Jordania v Argelia: Copa del Mundo 2026

Key events

Match report Algeria â fought back from a goal down to beat Jordan â 2-1, â€‹keeping alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup â knockout rounds and condemning their opponents to an early â exit in Group J. After a long â€‹and frustrating â€Œstruggle to crack â€Œopen a resolute Jordanian defence, â€ŒAlgeria turned the game around with two goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Young Algeria attacker Ibrahim Maza was especially bright in the second half and a key to turning the game around after Jordan took a lead into the break. The 20-year-old is all smiles as he speaks after the game â€¦ double quotation mark It was a very, very hard game. You know, they were leading 1-0. But yes, we had the upper hand the whole game. That was my feeling. We were in the half-time break, we said that now we have to do even more. But we have to be patient still, because we had the ball the whole time, and with space and time, we will score. And then we scored two nice goals. We are very happy. I think these three points now will help us the next game, will motivate us a lot. Like we have confidence now to go the next game, and inshallah, we will win then again. Ibrahim Maza profile

Algeria's dominance for much of the second-half is perhaps revealed in the most important stats. The eventual winners had 14-2 shots including 5-1 on target after the break as Jordan were too far on the back foot to turn the game back in their favour once Algeria levelled and were able to call on extra quality off the bench. That will be it from me now with the final word going to Algeria's impressive young forward Ibrahim Maza.

Algeria will now face Austria with second spot in Group J up for grabs. The narrow result tonight in Santa Clara means Algeria will need a win in their final group stage match to leapfrog Austria and be sure of progressing to the knockouts behind Argentina who are now locked into top spot. Jordan will end their World Cup campaign in what should still be a memorable occasion against the defending champions. Photograph: Carlos BarrÃ­a/Reuters Photograph: David Gonzales/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Jordan midfielder Nizar Al-Rashdan gave his side a moment to remember as they took the lead in a World Cup match for the first time in the 36th minute. But Algeria were in command through the second-half and the pressure finally told with substitute Nadhir Benbouali nodding home to level the scores in the 69th minute, before Amine Gouiri wrapped his right boot around the ball in a goalmouth scramble to claim the lead 13 minutes later. Amine Gouiri profile

Full time: Jordan 1-2 Algeria Algeria have overturned an early deficit with a pair of second-half goals that help keep their dream of reaching the knockouts well and truly alive. It is the first time Algeria have won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal. For Jordan, on the other hand, their debut World Cup campaign will end at the group stage after two defeats in their opening two matches.

90+6 min Algeria look comfortable and have time to pop a ball over the top of the Jordan defence for Maza to run on to. A corner for Algeria that goes short with no need to open up the play at this point.

90+4 min Jordan break down the right side and toward the attacking corner flag. But Algeria get numbers around the ball to force the goal kick.

90+2 min Jordan hold on to the ball across the defensive line and into midfield. But there is no clear way into the final third as they move to the brink of being knocked out of the World Cup.

90 min Algeria are banked back now as the game drifts into stoppage time. There will be a minimum of seven added minutes. Jordan need to find a spark.

88 min Algeria slow the game down while still being allowed to edge their way back to within sight of goal. Maza can't resist taking a shot that is easily collected by the Jordan keeper.

85 min A mass of changes on both sides with Algeria out to hold on to their lead and Jordan needing to swing the momentum back their way. The goalscorer Amine Gouiri and Rayan AÃ¯t-Nouri make way for Algeria, while defenders Jaouen Hadjam and Zineddine Belaid come on.

The VAR check is complete and Algeria hold on to their lead. The goal had been coming with Algeria having the opportunity to drop a handful of free kicks into the box. Amine Gouiri's attacking instincts were enough to take the lead.

VAR check in progress with concerns over an offside leading up to the goal. This could depend on who touched the ball as the mass of players jumped to reach the corner.

GOAL! Jordan 1-2 Algeria (Gouiri 82) Algeria have come from a goal down to snatch the lead as Amine Gouiri is quickest to react to a goalmouth scramble and tap the ball into the net. Chaos in the box as Amine Gouiri tucks away a late goal to give Algeria the lead! Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Has the Marseille man won it for ALgeria? Photograph: Carlos BarrÃ­a/Reuters

80 min Algeria substitute Anis Hadj Moussa makes his presence felt with some trickery and a shot. Jordan keeper Abulaila saves but can't prevent a corner.

78 min Ibrahim Maza helps get the second half of the second half rolling with an early shot. There isn't enough behind the strike this time but Maza looks as likely as anyone to score.

77 min Algeria pull captain Riyad Mahrez to bring on the fresh legs and fast feet of Anis Hadj Moussa. Jordan have removed Mahmoud Al-Mardi to call on young attacker Odeh Al-Fakhouri who started their opening game.

Algeria have had eight shots to Jordan's two in the second half as the Asian side were content to set back and hope to hold their lead. But with the three points again well and truly up for grabs more fireworks can be expected in the remaining quarter of the game.

73 min One of the better strikes we have seen from distance today in Santa Clara as FarÃ¨s ChaÃ¯bi rockets a shot to test Jordan keeper's glove work. Abulaila collects coolly and that leaves a hydration break calling â€¦

71 min Jordan will surely step out of their defensive third more now as they also need to chase the game. They are immediately on the attack as Mahmoud Al-Mardi fires in a shot that perhaps only ensures that Algeria Zidane is awake.

Algeria had been pressing with multiple free kicks in dangerous areas and Riyad Mahrez able to drop the ball on the head of the towering centre-forward. Nadhir Benbouali was still left with plenty to do as he held his ground and read the flight of the ball best but in the end it was a comfortable header. Nadhir Benbouali profile

GOAL! Jordan 1-1 Algeria (Benbouali 69) Nadhir Benbouali leaps above the Jordan defenders to head the ball into the back of the net and level the scores in Santa Clara. Nadhir Benbouali rises to head the equaliser! Photograph: Richard Heathcote/FIFA/Getty Images All square in Santa Clara! Photograph: Luisa GonzÃ¡lez/Reuters

68 min Husam Abu Dahab has picked up a yellow card for Jordan.

67 min Abulaila takes matters into his own hands and deals with the second free kick as a strong punch clears the danger.

65 min A free kick deep into the right attacking pocket for Algeria with every player bar the Algeria keeper standing in the final third. Mahrez picks out Maza on the edge of the six-yard box but there must have been a defensive flick on the way through.

64 min Nabil Bentaleb picks out his fellow substitute Nadhir Benbouali outmuscling the Jordan centre-backs inside the penalty area. Benbouali can't get enough behind his header as the ball takes one bounce and into Abulaila's gloves.

63 min Jordan look dangerous whenever they get the ball forward with plenty of space to attack into. Noor Al-Rawabdeh blasts a shot from range that flies over the crossbar.

61 min Ibrahim Maza was barely sighted in the first half but has come to life in the second half as he scythes through the midfield and around the right side of the Jordan defence. But the young attacker can't get his left boot around the shot and the ball drifts wide for a goal kick.

59 min Ali Olwan has been the main danger for Jordan down the right but this time pops up in space on the other side with enough time to pick out Musa Al-Taamari charging into the area. But a desperate lunge is enough to take the ball away for a Jordan throw. The Asian side look just as likely to score as Algeria this half.