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Sargento de Personal Alyssa Malott del Comando de Operaciones Psicológicas y Asuntos Civiles del Ejército de los EE. UU. (Paracaidista)

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Gabriel Sánchez
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<div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-grid” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”8″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <h1 class&equals;”asset-title”>U&period;S&period; Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command &lpar;Airborne&rpar; Staff Sgt&period; Alyssa Malott &lbrack;Image 5 of 5&rsqb;<&sol;h1>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10″ style&equals;”text-align&colon; right&semi; padding-right&colon; 7px&semi;”><&excl;– uk-hidden-small –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; 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inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><h3>Photo by <a href&equals;”&sol;portfolio&sol;1946653&sol;paul-anthony”>Staff Sgt&period; Paul Anthony<&sol;a><a href&equals;”&sol;rss&sol;personnel&sol;1946653″ style&equals;”margin-left&colon; 6px&semi;” data-uk-tooltip&equals;”” title&equals;”RSS feed for Staff Sgt&period; Paul Anthony”>Â <&sol;a><&sol;h3><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><h3 class&equals;”the&lowbar;unit”><a href&equals;”&sol;unit&sol;USAREND”>Exercise News Day<&sol;a> <a href&equals;”&sol;search&sol;unit&sol;USAREND” data-uk-tooltip&equals;”” title&equals;”Search for Exercise News Day media”><i class&equals;”fa fa-search fa-fw”&sol;><&sol;a> <a href&equals;”&sol;rss&sol;unit&sol;4915″ data-uk-tooltip&equals;”” title&equals;”RSS feed for Exercise News Day”&sol;><&sol;h3><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; 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none&semi;” data-uk-tooltip&equals;”&lbrace;pos&colon;’bottom’&rcub;” title&equals;”Subscribe to Exercise News Day”>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <span class&equals;”bell” style&equals;”display&colon; inline-block”><img alt&equals;”” class&equals;”subscribe-button-icon” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;images&sol;subscribe-button-icon&period;png”&sol;><&sol;span>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <span class&equals;”checkmark” style&equals;”display&colon; none”>Ã¢ÂœÂ”<&sol;span>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <span class&equals;”x” style&equals;”display&colon; none”>&cross;<&sol;span>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <span class&equals;”subscribe-text”>Subscribe<&sol;span>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;a><p>9<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><p>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor&comma; Staff Sgt&period; Alyssa Malott&comma; representing U&period;S&period; Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command &lpar;Airborne&rpar;&comma; receives an inspection while awaiting an appearance board at Fort McCoy Wisconsin&comma; May 22&comma; 2026&period; Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC&comma; an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U&period;S&period; Army Reserve to earn the title of &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;Best Warriorâ€ and &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;Best Squadâ€ among their peers&period; &lpar;U&period;S&period; Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt&period; Paul Anthony&rpar; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-grid”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-4-10 uk-width-large-4-10 image&lowbar;details asset&lowbar;details” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”7&period;8168103448276″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”image&lowbar;info&lowbar;container asset&lowbar;info&lowbar;container” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”11&period;290948275862″><p style&equals;”display&colon; 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<td>Resolution&colon;<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <td>6720×4480<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;tr>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <tr>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <td>Size&colon;<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <td>3&period;73 MB<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;tr>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <tr WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”4″>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <td>Location&colon;<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <td>FORT MCCOY&comma; WISCONSIN&comma; US<&sol;td>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;tr>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;tbody>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;table><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><hr&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><table class&equals;”uk-table image&lowbar;info&lowbar;table asset&lowbar;info&lowbar;table”>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <tbody>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; 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<span style&equals;”font-style&colon; italic&semi;” property&equals;”dct&colon;title”>U&period;S&period; Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command &lpar;Airborne&rpar; Staff Sgt&period; Alyssa Malott &lbrack;Image 5 of 5&rsqb;<&sol;span>&comma; by <a href&equals;”&sol;portfolio&sol;1946653&sol;paul-anthony” rel&equals;”dct&colon;creator”><span property&equals;”dct&colon;title”>SSG Paul Anthony<&sol;span><&sol;a>&comma; identified by <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;dvidshub&period;net” rel&equals;”dct&colon;publisher”><span property&equals;”dct&colon;title”>DVIDS<&sol;span><&sol;a>&comma; must comply with the restrictions shown on <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;about&sol;copyright”>https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;about&sol;copyright<&sol;a>&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> &NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><&excl;– &sol;image&lowbar;info&lowbar;container –><p style&equals;”display&colon; 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inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><h2>GALLERY<&sol;h2><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-4 uk-grid-width-small-1-6 uk-grid-width-medium-1-4 uk-grid-width-large-1-4 tm-grid-colors tm-grid-heights” data-uk-grid&equals;”&lbrace;gutter&colon; 8&rcub;”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div><div class&equals;”uk-panel”><a href&equals;”&sol;image&sol;9703626&sol;807th-theater-medical-command-best-squad-competition” border&equals;”0″><img alt&equals;”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” class&equals;”gallery-image ” height&equals;”75″ src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;d1ldvf68ux039x&period;cloudfront&period;net&sol;thumbs&sol;photos&sol;2605&sol;9703626&sol;75×75&lowbar;q95&period;jpg” title&equals;”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” width&equals;”75″&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div><div class&equals;”uk-panel”><a href&equals;”&sol;image&sol;9703625&sol;807th-theater-medical-command-best-squad-competition” border&equals;”0″><img alt&equals;”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” class&equals;”gallery-image ” height&equals;”75″ src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;d1ldvf68ux039x&period;cloudfront&period;net&sol;thumbs&sol;photos&sol;2605&sol;9703625&sol;75×75&lowbar;q95&period;jpg” title&equals;”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” width&equals;”75″&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div><div class&equals;”uk-panel”><a href&equals;”&sol;image&sol;9703627&sol;usacapoc-staff-sgt-alyssa-malott” border&equals;”0″><img alt&equals;”USACAPOC Staff Sgt&period; Alyssa Malott” class&equals;”gallery-image ” height&equals;”75″ src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;d1ldvf68ux039x&period;cloudfront&period;net&sol;thumbs&sol;photos&sol;2605&sol;9703627&sol;75×75&lowbar;q95&period;jpg” title&equals;”USACAPOC Staff Sgt&period; Alyssa Malott” width&equals;”75″&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div><div class&equals;”uk-panel”><a href&equals;”&sol;image&sol;9703646&sol;us-army-108-training-command-iet-drill-sgt-cecilia-bourbour” border&equals;”0″><img alt&equals;”U&period;S&period; Army 108 Training Command &lpar;IET&rpar; Drill Sgt&period; Cecilia Bourbour” class&equals;”gallery-image ” height&equals;”75″ src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;d1ldvf68ux039x&period;cloudfront&period;net&sol;thumbs&sol;photos&sol;2605&sol;9703646&sol;75×75&lowbar;q95&period;jpg” title&equals;”U&period;S&period; Army 108 Training Command &lpar;IET&rpar; Drill Sgt&period; Cecilia Bourbour” width&equals;”75″&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div><div class&equals;”uk-panel”><a href&equals;”&sol;image&sol;9703638&sol;us-army-civil-affairs-and-psychological-operations-command-airborne-staff-sgt-alyssa-malott” border&equals;”0″><img alt&equals;”U&period;S&period; 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<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-visible-small admin-360″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><h2 class&equals;”underlined with-margin”>CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS<&sol;h2><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”controlkeywords control&lowbar;keywords”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights controlkeywords-container” data-uk-grid&equals;”&lbrace;gutter&colon; 10&rcub;” data-uk-observe&equals;””><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– this message is here by default until a control keyword is loaded&sol;added&period; –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p class&equals;”notfound”><i>No keywords found&period;<&sol;i><&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><p>&NewLine; <input type&equals;”text” name&equals;”controlkeyword” class&equals;”controlkeyword-input” id&equals;”control&lowbar;keywords”&sol;> &NewLine; <button class&equals;”add-controlkeyword-button uk-button”>Add Keyword<&sol;button>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><h2 class&equals;”underlined with-margin”>TAGS<&sol;h2><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”tags tags-public”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights tags-container” data-uk-grid&equals;”&lbrace;gutter&colon; 10&rcub;” data-uk-observe&equals;””><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;fort-mccoy”>fort mccoy<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;usacapoc-a”>USACAPOC &lpar;A&rpar;<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;us-army-civil-affairs-and-psychological-operations-command-airborne”>U&period;S&period; Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command &lpar;Airborne&rpar;<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;army-reserve-best-squad”>army reserve best squad<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;board”>board<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”tag”><div class&equals;”readonly”><a href&equals;”&sol;tags&sol;image&sol;26arbsc”>26ARBSC<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><div data-uk-sticky&equals;”&lbrace;media&colon; ‘&lpar;min-width&colon; 640px&rpar; and &lpar;orientation&colon; landscape&rpar;’&comma; boundary&colon; true&rcub;”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><h2 class&equals;”underlined with-margin”>OPTIONS<&sol;h2><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-grid”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-10-10 uk-width-large-10-10 options&lowbar;list&lowbar;container”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsLoggedOut”><i class&equals;”fa fa-download fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;login”>Register&sol;Login to Download<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsUnvalidated”><i class&equals;”fa fa-download fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;member&sol;options”>Validate Your Account to Download<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsUnitPersonnel”><i class&equals;”fa fa-newspaper-o fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;&sol;cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;placement&sol;form&sol;asset&lowbar;type&sol;images&sol;asset&lowbar;type&lowbar;id&sol;9703638&quest;connect&equals;true”>Connect My Placements<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsLoggedIn”><i class&equals;”fa fa-download fa-fw”&sol;>Â  <a href&equals;”&sol;download&sol;image&sol;9703638″>Download Photo<&sol;a><&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsLoggedIn”><i class&equals;”fa fa-download fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;download&sol;imagegallery&sol;9703638″ title&equals;”Download Gallery” class&equals;”downloadimageGallery”>Download Gallery <&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsLoggedIn”><i class&equals;”fa fa-download-portfolio fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&num;” class&equals;”add-asset-to-playlist” id&equals;”images&lowbar;9703638″ data-uk-modal&equals;””>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Add to My Albums<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><form name&equals;”submitTiny” action&equals;”&sol;&sol;cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;urlshrink” method&equals;”post”>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <input type&equals;”hidden” name&equals;”url” value&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;image&sol;9703638&sol;us-army-civil-affairs-and-psychological-operations-command-airborne-staff-sgt-alyssa-malott”&sol;>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <li class&equals;”optionsUnitPersonnel optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-link fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”javascript&colon;document&period;submitTiny&period;submit&lpar;&rpar;”>Create TinyURL<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;form><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-newspaper-o fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;v2cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;cms&sol;placements&sol;create&quest;asset&lowbar;type&equals;images&amp&semi;asset&lowbar;type&lowbar;id&equals;9703638&amp&semi;connect&equals;true”>Connect to Placements<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-th-list fa-fw”&sol;>Â  <a href&equals;”&num;” class&equals;”add-asset-to-playlist” id&equals;”images&lowbar;9703638&lowbar;playlist” data-uk-modal&equals;””>Add&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; to Playlist<&sol;a><&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-external-link-square fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;&sol;cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;distribution&quest;type&equals;images&amp&semi;type&lowbar;id&equals;9703638 “>Distribute Photo<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsUnitPersonnel optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-calendar fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;v2cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;social&sol;compose&quest;asset&lowbar;type&equals;images&amp&semi;asset&lowbar;id&equals;9703638″>Schedule Social Post<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsEditor”><i class&equals;”fa fa-edit fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;&sol;cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;image&sol;detail&sol;id&sol;9703638&sol;autoLoad&sol;1″>Edit Photo<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-th-large fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&num;” class&equals;”add-asset-to-playlist” id&equals;”images&lowbar;9703638&lowbar;playlist&lowbar;gallery”>Add Gallery to Playlist<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><li class&equals;”optionsSpecialist”><i class&equals;”fa fa-th-large fa-fw”&sol;>Â &&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <a href&equals;”&sol;&sol;cms&period;dvidshub&period;net&sol;distribution&quest;type&equals;images&amp&semi;type&lowbar;id&equals;9703638&amp&semi;set&equals;yes”>Distribute Gallery<&sol;a>&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; <&sol;li><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;——————–><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><&excl;– uk-grid –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div>

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