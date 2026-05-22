Incluso cuando la IA mejora en la búsqueda de puntos débiles digitales, no elimina el papel humano en el conflicto cibernético

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<h4><a href=”#”>Shows</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Federal Drive </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/federal-newscast/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> Federal Newscast </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/space-hour/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> The Space Hour </a> </li> </ul></div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Federal Drive Team</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=federal-drive”> 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role in cyber conflict</h1> <p style=”font-size:smaller; color:#666666; margin-bottom: 1rem;”>”Hopefully our cyber policies and governance personnel are doing a better job than our adversaries in training their AI versus our AI,” said Justin Miller</p> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–byline author-terry-gerton”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Editorial-Headshot-Template-112×112.png” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”>Terry Gerton</a> <div class=”Entry-meta”> <div class=”Entry-date” data-swiftype-name=”publish_date” data-swiftype-type=”date”> <span class=”Entry-date__date”>May 22, 2026</span> <span class=”Entry-date__time”>3:24 pm</span> </div> <div class=”read-time”>8 min read</div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span 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class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cybersecurity/2026/05/even-as-ai-gets-better-at-finding-digital-weak-spots-it-doesnt-eliminate-the-human-role-in-cyber-conflict/”>Â </span></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-content u-textFormat readmore_available” id=”Entry-content”> <div class=”before-content”/> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-container”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-body”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-info”> <table cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″> <tbody> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Guest: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Justin Miller</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Title: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Associate professor of the practice of cyber studies at the University of Tulsa</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Summary: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Security teams have long chased known vulnerabilities, but AI is accelerating how new ones are discovered and exploited in a world where cyber operations are already part of state competition.</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-footer”><em><p><strong>The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton</strong> provides expert insights on current events in the federal community. <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/”>Read more interviews</a> to keep up with daily news and analysis that affect the federal workforce. Reach out to Terry and the Federal Drive producers with feedback and story ideas at <a href=”mailto:FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com”>FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com</a>.</p> </em></div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/star-e1740429486391.png”/></div> </div> <style type=”text/css”><![CDATA[ .federal-drive-header-post-container { position: relative; margin: 0 0 2rem 0; width: 100%; border-bottom: 2px solid #CF2027; padding: 0 1rem 2rem 1rem; font-size: 1rem; } .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: flex-start; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; min-width: 200px; } .row { margin-bottom: 1rem; display: flex; } table, tbody { border-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none !important; } td.call { padding-right: 1rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: right; width: 10%; vertical-align: top; } td.response { text-align: left; } .federal-drive-header-post-footer { padding: 1.5rem 0; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { background-color: #fff; padding: 15px; margin: 0 auto; width: 70px; position: absolute; right: 47%; bottom: -35px; } tbody td:first-child, tbody tr:nth-child(odd) td, tbody td:last-child { border: none !important; } tbody td:last-child { word-break: break-word; } tbody tr:nth-child(even) td { background: transparent; } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: block; align-items: center; justify-content: inherit; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { margin: 0 auto; padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; width: 200px; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { right: 42%; bottom: -35px; } } ]]></style><p/><div class=”flex-video”><iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XKWmO6Fs-qE?si=pGEn4dxPOIb2VLMJ” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”/></div><br/> <em>Interview transcript</em> <blockquote><p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>We've read a lot of headlines lately about Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, and the alarms it is setting off. When a company limits access to its own AI tool out of fear of misuse, that's likely to get fast attention. When you think about what's happening now, what does that reaction tell you about how tools like this could or are changing the cyber threat landscape?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>Well, I have to look at cyber security through people, processes and technology, that that's how I kind of frame that. And we're getting to a point now where we have to understand that technology, as we have our really smart people working on that, we have to be able to make sure that we have the right personnel who can govern that and understand the responsibilities of this cyber ecosystem that allows us to operate with ethics, morals, and understands the abilities that AI can bring into our cyber domain and what effect that could happen. So, making sure that we understand policy, how to govern that. We need those people in cyberspace that'll help us stay forward thinking, stay right, stay moral, stay professional. That's what I want. When you ask me that question, that's what I think about.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>We'll come back to those topics in a minute, but I wanna talk a little bit about the AI piece first, because security researchers have hunted software vulnerabilities for years. What's different about AI-driven tools like Mythos, for example, that can identify previously unknown flaws at scale and speed?</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo1_1778839020″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/exchanges/federal-news-networks-ai-data-exchange-2026/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=in-article_promo&;utm_campaign=ai-exchange&;utm_content=in-articlepromo”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>How is 5G reshaping emergency communications? Find out in our new Special Bulletin Review, sponsored by T-Mobile. Download today!</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>Well, AI is a capability multiplier, right? And zero day is a specific undiscovered vulnerability. And to be able to think faster, we need artificial intelligence in some ways to help us seek out these vulnerabilities. That hidden weakness can be extremely dangerous and we have to be able to identify the sophistications in it quickly and start sounding that alarm a lot faster. And I think that's where AI can help us if we're, again, if we are using it for the right reasons, directing to the right purpose.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>It seems like you have to have AI to respond to AI because human brains don't work that fast. So, what is the danger of an AI escalation here?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>Well, again, it moves fast, right? So, it dramatically accelerates how vulnerabilities can be weaponized. But on the flip side of that, AI can accelerate how vulnerabilities are discovered, defended against. So, you almost have machine on machine and that's where we have to be able to train it most appropriately. And hopefully our cyber policies and governance personnel are doing a better job than our adversaries in training their AI versus our AI.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Let's come back to the ethics and morals question because in my simple brain, offensive cyber is done by the bad guys and defensive cyber is done the good guys. But when you think about these new kinds of AI-enabled capabilities, based on your experience, who's most likely to exploit this capability early and why?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>Well, given my background, I'm always looking at the nefarious angle. And with AI, when we look at cyber criminals or rogue nation states, AI lowers the barrier to entry for some of their cyber operations and it increases the speed and scale of their attacks. But one thing I've learned over time is that we're going up against a trained, practiced adversary. And as we train our students in our universities, is they're becoming better later in life. And when they graduate and go into these jobs and industry into our cyber ecosystem, they haven't really been exposed to that fast-paced, fast-level trained adversary. And the on-the-job training is a critical element to see that. I tell my students that they're lucky if they can get into a breach investigation right away because everything's â€” it's the real world environment and â€¦ there's an old adage that says everybody has a plan until you get smacked in the mouth, right? That changes the whole dynamic. And being able to go up against trained, practiced adversaries and about that efficiently is kind of the drive that we're producing here at the University of Tulsa and I think every cyber security student practitioner needs to continue to practice, they need to continue to upscale train because they are going up against trained, well-funded adversaries who are focused, and they've been focused for many years, trying to potentially bring down the United States.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Justin Miller is associate professor of the practice of cyber studies at the University of Tulsa. Mr. Miller, if attackers, as you just described, are well-funded, organized, practiced, and faster now, how does that change how agencies and organizations really need to approach detection, patching, and incident response?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>There needs to be more practical applications in the classroom, right. And then we need to increase that stress level. And as we've trained our students, we're finding that as they come back from industry, they're saying, hey, you're sending us wicked smart people, but they have a hard time communicating technical knowledge in a fast way. And that's what we're practicing in our classroom is we're putting you behind the computer giving you practical exercises and simultaneously asking questions and forcing you to communicate what you're doing in real time to effectively produce what we're hoping will be faster responses in the real world of an industry.</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo3_1612372007″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/email-alerts/”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Does this new capability tilt the playing field, I guess, in the direction of offensive cyber operations by nation states?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>I think nation states are going to be offensive, right? And the United States is, I think overall our strategy when we think back to 2010, we initiate Cyber Command because we started seeing that there was a fifth domain, right, in our, in our military operations, where we have land, sea, air, space, and now cyber space or the cyber domain becomes that fifth domain that kind of blurred the operational capabilities that we were trying to defend against. Because I think that the toughest part of that is we have private networks and public networks that are all intertwined over the internet that a lot of our critical systems are attached to. So, trying to partner with all of these networks that are protecting transportation, hospitals, utilities, telecom, logistics, finance, cloud dependencies. That creates a large-scale ecosystem that the United States, by recognizing that in 2010 with cyber command, and then you see the, I would call it the Russian influence operations of the 2016 presidential election, and that kind of led the United State to 2018 building CISA because they're recognizing that it's not only technical operations, but it's influenced-based as well. And that the cyber security is beyond machine to machine. It's now offensive in the sense of influencing. And you're seeing that today, right? This morning, the report was that Iran responded to theâ€¦ Via their social media page, right? So cyber has grown exponentially in, not only is it zero day attacks, machine to machine, but you're seeing offensive influence operations.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>What kind of organizations or activities do you assess as most vulnerable to these kind of offensive and influence operations?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>I think you can look at our transportation sectors, our utilities, our water, our telecom. And that's where I'm, when we look back at people, processes and technology, I think the people have a very strategic partnership in that. And it's those people that we need to pay attention to because, you know, the late night janitor or the midnight shift rep at the utility plant or the water purification plant whose only job is to sit there for 8-10 hours and look at a screen and manage network flows, those people are very critical that the people and the process that they play in managing the network. And it's those individuals that I think have the key insights into our critical infrastructure where we look at our water, our utilities, our hospitals, and we want to make sure that everybody has a seat at the table when we're talking about cyber. One thing I've seen when we sit in the room is there's a lot of lawyers in these rooms who are looking at things and not a lot of technical people. When we look at cyber operations, and a lot of times I would ask for, I want to see the physical security personnel. I want talk to the janitors. I want to talk to midnight personnel and see what they're looking at to help us kind of further understand what was going on in the system. So that whole ecosystem, there's a lot more to cyber than just the IT personnel, your cyber personnel, that holistic approach, everybody in that corporation, that company has a role to play. And whether you're the janitor or a systems monitor, I think there's value in seeing what they're seeing about accessing the company every day, whether that's from physical security, parking to cyber operations, there's a value in assessing your people.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>You spent 25 years as a Secret Service Special Agent, what worries you most about the cyber world we live in today?</p> <p><strong>Justin Miller </strong>Really, what worries me most is a cascading effect between multiple actors. When you see the combination of China, Russia, Iran, most recently and North Korea, those four actors, over the past 25 years of my career, I've seen and experienced investigations that were linked to those individuals, nation-states. And we know they're in our telecom system. We've seen that, the Iranians, you know, tried to hit the Bowman Dam. The are showing more capability with their cyber operations. But that cascading effect of all four of those actors coming together to try to target us at one time, I think would be scary.</p></blockquote> <div style=”clear:both”/> <p class=”article-copyright”><em>Copyright Â©Â 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. 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