrect or unavailable prebid server default vendor option: ‘ +

t

),

!1

);

Object.keys(p[t]).forEach(r => {

(M[r] !== e[r] && n.includes(r)) || (e[r] = p[t][r]);

});

} else null == e.adapter && (e.adapter = ‘prebidServer’);

return !0;

})(e) &&

(function(e) {

for (const t of [‘accountId’, ‘endpoint’])

if (null == e[t])

return (

(0, i.vV)(

t + ‘ missing in server to server config’

),

!1

);

return !0;

})(e) &&

e.enabled)

)

return (

Array.isArray(e.bidders) &&

(e.bidders = e.bidders.filter(

e => !t.has(e) && (t.add(e), !0)

)),

!0

);

(0, i.JE)(‘prebidServer: s2s config is disabled’, e);

});

}

function F(e, t, n, r, s) {

if (N.length === W) return;

W++;

let d = {};

const o = _(‘userSync.filterSettings’);

if (o) {

const { all: e, iframe: t, image: n } = o,

r = t || e,

s = n || e;

r && (d = Object.assign({ iframe: r }, d)),

s && (d = Object.assign({ image: s }, d));

}

const a = {

uuid: (0, i.lk)(),

bidders: e,

account: s.accountId,

filterSettings: d

};

let c = s.userSyncLimit;

(0, i.Et)(c) && c > 0 && (a.limit = c),

t &&

((a.gdpr = t.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0),

!1 !== t.gdprApplies && (a.gdpr_consent = t.consentString)),

n && (a.us_privacy = n),

r &&

((a.gpp_sid = r.applicableSections.join()),

(a.gpp = r.gppString)),

‘boolean’ == typeof s.coopSync && (a.coopSync = s.coopSync);

const u = JSON.stringify(a);

(0, l.RD)(

H(s.syncEndpoint, t),

e => {

try {

L((e = JSON.parse(e)).bidder_status, s);

} catch (e) {

(0, i.vV)(e);

}

},

u,

{ contentType: ‘text/plain’, withCredentials: !0 }

);

}

function L(e, t) {

if (0 === e.length) return;

const n = e.shift();

n.no_cookie

? (function(e, t, n, r, s) {

s.syncUrlModifier &&

‘function’ == typeof s.syncUrlModifier[n] &&

(t = s.syncUrlModifier[n](e, t, n));

!(function(e, t, n, r, s) {

t

? ‘image’ === e || ‘redirect’ === e

? ((0, i.OG)(

`Invoking image pixel user sync for bidder: “${n}”`

),

(0, i.z$)(t, r, s))

: ‘iframe’ === e

? ((0, i.OG)(

`Invoking iframe user sync for bidder: “${n}”`

),

(0, i.SG)(t, r, s))

: ((0, i.vV)(

`User sync type “${e}” not supported for bidder: “${n}”`

),

r())

: ((0, i.vV)(`No sync url for bidder “${n}”: ${t}`),

r());

})(e, t, n, r, s.syncTimeout);

})(

n.usersync.type,

n.usersync.url,

n.bidder,

L.bind(null, e, t),

t

)

: L(e, t);

}

function H(e, t) {

const n = (0, f.C)(t),

r = n ? e.p1Consent : e.noP1Consent;

return (

r || (0, i.JE)(‘Missing matching consent URL when gdpr=’ + n), r

);

}

function Y(e) {

let t, n, r;

return (

Array.isArray(e) &&

e.length > 0 &&

((t = e[0].gdprConsent),

(n = e[0].uspConsent),

(r = e[0].gppConsent)),

{ gdprConsent: t, uspConsent: n, gppConsent: r }

);

}

a.$W.setDefaults({ s2sConfig: M }),

_(‘s2sConfig’, e => {

let { s2sConfig: t } = e;

var n;

(n = G((n = t))).length && (N = n);

});

const z = (0, b.A_)(

‘async’,

function(e, t, n, r) {

let { onResponse: s, onError: c, onBid: p, onFledge: l } = r,

{ gdprConsent: b } = Y(t);

const f = (0, i.Go)(e.ad_units),

g = f

.map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.bidder).filter(i.hj))

.reduce(i.Bq, [])

.filter(i.hj),

m = e.metrics.measureTime(‘buildRequests’, () =>

(function(e, t, n, r) {

const s = (0, i.vE)(),

d = new Set(),

c = [],

u = (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig),

p = (() => {

const e = (0, R.$p)(u),

t = {};

return n =>

null == n

? e

: (t.hasOwnProperty(n) ||

(t[n] = (0, R.$p)((0, q.s)(E.tW, n))),

t[n]);

})();

(n = n.map(e => p().bidRequest(e))).forEach(e => {

const r = new Map();

(n.bids = e.bids.map(e => p(e.bidder).bidRequest(e))),

e.bids.forEach(n => {

null != n.mediaTypes &&

(0, i.JE)(

`Prebid Server adapter does not (yet) support bidder-specific mediaTypes for the same adUnit. Size mapping configuration will be ignored for adUnit: ${e.code}, bidder: ${n.bidder}`

),

r.set(n.bidder, (0, i.D4)(n.bid_id, t));

});

let s = e.code,

o = 1;

for (; d.has(s); ) o++, (s = `${e.code}-${o}`);

d.add(s),

c.push({

…e,

adUnitCode: e.code,

pbsData: {

impId: s,

actualBidRequests: r,

adUnit: e

}

});

});

const l = {

…Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(t[0]).filter(e => {

let [t] = e;

return !U.has(t);

})

),

paapi: { enabled: t.some(e => e.paapi?.enabled) }

};

return J.toORTB({

bidderRequest: l,

bidRequests: c,

context: {

currency:

a.$W.getConfig(‘currency.adServerCurrency’) ||

‘USD’,

ttl: e.s2sConfig.defaultTtl || 60,

requestTimestamp: s,

s2sBidRequest: {

…e,

ortb2Fragments: w(e.ortb2Fragments, r)

},

requestedBidders: r,

actualBidderRequests: t,

nativeRequest: e.s2sConfig.ortbNative,

getRedactor: p,

transmitTids: (0, x.io)(O.VJ, u)

}

});

})(e, t, f, g)

),

h = {

endpointUrl: H(e.s2sConfig.endpoint, b),

requestJson: m && JSON.stringify(m),

customHeaders: e?.s2sConfig?.customHeaders ?? {}

};

if (

(u.Ic(d.qY.BEFORE_PBS_HTTP, h),

(0, i.fH)(‘BidRequest: ‘ + h),

m && h.requestJson && h.endpointUrl)

) {

const t = e.metrics.startTiming(‘net’);

n(

h.endpointUrl,

{

success: function(n) {

let r;

t();

try {

r = JSON.parse(n);

const { bids: t, paapi: s } = e.metrics.measureTime(

‘interpretResponse’,

() =>

(function(e, t) {

return J.fromORTB({ response: e, request: t });

})(r, m)

);

t.forEach(p), s && s.forEach(l);

} catch (e) {

(0, i.vV)(e);

}

!r || (r.status && r.status.includes(‘Error’))

? ((0, i.vV)(

‘error parsing response: ‘,

r ? r.status : ‘not valid JSON’

),

s(!1, g))

: s(!0, g, r);

},

error: function() {

t(), c.apply(this, arguments);

}

},

h.requestJson,

{

contentType: ‘text/plain’,

withCredentials: !0,

browsingTopics: (0, x.io)(O.DL, (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig)),

customHeaders: h.customHeaders

}

);

} else (0, i.vV)(‘PBS request not made. Check endpoints.’);

},

‘processPBSRequest’

);

function K(e, t) {

return e?.extPrebid?.returnallbidstatus

? t?.ext?.seatnonbid

: void 0;

}

function Q(e) {

return e?.ext?.prebid?.analytics?.tags;

}

o.Ay.registerBidAdapter(

new (function() {

const e = new s.A(‘prebidServer’);

return (

(e.callBids = function(e, t, n, r, s) {

const p = (e.metrics = (0, k.BO)(t?.[0]?.metrics)

.newMetrics()

.renameWith(t => [

`adapter.s2s.${t}`,

`adapters.s2s.${e.s2sConfig.defaultVendor}.${t}`

]));

(r = p.startTiming(‘total’).stopBefore(r)),

t.forEach(e =>

(0, k.BO)(e.metrics).join(p, {

continuePropagation: !1

})

);

let { gdprConsent: l, uspConsent: b, gppConsent: f } = Y(t);

if (Array.isArray(N)) {

if (

e.s2sConfig &&

e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint &&

H(e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint, l)

) {

const t =

(e.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&

e.s2sConfig.extPrebid.aliases) ??

{};

F(

e.s2sConfig.bidders

.map(e => o.Ay.aliasRegistry[e] || t[e] || e)

.filter((e, t, n) => n.indexOf(e) === t),

l,

b,

f,

e.s2sConfig

);

}

z(e, t, s, {

onResponse: function(n, s, i) {

n && t.forEach(e => u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_DONE, e));

const { seatNonBidData: c, atagData: g } = (function(

e,

t

) {

return { atagData: Q(t), seatNonBidData: K(e, t) };

})(e.s2sConfig, i);

if (

(c &&

u.Ic(d.qY.SEAT_NON_BID, {

seatnonbid: i.ext.seatnonbid,

auctionId: t[0].auctionId,

requestedBidders: s,

response: i,

adapterMetrics: p

}),

c || g)

) {

const e = {

seatnonbid: c,

atag: g,

auctionId: t[0].auctionId,

requestedBidders: s,

response: i,

adapterMetrics: p

};

u.Ic(d.qY.PBS_ANALYTICS, e);

}

r(!1),

(function(e, t, n, r) {

e.forEach(e => {

let s = o.Ay.getBidAdapter(e);

s &&

s.registerSyncs &&

a.$W.runWithBidder(

e,

s.registerSyncs.bind(s, [], t, n, r)

);

});

})(s, l, b, f);

},

onError(n, s) {

const { p1Consent: o = ”, noP1Consent: a = ” } =

e?.s2sConfig?.endpoint || {};

o === a

? (0, i.vV)(

`Prebid server call failed: ‘${n}’. Endpoint: “${o}”}`,

s

)

: (0, i.vV)(

`Prebid server call failed: ‘${n}’. Endpoints: p1Consent “${o}”, noP1Consent “${a}”}`,

s

),

t.forEach(e =>

u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_ERROR, {

error: s,

bidderRequest: e

})

),

r(s.timedOut);

},

onBid: function(t) {

let { adUnit: r, bid: s } = t;

const o = (s.metrics = e.metrics.fork().renameWith());

o.checkpoint(‘addBidResponse’),

(null != s.requestId && null != s.requestBidder) ||

e.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes

? o.measureTime(‘addBidResponse.validate’, () =>

(0, c.fn)(r, s)

)

? n(r, s)

: n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.INVALID)

: ((0, i.JE)(

`PBS adapter received bid from unknown bidder (${s.bidder}), but ‘s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes’ is not set. Ignoring bid.`

),

n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.BIDDER_DISALLOWED));

},

onFledge: e => {

a.$W.runWithBidder(e.bidder, () => {

(0, c.JN)(

{ auctionId: t[0].auctionId, …e },

{ config: e.config }

);

});

}

});

}

}),

Object.assign(this, {

callBids: e.callBids,

setBidderCode: e.setBidderCode,

type: V

})

);

})(),

‘prebidServer’

),

(0, r.E)(‘prebidServerBidAdapter’);

}

},

e => {

e.O(0, [802, 618, 498, 225, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (t = 1134), e((e.s = t));

var t;

});

e.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[41],

{

2115: (d, e, n) => {

var t = n(7873),

s = n(9214),

i = n(1069);

const o = {

name: ‘pubProvidedId’,

gvlid: n(6916).B1,

decode(d) {

const e = d ? { pubProvidedId: d } : void 0;

return (

(0, i.fH)(

‘PubProvidedId: Decoded value ‘ + JSON.stringify(e)

),

e

);

},

getId(d) {

const e = (d && d.params) || {};

let n = [];

return (

(0, i.cy)(e.eids) && (n = n.concat(e.eids)),

‘function’ == typeof e.eidsFunction &&

(n = n.concat(e.eidsFunction())),

{ id: n }

);

}

};

(0, s.bz)(‘userId’, o), (0, t.E)(‘pubProvidedIdSystem’);

}

},

d => {

d.O(0, [802, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (e = 2115), d((d.s = e));

var e;

});

d.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[496],

{

5862: (e, o, t) => {

var n = t(7873),

r = t(1069),

d = t(9214),

i = t(2938),

a = t(6916),

u = t(5569),

c = t(2339);

const s = (0, i.vM)({ moduleType: u.fW, moduleName: ‘sharedId’ }),

l = ‘cookie’,

m = ‘html5’,

p = ‘_pubcid_optout’,

f = ‘PublisherCommonId’;

function g(e, o) {

if (o === l) return s.getCookie(e);

if (o === m && s.hasLocalStorage()) {

const o = s.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${e}_exp`);

if (!o) return s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e);

if (new Date(o).getTime() – Date.now() > 0)

return s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e);

}

}

function b(e, o) {

return function(t, n) {

o

? v(o, e, () => {

t(n() || e);

})()

: t(e);

};

}

function v(e) {

let o =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: ”,

t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;

if (!e) return;

const n = (0, r.Dl)(e);

n.search.id = encodeURIComponent(‘pubcid:’ + o);

const d = (0, r.c$)(n);

return function() {

(0, r.z$)(d, t);

};

}

function h() {

return !!(

(s.cookiesAreEnabled() && g(p, l)) ||

(s.hasLocalStorage() && g(p, m))

);

}

const I = {

name: ‘sharedId’,

aliasName: ‘pubCommonId’,

gvlid: a.B1,

decode(e, o) {

if (h())

return void (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId decode: Has opted-out’);

(0, r.fH)(‘ Decoded value PubCommonId ‘ + e);

return { pubcid: e };

},

getId: function() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

o = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0,

t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;

if (h()) return void (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: Has opted-out’);

if (o?.coppa)

return void (0, r.fH)(

‘PubCommonId: IDs not provided for coppa requests, exiting PubCommonId’

);

const { params: { create: n = !0, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e;

let i = t;

if (!i) {

try {

‘object’ == typeof window[f] && (i = window[f].getId());

} catch (e) {}

i || (i = n && (0, r.N9)() ? (0, r.lk)() : void 0);

}

return { id: i, callback: b(i, d) };

},

extendId: function() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

o = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0,

t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;

if (h())

return (

(0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: Has opted-out’), { id: void 0 }

);

if (o?.coppa)

return void (0, r.fH)(

‘PubCommonId: IDs not provided for coppa requests, exiting PubCommonId’

);

const { params: { extend: n = !1, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e;

if (n) {

if (d) {

return { callback: v(d, t) };

}

return { id: t };

}

},

domainOverride: (0, c.w)(s, ‘sharedId’),

eids: {

pubcid(e, o) {

const t = {

source: ‘pubcid.org’,

uids: e.map(e => ({ id: e, atype: 1 }))

};

return (

null != o?.params?.inserter &&

(t.inserter = o.params.inserter),

t

);

}

}

};

(0, d.bz)(‘userId’, I), (0, n.E)(‘sharedIdSystem’);

}

},

e => {

e.O(0, [764, 802, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (o = 5862), e((e.s = o));

var o;

});

e.O();

}

]);

(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([

[469],

{

4836: (e, t, n) => {

var r = n(7873),

o = n(3272),

s = n(5023),

i = n(1445),

a = n(8969),

c = n(9214),

u = n(1069);

const l = new Map();

function d(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: l;

const n = {};

function r(e) {

const t = JSON.stringify([

e.source?.toLowerCase(),

…Object.keys(e)

.filter(e => ![‘uids’, ‘source’].includes(e))

.sort()

.map(t => e[t])

]);

n.hasOwnProperty(t) ? n[t].uids.push(…e.uids) : (n[t] = e);

}

return (

Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {

let [n, o] = e;

o = Array.isArray(o) ? o : [o];

const s = t.get(n);

let i;

if (‘pubProvidedId’ === n) i = (0, u.Go)(o);

else if (‘function’ == typeof s)

try {

(i = s(o)),

Array.isArray(i) || (i = [i]),

i.forEach(

e =>

(e.uids = e.uids.filter(e => {

let { id: t } = e;

return (0, u.O8)(t);

}))

),

(i = i.filter(e => {

let { uids: t } = e;

return t?.length > 0;

}));

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(`Could not generate EID for “${n}”`, e);

}

else

i = o.map(e =>

(function(e, t, n) {

if (n && e) {

let t = {};

t.source = (0, u.fp)(n.getSource)

? n.getSource(e)

: n.source;

const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getValue) ? n.getValue(e) : e;

if ((0, u.O8)(r)) {

const o = { id: r, atype: n.atype };

if ((0, u.fp)(n.getUidExt)) {

const t = n.getUidExt(e);

t && (o.ext = t);

}

if (

((t.uids = [o]),

n.inserter || (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter))

) {

const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter)

? n.getInserter(e)

: n.inserter;

null != r && (t.inserter = r);

}

if (n.matcher || (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher)) {

const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher)

? n.getMatcher(e)

: n.matcher;

null != r && (t.matcher = r);

}

if (

(null != n.mm && (t.mm = n.mm),

(0, u.fp)(n.getEidExt))

) {

const r = n.getEidExt(e);

r && (t.ext = r);

}

return t;

}

}

return null;

})(e, 0, s)

);

Array.isArray(i) && i.filter(e => null != e).forEach(r);

}),

Object.values(n)

);

}

function f(e) {

const t = new Map(),

n = {};

return (

Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {

let [r, o] = e;

const s = o();

if (s) {

n[r] = s.idObj[r];

let e = s.submodule.eids?.[r];

‘function’ == typeof e &&

((i = e),

(e = function() {

for (

var e = arguments.length, t = new Array(e), n = 0;

n < e;

n++

)

t[n] = arguments[n];

return i(…t, s.config);

})),

t.set(r, e);

}

var i;

}),

d(n, t)

);

}

var g = n(2938),

m = n(3172),

b = n(1692),

h = n(5555),

p = n(6894),

y = n(5973),

I = n(6916),

w = n(5569),

v = n(5139),

S = n(6811),

D = n(3441),

E = n(8230),

O = n(8934);

const k = ‘User ID’,

$ = g.X0,

j = g.qk,

A = ‘_pbjs_id_optout’,

U = (0, g.CK)(‘userId’),

T = { isAllowed: v.io };

let C,

x,

N,

L,

_,

P,

H = [],

M = [],

J = {},

q = [];

const V = (() => {

let e;

return () => (null == e && (e = (0, p.K7)()), e);

})();

function F(e) {

return V()

.fork()

.renameWith(t => [`userId.mod.${t}`, `userId.mods.${e}.${t}`]);

}

function W(e, t) {

t = t || e.storageMgr;

const n =

‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.domainOverride

? e.submodule.domainOverride()

: null,

r = e.config.storage.name;

return function(e, o, s) {

t.setCookie(r + (e || ”), o, s, ‘Lax’, n);

};

}

function G(e, t) {

const n = e.config.storage;

try {

const r = new Date(

Date.now() + 864e5 * n.expires

).toUTCString(),

o = (0, u.Qd)(t) ? JSON.stringify(t) : t;

e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => {

switch (t) {

case $:

!(function(e, t, n) {

const r = e.config.storage,

o = W(e);

o(null, t, n),

o(‘_cst’, me(), n),

‘number’ == typeof r.refreshInSeconds &&

o(‘_last’, new Date().toUTCString(), n);

})(e, o, r);

break;

case j:

!(function(e, t, n) {

const r = e.config.storage,

o = e.storageMgr;

o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`, n),

o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_cst`, me()),

o.setDataInLocalStorage(

r.name,

encodeURIComponent(t)

),

‘number’ == typeof r.refreshInSeconds &&

o.setDataInLocalStorage(

`${r.name}_last`,

new Date().toUTCString()

);

})(e, o, r);

}

});

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(e);

}

}

function R(e) {

ve(e),

e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => {

switch (t) {

case $:

!(function(e) {

const t = W(e, U),

n = new Date(Date.now() – 864e5).toUTCString();

[”, ‘_last’, ‘_cst’].forEach(e => {

try {

t(e, ”, n);

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(e);

}

});

})(e);

break;

case j:

!(function(e) {

[”, ‘_last’, ‘_exp’, ‘_cst’].forEach(t => {

try {

U.removeDataFromLocalStorage(

e.config.storage.name + t

);

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(e);

}

});

})(e);

}

});

}

function B(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: void 0;

const n = e.config.storage,

r = t ? `${n.name}_${t}` : n.name;

let o;

try {

e.enabledStorageTypes.find(t => {

switch (t) {

case $:

o = (function(e, t) {

return e.storageMgr.getCookie(t);

})(e, r);

break;

case j:

o = (function(e, t) {

const n = e.storageMgr,

r = e.config.storage,

o = n.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`);

return ” === o

? n.getDataFromLocalStorage(t)

: o && new Date(o).getTime() – Date.now() > 0

? decodeURIComponent(n.getDataFromLocalStorage(t))

: void 0;

})(e, r);

}

return !!o;

}),

‘string’ == typeof o &&

‘{‘ === o.trim().charAt(0) &&

(o = JSON.parse(o));

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(e);

}

return o;

}

function Q(e, t, n) {

t = V()

.fork()

.startTiming(‘userId.callbacks.total’)

.stopBefore(t);

const r = (0, u.U6)(() => {

clearTimeout(x), t();

}, e.length);

e.forEach(function(e) {

const t = F(e.submodule.name)

.startTiming(‘callback’)

.stopBefore(r);

try {

e.callback(function(r) {

r

? (e.config.storage && G(e, r),

(e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(r, e.config)),

n.refresh(),

he(n))

: (0, u.fH)(

`${k}: ${e.submodule.name} – request id responded with an empty value`

),

t();

}, B.bind(null, e));

} catch (n) {

(0, u.vV)(`Error in userID module ‘${e.submodule.name}’:`, n),

t();

}

e.callback = void 0;

});

}

function K(e) {

return Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(e)

.map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return [t, n()?.idObj?.[t]];

})

.filter(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return null != n;

})

);

}

function Y(e, t, n) {

const r = {};

return (

e.forEach(e => {

const o = n(e),

s = (function(e) {

if (e.primaryIds) return e.primaryIds;

const t = Object.keys(e.eids ?? {});

if (t.length > 1)

throw new Error(

`ID submodule ${e.name} can provide multiple IDs, but does not specify ‘primaryIds’`

);

return t;

})(o);

t(e).forEach(t => {

const n = (r[t] = r[t] ?? []),

i = J[t]?.indexOf(o.name) ?? (s.includes(t) ? 0 : -1),

a = n.findIndex(e => {

let [t] = e;

return t < i;

});

n.splice(-1 === a ? n.length : a, 0, [i, e]);

});

}),

Object.fromEntries(

Object.entries(r).map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return [

t,

n.map(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return n;

})

];

})

)

);

}

function z() {

const e = {

submodules: [],

global: {},

bidder: {},

combined: {},

refresh() {

let t =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: [];

const n = new Set(t.map(e => e.submodule));

(e.submodules = e.submodules

.filter(e => !n.has(e.submodule))

.concat(t)),

(function() {

const t = Y(

e.submodules,

e => Object.keys(e.idObj ?? {}),

e => e.submodule

),

n = {},

r = {};

function o(e, t, n) {

return function() {

for (const {

allowed: r,

bidders: o,

module: s

} of n) {

if (

!T.isAllowed(

S.yl,

(0, D.s)(w.fW, s?.config?.name, { init: !1 })

)

)

continue;

const i = s.idObj?.[e];

if (null != i) {

if (r) return s;

if (t) {

const t = e =>

e

.map(e => e.module.submodule.name)

.join(‘, ‘);

return (

(0, u.JE)(

`userID modules ${t(

n

)} provide the same ID (‘${e}’); ${

s.submodule.name

} is the preferred source, but it’s configured only for some bidders, unlike ${t(

n.filter(e => null == e.bidders)

)}. Other bidders will not see the “${e}” ID.`

),

null

);

}

if (null == o) return null;

}

}

return null;

};

}

Object.entries(t).forEach(e => {

let [t, s] = e,

i = !0;

const a = new Set();

(s = s.map(e => {

let t = null;

return (

Array.isArray(e.config.bidders) &&

e.config.bidders.length > 0

? ((t = e.config.bidders),

t.forEach(e => a.add(e)))

: (i = !1),

{ module: e, bidders: t }

);

})),

i ||

(n[t] = o(

t,

!0,

s.map(e => {

let { bidders: t, module: n } = e;

return {

allowed: null == t,

bidders: t,

module: n

};

})

)),

a.forEach(e => {

(r[e] = r[e] ?? {}),

(r[e][t] = o(

t,

!1,

s.map(t => {

let { bidders: n, module: r } = t;

return {

allowed: n?.includes(e),

bidders: n,

module: r

};

})

));

});

});

const s = Object.values(r)

.concat([n])

.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(e, t), {});

Object.assign(e, { global: n, bidder: r, combined: s });

})();

}

};

return e;

}

function X(e) {

let { adUnits: t, ortb2Fragments: n } = e;

if (

((n = n ?? { global: {}, bidder: {} }),

(function(e) {

const { global: t, bidder: n } = e,

{ global: r, bidder: o } = C,

s = f(r);

s.length > 0 &&

(0, m.J)(

t,

‘user.ext.eids’,

(t.user?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(s)

),

Object.entries(o).forEach(e => {

let [t, r] = e;

const o = f(r);

o.length > 0 &&

(0, m.J)(

n,

`${t}.user.ext.eids`,

(n[t]?.user?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(o)

);

});

})(n),

[t].some(e => !Array.isArray(e) || !e.length))

)

return;

const r = K(C.global),

o = n.global.user?.ext?.eids || [];

t.forEach(e => {

e.bids &&

(0, u.cy)(e.bids) &&

e.bids.forEach(e => {

const t = Object.assign({}, r, K(C.bidder[e.bidder] ?? {})),

s = o.concat(n.bidder?.[e.bidder]?.user?.ext?.eids || []);

Object.keys(t).length > 0 && (e.userId = t),

s.length > 0 && (e.userIdAsEids = s);

});

});

}

const Z = {};

let ee;

function te() {

let e =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: ie() || [];

const t = _ && e.find(e => e.source === _);

if (t && ‘string’ == typeof t?.uids?.[0]?.id) {

const e = t.uids[0].id.replace(/[W_]/g, ”);

if (e.length >= 32 && e.length <= 150) return e;

(0, u.JE)(

`User ID – Googletag Publisher Provided ID for ${_} is not between 32 and 150 characters – ${e}`

);

}

}

const ne = (0, p.Ak)(‘userId’, function(e, t) {

let { mkDelay: n = h.cb, getIds: r = ge } =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]

? arguments[2]

: {};

h.U9.race([r().catch(() => null), n(L)]).then(() => {

X(t),

V().join((0, p.BO)(t.metrics), {

propagate: !1,

includeGroups: !0

}),

e.call(this, t);

});

}),

re = (0, p.Ak)(‘userId’, function(e, t) {

X(t), e.call(this, t);

});

function oe() {

return !!O.gH.getHooks({ hook: ne }).length;

}

function se() {

return K(C.combined);

}

function ie() {

return f(C.combined);

}

function ae(e) {

return ie().filter(t => t.source === e)[0];

}

function ce(e, t, n) {

return de().then(() => {

let r = {};

if ((0, u.fp)(n)) {

(0, u.fH)(

`${k} – Getting encrypted signal from custom function : ${n.name} & source : ${e} `

);

const t = n(e);

r[e] = t ? ue(t) : null;

} else {

const n = ae(e);

(0, u.fH)(

`${k} – Getting encrypted signal for eids :${JSON.stringify(

n

)}`

),

(0, u.Im)(n) ||

(r[n.source] = !0 === t ? ue(n) : n.uids[0].id);

}

return (

(0, u.fH)(`${k} – Fetching encrypted eids: ${r[e]}`), r[e]

);

});

}

function ue(e) {

let t =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: 1,

n = ”;

if (1 === t)

n =

‘object’ == typeof e

? window.btoa(JSON.stringify(e))

: window.btoa(e);

return `${t}||${n}`;

}

function le() {

if (!(0, u.II)()) return;

window.googletag.secureSignalProviders =

window.googletag.secureSignalProviders || [];

const e = o.$W.getConfig(‘userSync.encryptedSignalSources’);

if (e) {

const t = e.registerDelay || 0;

setTimeout(() => {

e.sources &&

e.sources.forEach(e => {

let { source: t, encrypt: n, customFunc: r } = e;

t.forEach(e => {

window.googletag.secureSignalProviders.push({

id: e,

collectorFunction: () => ce(e, n, r)

});

});

});

}, t);

} else

(0, u.JE)(

`${k} – ESP : encryptedSignalSources config not defined under userSync Object`

);

}

function de(e) {

return ee(e).then(

() => se(),

e =>

e === Z

? Promise.resolve().then(ge)

: ((0, u.vV)(‘Error initializing userId’, e),

h.U9.reject(e))

);

}

function fe() {

let { submoduleNames: e } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {},

t = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0;

return de({ refresh: !0, submoduleNames: e }).then(

e => (t && (0, u.fp)(t) && t(), e)

);

}

function ge() {

return de();

}

function me() {

let e = Number(I.SL.hash);

const t = [];

for (; e > 0; ) t.push(String.fromCharCode(255 & e)), (e >>>= 8);

return btoa(t.join());

}

function be(e, t) {

const n = I.SL.getConsentData();

if (e.config.storage) {

let r,

o = B(e),

s = !1;

if (‘number’ == typeof e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds) {

const t = new Date(B(e, ‘last’));

s =

t &&

Date.now() – t.getTime() >

1e3 * e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds;

}

if (

!o ||

s ||

t ||

(function(e) {

const t = B(e, ‘cst’);

return !t || t !== me();

})(e)

) {

const t = Object.assign(

{ enabledStorageTypes: e.enabledStorageTypes },

e.config

);

r = e.submodule.getId(t, n, o);

} else

‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.extendId &&

(r = e.submodule.extendId(e.config, n, o));

(0, u.Qd)(r) &&

(r.id && (G(e, r.id), (o = r.id)),

‘function’ == typeof r.callback && (e.callback = r.callback)),

o && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(o, e.config));

} else if (e.config.value) e.idObj = e.config.value;

else {

const t = e.submodule.getId(e.config, n);

(0, u.Qd)(t) &&

(‘function’ == typeof t.callback && (e.callback = t.callback),

t.id && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(t.id, e.config)));

}

}

function he(e) {

const t = f(e.combined);

if (t.length && _) {

const e = te(t);

e &&

((0, u.II)()

? window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e)

: ((window.googletag = window.googletag || {}),

(window.googletag.cmd = window.googletag.cmd || []),

window.googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e);

})));

}

}

function pe(e, t) {

let n =

arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2] && arguments[2];

return V()

.fork()

.measureTime(‘userId.init.modules’, function() {

if (!t.length) return [];

if (

(t.forEach(e => ve(e)),

!(t = t.filter(

e =>

(!e.config.storage || !!e.enabledStorageTypes.length) &&

T.isAllowed(S.yl, (0, D.s)(w.fW, e.config.name))

)).length)

)

return (0, u.JE)(`${k} – no ID module configured`), [];

const r = t.reduce(

(e, t) =>

F(t.submodule.name).measureTime(‘init’, () => {

try {

be(t, n), e.push(t);

} catch (e) {

(0, u.vV)(

`Error in userID module ‘${t.submodule.name}’:`,

e

);

}

return e;

}),

[]

);

return e.refresh(r), he(e), r;

});

}

function ye(e) {

return e?.storage?.type?.trim().split(/s*&s*/) || [];

}

function Ie(e) {

function t(e) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

r = 1;

r < t;

r++

)

n[r – 1] = arguments[r];

(0, u.JE)(`Invalid userSync.userId config: ${e}`, …n);

}

return Array.isArray(e)

? e.filter(e => {

if (!e?.name) return t(‘must specify “name”‘, e);

if (e.storage) {

if (!e.storage.name || !e.storage.type)

return t(

‘must specify “storage.name” and “storage.type”‘,

e

);

if (

!(function(e) {

return ye(e).every(e => we.has(e));

})(e)

)

return t(‘invalid “storage.type”‘, e);

[‘expires’, ‘refreshInSeconds’].forEach(n => {

let r = e.storage[n];

null != r &&

‘number’ != typeof r &&

((r = Number(r)),

isNaN(r)

? (t(

`storage.${n} must be a number and will be ignored`,

e

),

delete e.storage[n])

: (e.storage[n] = r));

});

}

return !0;

})

: (null != e && t(‘must be an array’, e), []);

}

const we = new Set([j, $]);

function ve(e) {

if (e.enabledStorageTypes) return;

const t = ye(e.config);

e.enabledStorageTypes = t.filter(t => {

switch (t) {

case j:

return (function(e) {

return !(

!e.storageMgr.localStorageIsEnabled() ||

(U.getDataFromLocalStorage(A) &&

((0, u.fH)(

`${k} – opt-out localStorage found, storage disabled`

),

1))

);

})(e);

case $:

return (function(e) {

return !(

!e.storageMgr.cookiesAreEnabled() ||

(U.getCookie(A) &&

((0, u.fH)(

`${k} – opt-out cookie found, storage disabled`

),

1))

);

})(e);

}

return !1;

});

}

function Se(e) {

l.clear(),

Object.entries(

Y(

e,

e => Object.keys(e.eids || {}),

e => e

)

).forEach(e => {

let [t, n] = e;

return l.set(t, n[0].eids[t]);

});

}

function De() {

Se(q);

const e = Ie(M);

if (!e.length) return;

const t = q.filter(e => !(H || []).find(t => t.name === e.name));

H.splice(0, H.length),

t

.map(t => {

const n = (e || []).find(

e =>

e.name &&

(e.name.toLowerCase() === t.name.toLowerCase() ||

(t.aliasName &&

e.name.toLowerCase() === t.aliasName.toLowerCase()))

);

return (

n && t.name !== n.name && (n.name = t.name),

n

? {

submodule: t,

config: n,

callback: void 0,

idObj: void 0,

storageMgr: (0, g.vM)({

moduleType: w.fW,

moduleName: n.name

})

}

: null

);

})

.filter(e => null !== e)

.forEach(e => H.push(e)),

H.length &&

(oe() ||

(O.gH.getHooks({ hook: re }).remove(),

O.gH.before(ne, 100),

i.Ay.callDataDeletionRequest.before(Ee),

b.Q.after(e => e(te()))),

(0, u.fH)(

`${k} – usersync config updated for ${H.length} submodules: `,

H.map(e => e.submodule.name)

));

}

function Ee(e) {

for (

var t = arguments.length,

n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),

r = 1;

r < t;

r++

)

n[r – 1] = arguments[r];

(0, u.fH)(

‘UserID: received data deletion request; deleting all stored IDs…’

),

H.forEach(e => {

if (‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.onDataDeletionRequest)

try {

e.submodule.onDataDeletionRequest(

e.config,

e.idObj,

…n

);

} catch (t) {

(0, u.vV)(

`Error calling onDataDeletionRequest for ID submodule ${e.submodule.name}`,

t

);

}

R(e);

}),

e.apply(this, n);

}

function Oe(e) {

return function() {

return Promise.resolve(e.apply(this, arguments));

};

}

function ke(e) {

let { mkDelay: t = h.cb } =

arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]

? arguments[1]

: {};

(_ = void 0),

(H = []),

(M = []),

(C = z()),

(ee = (function() {

let { mkDelay: e = h.cb } =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

const t = (0, h.v6)(),

n = (0, h.v6)();

let r,

o,

i = !1;

function l(e) {

return (

(o = V().fork()),

null != r && r.reject(Z),

(r = (0, h.v6)()),

h.U9.race([e, r.promise]).finally(

o.startTiming(‘userId.total’)

)

);

}

let d = C,

f = H;

function g(e) {

return function() {

if (d === C && f === H) return e(…arguments);

};

}

function m() {

return I.SL.promise.finally(

o.startTiming(‘userId.init.consent’)

);

}

let b = l(

h.U9.all([c.Gc, t.promise])

.then(m)

.then(

g(() => {

pe(d, f);

})

)

.then(() =>

n.promise.finally(

o.startTiming(‘userId.callbacks.pending’)

)

)

.then(

g(() => {

const e = d.submodules.filter(e =>

(0, u.fp)(e.callback)

);

if (e.length) return new h.U9(t => Q(e, t, d));

})

)

);

return function() {

let {

refresh: r = !1,

submoduleNames: o = null,

ready: c = !1

} =

arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]

? arguments[0]

: {};

return (

c &&

!i &&

((i = !0),

t.resolve(),

L > 0

? n.resolve()

: s.on(a.qY.AUCTION_END, function t() {

s.AU(a.qY.AUCTION_END, t), e(N).then(n.resolve);

})),

r &&

i &&

(b = l(

b

.catch(() => null)

.then(m)

.then(

g(() => {

const e = pe(

d,

f.filter(

e =>

null == o || o.includes(e.submodule.name)

),

!0

).filter(e => null != e.callback);

if (e.length) return new h.U9(t => Q(e, t, d));

})

)

)),

b

);

};

})({ mkDelay: t })),

null != P && P(),

(q = []),

(P = e.getConfig(‘userSync’, e => {

const t = e.userSync;

t &&

((_ = t.ppid),

t.userIds &&

((M = t.userIds),

(N = (0, u.Et)(t.syncDelay)

? t.syncDelay

: E.qh.syncDelay),

(L = (0, u.Et)(t.auctionDelay)

? t.auctionDelay

: E.qh.auctionDelay),

De(),

(function(e, t) {

if (e) {

const n = {},

r = new Map(

t.map(e =>

e.aliasName ? [e.aliasName, e.name] : []

)

);

Object.keys(e).forEach(t => {

const o = (0, u.cy)(e[t])

? […e[t]].reverse()

: [];

n[t] = o.map(e => (r.has(e) ? r.get(e) : e));

}),

(J = n);

} else J = {};

C.refresh(), Se(t);

})(t.idPriority, q),

ee({ ready: !0 })));

})),

((0, r.m)().getUserIds = se),

((0, r.m)().getUserIdsAsEids = ie),

((0, r.m)().getEncryptedEidsForSource = Oe(ce)),

((0, r.m)().registerSignalSources = le),

((0, r.m)().refreshUserIds = Oe(fe)),

((0, r.m)().getUserIdsAsync = Oe(ge)),

((0, r.m)().getUserIdsAsEidBySource = ae),

oe() || O.gH.before(re, 100);

}

ke(o.$W),

(0, c.xG)(

‘userId’,

function(e) {

(e.findRootDomain = y.S),

(q || []).find(t => t.name === e.name) ||

(q.push(e),

I.o2.register(w.fW, e.name, e.gvlid),

De(),

ee({ refresh: !0, submoduleNames: [e.name] }));

},

{ postInstallAllowed: !0 }

),

(0, r.E)(‘userId’);

}

},

e => {

e.O(0, [802, 769, 139, 85], () => {

return (t = 4836), e((e.s = t));

var t;

});

e.O();

}

]);

})(),

tlpbjs.processQueue();

tlpbjs.config = {};

tlpbjs.config.domain = window.location.hostname.replace(‘www.’, ”);

if (account) {

tlpbjs.config.account = account;

} else {

tlpbjs.config.account = ‘tl’;

}

tlpbjs.config.debug = window.location.search.indexOf(‘tlpbjs=debug’) > -1;

tlpbjs.defineSlot = window.googletag.defineSlot;

tlpbjs.nativeRender = function(state) {

var winners = tlpbjs.getHighestCpmBids([state.divId]);

if (tlpbjs.config.debug) console.log(‘tlpbjs: winners: ‘ + winners.length);

for (var i = 0; i < winners.length; i++) {

var winningBid = winners[i];

if (winningBid && winningBid.adId) {

if (tlpbjs.config.debug)

console.log(‘tlpbjs: winning bid id: ‘ + winningBid.adId);

if (state.div) {

state.div.innerHTML = ”;

state.div.align = ‘center’;

state.div.style = ‘padding:0;margin:0;border:0pt none;’;

let iframe = document.createElement(‘iframe’);

iframe.frameBorder = 0;

iframe.setAttribute(‘marginwidth’, ‘0’);

iframe.setAttribute(‘marginheight’, ‘0’);

iframe.scrolling = ‘no’;

iframe.style =

‘overflow:hidden;display:block;border-style:none;border:0px;’;

state.div.appendChild(iframe);

var iframeDoc = iframe.contentWindow.document;

tlpbjs.renderAd(iframeDoc, winningBid.adId);

}

}

}

};

tlpbjs.tlRequestBids = function(state) {

if (state.gamSlotId) {

tlpbjs.requestBids({

adUnitCodes: [state.gamSlot.getSlotElementId()],

bidsBackHandler: function() {

tlpbjs.setTargetingForGPTAsync([state.gamSlot.getSlotElementId()]);

googletag.pubads().refresh([state.gamSlot]);

}

});

} else {

tlpbjs.requestBids({

adUnitCodes: [state.divId],

bidsBackHandler: function() {

tlpbjs.nativeRender(state);

}

});

}

};

tlpbjs.getPPID = function() {

if (localStorage) {

var permutive_id = localStorage.getItem(‘permutive-id’);

if (permutive_id) {

return permutive_id;

} else {

var teal_id = localStorage.getItem(‘teal-id’);

if (teal_id) {

return teal_id;

}

var newUUID = crypto

? crypto.randomUUID().toString()

: Math.random()

.toString()

.replace(‘0.’, ”) +

Math.random()

.toString()

.replace(‘0.’, ”);

localStorage.setItem(‘teal-id’, newUUID);

return newUUID;

}

} else {

return new crypto()

? crypto.randomUUID().toString()

: Math.random()

.toString()

.replace(‘0.’, ”) +

Math.random()

.toString()

.replace(‘0.’, ”);

}

};

tlpbjs.que.push(function() {

tlpbjs.setConfig({

s2sConfig: {

accountId: tlpbjs.config.account,

bidders: [‘teal-s2s’],

timeout: 2200,

maxTimeout: 2200,

enabled: true,

adapter: ‘prebidServer’,

endpoint: ‘https://a.bids.ws/openrtb2/auction’,

syncEndpoint: ‘https://a.bids.ws/cookie_sync’,

coopSync: true,

allowUnknownBidderCodes: true

},

ortb2: {

ext: {

prebid: {

storedrequest: {

id: tlpbjs.config.account

}

}

}

},

useBidCache: true,

bidderTimeout: 2500,

enableTIDs: true,

bidderSequence: ‘random’,

enableSendAllBids: false,

auctionOptions: {

suppressStaleRender: true

},

consentManagement: {

usp: {

cmpApi: ‘iab’,

timeout: 0

},

…(typeof __tcfapi === ‘function’ && {

gdpr: {

cmpApi: ‘iab’,

allowAuctionWithoutConsent: true,

timeout: 0,

defaultGdprScope: true

}

})

},

userSync: {

ppid: tlpbjs.config.domain,

filterSettings: {

iframe: {

bidders: ‘*’,

filter: ‘include’

}

},

userIds: [

{

name: ‘pubProvidedId’,

params: {

eids: [

{

source: tlpbjs.config.domain,

uids: [

{

id: tlpbjs.getPPID(),

atype: 1,

ext: {

stype: ‘ppuid’

}

}

]

}

]

}

},

{

name: ‘criteo’

},

{

name: ‘sharedId’,

storage: {

name: ‘_sharedID’,

type: ‘cookie’,

expires: 365

}

}

]

}

});

tlpbjs.bidderSettings = {

standard: {

adserverTargeting: [

{

key: ‘tl_bidder’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.bidderCode;

}

},

{

key: ‘tl_adid’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.adId;

}

},

{

key: ‘tl_pb’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.pbHg;

}

},

{

key: ‘tl_size’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.size;

}

},

{

key: ‘tl_source’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.source;

}

},

{

key: ‘tl_format’,

val: function(bidResponse) {

return bidResponse.mediaType;

}

}

]

}

};

tlpbjs.onEvent(‘beforeRequestBids’, function(adUnits) {

adUnits.forEach(a => {

if (a.mediaTypes && a.mediaTypes.banner && a.mediaTypes.banner.sizes) {

delete a.mediaTypes.banner.sizes;

}

});

});

window.pbjs = window.pbjs || window.tlpbjs;

});

tlpbjs.renderTlDynamicAd = function(state) {

tlpbjs.que.push(function() {

if (!tlpbjs.adUnits.find(e => e.code === state.divId)) {

var new_unit = [

{

code: state.divId,

mediaTypes: {

banner: {

sizes: [[1, 1]]

}

},

ortb2Imp: {

ext: {

prebid: {

storedrequest: {

id: state.storedImp

},

…(window.location.search.indexOf(‘tl=test’) > -1 && {

storedauctionresponse: { id: ‘test-placement300x250’ }

})

}

}

},

bids: [

{

bidder: ‘teal-s2s’

}

]

}

];

tlpbjs.addAdUnits(new_unit);

}

var other_eids;

if (window.owpbjs && window.owpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) {

other_eids = window.owpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids();

} else if (window.ihowpbjs && window.ihowpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) {

other_eids = window.ihowpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids();

} else if (window.pbjs && window.pbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) {

other_eids = window.pbjs.getUserIdsAsEids();

}

if (other_eids && other_eids.filter) {

other_eids = other_eids.filter(

e =>

![‘criteo.com’, tlpbjs.config.domain, ‘pubcid.org’].includes(

e[‘source’]

)

);

tlpbjs.mergeConfig({

ortb2: {

user: {

ext: {

eids: other_eids

}

}

}

});

}

tlpbjs.tlRequestBids(state);

});

};

tlpbjs.initGam = function(state) {

window.googletag = window.googletag || { cmd: [] };

window.googletag.cmd.push(function() {

if (state.gamSlotId) {

state.gamSlot = window.googletag

.pubads()

.getSlots()

.find(element => element.getSlotElementId() === state.divId);

if (!state.gamSlot) {

if (state.size && Array.isArray(state.size)) {

if (!state.size.includes(1)) {

state.size = [state.size, [1, 1]];

}

} else {

state.size = [[1, 1]];

}

state.gamSlot = tlpbjs

.defineSlot(state.gamSlotId, state.size, state.divId)

.addService(googletag.pubads());

} else {

var sizes = state.gamSlot.getSizes();

if (!sizes.find(e => e[‘width’] == 1)) {

var sizeArray = [[1, 1]];

sizes.forEach(e => sizeArray.push([e[‘width’], e[‘height’]]));

state.gamSlot.defineSizeMapping(

googletag

.sizeMapping()

.addSize([0, 0], sizeArray)

.build()

);

}

}

}

});

};

}

function triggerTealReplace(account) {

window.googletag = window.googletag || { cmd: [] };

window.googletag.cmd.push(function() {

if (window.location.search.indexOf(‘tl=disable’) > -1) return;

var identifier = ‘recovered-ad-slot-‘;

var gptDefineSlot = window.googletag.defineSlot;

var adCounter = 0;

if (!window.tlpbjs || !window.tlpbjs.config)

loadTlpbjs(account ? account : ‘npg’);

function defineSlotOverride(adUnitPath, sizes, divId) {

//only pass 0,0 if parent node has recovered child already

var div = document.getElementById(divId);

var emptyParent = true;

if (

div.parentNode &&

div.parentNode.children &&

div.parentNode.children.forEach

) {

div.parentNode.children.forEach(e => {

if (e.id.startsWith(identifier)) {

emptyParent = false;

}

});

}

var slot = gptDefineSlot(adUnitPath, emptyParent ? sizes : [0, 0], divId);

runAuctionForSlot(divId, slot.getSizes());

return slot;

}

function runAuctionForSlot(divId, sizes, isRefresh) {

//check sizes – don’t render if width or height <= 2 (1×1,2×2 etc.)

var tooSmall = false;

var maxSize = [0, 0];

if (sizes && sizes[0]) {

if (Number.isInteger(sizes[0])) {

maxSize = sizes;

} else {

sizes.forEach(e => {

if (Array.isArray(e) && e[0] > maxSize[0]) {

maxSize[0] = e[0];

} else if (e.width > maxSize[0]) {

maxSize[0] = e.width;

}

if (Array.isArray(e) && e[1] > maxSize[1]) {

maxSize[1] = e[1];

} else if (e.height > maxSize[1]) {

maxSize[1] = e.height;

}

});

}

if (maxSize[0] <= 2 || maxSize[1] <= 2) {

tooSmall = true;

}

} else {

tooSmall = true;

}

var slot = document.getElementById(divId);

if (slot) {

//check to see if there is already an recovered slot in parent

var emptyParent = true;

if (

slot.parentNode &&

slot.parentNode.children &&

slot.parentNode.children.forEach

) {

slot.parentNode.children.forEach(e => {

if (e.id.startsWith(identifier)) {

emptyParent = false;

}

});

}

if (emptyParent || isRefresh) {

slot.innerHTML = ”;

if (!isRefresh) slot.id = identifier + adCounter++;

if (!tooSmall) {

var urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);

var state = {

divId: slot.id,

div: slot,

…(urlParams.get(‘tlgamslot’) && {

gamSlotId: urlParams.get(‘tlgamslot’)

}),

size: maxSize

};

if (maxSize[0] >= 728) state.storedImp = ‘recovered728x90’;

else if (maxSize[0] <= 160) state.storedImp = ‘recovered160x600’;

else if (maxSize[1] >= 250) state.storedImp = ‘recovered300x250’;

else if (maxSize[0] >= 320) state.storedImp = ‘recovered320x100’;

if (state.storedImp) {

if (state.gamSlotId) {

if (isRefresh)

state.gamSlot = window.googletag

.pubads()

.getSlots()

.find(

element => element.getSlotElementId() === state.divId

);

else window.tlpbjs.initGam(state);

}

window.tlpbjs.renderTlDynamicAd(state);

observeSlotInView(state); //start refresh timer

}

}

}

}

}

function observeSlotInView(state) {

var observer = new IntersectionObserver(

function(entries) {

entries.forEach(entry => {

if (entry.isIntersecting) {

observer.unobserve(state.div); // Stop observing once in view

setTimeout(

() => runAuctionForSlot(state.divId, state.size, true),

30000

); // Call after 30 seconds

}

});

},

{ threshold: 0.1 }

); // Trigger when at least 10% of the slot is in view

observer.observe(state.div);

}

window.googletag.defineSlot = defineSlotOverride;

window.googletag

.pubads()

.getSlots()

.forEach(e => {

runAuctionForSlot(e.getSlotElementId(), e.getSizes());

});

});

}

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