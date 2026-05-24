Sargento de Personal Alyssa Malott del Comando de Operaciones Psicológicas y Asuntos Civiles del Ejército de los EE. UU. (Paracaidista)

<div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”8″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>&#13; <h1 class=”asset-title”>U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott [Image 5 of 5]</h1>&#13; </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10″ style=”text-align: right; padding-right: 7px;”><!– uk-hidden-small –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– Go to www.platform.sharethis.com/inline-share-buttons to customize your tools –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7.3967611336032″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-7-10 uk-width-large-7-10 asset_image_container asset_container” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”14.377007607777″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”large_image_display”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span id=”imageContainer”>&#13; <svg id=”contentCredentialsLogo” class=”hide” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” width=”28″ height=”28″ fill=”none” viewbox=”0 0 28 28″ preserveaspectratio=”xMidYMid meet” part=”svg”><g clip-path=”url(#ddf6596edc7cd4d2b8ede51ef34b1d19-__clip0_1536_4435)”><path fill=”white” d=”M1.45605 14C1.45605 7.06999 7.07006 1.45599 14.0001 1.45599C20.9301 1.45599 26.5441 7.06999 26.5441 14V26.544H14.0001C7.07006 26.544 1.45605 20.93 1.45605 14Z”/><path fill=”#141414″ fill-rule=”evenodd” d=”M25.578 14V25.578H14C7.602 25.578 2.422 20.398 2.422 14C2.422 7.602 7.602 2.422 14 2.422C20.398 2.422 25.578 7.602 25.578 14ZM0 14C0 6.272 6.272 0 14 0C21.728 0 28 6.272 28 14V28H14C6.272 28 0 21.728 0 14ZM5.572 14.56C5.572 17.444 7.518 19.88 10.612 19.88C13.16 19.88 14.882 18.2 15.302 16.002H12.782C12.46 17.01 11.648 17.626 10.612 17.626C9.044 17.626 8.022 16.394 8.022 14.56C8.022 12.726 9.044 11.494 10.612 11.494C11.62 11.494 12.418 12.068 12.754 13.02H15.288C14.84 10.878 13.132 9.24 10.612 9.24C7.504 9.24 5.572 11.676 5.572 14.56ZM18.676 9.52H16.296V19.614H18.774V14.35C18.774 13.356 19.054 12.712 19.53 12.306C19.95 11.928 20.496 11.732 21.392 11.732H22.022V9.394H21.406C20.104 9.394 19.236 9.87 18.676 10.598V9.506V9.52Z” clip-rule=”evenodd”/></g><defs><clippath id=”ddf6596edc7cd4d2b8ede51ef34b1d19-__clip0_1536_4435″><rect width=”28″ height=”28″ fill=”white”/></clippath></defs></svg>&#13; <span id=”contentCredentialsLevel2″ class=”hide”>&#13; &#13; <p>Issued by: <span id=”issuer”/> on <span id=”issueDate”/></p>&#13; <hr/>&#13; <div id=”metadata”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>VIRIN:</span> <span id=”virin”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>Date Created:</span> <span id=”dateCreated”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>City:</span> <span id=”city”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>State:</span> <span id=”state”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span class=”name”>Country:</span> <span id=”country”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p><span id=”instructions”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div>&#13; </span>&#13; <img alt=”U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” class=”big_image” data-c2pa-signed-image-url=”https://d2cto119c3bgok.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703638/1000w_q95.jpg” height=”” id=”c2paImage” src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703638/1000w_q95.jpg” title=”U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” width=”1000″/> </span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid asset_information”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-7-10 uk-width-large-7-10″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES</h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>05.22.2026</h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3>Photo by <a href=”/portfolio/1946653/paul-anthony”>Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony</a><a href=”/rss/personnel/1946653″ style=”margin-left: 6px;” data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”RSS feed for Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony”>Â </a></h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h3 class=”the_unit”><a href=”/unit/USAREND”>Exercise News Day</a> <a href=”/search/unit/USAREND” data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”Search for Exercise News Day media”><i class=”fa fa-search fa-fw”/></a> <a href=”/rss/unit/4915″ data-uk-tooltip=”” title=”RSS feed for Exercise News Day”/></h3><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-align-left uk-align-small-right uk-align-medium-right uk-align-large-right” style=”margin:0px;”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”subscribe-wrapper”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><a id=”4915″ alert_type=”unit” class=”subscribe-button newswire-subscribe ” href=”/alerts/unit/4915″ style=”text-decoration: none;border: none;” data-uk-tooltip=”{pos:’bottom’}” title=”Subscribe to Exercise News Day”>&#13; <span class=”bell” style=”display: inline-block”><img alt=”” class=”subscribe-button-icon” src=”https://cdn.dvidshub.net/images/subscribe-button-icon.png”/></span>&#13; <span class=”checkmark” style=”display: none”>Ã¢ÂœÂ”</span>&#13; <span class=”x” style=”display: none”>✗</span>&#13; <span class=”subscribe-text”>Subscribe</span>&#13; </a><p>9</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>&#13; Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor, Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott, representing U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), receives an inspection while awaiting an appearance board at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, May 22, 2026. Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2026 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warriorâ€ and “Best Squadâ€ among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony) </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-4-10 uk-width-large-4-10 image_details asset_details” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7.8168103448276″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”image_info_container asset_info_container” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”11.290948275862″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><table class=”uk-table image_info_table asset_info_table”>&#13; <tbody WPAuto_Base_Readability=”2″>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Date Taken:</td>&#13; <td>05.22.2026</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Date Posted:</td>&#13; <td>05.23.2026 10:38</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Photo ID:</td>&#13; <td>9703638</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>VIRIN:</td>&#13; <td>260523-A-WO315-4672</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Resolution:</td>&#13; <td>6720×4480</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Size:</td>&#13; <td>3.73 MB</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr WPAuto_Base_Readability=”4″>&#13; <td>Location:</td>&#13; <td>FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; </tbody>&#13; </table><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><hr/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><table class=”uk-table image_info_table asset_info_table”>&#13; <tbody>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Web Views:</td>&#13; <td>21</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; <tr>&#13; <td>Downloads:</td>&#13; <td>0</td>&#13; </tr>&#13; &#13; </tbody>&#13; </table><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><hr/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h4 class=”public-domain”>&#13; PUBLIC DOMAIN Â &#13; <img src=”/images/public_domain_logo.png”/>&#13; </h4><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”copyright_info”>This work, <span style=”font-style: italic;” property=”dct:title”>U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott [Image 5 of 5]</span>, by <a href=”/portfolio/1946653/paul-anthony” rel=”dct:creator”><span property=”dct:title”>SSG Paul Anthony</span></a>, identified by <a href=”https://www.dvidshub.net” rel=”dct:publisher”><span property=”dct:title”>DVIDS</span></a>, must comply with the restrictions shown on <a href=”https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright”>https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright</a>.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><!– /image_info_container –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-hidden-small admin-360″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-3-10 uk-width-large-3-10 side_bar_container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2>GALLERY</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-4 uk-grid-width-small-1-6 uk-grid-width-medium-1-4 uk-grid-width-large-1-4 tm-grid-colors tm-grid-heights” data-uk-grid=”{gutter: 8}”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><div class=”uk-panel”><a href=”/image/9703626/807th-theater-medical-command-best-squad-competition” border=”0″><img alt=”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” class=”gallery-image ” height=”75″ src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703626/75×75_q95.jpg” title=”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” width=”75″/></a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><div class=”uk-panel”><a href=”/image/9703625/807th-theater-medical-command-best-squad-competition” border=”0″><img alt=”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” class=”gallery-image ” height=”75″ src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703625/75×75_q95.jpg” title=”807th Theater Medical Command Best Squad Competition” width=”75″/></a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><div class=”uk-panel”><a href=”/image/9703627/usacapoc-staff-sgt-alyssa-malott” border=”0″><img alt=”USACAPOC Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” class=”gallery-image ” height=”75″ src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703627/75×75_q95.jpg” title=”USACAPOC Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” width=”75″/></a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><div class=”uk-panel”><a href=”/image/9703646/us-army-108-training-command-iet-drill-sgt-cecilia-bourbour” border=”0″><img alt=”U.S. Army 108 Training Command (IET) Drill Sgt. Cecilia Bourbour” class=”gallery-image ” height=”75″ src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703646/75×75_q95.jpg” title=”U.S. Army 108 Training Command (IET) Drill Sgt. Cecilia Bourbour” width=”75″/></a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><div class=”uk-panel”><a href=”/image/9703638/us-army-civil-affairs-and-psychological-operations-command-airborne-staff-sgt-alyssa-malott” border=”0″><img alt=”U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” class=”gallery-image active-image” height=”75″ src=”https://d1ldvf68ux039x.cloudfront.net/thumbs/photos/2605/9703638/75×75_q95.jpg” title=”U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Staff Sgt. Alyssa Malott” width=”75″/></a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 id=”more_like_this” class=”more_like_this with-margin”>MORE LIKE THIS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-visible-small admin-360″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”controlkeywords control_keywords”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights controlkeywords-container” data-uk-grid=”{gutter: 10}” data-uk-observe=””><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– this message is here by default until a control keyword is loaded/added. –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”notfound”><i>No keywords found.</i></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> <input type=”text” name=”controlkeyword” class=”controlkeyword-input” id=”control_keywords”/> <button class=”add-controlkeyword-button uk-button”>Add Keyword</button> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>TAGS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”tags tags-public”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-1-1 uk-width-large-1-1 uk-grid-width-1-2 uk-grid-width-small-1-2 uk-grid-width-medium-1-2 uk-grid-width-large-1-2 tm-grid-heights tags-container” data-uk-grid=”{gutter: 10}” data-uk-observe=””><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/fort-mccoy”>fort mccoy</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/usacapoc-a”>USACAPOC (A)</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/us-army-civil-affairs-and-psychological-operations-command-airborne”>U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/army-reserve-best-squad”>army reserve best squad</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/board”>board</a></div></div><div class=”tag”><div class=”readonly”><a href=”/tags/image/26arbsc”>26ARBSC</a></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div data-uk-sticky=”{media: ‘(min-width: 640px) and (orientation: landscape)’, boundary: true}”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h2 class=”underlined with-margin”>OPTIONS</h2><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-grid”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”uk-width-10-10 uk-width-small-10-10 uk-width-medium-10-10 uk-width-large-10-10 options_list_container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsLoggedOut”><i class=”fa fa-download fa-fw”/>Â &#13; 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</li><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsSpecialist”><i class=”fa fa-th-list fa-fw”/>Â <a href=”#” class=”add-asset-to-playlist” id=”images_9703638_playlist” data-uk-modal=””>Add&#13; to Playlist</a></li><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsSpecialist”><i class=”fa fa-external-link-square fa-fw”/>Â &#13; <a href=”//cms.dvidshub.net/distribution?type=images&;type_id=9703638 “>Distribute Photo</a>&#13; </li><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsUnitPersonnel optionsSpecialist”><i class=”fa fa-calendar fa-fw”/>Â &#13; <a href=”https://v2cms.dvidshub.net/social/compose?asset_type=images&;asset_id=9703638″>Schedule Social Post</a>&#13; </li><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><li class=”optionsEditor”><i class=”fa fa-edit fa-fw”/>Â &#13; <a href=”//cms.dvidshub.net/image/detail/id/9703638/autoLoad/1″>Edit Photo</a>&#13; 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