Copa del Mundo 2026: auto golpea multitud en México, Escocia enfrenta juego de espera y más

Key events

Later we'll have live action from Group F: Japan v Sweden

Tunisia v Netherland (both 00.00 BST/7pm EDT) â€¦ and in Group D â€¦ Paraguay v Australia

Turkey v USA (both 3am BST/10pm EDT/12pm AEST) Here's hoping for an enjoyable night all-round, far removed from the shocking incident in Mexico. That's all from this blog â€“ there'll be plenty more tomorrow (Friday where I'm sitting) as Group I reaches its conclusion â€¦ including the mouth-watering prospect of Norway v France. Good day!

Last call from me for the next two blogs, wrapping up Group E â€¦

It's starting to get real for the big, big game at Philadelphia Stadium â€¦ Fans take their seats early before CuraÃ§ao v CÃ´te d'Ivoire in Philadelphia. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Both sides have been out to warm up â€“ here's CÃ´te d'Ivoire â€¦ CÃ´te d'Ivoire go through pre-match drills. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images CuraÃ§ao players in relaxed form before tonight's Group E clash. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

One or two Germany fans have made it to the New York/New Jersey Stadium also â€¦ Squint and you might spot a German flag. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Ecuador fans are quietly taking their seats in East Rutherford â€¦ An Ecuador fan before their game against Germany. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Subtlety sir â€“Â always subtlety. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

CuraÃ§ao v CÃ´te d’Ivoire teams CuraÃ§ao: Room; Gaari, Floranus, Obispo, Brenet, Fonville; Comenencia, J Bacuna, Chong, L Bacuna, Locadia.

Subs: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, Van Eijma, Bazoer, Roemeratoe, Martha, Felida, Antonisse, Hansen, Noslin, GorrÃ©, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer. CÃ´te d'Ivoire: Y Fofana; O Diomande, Kossounou, OpÃ©ri, DouÃ©; KessiÃ©, SangarÃ©; Bonny, Y Diomande, Diallo, PÃ©pÃ©.

Subs: KonÃ©, Lafont, Konan, Singo, Agbadou, Ndicka, Seri, S Fofana, Guiagon, Oulai, Adingra, Wahi, DiakitÃ©, Guessand, TourÃ©. KO is just under an hour away. Follow it here with Sarah Rendell â€¦

Ecuador v Germany teams Teams for the incoming games are in â€¦ Ecuador: GalÃ­ndez, Franco, OrdÃ³Ã±ez, Pacho, HincapiÃ©, Yeboah, Vite, MoisÃ©s Caicedo, Angulo, Plata, Enner Valencia.

Subs: RamÃ­rez, Valle, Torres, AlcÃ­var, EstupiÃ±Ã¡n, Anthony Valencia, PÃ¡ez, RodrÃ­guez, Minda, Jordy Caicedo, Preciado, Castillo, ArÃ©valo, Porozo, Medina. Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, RÃ¼diger, Tah, Raum, Nmecha, Pavlovic, SanÃ©, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz.

Subs: Baumann, Nubel, Anton, Goretzka, Leweling, Woltemade, Gross, Beier, Stiller, Amiri, Thiaw, OuÃ©draogo, Undav. Join Scott Murray here for the buildup â€¦

Attention. England's Eberechi Eze is in front of cameras, batting away some soft-balls â€¦ On the suggestion that Declan Rice might have left the Ghana draw with a bit of a limp: double quotation mark He wants to play every game, he'll do what he can to help the team. I don't see him carrying an injury, I see him enjoying himself. On the suggestion that Rice might have to rein it in during his side's final Group L game against Panama as he's on a yellow card â€¦ double quotation mark Dec is a smart player, he knows what he's doing. On the suggestion that Eze might be a wee bit tired after a long, title-winning season â€¦ double quotation mark I love playing football. Of course you do need time to rest, that can come after. On the feeling in the squad, and what it's like to be at his first World Cup â€¦ double quotation mark Having players in the team who have won things definitely gives you a type of confidence, belief and trust. You can see the intensity and the passion, the spirit we're playing with. We try to impose ourselves â€“ you can see how hard it is for those who play us. It's a beautiful experience. It's an amazing thing to be a part of â€“ whatever I'm called on to do.

Last-32 ticket prices tumble after Canada and South Korea losses Losses by Canada and South Korea in their final group matches caused a domino effect that has sent ticket prices â for several last-32 matches spiraling. South Korea were stunned by South Africa on Wednesday night, leaving them in third place in Group A and needing â help in order to â advance to the â€‹knockout rounds. Had South Korea finished among the top two, they would have played their last-32 match in Los Angeles, where the team has â a strong contingency. Instead, that match will now feature South Africa. Earlier in the day, Canada lost to Switzerland to finish second in Group B. While Canada has advanced to â the round of 32, they will now face South Africa rather than playing in Vancouver had they finished â€‹first in their group. Ticket tracking service TicketData.com said prices in Los Angeles and Vancouver both dropped more than 40 percentage points â€Œin the span of a few hours after Wednesday's results. The price for South Africa v Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday is now at $683 (Â£517), down 58 percentage points over the past three days. Switzerland's opponent for the last-32 game in Vancouver on 26 July has yet to be determined, but the price still plummeted to $560 (Â£424) â€“ down 65 percentage points over the past three days. After Canada won their second â€Œgroup match, setting the stage for a potential round of 32 match in their home country, the price surged as high as $1,657 (Â£,1255) on Sunday night.

We like untangling permutations here at Guardian towers. I say â€œweâ€, but I had to admit in a meeting earlier that permutations pieces are my journalistic Kryptonite. When there are more than, say, two moving parts, my brain turns to pudding. So when someone asked me how the race for the eight third-place qualification places was looking, my head pretty much crashed and both of my eyeballs rolled over to be replaced by Xs. But have no fear! Other, brighter folk have us all covered. As the group stage nears the critical final games, here's how it currently looks â€¦ Third-place table Read more here, and feel infinitely more informed than if I tried to explain it to you in person â€¦

â€œThe Little Generalâ€ has arrived at Philadelphia Stadium. Dick Advocaat, the CuraÃ§ao head coach, will helm his side in a massive Group E game against CÃ´te d'Ivoire in approx 90 mins' time â€¦ Dick Advocaat de-buses and re-lanyards. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Sarah Rendell has the game-specific buildup here â€¦

Rob Davies Meanwhile, in non-World Cup football news â€¦ Newcastle United have been hit with a demand for Â£3.2m from HM Revenue and Customs over a â€œdeliberateâ€ failure to pay tax, according to official disclosures that relate to a near decade-long investigation into player transfers under the club's former owner, Mike Ashley. The Tyneside club, which has been owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund since 2021, owes HMRC Â£1.9m in tax and has also been hit with a penalty of Â£1.25m, the newly released documents show. The bill emerged as a result of the tax authority's regular publication of a league table of â€œdeliberate tax defaultersâ€, with Newcastle United featuring at the top of the most recent list, released on Thursday. Both Newcastle and HMRC declined to comment on the reason that the club had been placed on the list. However the Guardian understands the fine is linked to a tax probe, known as Operation Loom, that saw officers from HMRC raid the club's St James' Park stadium in 2017.

Ewan Murray The psychological, societal and commercial benefits to Scotland of World Cup participation have been borne out in recent weeks. Not only has the tournament captured hearts and minds in Scotland but the Tartan Army has done likewise across the United States. Scottish people, self-deprecating as standard, should take a morale boost from football supporters acting as such wonderful ambassadors for their country. Here lies the great paradox of this World Cup. Scottish fans, superb. The Scottish team? Dismal. Steve Clarke's side were blunt against Haiti, needlessly cautious against Morocco and a mess when facing Brazil. Scotland find themselves in purgatory, hanging around in North Carolina as a faint hope of progression to the last 32 lives on, yet even those within the camp seem willing to admit their contribution to this tournament deserves nothing more than a flight home. Possession has looked an alien concept to the Scots. Read more here â€¦

Many thanks John, hello world. More fresh content to report, including this from our new data visual guru Andrew Beasley, who has been running the rule over two of the most ferocious forwards at the World Cup â€¦ â€¦ which features graph-based catnip of this ilk. Some stat, this â€¦

With that, Stuart Goodwin takes the reins as the day's first pair of matches approach.

The German club, 1860 Munich, finalists of the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup â€“ beaten by West Ham, are in dire straits, having launched insolvency proceedings. The 1966 Bundesliga champions, now a fourth-division club issued a statement on Thursday saying an administrator had been brought in.

World Cup Q&A It's already in session, with our US-based reporters, Alexander Abnos, Jeff Rueter and Pablo Iglesias Maurer answering your questions.

Sweden's players were taken by surprise seeing mangled metal and other demolished construction material on one side of Toyota Stadium â€” the home of MLS team FC Dallas â€” during their training session Wednesday night. â€œI just thought, â€˜what happened?' As far as I knew there hadn't been any storm,â€ Sweden midfielder Besfort Zeneli said. That scheduled work, done earlier in the day before Sweden's season, is part of a years-long renovation project at the stadium. FC Dallas said in a statement the work â€œwas part of a planned and controlled demolition within an active construction zone. The work was conducted using a pull-down demolition method and did not involve explosives.â€

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 30, has announced his retirement â from international football after exiting the â World Cup in â the â€‹group stage. double quotation mark â€œThis decision is not impulsive, nor did it come about overnight. â It's an idea I've been carrying with me for quite some time and one â I've thought long and hard about. I'm â€‹leaving proud of what â€‹I've achieved in the national team â€‹jersey,â€ he â€Œadded. â€œAt the â€‹same time, â€‹however, I feel that Czech soccer has much, much more to offer than it has shown in recent years.â€ Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Rodrygo double quotation mark I had the fantastic experience of being at the 2022 World Cup and I am still savouring the memory while dreaming of living it again. But I can also say this: the World Cup demands every ounce of dedication and focus a person has to offer. And with that schedule of commitments it is not always easy to feel the â€œWorld Cup atmosphereâ€.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is close to securing a second loan move to Trabzonspor. It is reported that Onana, 30, is set to spend a second season with the Turkish side.

Son Heung-min himself has been speaking about the situation that South Korea are in following their defeat to South Africa. â€œI think we have to consider the big picture and figure out where things went wrong. No one is more upset than the players themselves. But I can honestly tell you that we've had absolutely zero issue with our team atmosphere.â€ The permutations look precarious. Third place rankings Photograph: PA

Argentina are set to rest players, including Lionel Messi, when they face Jordan in Arlington, Texas, having already won Group J. Jordan are already out of the competition. The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, said: â€œThe idea is to give most players a chance to play. I think they deserve it and, whenever the match allows it, we will do so.â€ Julian Alvarez may get increased minutes. â€œI didn't arrive in the best shape to play the friendlies, but I feel very good now. Supporting the team and filling â€‹the role that was given to me,â€ said Alvarez.

Pedro Neto has been speaking ahead of Portugal facing Colombia in Miami. with the Group K winners assured of a gentler â path into the knockout rounds by facing one of the best third-placed sides while the runners-up could potentially meet â€‹England, Croatia or Ghana. â€œHonestly, sometimes we do look â€Œat what situations could happen. I'd â€Œbe lying if I said we didn't look at what could happen if we finished second or third. â€ŒBut what matters most â€“ being Portuguese, with the mentality we have â€“ is always to be the best. So obviously we are going to face Colombia to finish first, even without knowing what may happen in the other groups. Our mentality is to finish first and that's what we're going into the match to do: play a great match and finish in first place.â€ Neto profile

Osasu Obayiuwana Senegal are staring down the barrel of an early exit as they face Iraq on Friday. double quotation mark Pape Thiaw, the head coach of Senegal, had been without an employment contract since February and was also owed five months of unpaid wages, which led him to refuse to travel to the United States for the World Cup until Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal's president, intervened. â€œWhen this situation happened, Pape called me to discuss it,â€ said Senghor. â€œI told him that he had to focus on the assignment for our nation and not be distracted. Seeing our nation do well is what is more important. â€œMany in the country have been asking why there are so many problems with the management of the team, as they say that this was unheard of during my time. I have chosen to stay silent until the first anniversary of my departure as FSF president. That is when I will speak my mind.â€

Benching Son Heung-Min against South Africa has been explained by South Korea â coach Hong Myung-Bo. It didn't work, and a knockout place is in serious doubt/ â€œWe thought that Son would be â€‹better placed when the â€Œopponents were losing their energy, â€Œnot when they had a lot of energy, And when there were more spaces to exploit between the opponents' defensive line, that's when we wanted Son to be at his strongest â€“ when the opponents were a bit weaker. â€œIn terms of the process and preparing for this game, and how we would play on the field, that is something I put much thought into,â€ he said. â€œOf course, if we knew what the â result was going to be, I probably would have made â€‹different choices. But â€‹I had a strategy in â€‹mind. Whenever such a bad result happens, everyone has their â€‹own opinion. â€ŒThe result is â€‹really the â€‹responsibility of the head coach. Ultimately, it comes down to my hands.â€ Son profile

City back in for Anderson transfer Will Unwin Manchester City have made a third bid for the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and talks are ongoing between the clubs. City have seen two previous offers rejected in their hunt for the England international but there is confidence they will eventually get their man for a British record transfer fee.

Here's today's Football Daily, by Will Unwin. double quotation mark Football always gives you cruel hope, but there was next to no chance Steve Clarke's side were going to give Brazil a gubbing. It took fewer than seven minutes for Scott McKenna to dawdle on the ball, before being dispossessed by Rayan in the penalty area. VinÃ­cius JÃºnior, who was once so angry he didn't win the Ballon d'Or that he refused to attend the ceremony, did the rest.

Beyond the World Cup, a Russian team may be allowed to participate at â a Fifa event for the first time since Moscow's 2022 invasion â of Ukraine after â soccer's â€‹global authority said its inaugural U-15 World Cup and Festival, set â to be held in Azerbaijan in October, is open to all FIFA member â associations. Fifa banned Russia from international soccer in February â€‹2022 after it â€Œinvaded Ukraine, but â€Œit lifted the suspension from the country's U-17 â€Œboys and girls' teams the next year. (Reuters)

Craig Burley, the 1998 Scotland World Cup player turned trenchant ESPN pundit has had his say on his national team's impending exit. double quotation mark â€œI'm sorry, I know this is the way it works with 48 teams, but we are just rewarding complete mediocrity here, and they don't really deserve to go through, if we're being honest. And I don't think they will, barring getting lucky. â€œIn fact, if they do go through, it's just going to continue the embarrassment of looking like what Scotland are. And it's kind of second rate, isn't it? â€œThey just don't have the players. They've got a couple. But they just don't have the players of yesteryear and I'm not talking about the team I played in, although it had some very good players. The team [fellow pundit] Stevie [Nicol] played in had world-class players. Guys at the back like [Alan] Hansen, who couldn't even get a game at times, but could pass the ball for fun, with anybody. They just don't have that. â€œIf they go through, fine, but there should be no celebration if this is the first ever Scotland team to qualify through the group stage.â€

Old fashioned wing play is back, though do Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon buck the trend? The Opta Analyst investigates. double quotation mark When it comes to goals from completed crosses, there were 36 in the first two rounds of games, which equates to a rate of 0.75 per game. Since records began in 1966, the only World Cup to see more goals from completed crosses per game was in 2002 â€“ that tournament saw an average of 0.84; so, 2026 isn't far behind.

double quotation mark Last year, Seattle's local organizing committee, which is separate from Fifa, made plans for 26 June to be a Pride-themed match coinciding with the city's annual Pride weekend. In December, Egypt and Iran were drawn to play each other on that date in Seattle, causing a swift firestorm and condemnation from the two countries. Egypt's football association appealed to Fifa, saying it â€œcategorically rejects any activities promoting LGBTQ during the match,â€ warning the events could â€œprovoke cultural and religious sensitivities among fansâ€. Iran's football federation was quoted suggesting the Pride designation was an â€œirrational move that supports a certain groupâ€. In Iran, LGBTQ+ relationships are illegal, and Egypt has a history of prosecuting queer and trans people.

Fond memories of Les Murray and Johnny Warren as Jack Snape thinks of the boys back home on SBS, the arty Australian TV channel. double quotation mark â€œOur football broadcast pioneers Les Murray and Johnny Warren firmly believed that we could get here and will be smiling down on us,â€ Shipp said, speaking from a downtown San Francisco bar which he, Murray and Warren visited during USA 1994. â€œI hope this match stops the nation â€“ there's every chance it will, given the favourable timing, the unprecedented media coverage we're seeing and the excitement around this young Australian team. If it does, then that will be the result of 40 years of dedicated work at SBS.â€

That's all from me â€“ time for John Brewin to steer things.

South Africa have failed in their appeal to overturn a three-match suspension for Themba Zwane, who was sent off in their World Cup opener against Mexico. â€œWe are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal because we strongly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offense that Themba is said to have committed,â€ SAFA said. The midfielder will therefore miss his side's last-32 tie against Canada.

It's pretty simple to work out what's happening in Group D. The US have already won the group, Turkey are at the bottom of the pile and will stay there. It's all riding on Paraguay against Australia. The Socceroos will finish second with a point; Paraguay will do so only with a victory. The group runners-up will finish the second-placed side in Group G â€“ at the moment, that's Iran.

Vrancken replaces McInnes as Hearts head coach Hearts have announced Wouter Vrancken as their new head coach â€“ the 47-year-old joins from Sint-Truiden, who he took third place in the Belgian Pro League last season. He replaces Derek McInnes, who left for Rangers earlier this month.

He's still going. The former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, 59 years old â€“ I repeat, FIFTY-NINE â€“ has signed another loan deal at Fukushima United from his parent club Yokohama United. Fukushima play in Japan's third tier. Here's a piece about him from when was still an up-and-comer.

â€œThe dominant simplistic narrative that accompanied the shift from Gareth Southgate to Thomas Tuchel was that the former wasn't ruthless enough and therefore the latter will be more ruthless. There are already assumptions and interpretations of Tuchel's actions and words being made through that lens which need challenging.â€

Right, time for a look at what's going on in Group F, which wraps up today. Japan v Sweden â€“ Dallas Stadium, 6pm local time, 12am BST Friday

Tunisia v Netherlands â€“ Kansas City Stadium, same time Tunisia are out; the Netherlands look primed to finish top, though they remain level on goal difference with Japan.

Arsenal sign Piero HincapiÃ© on permanent deal Piero HincapiÃ©'s loan deal at Arsenal has turned into a permanent move, the club has announced. The former Bayer Leverkusen defender made 39 appearances last season, including 25 in the league, and started in the Champions League final.

Taha Hashim Hello, hello, hello. I welcome you back with some #OnThisDay #content. It's 48 years to the day Argentina won the World Cup for the first time, beating the Netherlands 3-1 in the final. But forget the actual game: this is a great read.

Right, my work here is done. Taha Hashim is back to guide you through the afternoon. Stay cool. Bye.

I'd imagine (some of) the Scotland fans out in Miami are rousing themselves for breakfast by now, and they have plenty to chew on, travel plan-wise. What are you planning? Straight home? Investigating flights to Mexico? Negotiating overdraft extensions? Would be good to hear from you'se.

The first woman to referee a men's World Cup game, StÃ©phanie Frappart, is joining the staff of Uefa, AP reports. She is taking a full-time job as a Uefa refereeing officer working to train match officials and help appoint them to games in European competitions. The 42-year-old French referee has been a trailblazer for women match officials in the men's game. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Frappart handled Germany's 4-2 win against Costa Rica in the group stage. She refereed the finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup and the 2025 Women's Euros.

Bellamy set to stay with Wales and reject Burnley Looks as if Craig Bellamy is inclined not to burn the considerable capital he has with the Welsh public, and will spurn Burnley's overtures, PA Media reports. The Championship club had identified the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward as their preferred choice to succeed Scott Parker, who left Turf Moor after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed in April. The Clarets were thought to be in advanced talks with the 46-year-old and the Football Association of Wales, but Bellamy now looks set to stay with the national team. It is not known why negotiations have stalled. Neither Burnley nor the FAW commented when contacted. Bellamy previously worked at Turf Moor as assistant to former manager Vincent Kompany. The former Wales captain still has two years remaining on his FAW contract and recently made comments that appeared to commit his future to the role.

Why have Tunisia had such a dismal World Cup? This AFP piece looks at the administrative dysfuction, mid-tournament sackings, in-fighting and favouritism allegations that have formed the backdrop to their campaign, which ends tonight when HervÃ© Renard's already-eliminated team face the Netherlands. double quotation mark Tunisia's short-lived World Cup experience lays bare deep dysfunctions Tunisia's humiliating exit from the 2026 World Cup after two heavy losses against Sweden and Japan delt a blow to Eagles of Carthage fans, who say it laid bare years of dysfunction within the football federation. The team, which had made history in 1978 by becoming the first African nation to win a World Cup match, had hoped for a better tournament this summer. But with nine goals conceded in two games and French head coach Sabri Lamouchi sacked after the first â€“ a 5-1 defeat to Sweden â€“ many Tunisians were faced with a different reality. Beyond player performances, they blame a deeply flawed national sporting system. â€œThe collapse of the national team against Sweden and Japan has lifted the veil on the 'football mafia' whose dismantling everyone is demanding today, before starting from scratch and rebuilding our football,â€ the Arabic-language daily AlChourouk wrote. The French-language newspaper Le Temps argued that Tunisian football â€œhas for many years been undermined by clientelism and inter-club infightingâ€. That has led to undeserving players being selected for the national team, the newspaper added. Investigative outlet Inkyfada alleged that there was an â€œunofficial quota policyâ€ that saw some local players called up only â€œto satisfy major clubs in the domestic league and ensure that each received their share of FIFA compensationâ€. The Tunisian football federation did not respond to AFP's requests for comment. Things could get even worse for Tunisia's chastened players, whose last match on Thursday night is against Group F leaders the Netherlands, before they return home. And back home, the World Cup has not generated great enthusiasm. The team's early elimination, compounded by their matches kicking off in the middle of the night due to the time difference, many supporters have already felt disengaged. â€œI had set my alarm, but at the last minute I changed my mind and went back to sleep,â€ one coffee shop owner in Tunis told AFP following the Japan game. Many have also recalled statements made by former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri following Tunisia's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations in January. â€œWe dream a lot, but we don't work enough,â€ French-born Mejbri had said. â€œWe really need to ask ourselves questions because we have fallen far behind.â€ Even if new head coach HervÃ© Renard, who replaced compatriot Lamouchi shortly before Tunisia's 4-0 thumping by Japan, does find the answers on Thursday, his own long-term fate within the turbulent federation remains uncertain.